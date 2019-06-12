061319_CON_BRANAL_SUNSET_SOUNDS_UWEC-6

The Jake Arnold Big Band performs Monday as part of UW-Eau Claire’s Sunset Sounds Summer Concert Series on the university’s Central Campus Mall. The next concert in the series features Sean Porten and Sam Stein on Monday, June 24.

 Photo by Branden Nall

Here are other summer concert series taking the stage in west-central Wisconsin:

Music Over Menomin

When: 8:30 p.m. Thursdays.

Where: Menomonie Public Library, 600 Wolske Bay Road.

June 13: Poppa Bear Norton.

June 20: Rhythm Posse.

June 27: North of Dixie.

July 11: Pit Wagon.

July 18: Weapons of Brass Destruction.

July 25: Jim Herrick and Friends.

Aug. 1: The Cutaways.

Aug. 8: Yata, Sinz and Orfield.

Information: 715-232-2164; tinyurl.com/y4msc7hf.

Music Over Menomin Jr.

When: 6 p.m. Tuesdays.

Where: Menomonie Public Library, 600 Wolske Bay Road.

June 18: Jim Nelson.

June 25: Tom Pease.

July 2: Beth Jean.

Information: 715-232-2164; tinyurl.com/yxujd73y.

Sunday Summer Concert Series at Riverfront Park

When: 6 p.m. Sundays.

Where: Chippewa Riverfront park, Chippewa Falls.

June 16: Dawn Marie.

June 23: Old Soul Society.

June 30: Dead Ringers.

July 14: Jeff White.

July 21: Cragars.

July 28: Joyann Parker.

Aug. 4: Sean Jordan.

Information: gochippewafalls.com.

Sunset Sounds Summer Concert Series

When: 8 p.m. Mondays.

Where: UW-Eau Claire Campus Mall.

June 24: Sean Porten; Sam Stein.

July 8: Jim Phillips Project; upl8.

July 22: Fifth Element; Orchid Eaton.

Aug. 5: Uncommon Denominator.

Aug. 19: Asparagus + Teawhyb.

Information: tinyurl.com/y27vmckb.

Colfax Music in the Park

When: 7 p.m. Thursdays.

Where: Tower Park, Colfax.

June 27: Hickory.

July 11: Blue Grass Round-Up with the Ottersons.

July 18: White Pine Ramblers.

July 25: Bronson Bergeson & Poppa Bear Norton.

Aug. 1: Rich Schroeder & Jim Pejsa.

Aug. 8: Red Cedar Sounds & Northern Lights Barbershoppers.

Aug. 15: Jim Herrick & friends.

Durand Music in the Park

When: 6 p.m. Wednesdays.

Where: Memorial Park.

June 26: Dboys.

July 24: Robby Vee & His Rock-N-Roll Caravan

Aug. 28: The Whitesidewalls Rock & Roll Revue.

Eau Claire Municipal Band

When: 7:30 p.m. on the following Wednesdays: June 26, July 3, July 10, July 17, July 24, July 31.

Where: Boyd Bandshell, Owen Park.

Information: eauclairemunicipalband.org.

Sounds Like Summer Concert Series

When: 6 p.m. Thursdays.

Where: Phoenix Park, Eau Claire.

June 13: Cait Mcgarvey, Past & the Present, Justin Jay Arnold.

June 20: The Holy Rifles, Stare Across, Jim Pullman.

June 27: Nick Anderson & the Skinny Lovers, Naalia, Parker Reed.

July 4: The Broken Eights, Orenda Fugue, We’re Wolves, Micah Ryan.

July 11: Seasaw, Humbird, Savannah Smith.

July 18: Pit Wagon, Hemma, D. Janakey.

July 25: Laska, Fmdown, Ghost in the Good Things.

Aug. 1: Bugbear, Jerrika Mighelle, Nici Peper.

Aug. 8: Jesse Stratton Band, the Nunnery, Soren Staff.

Aug. 15: Greg Gilbertson, Elvessa, Wolves at the Door.

Aug. 22: The Rattlenecks, Eggplant Heroes, Travis Lee.

Aug. 29: Irie SOL, Orchid Eaton, Teawhyb.

Information: volumeone.org/sites/concerts.

Saturday Morning Hullabaloo

When: 10 a.m. select Saturdays.

Where: Phoenix Park, Eau Claire.

July 13: Will Hale & The Tadpole Parade.

Aug. 10: The Jolly Pops.

Beth Jean is host of the concerts.

Information: tinyurl.com/y5vfmym9.

Tuesday Night Blues

When: 6:30 p.m. Tuesdays.

Where: Owen Park, Eau Claire.

June 18: Mojo Lemon Blues Band.

June 25: Bridget Kelly Band.

July 2: Nick Foytik & Friends featuring Faith Ulwelling.

July 9: Brian Naughton.

July 16: Howard ‘Guitar’ Luedtke & Blue Max.

July 23: Code Blue.

July 30: Dee Miller Band.

Aug. 6: Mark Cameron.

Aug. 13: Sue Orfield Band.

Aug. 20: Joyann Parker.

Aug. 27: Tommy Bentz Band.

Information: tinyurl.com/y6s3b2wn.