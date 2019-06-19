Today
Blues harmonica player-pianist Corky Siegel, violinist Randy Sabien, percussionist Kalyan Pathak, 7:30 p.m., Park Center, 15791 U.S. 63, Hayward. 715-634-4596; TheParkCenter.com.
Bukcherry, with Joyous Wolf, The Metro, 201 E. Lake St. $25 in advance. All ages. bit.ly/2WF1bqb.
Howard “Guitar” Luedtke and Blue Max, 5 p.m., Chippewa Riverfront park, Chippewa Falls.
Lorie Line, solo piano tour, 7 p.m., Mabel Tainter Center for the Arts, 205 Main St., Menomonie. $52-$54. 715-235-0001; mabeltainter.org.
Sounds Like Summer Concert Series: Jim Pullman, Stare Across, John Buxton Experience, 6 p.m., Phoenix Park. volumeone.org/sites/concerts.
Music Over Menomin, with Rhythm Posse, funk, 7 p.m., Menomonie Public Library, 600 Wolske Bay Road. 715-232-2164; menomonielibrary.org.
Clear Water Comedy presents Jeff Pfoser, 8:30-10:30 p.m., The Plus, 208 S. Barstow St. $5; $3 for students. 715-832-8844.
Vinyl Nights: Mariah Kewin, 8:30-11 p.m., The Lakely, 516 Galloway St. 715-839-0601; theoxbowhotel.com.
Friday
Northwoods Blues Festival, with Bernard Allison, Joanna Connor, Joyann Parker, Howard “Guitar” Luedtke and Blue Max, Chippewa Riverfront park, 12 S. Bridge St., Chippewa Falls. northwoodsbluesfest.com.
Live music by Emily Blue with Two Castles, 8:30 p.m. The Plus, 208 S. Barstow St. $10 advance, $15 at the door. All ages. 715-832-8844.
The Bear Creek Band, 6-10 p.m., The Harbor Bar, N673 825th St., Hager City. Free. 715-792-2417.
Late Night Jazz: Cody Longreen Trio, 8:30-11:30 p.m., The Lakely, 516 Galloway St. 715-839-0601; theoxbowhotel.com.
Saturday
Northwoods Blues Festival, with Savoy Brown; Corky Siegel, Randy Sabien, Kalyan Pathak; Ray Fuller and the Bluesrockers; Bridget Kelly Band, Chippewa Riverfront park, 12 S. Bridge St., Chippewa Falls. northwoodsbluesfest.com.
Comedian-magician David Harris, 7:30 p.m., The Plus, 208 S. Barstow St. $10 advance; $15 at the door. 715-832-8844.
40 Fingers, ‘60s/’70s classic oldies, 8:30 p.m.-12:30 a.m., Fall Creek Lions Fun Fest, Keller Park, 535 N. State St., Fall Creek. 920-901-4129.
Arms Aloft, Tightwire, Desperate Acts, 9 p.m., The Venue 209 Graham Ave. $5. All ages.
Sunday
The Bear Creek Band, 2-6 p.m., Rumors Bar & Grill, N9261 Highway C, Burr Oak. Free. Call 608-857-3436.
Rhythm Playboys, 1-4 p.m., Alma Center Strawberry Festival Grounds. rhythmplayboys.com.
Clear Water Comedy Presents Kyle Kinane, 7:30 p.m., The Plus, 208 S. Barstow St. $25. 715-832-8844.
Weekend Brunch: Shane Leonard, 10 a.m.-1 p.m., 715-839-0601; theoxbowhotel.com.
Sunday Summer Concert Series with Old Soul Society, 6 p.m., Chippewa Riverfront park, 12 S. Bridge St., Chippewa Falls.
Monday
Sunset Sounds: Samuel Stein + Orchid Eaton, 8-10 p.m., Central Campus Mall, UW-Eau Claire. tinyurl.com/y27vmckb.
Summer Performance Night with children’s entertainer Tom Pease, 6:30 — 7:30 p.m., Altoona Public Library, 1303 Lynn Ave. 715-839-5029; altoonapubliclibrary.org.
Tuesday
Children’s movie: “Muppets From Space,” 1:15 p.m., community room, Altoona Public Library, 1303 Lynn Ave. 715-839-5029; altoonapubliclibrary.org.
Tuesday Night Blues, with the Bridget Kelly Band, 6:30-8:30 p.m., Boyd Bandshell, Owen Park, 501 First Ave. chippewavalleyblues.com.
Music Over Menomin Jr. with Tom Pease, 6-7 p.m., Menomonie Public Library, 600 Wolske Bay Road. 715-232-2164; menomonielibrary.org.
Wednesday
Country Fest kickoff party, open to those with three-day tickets to the festival, with BlackHawk, Carlton Anderson, Bobby McClendon, 24447 Highway S, north of Cadott. 800-326-3378; countryfest.com.
Shell Lake Arts Center’s annual “Tribute to the Big Bands,” 7 p.m., Darrell Aderman Auditorium, 802 First St., Shell Lake. $15 adults, $5 students under 18. 715-468-2414; shelllakeartscenter.org
Fusion at the Four Seasons, with Jim Phillips Project, 5:30-6:30 p.m., River Prairie Park, 1445 Front Porch Place, Altoona. Free.
Rock’n on the River Summer Concert Series, with Drivin Miss Dixie, 6:30 p.m., River Prairie Park, 1445 Front Porch Place, Altoona. Free.
Eau Claire Municipal Band, 7:30 p.m., Boyd Bandshell, Owen Park.
Durand Music in the Park, with Dboys, 6 p.m., Memorial Park.
Summer Cinema: “Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles,” 8 p.m., Central Campus Mall, UW-Eau Claire. Free. tinyurl.com/y27vmckb.
Live Jazz on the Patio, 7-9 p.m., The Plus, 208 S. Barstow St.
Thursday
Country Fest, with Little Big Town, Justin Moore, Tracy Lawrence, others, 24447 Highway S, north of Cadott. 800-326-3378; countryfest.com.
The Chippewa Valley Theatre Guild presents the musical “Footloose,” Jamf Theatre, Pablo Center at the Confluence, 128 Graham Ave. $12-$25. 715-832-PLAY (7529) or 715-492-0240; pablocenter.org.
Sounds Like Summer Concert Series: Parker Reed, Naalia, Nick Anderson + the Skinny Lovers, 6 p.m., Phoenix Park. volumeone.org/sites/concerts.
Music Over Menomin, with North of Dixie, old-time mountain songs and swing 7 p.m., Menomonie Public Library, 600 Wolske Bay Road. 715-232-2164; menomonielibrary.org.
Colfax Music in the Park, with Hickory, 7 p.m., Keller Park.
Clear Water Comedy presents Grace Thomas, 8:30-10:30 p.m., The Plus, 208 S. Barstow St. $5; $3 for students. 715-832-8844.
Vinyl Nights: Gabe Larson, 8:30-11 p.m., The Lakely, 516 Galloway St. 715-839-0601; theoxbowhotel.com.
Art exhibits
“Sense of Place: THERE: Song of Myself,” through Sept. 9, with artist reception and Sadhana event, 4-9 p.m. Friday, Galaudet Gallery, 618 S. Farwell St. 715-513-9994; galaudetgallery.wix.com/ggllc.
“Figuratively Speaking,” a group art show, through Aug. 28, L.E. Phillips Memorial Public Library, 400 Eau Claire St. Hours: Monday through Thursday, 10 a.m. to 9 p.m.; Friday, 10 a.m. to 6 p.m.; Saturday, 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Hours: 715-839-5004; ecpubliclibrary.info.
“In the Moment,” featuring Nick DeVries (potter) and Hannah Heyer (painter), Seasons on St. Croix Gallery, 401 Second St., Hudson. Show up through June 30. 715-381-2906; seasonsonstcroix.com.
Batik by Sandra Churness, through June 29, Mabel Tainter Center for the Arts, 205 Main St. E., Menomonie. 715-235-0001; mabeltainter.org.
“GO Paint! Chippewa Valley,” Graham Avenue Walking Gallery, Pablo Center at the Confluence, 128 Graham Ave. Through Aug. 30. Gallery hours: 10 a.m.-2 p.m. 715-492-0240; pablocenter.org.
Lynne Maslowski, jewelry, Jean Arneson, paintings, prints and cards featuring local scenes, through June, Valley Art Gallery, 304 N. Bridge St., Chippewa Falls.
Erin Hill, mixed media, and Sharon Weeks, photography, through June 29, Valley Art Association at Foreign 5 Gallery, Lucy’s Deli, 117 N. Bridge St. Chippewa Falls. Open 7 a.m.-4 p.m. Mondays through Saturdays.
Pottery by Paul Supplee, chain saw carving and wool painting by LeAnn Oman Creations, paintings by Noelle Dahlen, through June, artZ Gallery, 208 Keller Ave. N., Amery. 715-268-8600; artzgallery.org.
Student Artist in Residence Exhibition Best of Design Juried Exhibition, through Aug. 1, UW-Stout’s Furlong Gallery, 178 Micheels Hall, Menomonie. Open 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Mondays through Saturdays. tinyurl.com/y4obkvf8.
Fine Arts Association group show, through Sept. 6, UW-Stout’s Gallery 209, Menomonie. tinyurl.com/y4obkvf8.
Museums
Chippewa Area History Center, 123 Allen St., Chippewa Falls. Open 9 a.m.-4 p.m. Tuesdays and 9 a.m.-1 p.m. the fourth Saturday of the month. 715-723-4399.
Chippewa Falls Museum of Industry and Technology, 21 E. Grand Ave., Chippewa Falls. Open 10 a.m.-3 p.m. Thursdays through Saturdays or by appointment. $5 adults, $3 youth, $1 under 12. 715-720-9206.
Children’s Museum of Eau Claire, 220 S. Barstow St. Open 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Tuesdays through Saturdays with extended hours until 7 p.m. Thursdays and noon to 5 p.m. Sundays. $7. 715-832-5437.
Opening of “Racing in the Chippewa Valley” exhibit, Tuesday, Chippewa Valley Museum, 1204 E. Half Moon Drive. Open 1-8 p.m. Tuesdays, 1-5 p.m. Wednesdays through Fridays and 10 a.m.-5 p.m. Saturdays. $7 adults, $4 students and youth. Free 4 and under. 715-834-7871; cvmuseum.com.
Russell J. Rassbach Heritage Museum and Fulton’s Workshop, 1820 Wakanda St., Menomonie. Open 11 a.m.-5 p.m. Tuesdays through Sundays. $5 adults, $3 youth, $1 6 to 12, free 5 and under. Free on Sundays. 715-232-8685.
Paul Bunyan Logging Camp Museum, Carson Park. Open 10 a.m.-4:30 p.m. Mondays through Saturdays and 1-4:30 p.m. Sundays. $7 adults, $4 children. 715-835-6200.
Waldemar Ager Museum, 514 W. Madison St. Open 10 a.m.-2 p.m. the second and fourth Saturdays of each month and 4-7 p.m. on the third Wednesdays of each month or by appointment. 715-834-5204.