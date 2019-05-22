Today
Hope Country, 7:30 p.m., Jamf Theatre, Pablo Center, at the Confluence, 128 Graham Ave. $10. 715-492-0240; pablocenter.org.
Reverend Doctor, soul-pop, 7-9 p.m., Acoustic Cafe, 505 S. Barstow St. 715-832-9090; theacoustic.com.
Clear Water Comedy Presents The Thursday Night Show, 8-10:15 p.m. The Plus, 208 S. Barstow St. $5; $3 for students. 715-832-8844.
Vinyl Nights: Amy Hahn, 8:30-11 p.m., The Lakely, 516 Galloway St. 715-839-0601; theoxbowhotel.com.
Friday
Memorial Rocks Weekend, with Catechize, 7’s Catacomb, Section Hate, Caster Volor, doors open 8 p.m., Every Buddy’s Bar & Grill, 19 W. Central St., Chippewa Falls. $8 in advance, $10 at the door; three-day pass $40.
Ohmme and Ben Lester, 8-10 p.m., Oxbow Hotel Gallery, 516 Galloway St. $10 in advance, $12 at the door. 715-839-0601; theoxbowhotel.com.
Late Night Jazz: Jeremy Boettcher Trio, 8:30-11:30 p.m., The Lakely, 516 Galloway St. $10 in advance, $12 at the door. 715-839-0601; theoxbowhotel.com.
Girl Band, 7-9 p.m., Acoustic Cafe, 505 S. Barstow St. 715-832-9090; theacoustic.com.
EC Royal Party 2, 5 p.m.-midnight, The Plus, 208 S. Barstow St. $5 in advance; $10 at the door. 715-832-8844.
Clear Water Comedy, 7-9 p.m., Raw Deal, 603 S Broadway St., Menomonie.
Saturday
Legends of Country Music 2019, Nashville recording artist with band playing music by Johnny Cash, Merle Haggard, Conway Twitty, Elvis Presley and originals, 7:30 p.m., Mabel Tainter Center for the Arts, 205 Main St. E., Menomonie. $22-$25. 715-235-0001; mabeltainter.org.
Memorial Rocks Weekend, with Texas Hippie Coalition, the Zealots, For Once, VIA, doors open 6 p.m., Every Buddy’s Bar & Grill, 19 W. Central St., Chippewa Falls. $20 in advance, $25 at the door.
Elvessa, Nostromo, Ghost in the Good Thing, 8:30-11:30, The Plus, 208 St. Barstow St. $5.
Live music by Mark Healey & Jim Schuh Duo, 4-7 p.m., The Chalet on Lake Wissota, 17415 Highway X, Chippewa Falls. 715-726-1303.
Eggplant Heroes, Americana, 7-10 p.m., Acoustic Cafe, 505 S. Barstow St. 715-832-9090; theacoustic.com.
Weekend Brunch: Shane Leonard, 10 a.m.-1 p.m., The Lakely, 516 Galloway St. $15-$300. 715-839-0601; theoxbowhotel.com.
Late Night Jazz: Jeremy Boettcher Trio, 8:30-11:30 p.m., The Lakely, 516 Galloway St. $15-$300. 715-839-0601; theoxbowhotel.com.
Sunday
Memorial Rocks Weekend, with the Pimps, the Broken Eights, doors open 6 p.m., Every Buddy’s Bar & Grill, 19 W. Central St., Chippewa Falls. $20 in advance, $25 at the door.
The Bear Creek Band, 3-7 p.m., The Bear’s Den, 206 Lake St., Pepin. Free. All ages welcome. 715-442-3451.
40 Fingers, ‘60s-’70s classic oldies. 4-8 p.m., Paradise Shores, 26364 Highway M, Holcombe. 715-595-4227.
Weekend Brunch: Shane Leonard, 10 a.m.-1 p.m., The Lakely, 516 Galloway St. $15-$300. 715-839-0601; theoxbowhotel.com.
Monday
The Bear Creek Band, 2-6 p.m., Jake’s Tiki Bar, E5690 CR-D, Menomonie. Free. 715-235-2465.
Tuesday
Tuesday Night Blues, with the Stefan Geisinger Band, 6:30-8:30 p.m., Boyd Bandshell, Owen Park, 501 First Ave. chippewavalleyblues.com.
Open Mic hosted by D. Janakey, 7:30-midnight, The Plus, 208 S. Barstow St. Free. 715-832-8844.
Wednesday
The Bear Creek Band, 5-9 p.m., Gilligan’s Tiki Bar, 2542 8 1/4 Ave., Chetek. Free. 715-924-3105.
Thursday
“Roots of Permaculture: An Introduction to Ecologically Designed Gardens” by Chris Kerrschneider,” 6-7:30 p.m., Chippewa Falls Public Library, 715-723-1146; chippewafallslibrary.org. 105 West Central St.
Blaine and Leah Howard, acoustic music, 7-9 p.m., Acoustic Cafe, 505 S. Barstow St. 715-832-9090; theacoustic.com.
Clear Water Comedy Presents Jeff Bailey, 8-10:15 p.m. The Plus, 208 S. Barstow St. $5; $3 for students. 715-832-8844.
Vinyl Nights: JTron, 8:30-11 p.m., The Lakely, 516 Galloway St. 715-839-0601; theoxbowhotel.com.
Art exhibits
“GO Paint! Chippewa Valley,” Graham Avenue Walking Gallery, Pablo Center at the Confluence, 128 Graham Ave. Through May 31. Gallery hours: 10 a.m.-4 p.m. 715-492-0240; pablocenter.org.
“Now: Emerging Artists of the Chippewa Valley,” Friday through May 31, with reception, 5-7 p.m. Wednesday, James W. Hansen Gallery, Pablo Center at the Confluence, 128 Graham Ave. Gallery hours: 10 a.m.-4 p.m. 715-492-0240; pablocenter.org.
Wisconsin ArtsWest 40, through Tuesday, L.E. Phillips Memorial Public Library, 400 Eau Claire St. Open 10 a.m.-9 p.m. Monday through Thursday; 10 a.m.-6 p.m. Friday; 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturday. Closed this Monday for Memorial Day. 715-839-5004; ecpubliclibrary.info.
“Naked Flowers: Poetry Revealed,” X-rayed flowers, poem flowers, abstracted and Americana flowers, by various artists, through June 10, Galaudet Gallery, 618 S. Farwell St. 715-513-9994; galaudetgallery.wix.com/ggllc.
Photography and mixed media installation by Laura Andrews and Erika Ritzel, mixed media installation by Nicholas Kovatch, paintings and magical objects by C.B. Murphy, mixed media installation by Kelly O’Brien, mixed media paintings by Samuel Robertson, and alla prima oil paintings by Patty Voje, through June 16, Phipps Center for the Arts, 109 Locust St., Hudson. Hours: 9 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. Monday-Saturday, noon-4:30 p.m. Sunday; closed May 25-27 for Memorial Day. 715-386-2305, ext. 103.
Lynne Maslowski, jewelry, Jean Arneson, paintings, prints and cards featuring local scenes, through June, Valley Art Gallery, 304 N. Bridge St., Chippewa Falls.
Erin Hill, mixed media, and Sharon Weeks, photography, through June 29, Valley Art Association at Foreign 5 Gallery, Lucy’s Deli, 117 N. Bridge St. Chippewa Falls. Open 7 a.m.-4 p.m. Mondays through Saturdays.
Student Artist in Residence Exhibition Best of Design Juried Exhibition, through Aug. 1, UW-Stout’s Furlong Gallery, 178 Micheels Hall, Menomonie. Open 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Mondays through Saturdays. tinyurl.com/y4obkvf8.
Fine Arts Association group show, through Sept. 6, UW-Stout’s Gallery 209, Menomonie. tinyurl.com/y4obkvf8.
Museums
“Working Warriors: Military Life Beyond Combat,” traveling exhibit featuring military work considered noncombatant, 10 a.m.-4 p.m. through May 30, Pablo Center at the Confluence, 128 Graham Ave. 715-4942-0240; pablocenter.org.
Chippewa Area History Center, 123 Allen St., Chippewa Falls. Open 9 a.m.-4 p.m. Tuesdays and 9 a.m.-1 p.m. the fourth Saturday of the month. 715-723-4399.
Chippewa Falls Museum of Industry and Technology, 21 E. Grand Ave., Chippewa Falls. Open 10 a.m.-3 p.m. Thursdays through Saturdays or by appointment. $5 adults, $3 youth, $1 under 12. 715-720-9206.
Children’s Museum of Eau Claire, 220 S. Barstow St. Open 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Tuesdays through Saturdays with extended hours until 7 p.m. Thursdays and noon to 5 p.m. Sundays. $7. 715-832-5437.
“Spirited: Prohibition in America,” traveling exhibit, through Saturday, Chippewa Valley Museum, 1204 E. Half Moon Drive. Open 1-8 p.m. Tuesdays, 1-5 p.m. Wednesdays through Fridays and 10 a.m.-5 p.m. Saturdays. $7 adults, $4 students and youth. Free 4 and under. 715-834-7871; cvmuseum.com.
Chippewa Valley Museum, 1204 E. Half Moon Drive. Open 1-8 p.m. Tuesdays, 1-5 p.m. Wednesdays through Fridays and 10 a.m.-5 p.m. Saturdays. $7 adults, $4 students and youth. Free 4 and under. 715-834-7871; cvmuseum.com.
Russell J. Rassbach Heritage Museum and Fulton’s Workshop, 1820 Wakanda St., Menomonie. Open 11 a.m.-5 p.m. Tuesdays through Sundays. $5 adults, $3 youth, $1 6 to 12, free 5 and under. Free on Sundays. 715-232-8685.
Paul Bunyan Logging Camp Museum, Carson Park. Open 10 a.m.-4:30 p.m. Mondays through Saturdays and 1-4:30 p.m. Sundays. $7 adults, $4 children. 715-835-6200.
Waldemar Ager Museum, 514 W. Madison St. Open 10 a.m.-2 p.m. the second and fourth Saturdays of each month and 4-7 p.m. on the third Wednesdays of each month or by appointment. 715-834-5204.