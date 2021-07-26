DURAND -- Night at the Museum Readers' Theater presents Susan B. Anthony's lecture delivered in the upstairs courtroom in 1878 as part of Night at the Museum from 6 to 8 p.m. Thursday at the Old Courthouse Museum on Washington Square in downtown Durand.
The Anthony program will be at 7 p.m. The performance looks at vents surrounding her famous speech “Women Want Bread, Not the Ballot,” which she delivered Feb. 6, 1878, in the upstairs courtroom of the Pepin County Courthouse.
Night at the Museum will include an ice cream and cookies and lemonade social on the back door patio and tours of the museum. Board members and museum staff will be on hand to chat with visitors throughout the evening.
The Susan B. Anthony performance was initially planned for last summer, the 100th anniversary of the ratification of the 19th Amendment to the U.S. Constitution granting women the right to vote. Last year’s event was canceled due to COVID-19, but the board revived the performance for this year.
In 1878, the 58-year-old Anthony was at the height of her popularity and was a highly regarded public speaker. Her speaking tour through the upper Midwest during the winter of 1877-’78 included a speech in the upstairs courtroom of the stately, new (just four years old) Pepin County Courthouse in Durand.