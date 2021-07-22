Showtime Pro Wrestling and Kramerica Entertainment presents Summer Spectacular Saturday, July 31, at Eagles Club Banquet Hall, 2588 U.S. Business 53, in Lake Hallie.

Doors open at 6 p.m., with the opening match at 7 p.m.

Front row costs $20, general admission $15, and children 6 and under are free for general admission with a paid adult.

The following matches are slated:

• Aaron Arsenal vs Ying Moua,

• Rad Lightning vs “The Natural” Chris Black.

• Flex Appeal (Tyler Jones & Austin Fouts) vs Northern Force (Paul & Vernon Reed).

• “The Wanderer” A.C Riley vs “The Problem” Paul Virk vs Devlin Kain.

• Ghetto Gear Solid (Kaz Karter & Ruff Rider Rashaan) vs Aaron Sacrifice & “The Tennessean” John McClintock.

• “The Mercenary” Garrison Creed vs “The Real Deal” Brock Hall.

• Koda Jacobs vs “The Dad Bod God” Nathan Sensation.

For more information go to facebook.com/showtimeprowrestling1.