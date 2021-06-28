EAU CLAIRE -- TeawhYB, Orchid Eaton and Westkorea are featured during the Sounds Like Summer Concert series at 6 p.m. Thursday at Phoenix Park.
The series is presented by Volume One.
TeawhYB, a prolific singer and rapper, performs infectious hip-hop tunes.
Orchid Eaton, who have released their sophomore album, "Where All Ends Meet," blend '70s sunshine pop psychedelia with modern indie.
Westkorea, an electronic artist, has released the project “Crashing.”
During the concerts, multiple vendors will have food for sale. Pets are allowed at the concert.
For more information go to volumeone.org/sites/concerts/events.