Here are other summer concert series taking the stage in west-central Wisconsin:
Music Over Menomin
When: 8:30 p.m. Thursdays.
Where: Menomonie Public Library, 600 Wolske Bay Road.
June 13: Poppa Bear Norton.
June 20: Rhythm Posse.
June 27: North of Dixie.
July 11: Pit Wagon.
July 18: Weapons of Brass Destruction.
July 25: Jim Herrick and Friends.
Aug. 1: The Cutaways.
Aug. 8: Yata, Sinz and Orfield.
Information: 715-232-2164; tinyurl.com/y4msc7hf.
Music Over Menomin Jr.
When: 6 p.m. Tuesdays.
Where: Menomonie Public Library, 600 Wolske Bay Road.
June 18: Jim Nelson.
June 25: Tom Pease.
July 2: Beth Jean.
Information: 715-232-2164; tinyurl.com/yxujd73y.
Sunday Summer Concert Series at Riverfront Park
When: 6 p.m. Sundays.
Where: Chippewa Riverfront park, Chippewa Falls.
June 16: Dawn Marie.
June 23: Old Soul Society.
June 30: Dead Ringers.
July 14: Jeff White.
July 21: Cragars.
July 28: Joyann Parker.
Aug. 4: Sean Jordan.
Information: gochippewafalls.com.
Sunset Sounds Summer Concert Series
When: 8 p.m. Mondays.
Where: UW-Eau Claire Campus Mall.
June 24: Sean Porten; Sam Stein.
July 8: Jim Phillips Project; upl8.
July 22: Fifth Element; Orchid Eaton.
Aug. 5: Uncommon Denominator.
Aug. 19: Asparagus + Teawhyb.
Information: tinyurl.com/y27vmckb.
Colfax Music in the Park
When: 7 p.m. Thursdays.
Where: Tower Park, Colfax.
June 27: Hickory.
July 11: Blue Grass Round-Up with the Ottersons.
July 18: White Pine Ramblers.
July 25: Bronson Bergeson & Poppa Bear Norton.
Aug. 1: Rich Schroeder & Jim Pejsa.
Aug. 8: Red Cedar Sounds & Northern Lights Barbershoppers.
Aug. 15: Jim Herrick & friends.
Durand Music in the Park
When: 6 p.m. Wednesdays.
Where: Memorial Park.
June 26: Dboys.
July 24: Robby Vee & His Rock-N-Roll Caravan
Aug. 28: The Whitesidewalls Rock & Roll Revue.
Eau Claire Municipal Band
When: 7:30 p.m. on the following Wednesdays: June 26, July 3, July 10, July 17, July 24, July 31.
Where: Boyd Bandshell, Owen Park.
Information: eauclairemunicipalband.org.
Sounds Like Summer Concert Series
When: 6 p.m. Thursdays.
Where: Phoenix Park, Eau Claire.
June 13: Cait Mcgarvey, Past & the Present, Justin Jay Arnold.
June 20: The Holy Rifles, Stare Across, Jim Pullman.
June 27: Nick Anderson & the Skinny Lovers, Naalia, Parker Reed.
July 4: The Broken Eights, Orenda Fugue, We’re Wolves, Micah Ryan.
July 11: Seasaw, Humbird, Savannah Smith.
July 18: Pit Wagon, Hemma, D. Janakey.
July 25: Laska, Fmdown, Ghost in the Good Things.
Aug. 1: Bugbear, Jerrika Mighelle, Nici Peper.
Aug. 8: Jesse Stratton Band, the Nunnery, Soren Staff.
Aug. 15: Greg Gilbertson, Elvessa, Wolves at the Door.
Aug. 22: The Rattlenecks, Eggplant Heroes, Travis Lee.
Aug. 29: Irie SOL, Orchid Eaton, Teawhyb.
Information: volumeone.org/sites/concerts.
Saturday Morning Hullabaloo
When: 10 a.m. select Saturdays.
Where: Phoenix Park, Eau Claire.
July 13: Will Hale & The Tadpole Parade.
Aug. 10: The Jolly Pops.
Beth Jean is host of the concerts.
Information: tinyurl.com/y5vfmym9.
Tuesday Night Blues
When: 6:30 p.m. Tuesdays.
Where: Owen Park, Eau Claire.
June 18: Mojo Lemon Blues Band.
June 25: Bridget Kelly Band.
July 2: Nick Foytik & Friends featuring Faith Ulwelling.
July 9: Brian Naughton.
July 16: Howard ‘Guitar’ Luedtke & Blue Max.
July 23: Code Blue.
July 30: Dee Miller Band.
Aug. 6: Mark Cameron.
Aug. 13: Sue Orfield Band.
Aug. 20: Joyann Parker.
Aug. 27: Tommy Bentz Band.
Information: tinyurl.com/y6s3b2wn.