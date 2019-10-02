Today
The Chippewa Valley Theatre Guild presents the musical “The Who’s Tommy,” 7:30 p.m., Jamf Theatre, Pablo Center at the Confluence, 128 Graham Ave. $30 adults, including seniors, and $15 students. 715-832-7529; cvtg.org.
Creepy Creatures Film Series: “Nosferatu” (1922), 7 p.m., Rassbach Museum in Menomonie’s Wakanda Park. Film presented outdoors, weather permitting, or moved to the museum’s Holtby Auditorium. Lawn chairs, blankets and themed costumes for each evening are encouraged. Admission free, popcorn and beverages available for purchase. 715-232-8685.
Clear Water Comedy presents Carly Ballerini and Sammy Arechar, 8-10 p.m., The Plus, 205 S. Barstow St. $5; or $3 with student ID. 715-832-8844.
Vinyl Nights: Mariah Kewin, 8:30-11 p.m., The Lakely, 516 Galloway St. 715-839-0601; theoxbowhotel.com.
Great American Songbook with Bartlett & Way, jazz standards, 7-9 p.m., Acoustic Cafe, 505 S. Barstow St. 715-832-9090; theacoustic.com.
Friday
Songblast, dueling guitars with fast-paced, audience-interactive experience, 7:30 p.m. Heyde Center for the Arts, 3 S. High St., Chippewa Falls. $18 adults, $17 seniors, $9 youth. 715-720-4961; cvca.net.
Eau Claire Children’s Theatre presents “Spookley the Square Pumpkin,” musical, 7:30 p.m., The Oxford, 1814 Oxford Ave. 715-839-8877; ecct.org.
“An Evening With Meri Dean & Friends,” husband-wife duo performing wide array of genres, 7:30 p.m., Mabel Tainter Center for the Arts, 205 Main St. E., Menomonie. $18-$20. 715-235-0001; mabeltainter.org.
Tyler Boeh, comedian, 8 p.m., Great Hall, UW-Stout Memorial Student Center, Menomonie. Free. 715-232-2432; bdp.uwstout.edu.
“Music of Florence Price,” music of African-American composer by UW-Eau Claire music faculty, Julie DeBoer, mezzo-soprano; Christa Garvey, oboe; Namji Kim, piano; Tim Lane, flute; Nicholas Phillips, piano; and Nobuyoshi Yasuda, violin, 7:30 p.m., Clearwater Recital Hall, Pablo Center at the Confluence, 128 Graham Ave. $5 adults and seniors, 50 cents UW System and CVTC students, 17 and younger. 715-832-ARTS (2787); pablocenter.org.
NIIICE, 8 p.m., The Cabin, Davies Center, UW-Eau Claire; tinyurl.com/y5qp4v7n.
Past & The Present, eclectic mix of covers, originals, 7-9 p.m., Acoustic Cafe, 505 S. Barstow St. 715-832-9090; theacoustic.com.
The Bear Creek Band, 7-11 p.m., Paradise Shores 4, 26364 Highway M, Holcombe. Free. 715-595-4227.
Top Notchmen, 1-4 p.m., Moos Family Center, 3606 Curvue Road.
Unkle Daddy, The Dirty Pretty, rock, 8 p.m.-1 a.m., The Plus, 205 S. Barstow St. $5. 715-832-8844.
Late Night Jazz: Josh Gallagher Trio, 8:30-11:30 p.m., The Lakely, 516 Galloway St. 715-839-0601; theoxbowhotel.com.
Campus Film Series: “Rocketman,” 7 p.m. Woodland Theater, Davies Center, UW-Eau Claire; tinyurl.com/y5mbusne.
Saturday
Ballet Hispanico, 7:30 p.m., RCU Theatre, Pablo Center at the Confluence, 128 Graham Ave. $20-$65. 715-832-ARTS (2787); pablocenter.org.
Eau Claire Children’s Theatre presents “Spookley the Square Pumpkin,” musical, 11 a.m. and 1:30 p.m., The Oxford, 1814 Oxford Ave. 715-839-8877; ecct.org.
The Chippewa Valley Theatre Guild presents the musical “The Who’s Tommy,” 1:30 and 7:30 p.m., Jamf Theatre, Pablo Center at the Confluence, 128 Graham Ave. $30 adults, including seniors, and $15 students. 715-832-7529; cvtg.org.
The Beer & Cheese Thing, local breweries and cheesemakers, with Artisan Market (noon-6 p.m.) and music by European folk band Klezmazel, 2-6 p.m., The Oxbow Hotel, 516 Galloway St. $35 in advance, $45 at the door. 715-839-0601; theoxbowhotel.com.
Music Along the Chippewa, hosted by Chippewa Falls High School Marching Cardinals, with 14 marching bands from Wisconsin and Minnesota, with appearance by UW-Eau Claire Blugold Marching Band, 6 p.m., Chippewa Falls High School, 735 Terrill St. $10, free for kids 5 and under. 715-726-2406, Ext. 1467; email rennekml@chipfalls.org.
A Night at The Mabel Fundraiser featuring Paulo Padilha e Bando by Arts Midwest, Brazilian band, pre-event 6 p.m., show 8 p.m., Mabel Tainter Center for the Arts, 205 Main St. E., Menomonie. $10-$60. 715-235-0001; mabeltainter.org.
Ian Ash, formerly of Ian and the Dream, indie pop, 7:30 p.m. Heyde Center for the Arts, 3 St. High St., Chippewa Falls. $15 adults, $14 seniors, $8 youth. 715-720-4961; cvca.net.
“Gals o’ Comedy,” with host Rox Tarrant and comedians Julie Sonterre, Sherlonda Sharp, headliner Mary Rowles, 7:30 p.m., The Phipps Center for the Arts, 109 Locust St, Hudson. $24 for adults, $17 for students of any age. 715-386-8409; ThePhipps.org.
Wookiefoot, Heatbox, doors at 8 p.m., showtime 9 p.m., The Plus, 205 S. Barstow St. $20 in advance, $25 at the door. 715-832-8844.
Flaming Doublewides, swamp-rockin’, blues-honkin’ retro-billy, 7-9 p.m. Acoustic Cafe, 505 S. Barstow St. 715-832-9090; theacoustic.com.
Campus Film Series: “Rocketman,” 2 and 7 p.m. Woodland Theater, Davies Center, UW-Eau Claire; tinyurl.com/y5mbusne.
Weekend Brunch: Shane Leonard, 10 a.m.-1 p.m., The Lakely, 516 Galloway St. 715-839-0601; theoxbowhotel.com.
Late Night Jazz: Jeremy Boettcher Trio, 8:30-11 p.m., The Lakely, 516 Galloway St. 715-839-0601; theoxbowhotel.com.
Sunday
The Chippewa Valley Theatre Guild presents the musical “The Who’s Tommy,” 1:30 p.m., Jamf Theatre, Pablo Center at the Confluence, 128 Graham Ave. $30 adults, including seniors, and $15 students. 715-832-7529; cvtg.org.
Eau Claire Children’s Theatre presents “Spookley the Square Pumpkin,” musical, 1:30 p.m., The Oxford, 1814 Oxford Ave. 715-839-8877; ecct.org.
The Lake Wobegon Brass Band, marches, classical, quasi-jazz, and popular selections, 7 p.m. The Phipps Center for the Arts, 109 Locust St., Hudson. $22 adults, $15 students of any age. 715-386-8409; ThePhipps.org.
Paul R. Kosower, organ recital, on 340-pipe Wicks organ, featuring religious and secular music from the 16th through the 20th centuries, 2 p.m., Spooner Area High School auditorium, 801 Highway A. No admission charge; free will offering will be collected.
Kinstone seventh annual open house, with music, guided tours, noon-5 p.m., Kinstone Megalithic Gardens, rural Fountain City. 608-687-3332; kinstonecircle.com.
Campus Film Series: “Rocketman,” 2 p.m. Woodland Theater, Davies Center, UW-Eau Claire; tinyurl.com/y5mbusne.
Monday
Queer Concert: Sniffle Party, 11 a.m.; TeawhYB, 11:30 a.m.; Soren Staff from Them Coulee Boys, noon, Campus Mall, UW-Eau Claire.
FreaQweek Films Opening Night: “The Infiltrators,” documentary, 7 p.m., Woodland Theater, Davies Center, UW-Eau Claire.
Monday Jazz Jams, UW-Eau Claire jazz studies students, 8-10 p.m., The Lakely, 516 Galloway St. 715-839-0601; theoxbowhotel.com.
Tuesday
Switchfoot & Their Fantastic Traveling Music Show, “An Evening of Songs & Stories,” 7:30 p.m., RCU Theatre, Pablo Center at the Confluence, 128 Graham Ave. $27-$77. 715-832-ARTS (2787); pablocenter.org.
Chippewa Falls Public Library’s Community Read discussion featuring “Virgil Wander” by Leif Enger, 10 a.m., Lucy’s Deli, 117 N. Bridge St, Chippewa Falls. 715-723-1146; chippewafallslibrary.org.
Guest recital: Jeffrey La Deur, piano, 7:30 p.m., Gantner Concert Hall, Haas Fine Arts Center, 121 Water St. Free.
Western Wisconsin Christian Writers Guild program on memoir writing presented by Karen Welch, 7-9 p.m., Bethesda Lutheran Church, 123 W. Hamilton Ave.715-839-1207; wwcwg.com.
“Discovering Stories: Telling and Writing,” workshop presented by Karen Loeb for adult writers interested in fiction, nonfiction and poetry, 6:30-8 p.m., L.E. Phillips Memorial Public Library, 400 Eau Claire St. Registration required. 715-839-5004; ecpubliclibrary.info.
Open Mic Night hosted by Jazmine, 7:30-midnight, The Plus, 205 S. Barstow St. Free. 715-832-8844.
FreaQweek Films: “Changing the Game,” documentary, 3 and 7 p.m., Woodland Theater, Davies Center, UW-Eau Claire.
Spooky Screenings on The Patio: “The Addams Family,” 8-10 p.m., The Lakely, 516 Galloway St. 715-839-0601; theoxbowhotel.com.
Wednesday
Matinee showing: “Cobra Woman,” 2-5 p.m., Chippewa Falls Public Library, 105 W. Central St, Chippewa Falls. 715-723-1146; chippewafallslibrary.org.
FreaQweek Films: “Seahorse,” 3 and 7 p.m., Woodland Theater, Davies Center, UW-Eau Claire.
Thursday
Creepy Creatures Film Series: “Wolfman” (1941), 7 p.m., Rassbach Museum in Menomonie’s Wakanda Park. Film presented outdoors, weather permitting, or moved to the museum’s Holtby Auditorium. Lawn chairs, blankets and themed costumes for each evening are encouraged. Admission free, popcorn and beverages available for purchase. 715-232-8685.
Wisconsin Fellowship of Poets calendar reading, various poets, 6-7:30 p.m., L.E. Phillips Memorial Public Library, 400 Eau Claire St. 715-839-5004; ecpubliclibrary.info.
Ben Mulwana, Ugandan born and raised singer-songwriter, 7-9 p.m. Acoustic Cafe, 505 S. Barstow St. 715-832-9090; theacoustic.com.
Thursdays at the U Lecture and Performance Series: “Gus Dorais: Gridiron Innovator,” presentation by author Joe Niese, noon-1 p.m., Blue Hills Lecture Hall (Ritzinger 234), UW-Eau Claire-Barron County Campus, 1800 College Drive, Rice Lake. Free; tinyurl.com/y42fr4e3.
Pat McCurdy, cabaret singer/songwriter from Milwaukee, 7-10:30 p.m., The Plus, 205 S. Barstow St. $7. 715-832-8844.
Vinyl Nights: Matt Mabis, 8:30-11 p.m., The Lakely, 516 Galloway St. 715-839-0601; theoxbowhotel.com.
Art exhibits
Falling Leaves Art Studio Tour, self-guided tour featuring 15 studios/locations and 31 artists from northwestern Wisconsin working in diverse media, 10 a.m.-6 p.m. Saturday, 10 a.m.-5 p.m. Sunday; fallingleavesarttour.com.
Fall Fresh Art Tour, self-guided journey to 19 studios and galleries in the Lake Pepin and Chippewa River valleys, 10 a.m.-5 p.m. Friday through Sunday; freshart.org or on Facebook.
“Tom Doesn’t Like It,” 13-piece exhibit featuring works of two UW-Stout alumni, Tiffany Lange and Jake Zirbes, from the Twin Cities and UW-Stout student Grace Wallstead, through today, Gallery 610, Menomonie.
Confluence of Art Annual meet the artists reception and awards ceremony, 5-7 p.m. Friday, exhibit through Nov. 3, James Hansen Gallery, Pablo Center at the Confluence, 128 Graham Ave. Free. 715-832-ARTS (2787); pablocenter.org.
“Through the Lens of the First Nations People,” photography exhibit, through Sunday, Pablo Center at the Confluence, 128 Graham Ave. Free. 715-832-ARTS (2787); pablocenter.org.
“Reflection and Contemplation,” photographs and video by Mitchell Spencer, through Nov. 4, L.E. Phillips Memorial Public Library, 400 Eau Claire St. 715-839-5004; ecpubliclibrary.info.
Teen Art Show, through Wednesday, L.E. Phillips Memorial Public Library, 400 Eau Claire St. 715-839-5004;ecpubliclibrary.info.
“Tom Doesn’t Like It,” 13-piece exhibit by Tiffany Lange, Jake Zirbes and Grace Wallstead, through Oct. 13, Gallery 610, 604 6th St. W., Menomonie. Hours: 1-7 p.m. Thursdays and Fridays, 10 a.m.-2 p.m. Saturdays, 11 a.m.-2 p.m. Sundays.
“Alicia Hash//The Mineral Movement,” pieces designed embrace the beauty of nature, through Oct. 26, Volume One Gallery, 205 N. Dewey St. Free. 715-552-0457; volumeone.org/store.
Chippewa Valley Watercolor Artists 25th anniversary exhibit, through Oct. 11, Heyde Center for the Arts, 3 S. High St., Chippewa Falls. 715-726-9000; cvca.net.