MENOMONIE -- The Mabel Tainter Center for the Arts, 205 Main St. E., will present three holiday-themed shows next week.
The following performances are scheduled:
• A concert titled "Christmas on the Prairie," featuring musicians who appeared on Garrison Keillor's "A Prairie Home Companion," 7:30 p.m. Monday.
• "Classic Country Christmas," with Nashville recording artist Red Higgins, 7:30 p.m. Wednesday.
• "Nutcracker in Wonderland," presented by Ballet Co. Laboratory of St. Paul, 7:30 p.m. Friday and 2 p.m. Saturday.
For "Christmas on the Prairie," Mary Jane Alm and Aimée & Boyd Lee combine with the New Shoes band featuring Richard Kriehn, Joe Savage, Gary Raynor and Peter Johnson, who are members of the Guy's All-Star Shoe Band, a fixture on "A Prairie Home Companion." Grammy Award-winning guitarist-songwriter Pat Donohue also will perform favorite Christmas songs.
Tickets cost $27 to $30.
Higgins, a northern Wisconsin native, and his band cover classics by legends such as Johnny Cash, Merle Haggard and Conway Twitty. His original songs are reminiscent of traditional country and country gospel, including his internationally successful song "His Name is Jesus." Higgins and his wife Lisa Marie have teamed up to bring to life some of country's greatest duets.
Tickets cost $22-$25.
Ballet Co. Laboratory presents the holiday favorite with a whimsical twist. "Nutcracker in Wonderland" tells the story of grown-up Clara home from college for the holidays. During her family’s annual party, she reencounters her grade school friend Patty. Together they rediscover the magic of their childhood and realize the freedom possible within adulthood.
Tickets cost $28-$30.
For tickets or more information call 715-235-0001 or go to mabeltainter.org.