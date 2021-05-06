EAU CLAIRE — Soma Pierce-Smit and Gretchen Peters have found that music can even shine through the challenges of a pandemic.
Both are members of the Chippewa Valley Symphony Orchestra and are part of the group performing on the video concert titled “Awakening,” which premieres at 7:30 p.m. Saturday on the symphony’s website.
As educators, they also have seen students rise to the occasion during virtual classes, rehearsals and concerts. Pierce-Smit is orchestra director for Memorial High School and South Middle School. Peters is chair of the UW-Eau Claire music and theatre arts department, professor of music history, and professor of American Indian studies.
In the Eau Claire school district, Pierce-Smit shared in written comments, orchestra has been all online throughout the year. The change has involved video conference class meetings only once or twice a week.
“This was very challenging for many reasons but mainly because there is a sound delay in video conferences so we were not able to play together with all of our microphones on,” she wrote. “I would play, and students would play with me without their microphones on. We would be playing together but they would only hear me and themselves. So we were doing duets all year!”
Much of music teaching involves responding to students’ sound, Pierce-Smit explained, which was challenging “because the only way to hear students was to collect weekly playing samples.”
However, the efforts paid off.
“I am so proud of the orchestra students,” she wrote. “They worked very hard and practiced throughout the year largely by themselves without the feedback they are used to. We even had three students qualify for the Wisconsin School Music Association’s State Solo Ensemble Festival this year.”
Starting in November, Pierce-Smit has been able to see some students in person, meeting after school in small groups.
“As a result of these out of school rehearsals, the MHS Chamber Orchestra was able to do a live streamed performance in December and the other two orchestras at Memorial were able to do a lived streamed concert at the end of March,” she wrote. “This was so amazing because students only had one or two rehearsals in person before our performances. They have done such a great job practicing and learning independently.”
Peters’ comments suggested that, at UW-Eau Claire, everyone made the best of a difficult situation.
“I think that in the big picture things went as planned this year, which was a good thing,” she said in a phone interview. “I think in our department, the classes, students stayed engaged … We were able to arrange things so that students could come into the class at least once a week, so I felt like those classes remained as we had hoped they would.”
The students also showed a strong commitment to make things work.
“I just had a conversation this morning with a colleague who said the same thing, which is that the students want to be in person, they want to be face to face,” she said. “I taught a senior seminar this semester on music and gender, and the students were engaged, they were fully engaged, they wanted to be there, even though it’s 8 in the morning, they were there. They were there and they were ready to learn and be part of a traditional learning setting.”
Meeting challenges
Performances by students and faculty also have gone on as planned, Peters said, but the extra hurdles required extra work.
“I think that was the part I’ve heard from everybody is that you have to prepare the music but you have to break all these ensembles down into small subsets,” she said. “So then you have so many different groups, and then you needed to work with all these different groups, and then you had to record all these different groups so you could get a concert.”
In making the virtual performances happen, Peters said, Pablo Center at the Confluence has been invaluable.
“We knew that the Pablo Center was going to be crucial for us this year, but it turned out ... we couldn’t have functioned without the Pablo Center this year,” she said.
Arts center staff assisted the university in recording the various ensembles of students and faculty in Jamf Theatre.
“The staff down at Pablo did a fantastic job,” Peters said. “Every time that I would reach out and say, gosh, there’s this other idea that’s one we’d really like to do, they supported it.”
One particular example of Pablo Center working with UW-Eau Claire students and faculty is the production of “The Threepenny Opera,” for which live shows will be presented virtually. After premiering Thursday, remaining performances are at 7:30 p.m. today and Saturday, and 1:30 p.m. Sunday. For tickets, go to tinyurl.com/3tu9wnbs or call 715-832-ARTS (7529).
The production is directed by Dr. Ken Pereira, associate professor of music-voice.
“They took the limitations of COVID and absolutely worked with them in a way that it was a great creative challenge for them,” Peters said.
Looking forward
As appreciative as she is of the students’ and faculty’s efforts, Peters acknowledged she’s eager to take a seat in a theater and enjoy a live performance again. A reason for that, she explained, is that it’s easier to be distracted while watching a concert at home on a screen than when you’re there in person.
“You show up to a concert, that’s what you’re doing, that’s all you’re doing,” she said. “One single thing is you are processing the performance, and I miss that. That’s the primary thing for me, is to know that when I go to a student chamber music concert I walk into Gantner or Phillips (halls), I sit down and that’s all I do for the next hour and a half, and I get to just enjoy that and focus on it.”
Peters also will enjoy the impromptu conversations with colleagues and students she meets on campus.
Pierce-Smit also brought up the special nature of the live performance experience.
“Music comes alive when we are together,” she wrote. “I have really felt that this year. It is when we are together that we adjust our sound to the rhythms and harmonies of others and through this relationship our individual part really comes to life. The whole is really greater than the parts.”
Such an experience happens during in-person rehearsals as well as concerts. Fortunately, Eau Claire school district teachers will see students at school four days a week and the music teachers will be able to see more of their students in person, Pierce-Smit wrote.
“I hope that our music students will feel the support that happens when our sound is magnified by being combined with others,” she wrote. “I hope that the students will feel as I have when playing with the Chippewa Valley Symphony that, although we have felt alone, we are not alone. We are one of many. When we combine our efforts it is much bigger than the sum of parts. I am looking forward to sound and harmonies!”