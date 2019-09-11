Today
Dinner Over the Duncan, 6 p.m., four-course gourmet dinner on the historic Marsh Rainbow Arch Bridge in downtown Chippewa Falls. Rain location: Heyde Center for the Arts auditorium, 3 S. High St., Chippewa Falls. Cost: $90. 715-720-4961; cvca.net.
Clear Water Comedy presents Ali Sultan, 8-10 p.m., The Plus, 205 S. Barstow St. $5; or $3 with student ID. 715-832-8844.
Writers Read: Open Mic, bring excerpt from book that has been banned — prose or poetry, or poem or short prose reader has written about censorship, each reading five minutes or less, 6 p.m., L.E. Phillips Memorial Public Library, 400 Eau Claire St. 715-839-5004; ecpubliclibrary.info.
Vinyl Nights: Big Tall Jake presents “The Jakely,” 8:30-11 p.m., The Lakely, 516 Galloway St. 715-839-0601; theoxbowhotel.com.
Friday
Joyann Parker, blues, 7:30 p.m., Mabel Tainter Center for the Arts, 205 Main St., Menomonie. $22-$25. 715-235-0001; mabeltainter.org.
“Population 485,” by Michael Perry, play adapted from Perry's New York Times best-selling book “Population 485: Meeting Your Neighbors One Siren at a Time," 7:30 p.m., The Phipps Center for the Arts, 109 Locust St., Hudson. $20 adults, $13 for students of any age. 715-386-8409; ThePhipps.org.
40 Fingers, '60s/'70s classic oldies, 7-11 p.m., Paradise Shores, 26364 Highway M, Holcombe. 715-595-4227.
Top Notchmen, 1-4 p.m., Moose Family Center, 3606 Curvue Road.
Sage Leary, 8 p.m., The Cabin, Davies Center, UW-Eau Claire. Free; tinyurl.com/y5qp4v7n.
Uncommon Denominator, cover band, 8 p.m., The Plus 208 S. Barstow St. $5.
Domino Dominant, new-fashioned game night, with dominoes, music, free pizza, cash bar, Jamf Theatre, Pablo Center at the Confluence,128 Graham Ave. $25 adults, $10 for 18 and younger. 715-832-ARTS (2787); pablocenter.org.
Late Night Jazz: Catya Trio, 8:30-11:30 p.m., The Lakely, 516 Galloway St. 715-839-0601; theoxbowhotel.com.
Campus Film Series: “Persepolis,” 7 p.m. Woodland Theater, Davies Center, UW-Eau Claire; tinyurl.com/y5mbusne.
Saturday
"The Voice of the Future," in which eight contestants try to sing their way to the top spot, 6-9 p.m., McDonell High School in Chippewa Falls. Proceeds benefit the Boys & Girls Clubs of the Greater Chippewa Valley – Chippewa Falls Club. $40 in advance; $45 at the door; cvclubs.org.
“Population 485,” by Michael Perry, play adapted from Perry's New York Times best-selling book “Population 485: Meeting Your Neighbors One Siren at a Time," 7:30 p.m., The Phipps Center for the Arts, 109 Locust St., Hudson. $20 adults, $13 for students of any age. 715-386-8409; ThePhipps.org.
Uncommon Denominator, Eau Claire-based cover band, 7:30 p.m., Heyde Center for the Arts, 3 S. High St., Chippewa Falls. $10 adults, $9 seniors. 715-720-4961; cvca.net.
Shane Leonard, singer-multi-instrumentalist with Ben Lester, drums, and Jeremy Boettcher, bass, 8 p.m., The Cabin, Davies Center, UW-Eau Claire. Free; tinyurl.com/y5qp4v7n.
Clear Water Comedy presents "The Standup Getdown!" live music and comedy, 7 p.m., The Metro, 201 E. Lake St. Music by Arms Aloft, The Penske File, Deleter, DJ Hot Donna. $5.
Schlegelmilch House, historic home open for tours, 1-3 p.m., 517 S. Farwell St. $5 adults, $2 children ages 5-17; cash only. 715-834-7871; cvmuseum.com.
The Bear Creek Band, 11 a.m.-2 p.m., Lake Hallie Food Fest, Peace Memorial Park, Lake Hallie. Free. 715-726-2660.
The Bear Creek Band, 8 p.m.-midnight, VFW Post 305, 1300 Starr Ave. Free. 715-552-8438.
40 Fingers, '60s/'70s classic oldies, 6-10 p.m., Bloomer Brewing Co., 526 Martin Road, Bloomer. 715-271-3967.
Campus Film Series: “Persepolis,” 2 and 7 p.m. Woodland Theater, Davies Center, UW-Eau Claire; tinyurl.com/y5mbusne.
Weekend Brunch: Shane Leonard, 10 a.m.-1 p.m., The Lakely, 516 Galloway St. 715-839-0601; theoxbowhotel.com.
Late Night Jazz: Josh Gallagher Trio, 8:30-11 p.m., The Lakely, 516 Galloway St. 715-839-0601; theoxbowhotel.com.
Sunday
“Population 485,” by Michael Perry, play adapted from Perry's New York Times best-selling book “Population 485: Meeting Your Neighbors One Siren at a Time," 2:30 p.m., The Phipps Center for the Arts, 109 Locust St., Hudson. $20 adults, $13 for students of any age. 715-386-8409; ThePhipps.org.
Dead Horses and Joe Pug, folk-rock-Americana, 7 p.m., Jamf Theatre, Pablo Center at the Confluence,128 Graham Ave. $20 adults, $10 for students. 715-832-ARTS (2787); pablocenter.org.
The Bear Creek Band, 3-7 p.m., 3-7 p.m., The Bear's Den (Laura Days Fest), 206 Lake St., Pepin. Free. 715-442-345.
Guest recital: Jeff Jaworski, guitar, 2 p.m., Phillips Recital Hall, UW-Eau Claire's Haas Fine Arts Center, 121 Water St. Free.
Campus Film Series: “Persepolis,” 2 p.m. Woodland Theater, Davies Center, UW-Eau Claire; tinyurl.com/y5mbusne.
Weekend Brunch: Shane Leonard, 10 a.m.-1 p.m., The Lakely, 516 Galloway St. 715-839-0601; theoxbowhotel.com.
Monday
The Spoon Man, comedy, impressions, audience sing-along, 2 p.m., Heyde Center for the Arts, 3 S. High St., Chippewa Falls. $6. 715-720-4961; cvca.net.
Kardemimmit, Finnish folk group, 7 p.m., Phillips Recital Hall, UW-Eau Claire's Haas Fine Arts Center, 121 Water St. Free.
Tuesday
Appearance by B.J. Hollars, author of "Midwestern Strange: Hunting Monsters, Martians, and the Weird in Flyover Country," 7-8 p.m., Chippewa Falls Public Library, 105 W. Central St. 715-723-1146; chippewafallslibrary.org.
Elizabeth Moen, singer-songwriter with band, 7:30 p.m., The Plus, 205 S. Barstow St. $5.
Campfire Stories: A Night of Fact, Fiction & Fire, 8-9:30 p.m., The Lakely, 516 Galloway St. 715-839-0601; theoxbowhotel.com.
Wednesday
Rob Kuchta plays Ole Bull, 6:30 p.m., Waldemar Ager Museum, 514 W. Madison St. Museum open for free tours 4-6:30 p.m. Wednesday. Concert will be on lawn outside museum, indoors if inclement weather. Concert cost is $5; free for students. 715-834-5204; agerhouse.org.
Mojo Lemon Blues Band, 7-11 p.m. Trail Side Bar, E4102 Highway D, Menomonie.
"Not Enough Apologies: Trauma Stories," screening of Wisconsin Public Television news documentary on "childhood welfare to prison pipeline," 7-8:45 p.m., Menomonie Public Library, 600 Wolske Bay Road. Free. 715-232-2164; menomonielibrary.org.
Ezra Bell, with guests D. Janakey, Bad Posture Club, Darling West, 7 p.m., The Plus, 208 S. Barstow St. $7 in advance, $10 at the door.
Thursday
Cirque Italia: Water Circus, production re-creating the towns of Italy via a ship sailing from port to port under grand tent, 7:30 p.m., Oakwood Mall parking lot, 4800 Golf Road. $15-$40. 941-704-8572; cirqueitalia.com.
“Not a Good Fit: Overcoming Rejection and Learning to Thrive in the Literary World,” program for writers, with panel presentation at 6 p.m. and presentation by Max Garland at 7 p.m. L.E. Phillips Memorial Public Library, 400 Eau Claire St. 715-839-5004; ecpubliclibrary.info.
The Forum: Olga Custodio, the first Latina to become a U.S. Air Force fighter pilot, 7:30 p.m., UW-Eau Claire's Schofield Auditorium, 105 Garfield Ave. $4-$8. 715-836-INFO (4636); tinyurl.com/y5hauk3g.
Clear Water Comedy Presents: Geoffrey Asmus, 8-10 p.m., The Plus, 205 S. Barstow St. $5; or $3 with student ID. 715-832-8844.
Local Lit: Out Loud: Patti See will read selections from her columns in the Leader-Telegram, talk about her process, 7 p.m., Volume One Gallery: 205 N. Barstow St. Free. 715-552-0457; tinyurl.com/y3a3fzvl.
Vinyl Nights: Matt Mabis, 8:30-11 p.m., The Lakely, 516 Galloway St. 715-839-0601; theoxbowhotel.com.
Art exhibits
"Reflection and Contemplation," photographs and video by Mitchell Spencer, through Nov. 4, with reception for artist, 7-8 p.m. today, L.E. Phillips Memorial Public Library, 400 Eau Claire St. 715-839-5004;ecpubliclibrary.info.
Teen Art Show, through Oct. 2, L.E. Phillips Memorial Public Library, 400 Eau Claire St. 715-839-5004;ecpubliclibrary.info.
“Tom Doesn’t Like It,” 13-piece exhibit by Tiffany Lange, Jake Zirbes and Grace Wallstead, Friday through Oct. 13, with reception 5 to 8 p.m. Friday, Gallery 610, 604 6th St. W. Menomonie. Hours: 1-7 p.m. Thursdays and Fridays, 10 a.m.-2 p.m. Saturdays, 11 a.m.-2 p.m. Sundays.
"Indefinite Objects," by Paula Elliott in north space and work by Burning Artist Collective in south space, Monday through Oct. 26, with artists reception 5-7 p.m. Sept. 19 and Elliott at the gallery 12:30-3:30 p.m. Sept. 21, UW-Stout's Furlong Gallery, Room 178, Micheels Hall, Menomonie. Gallery hours: 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Thursday, 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Friday and 12 to 4 p.m. on Saturday; tinyurl.com/y4obkvf8.
"Unusual Message," transformed everyday objects into extraordinary unusual images by artists and designers from 12 countries, through Oct. 2, with reception 6-7:30 p.m. Sept. 26, Foster Gallery, UW-Eau Claire's Haas Fine Arts Center, Room 162, 121 Water St.; tinyurl.com/y67k82ec.
“Alicia Hash//The Mineral Movement,” pieces designed embrace the beauty of nature, through Oct. 26, Volume One Gallery, 205 N. Dewey St. Free. 715-552-0457; volumeone.org/store.
Chippewa Valley Watercolor Artists 25th anniversary exhibit, through Oct. 11, today, Heyde Center for the Arts, 3 S. High St., Chippewa Falls. 715-726-9000; cvca.net.
Printmaking and drawing by Emily Arthur, Shannon Estlund, Pippin Frisbie-Calder, Karen Gustafson, Eleanor McGough, Joanne Price, through Sept. 27, with closing reception 4:30-7 p.m. Sept. 27, Gallery 101, Kleinpell Fine Arts building, UW-River Falls. Hours: 2-7 p.m. Monday through Thursday, 11 a.m.-7 p.m. Friday. Free. 715-425-3266 or email
First Friday Celebration, featuring Kate Gomez, mixed media, and Nolan Prohaska, glass, through Sept. 29, Seasons on St. Croix Gallery, 401 Second St., Hudson. 715-381-2906; seasonsonstcroix.com.
Kyle Engman, landscape and lifestyle photographer; Sue Cranston, paintings; Nan Reinhardt, work with copper, polymer clay, silver clay, with main emphasis on glass, through September, artZ Gallery, 208 Keller Ave. N., Amery. 715-268-8600; artzgallery.org.
Museums
Chippewa Area History Center, 123 Allen St., Chippewa Falls. Open 9 a.m.-4 p.m. Tuesdays and 9 a.m.-1 p.m. the fourth Saturday of the month. 715-723-4399.
Chippewa Falls Museum of Industry and Technology, 21 E. Grand Ave., Chippewa Falls. Open 10 a.m.-3 p.m. Thursdays through Saturdays or by appointment. $5 adults, $3 youth, $1 under 12. 715-720-9206.
Children’s Museum of Eau Claire, 220 S. Barstow St. Open 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Tuesdays through Saturdays with extended hours until 7 p.m. Thursdays and noon to 5 p.m. Sundays. $7. 715-832-5437.
“Racing in the Chippewa Valley” exhibit on local car racing history, through Oct. 26, Chippewa Valley Museum, 1204 E. Half Moon Drive. Open 1-8 p.m. Tuesdays, 1-5 p.m. Wednesdays through Fridays and 10 a.m.-5 p.m. Saturdays. $7 adults, $4 students and youth. Free 4 and under. 715-834-7871; cvmuseum.com.
Russell J. Rassbach Heritage Museum and Fulton’s Workshop, 1820 Wakanda St., Menomonie. Open 11 a.m.-5 p.m. Tuesdays through Sundays. $5 adults, $3 youth, $1 ages 6 to 12, free 5 and under. Free on Sundays. 715-232-8685.
Paul Bunyan Logging Camp Museum, Carson Park. Open 10 a.m.-4:30 p.m. Mondays through Saturdays and 1-4:30 p.m. Sundays. $7 adults, $4 children. 715-835-6200.
Waldemar Ager Museum, 514 W. Madison St. Open 10 a.m.-2 p.m. the second and fourth Saturdays of each month and 4-6:30 p.m. on select Wednesdays or by appointment. 715-834-5204; agerhouse.org.