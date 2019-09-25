Today
“42ft — A Menagerie of Mechanical Marvels,” by Cirque Mechanics, 7:30 p.m., RCU Theatre, Pablo Center at the Confluence,128 Graham Ave. $20-$75. 715-832-ARTS (2787); pablocenter.org.
Faculty/guest recital: Duo Dionysus, saxophonists Alastair Wright, Dylan Ward, 7:30 p.m., Phillips Recital Hall, Haas Fine Arts Center, 121 Water St. Free.
Thursdays at the U Lecture and Performance Series: Higher Vision, vocal quartet singing gospel, pop-folk-rock standards, noon-1 p.m., Blue Hills Lecture Hall (Ritzinger 234), UW-Eau Claire-Barron County Campus, 1800 College Drive, Rice Lake. Free; tinyurl.com/y42fr4e3.
Greta Ruth, singer-songwriter, 7-9 p.m., Acoustic Cafe, 505 S. Barstow St. 715-832-9090; theacoustic.com.
Clear Water Comedy presents Karaoke Jam, 8-10 p.m., The Venue, 209 Graham Ave. $5; or $3 with student ID. 715-832-8844.
Vinyl Nights: DJ Cooper, 8:30-11 p.m., The Lakely, 516 Galloway St. 715-839-0601; theoxbowhotel.com.
Friday
Blues Party, beginning at 6 p.m. with Howard “Guitar” Luedtke, Jay Stulo Band, Studebaker John & The Hawks, Silver Dome Ballroom, U.S. 10, about five miles west of Neillsville. Tickets: $15, available at the door; silverdomeballroom.net or the ballroom’s Facebook page.
ParaNomiCon, paranormal conference, today-Saturday, Mabel Tainter Center for the Arts, 205 Main St. E., Menomonie. $125 for two days, $60 Friday only, $85 Saturday only. 715-235-0001; mabeltainter.org/paranomicon-at-the-mabel.
Michael Perry and The Long Beds, folk-rock-country-Americana, 7:30 p.m., Jamf Theatre, Pablo Center at the Confluence, 128 Graham, Ave. $20. 715-832-ARTS (2787); pablocenter.org.
Cathy Reitz Trio, with Cathy Reitz on vocals, Jeff Reitz on woodwinds, Emily Watkins on guitar and vocals, jazz, 7-10 p.m., Acoustic Cafe, 505 S. Barstow St. 715-832-9090; theacoustic.com.
Comedy Improv @ The Grand, 7:30 p.m., Grand Theatre, 102 W. Grand Ave. $20 adults, $10 students. 715-832-7529 or get tickets at the door.
Two-Way Street, 7-11 p.m., Moose Family Center, 3606 Curvue Road.
Porcupine, with Ronald Raygun and DofStC, rock, 8:30-11:30 p.m., The Plus, 205 S. Barstow St. $10 advance, $15 at the door. 715-832-8844.
“Population 485,” by Michael Perry, play adapted from Perry’s New York Times best-selling book “Population 485: Meeting Your Neighbors One Siren at a Time,” 7:30 p.m., The Phipps Center for the Arts, 109 Locust St., Hudson. $20 adults, $13 for students of any age. 715-386-8409; ThePhipps.org.
Late Night Jazz: Jeremy Boettcher Trio, 8:30-11:30 p.m., The Lakely, 516 Galloway St. 715-839-0601; theoxbowhotel.com.
Campus Film Series: “The Hate U Give,” 7 p.m. Woodland Theater, Davies Center, UW-Eau Claire; tinyurl.com/y5mbusne.
Saturday
Blues Party, beginning at 5 p.m. with Lonesome Dan Kase, Howard “Guitar” Luedtke & Blue Max, Reverend Raven & The Chain-Smoking Altar Boys, Lil’ Ed & The Blues Imperials, Silver Dome Ballroom, about five miles west of Neillsville on U.S. 10. $20, available at the door; silverdomeballroom.net or the ballroom’s Facebook page.
Buckets and Tap Shoes, music, dance and drumming, 7:30 p.m., Heyde Center for the Arts, 3 S. High St., Chippewa Falls. $18 adults, $17 seniors, $9 youth. 715-720-4961; cvca.net.
Faculty and Alumni Gala Concert, solo and chamber performances supporting student scholarships, 7:30 p.m., Gantner Concert Hall, UW-Eau Claire’s Haas Fine Arts Center, 121 Water St. $15; $5 for UW-Eau Claire students. 715-836-INFO (4636), 800-949-UWEC (8932); tinyurl.com/y54ecyo9.
Hogwarts Homecoming, celebration of all things Harry Potter for people 21 and older, 7-10 p.m., L.E. Phillips Memorial Public Library, 400 Eau Claire St. Tickets $12 in advance, available through today at ecpubliclibrary.info/hogwarts; $15 at the door; cash only. 715-839-5004.
Rock the Hall, hosted by Big Business, with The Bathtub Mary’s, Evernoir, Opal, and Side Effects, doors at 8 p.m., first act goes on at 8:30 p.m., The Plus, 205 S. Barstow St. 715-832-8844.
Barley Jacks, bluegrass, 7:30 p.m., The Park Center, 15791 U.S. 63, Hayward. Advance tickets are $20, available at TheParkCenter.com, and $30 at the door. Students 18 younger admitted for $5.
40 Fingers, ‘60s/’70s classic oldies, 8:30 p.m.-midnight, Sammy’s Pizza, 2812 London Road. 715-831-1300.
Acoustic Cafe 25th anniversary celebration with Eggplant Heroes, jazz, Milk and Whiskey, Blaine and Leah Howard, 4-10 p.m. Acoustic Cafe, 505 S. Barstow St. 715-832-9090; theacoustic.com.
Altoona Rocks fall community rock painting party, with all painting supplies and rocks supplied for free family event, 10 a.m.-noon, Altoona Public Library, 1303 Lynn Ave. 715-839-5029; altoonapubliclibrary.org.
“Population 485,” by Michael Perry, play adapted from Perry’s New York Times best-selling book “Population 485: Meeting Your Neighbors One Siren at a Time,” 7:30 p.m., The Phipps Center for the Arts, 109 Locust St., Hudson. $20 adults, $13 for students of any age. 715-386-8409; ThePhipps.org.
Campus Film Series: “The Hate U Give,” 2 and 7 p.m. Woodland Theater, Davies Center, UW-Eau Claire; tinyurl.com/y5mbusne.
Weekend Brunch: Jeremy Boettcher + Josh Gallagher, 10 a.m.-1 p.m., The Lakely, 516 Galloway St. 715-839-0601; theoxbowhotel.com.
Late Night Jazz: Jeremy Boettcher Trio, 8:30-11 p.m., The Lakely, 516 Galloway St. 715-839-0601; theoxbowhotel.com.
Sunday
Party in the Prairie, featuring Granger Smith, Jerrod Niemann, Tucker Beathard, Chris Kroeze, gates open 3 p.m., music 4 p.m., Prevea Amphitheater, River Prairie Park, Front Porch Place, Altoona. Tickets: $36-$46 in advance, prices go up at the gate; partyintheprairie.com.
Eau Claire Chamber Orchestra season-opening concert, titled “An Afternoon With the Music of Bloch, Faure, and Paul McCartney,” 2 p.m., with pre-concert talk at 1:15 p.m., RCU Theatre, Pablo Center at the Confluence, 128 Graham Ave. $29 adults, $5 under 21. Season subscription costs $95, a savings of $25; tinyurl.com/y23jb9ts; eauclairechamberorchestra.org.
Paul R. Kosower, organ recital featuring works by French composers on 46-rank Aeolian Skinner pipe organ, 2 p.m., UW-Eau Claire’s Gantner Concert Hall, Haas Fine Arts Center, 121 Water St. Free.
Forest to Furniture, five area woodworkers demonstrating how medieval furniture was made, noon-4 p.m., Castlerock Museum, Alma. $6 adults, $4 students, free 4 and younger. 608-685-4231; castlerockmuseum.com.
“Population 485,” by Michael Perry, play adapted from Perry’s New York Times best-selling book “Population 485: Meeting Your Neighbors One Siren at a Time,” 2:30 p.m., The Phipps Center for the Arts, 109 Locust St., Hudson. $20 adults, $13 for students of any age. 715-386-8409; ThePhipps.org.
Campus Film Series: “The Hate U Give,” 2 p.m. Woodland Theater, Davies Center, UW-Eau Claire; tinyurl.com/y5mbusne.
Weekend Brunch: Shane Leonard, 10 a.m.-1 p.m., The Lakely, 516 Galloway St. 715-839-0601; theoxbowhotel.com.
Monday
“Tiger,” part of “The Unreliable Bestiary,” performance by writer-performer-artist Duke Weaver depicting letters of the alphabet, with each letter representing an endangered animal or habitat, 7 to 8:30 p.m., 200 Main Art and Wine, 200 Main St. 715-379-9493; 200main.org.
Tuesday
Paulo Padilha and Bando, Brazilian music, 12:30-2 p.m., Huff’s Lounge, Memorial Student Center, UW-Stout, Menomonie.
Visit by B.J. Hollars, author of “Midwestern Strange: Hunting Monsters, Martians, and the Weird in Flyover Country, 6:30-7:30 p.m., Altoona Public Library, 1303 Lynn Ave. 715-839-5029; altoonapubliclibrary.org.
Open Mic Night hosted by Samuel Stein, 7:30-midnight, The Plus, 205 S. Barstow St. Free. 715-832-8844.
Spooky Screenings on The Patio: “Young Frankenstein, 8-10 p.m., The Lakely, 516 Galloway St. 715-839-0601; theoxbowhotel.com.
Wednesday
Clear Water Comedy presents Comedy Night with Sammy Arechar and Carly Ballerini, 8-9:30 p.m., Zymurgy Brewing Company, 624 Main St. E., Menomonie. 715-578-9026.
Paulo Padilha e Bando, documentary screening and Q&A with the band on history and culture of Brazil, 6:30-8:30 p.m., Menomonie Public Library, 600 Wolske Bay Road. 715-232-2164; menomonielibrary.org.
HSHS 3D Community Health Series: “Retune, Recalibrate and Optimize Your Optimism,” presentation by songwriter-humorist Jana Stanfield, 5:30 p.m., RCU Theatre, Pablo Center at the Confluence,128 Graham Ave. $10. 715-832-ARTS (2787); pablocenter.org.
Thursday
The Chippewa Valley Theatre Guild presents the musical “The Who’s Tommy,” 7:30 p.m., Jamf Theatre, Pablo Center at the Confluence, 128 Graham Ave. $30 adults, including seniors, and $15 students. 715-832-7529; cvtg.org.
Thursdays at the U Lecture and Performance Series: “Self-Injury in Youth, presentation by Jennifer Muehlenkamp, licensed clinical psychologist and professor of psychology at UW-Eau Claire, noon-1 p.m., Blue Hills Lecture Hall (Ritzinger 234), UW-Eau Claire-Barron County Campus, 1800 College Drive, Rice Lake. Free; tinyurl.com/y42fr4e3.
Clear Water Comedy presents Carly Ballerini and Sammy Arechar, 8-10 p.m., The Venue, 209 Graham Ave. $5; or $3 with student ID. 715-832-8844.
Vinyl Nights: Mariah Kewin, 8:30-11 p.m., The Lakely, 516 Galloway St. 715-839-0601; theoxbowhotel.com.
Art exhibits
Sixteenth annual Western Wisconsin Pottery Tour, 10 a.m.-5 p.m. Friday-Saturday, 11 a.m.-4 p.m. Sunday, just over the Minnesota border and western Wisconsin. Information, including a tour map: westernwisconsinpotterytour.com; 715-426-7367.
Tenth annual Fall Splendor Art Meander, self-guided art tour of 20 galleries and studios in northwestern Wisconsin, 10 a.m.-6 p.m. Friday, 10 a.m.-5 p.m. Saturday, 11 a.m-3 p.m. Sunday. 715-635-7727; fallsplendorartmeander.com.
“Tom Doesn’t Like It,” 13-piece exhibit featuring works of two UW-Stout alumni, Tiffany Lange and Jake Zirbes, from the Twin Cities and UW-Stout student Grace Wallstead, through Oct. 3, Gallery 610, Menomonie.
“Through the Lens of the First Nations People,” photography exhibit, through Oct. 30, Pablo Center at the Confluence, 128 Graham Ave. Free. 715-832-ARTS (2787); pablocenter.org.
UW-River Falls art department’s 28th annual Outdoor Art Installation, student works to be site specific on the campus grounds, with guest artist Pedram Baldari, Tuesday-Wednesday. 715-425-3266.
The paintings of Ukrainian-born, internationally known artist Eduard Gurevich, canvases ranging up to 5 feet wide, B-Framed Galleries Fine Art and Framing, 313 S. Barstow St. 715-832-4476; bframed.com.
“Reflection and Contemplation,” photographs and video by Mitchell Spencer, through Nov. 4, L.E. Phillips Memorial Public Library, 400 Eau Claire St. 715-839-5004;ecpubliclibrary.info.
Teen Art Show, through Wednesday, L.E. Phillips Memorial Public Library, 400 Eau Claire St. 715-839-5004;ecpubliclibrary.info.
“Tom Doesn’t Like It,” 13-piece exhibit by Tiffany Lange, Jake Zirbes and Grace Wallstead, through Oct. 13, Gallery 610, 604 6th St. W., Menomonie. Hours: 1-7 p.m. Thursdays and Fridays, 10 a.m.-2 p.m. Saturdays, 11 a.m.-2 p.m. Sundays.
“Indefinite Objects,” by Paula Elliott in north space and work by Burning Artist Collective in south space, through Oct. 26, UW-Stout’s Furlong Gallery, Room 178, Micheels Hall, Menomonie. Gallery hours: 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Thursday, 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Friday and 12 to 4 p.m. Saturday; tinyurl.com/y4obkvf8.
“Unusual Message,” transformed everyday objects into extraordinary unusual images by artists and designers from 12 countries, through Wednesday, with reception 6-7:30 p.m. today; artist talk featuring Ned Gannon, Jyl Kelley and Hyungjoo A. Kim, 10-10:50 a.m. Friday, HFA 101; Foster Gallery, UW-Eau Claire’s Haas Fine Arts Center, Room 162, 121 Water St.; tinyurl.com/y67k82ec.
“Alicia Hash//The Mineral Movement,” pieces designed embrace the beauty of nature, through Oct. 26, Volume One Gallery, 205 N. Dewey St. Free. 715-552-0457; volumeone.org/store.
Chippewa Valley Watercolor Artists 25th anniversary exhibit, through Oct. 11, Heyde Center for the Arts, 3 S. High St., Chippewa Falls. 715-726-9000; cvca.net.
Printmaking and drawing by Emily Arthur, Shannon Estlund, Pippin Frisbie-Calder, Karen Gustafson, Eleanor McGough, Joanne Price, through Friday, with closing reception 4:30-7 p.m. Friday, Gallery 101, Kleinpell Fine Arts building, UW-River Falls. Hours: 2-7 p.m. Monday through Thursday, 11 a.m.-7 p.m. Friday. Free. 715-425-3266.
Kate Gomez, mixed media, and Nolan Prohaska, glass, through Sept. 29, Seasons on St. Croix Gallery, 401 Second St., Hudson. 715-381-2906; seasonsonstcroix.com.
Kyle Engman, landscape and lifestyle photographer; Sue Cranston, paintings; Nan Reinhardt, work with copper, polymer clay, silver clay, with main emphasis on glass, through September, artZ Gallery, 208 Keller Ave. N., Amery. 715-268-8600; artzgallery.org.
Museums
Chippewa Area History Center, 123 Allen St., Chippewa Falls. Open 9 a.m.-4 p.m. Tuesdays and 9 a.m.-1 p.m. the fourth Saturday of the month. 715-723-4399.
Chippewa Falls Museum of Industry and Technology, 21 E. Grand Ave., Chippewa Falls. Open 10 a.m.-3 p.m. Thursdays through Saturdays or by appointment. $5 adults, $3 youth, $1 under 12. 715-720-9206.
Children’s Museum of Eau Claire, 220 S. Barstow St. Open 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Tuesdays through Saturdays with extended hours until 7 p.m. Thursdays and noon to 5 p.m. Sundays. $7. 715-832-5437.
“Racing in the Chippewa Valley” exhibit on local car racing history, through Oct. 26, Chippewa Valley Museum, 1204 E. Half Moon Drive. Open 1-8 p.m. Tuesdays, 1-5 p.m. Wednesdays through Fridays and 10 a.m.-5 p.m. Saturdays. $7 adults, $4 students and youth. Free 4 and under. 715-834-7871; cvmuseum.com.
Russell J. Rassbach Heritage Museum and Fulton’s Workshop, 1820 Wakanda St., Menomonie. Open 11 a.m.-5 p.m. Tuesdays through Sundays. $5 adults, $3 youth, $1 ages 6 to 12, free 5 and under. Free on Sundays. 715-232-8685.
Paul Bunyan Logging Camp Museum, Carson Park. Open 10 a.m.-4:30 p.m. Mondays through Saturdays and 1-4:30 p.m. Sundays. $7 adults, $4 children. 715-835-6200.
Waldemar Ager Museum, 514 W. Madison St. Open 10 a.m.-2 p.m. the second and fourth Saturdays of each month and 4-6:30 p.m. on select Wednesdays or by appointment. 715-834-5204; agerhouse.org.