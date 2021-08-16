Wisconsin-based traveling theatre company Summit Players Theatre is returning to live, outdoor performance after a year off due to COVID-19 and is presenting Shakespeare's "The Winter's Tale" be through Sunday in 24 Wisconsin state parks.
Those performances, which are free and preceded by a 45-minute educational workshop, include the following:
• Saturday at Flambeau River State Forest in Sawyer County, with workshop at 5:30 p.m. and show at 7 p.m.
• Sunday at Lake Wissota State Park in Chippewa Falls, with the workshop at 1 p.m. and show at 2:30 p.m.
According to A.J. Magoon, executive director and a founding member of the organization: "'The Winter's Tale' is like Shakespeare's take on a fairy tale -- there's love, there's loss, there's magic and music. The audience gets to help us reach that happily-ever-after ending, which is a perfect way to return this year."
Each performance of "The Winter's Tale" will be 75 minutes long and free, in accordance with the company’s mission of creating Shakespeare anyone can afford, attend and understand.
Through a collaboration with the Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources, the Summit Players are also able to introduce audiences around the state to their local parks.
The group’s educational workshop, “Inside Shakespeare's Story: The Winter's Tale” is new this year and offered before every show. It serves as a way for kids and “fun adults” to get comfortable with the play, Shakespeare’s language and the way nature played into his works.
Participants take part in Shakespeare games and exercises culminating in performing a short scene.
Summit Players Theatre’s 2021 season is supported in part by grants from the Wisconsin Arts Board and Wisconsin Humanities Council, with funds from the National Endowment for the Humanities.