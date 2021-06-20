CADOTT -- The Tennessee Werewolves will perform at 5:15 p.m. Friday on the Bud Light Crossroads stage at Country Fest near Cadott.
The festival runs Thursday through Saturday, with a Kickoff Party on Wednesday for those who buy three-day passes. Other acts at the festival Friday include Dierks Bentley, Brothers Osborne and Lauren Alaina.
As the Nashville band describes itself in publicity materials: "If rock 'n' roll and country music had a baby it would be named 'The Tennessee Werewolves.'"
The bio goes on to say the Nashville-based trio plays high energy tunes about the low points in life.
The band, consisting of Angel Mary, Christian Wolf and Antoine Wolf took their handle from the unnamed animal in Johnny Cash’s “The Beast in Me.”
The Tennessee Werewolves released their first full studio album, "American Dream," in 2018, along with several singles, including "Folsom Prison Blues" (featuring Rob Caggiano) and "Ramblin'" (featuring Kenny Olson)."
The band has performed from coast to coast.
For more information go to TennesseeWerewolves.com.
For more information about the festival go to countryfest.com or call 800-326-3378