Showtime Pro Wrestling and Kramerica Entertainment presents Summer Spectacular Saturday, July 31, at Eagles Club Banquet Hall, 2588 U.S. Business 53, in Lake Hallie.
Doors open at 6 p.m., with the opening match at 7 p.m.
Front row costs $20, general admission $15, and children 6 and under are free for general admission with a paid adult.
The following matches are slated:
• Aaron Arsenal vs Ying Moua,
• Rad Lightning vs “The Natural” Chris Black.
• Flex Appeal (Tyler Jones & Austin Fouts) vs Northern Force (Paul & Vernon Reed).
• “The Wanderer” A.C Riley vs “The Problem” Paul Virk vs Devlin Kain.
• Ghetto Gear Solid (Kaz Karter & Ruff Rider Rashaan) vs Aaron Sacrifice & “The Tennessean” John McClintock.
• “The Mercenary” Garrison Creed vs “The Real Deal” Brock Hall.
• Koda Jacobs vs “The Dad Bod God” Nathan Sensation.
For more information go to facebook.com/showtimeprowrestling1.
