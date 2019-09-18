Today
Cirque Italia: Water Circus, production re-creating the towns of Italy via a ship sailing from port to port under grand tent, 7:30 p.m., Oakwood Mall parking lot, 4800 Golf Road. $15-$40. 941-704-8572; cirqueitalia.com.
The Jim Phillips Project, blues, folk-rock alternative pop originals and covers, 7-9 p.m., Acoustic Cafe, 505 S. Barstow St. 715-832-9090; theacoustic.com.
“Not a Good Fit: Overcoming Rejection and Learning to Thrive in the Literary World,” program for writers, with panel presentation at 6 p.m. and presentation by Max Garland at 7 p.m. L.E. Phillips Memorial Public Library, 400 Eau Claire St. 715-839-5004; ecpubliclibrary.info.
The Forum: Olga Custodio, the first Latina to become a U.S. Air Force fighter pilot, 7:30 p.m., UW-Eau Claire’s Schofield Auditorium, 105 Garfield Ave. $4-$8. 715-836-INFO (4636); tinyurl.com/y5hauk3g.
Humorous talk and book reading by Michael Perry, author of “Population 485: Meeting Your Neighbors One Siren at a Time,” 7 p.m., The Phipps Center for the Arts, 109 Locust St., Hudson. Free; call 715-386-8409 for reservations; ThePhipps.org.
Clear Water Comedy Presents: Geoffrey Asmus, 8-10 p.m., The Plus, 205 S. Barstow St. $5; or $3 with student ID. 715-832-8844.
Local Lit: Out Loud: Patti See will read selections from her columns in the Leader-Telegram, talk about her process, 7 p.m., Volume One Gallery: 205 N. Barstow St. Free. 715-552-0457; tinyurl.com/y3a3fzvl.
Film: “Race: The Power of an Illusion,” 5-6:15 p.m., Woodland Theater, Davies Center, UW-Eau Claire.
Vinyl Nights: Matt Mabis, 8:30-11 p.m., The Lakely, 516 Galloway St. 715-839-0601; theoxbowhotel.com.
“Dancing With the Eau Claire Stars, fundraiser for the Eau Claire Children’s Theatre, 6 p.m. hors d’oeuvre buffet and cash bar, 7:30 p.m., Pablo Center at the Confluence, 128 Eau Claire St. 715-832-ARTS (2787); pablocenter.org.
Friday
Cirque Italia: Water Circus, production re-creating the towns of Italy via a ship sailing from port to port under grand tent, 7:30 p.m., Oakwood Mall parking lot, 4800 Golf Road. $15-$40. 941-704-8572; cirqueitalia.com.
“The History of Rock and Roll,” featuring The Johnny Rogers Band, 7:30 p.m., Heyde Center for the Arts, 3 S. High St., Chippewa Falls. $21 adults, $19 seniors, $15 youth. 715-720-4961; cvca.net.
George Maurer’s “Stripped Down” featuring Sue Orfield, stories and music, 7:30 p.m., Mabel Tainter Center for the Arts, 205 Main St. E., Menomonie. $22-$25. 715-235-0001; mabeltainter.org.
“Half a Star,” humorous monologue by Michael Perry, 7:30 p.m., The Park Center, 15791 U.S. 63, Hayward. $20 in advance, $30 at the door; students 18 and younger $5. 715-634-4596; TheParkCenter.com.
Blaine and Leah Howard, acoustic music, 7-10 p.m., Acoustic Cafe, 505 S. Barstow St. 715-832-9090; theacoustic.com.
Bear Creek Band, 8:30 p.m.-12:30 a.m., Rusty Horse Saloon, S211 McKay Ave., Spring Valley. Free. 715.
Good Morning Bedlam, folk, The Plus, 205 S. Barstow St. 715-832-8844.
“Population 485,” by Michael Perry, play adapted from Perry’s New York Times best-selling book “Population 485: Meeting Your Neighbors One Siren at a Time,” 7:30 p.m., The Phipps Center for the Arts, 109 Locust St., Hudson. $20 adults, $13 for students of any age. 715-386-8409; ThePhipps.org.
Sarah Krueger and Luray, indie folk, 7:30 p.m., Gallery of The Oxbow Hotel, 516 Galloway St. $12 in advance, $15 at the door. 715-839-0601; theoxbowhotel.com.
Late Night Jazz: Brian Handeland Trio, 8:30-11:30 p.m., The Lakely, 516 Galloway St. 715-839-0601; theoxbowhotel.com.
Campus Film Series: “Captain Marvel,” 7 p.m. Woodland Theater, Davies Center, UW-Eau Claire; tinyurl.com/y5mbusne.
Saturday
Cirque Italia: Water Circus, production re-creating the towns of Italy via a ship sailing from port to port under grand tent, 1:30 and 7:30 p.m., Oakwood Mall parking lot, 4800 Golf Road. $15-$40. 941-704-8572; cirqueitalia.com.
“Into the Black Sea, Stories of Darkness and Light,” one-man show by Kevin McMullin that incorporates theater, music and storytelling, 7 p.m., Unitarian Universalist Congregation, 421 S. Farwell St. Suggested donation: $15; kevinmcmullin.com.
Open house, 10 a.m.-5 p.m., family friendly day of balloons, theatricality, special guest, galleries, Pablo Center at the Confluence,128 Graham Ave. $25 adults, $10 for 18 and younger. 715-832-ARTS (2787); pablocenter.org.
“The 24 Hour Project,” more than six one-acts written, directed, designed and performed by over 25 students, Riverside Theatre, Haas Fine Arts Center, 121 Water St. $5 in advance, $6 at the door. 715-836-INFO (4636); tinyurl.com/y36k9vjd.
Louie Anderson, comedian, 8 p.m., Mabel Tainter Center for the Arts, 205 Main St. E., Menomonie. No tickets remain. 715-235-0001; mabeltainter.org.
Unsung Heroes, Acoustic Cafe, 505 S. Barstow St. 715-832-9090; theacoustic.com.
Bear Creek Band, 9 p.m.-1 a.m., Rumors Bar & Grill, N9261 Highway C, Burr Oak. Free. 608-857-3436.
Mark Healey & Jim Schuh Duo, 7–10 p.m., Eagles Club, 2588 U.S. 53, Lake Hallie.
Moonshine Band, 8 p.m.-midnight, VFW Post 7232, 2900 West Folsom St. 715-832-3528.
“Population 485,” by Michael Perry, play adapted from Perry’s New York Times best-selling book “Population 485: Meeting Your Neighbors One Siren at a Time,” 7:30 p.m., The Phipps Center for the Arts, 109 Locust St., Hudson. $20 adults, $13 for students of any age. 715-386-8409; ThePhipps.org.
Campus Film Series: “Captain Marvel,” 2 and 7 p.m. Woodland Theater, Davies Center, UW-Eau Claire; tinyurl.com/y5mbusne.
Weekend Brunch: Shane Leonard, 10 a.m.-1 p.m., The Lakely, 516 Galloway St. 715-839-0601; theoxbowhotel.com.
Late Night Jazz: Jeremy Boettcher Trio, 8:30-11 p.m., The Lakely, 516 Galloway St. 715-839-0601; theoxbowhotel.com.
Sunday
Cirque Italia: Water Circus, production re-creating the towns of Italy via a ship sailing from port to port under grand tent, 1:30 and 7:30 p.m., Oakwood Mall parking lot, 4800 Golf Road. $15-$40. 941-704-8572; cirqueitalia.com.
“Broadway for Two — Karen Wilber & Seth Berrier,” Broadway duets and solos, 2 p.m., 7:30 p.m., Mabel Tainter Center for the Arts, 205 Main St. E., Menomonie. $8-$10. 715-235-0001; mabeltainter.org.
Davey J, 1:30-4:30 p.m., the Rookery, Cable.
Bear Creek Band, 3:30-7:30 p.m., Packer party, Paradise Shores 4, 26364 Highway M, Holcombe. Free. 715-595-4227.
“Population 485,” by Michael Perry, play adapted from Perry’s New York Times best-selling book “Population 485: Meeting Your Neighbors One Siren at a Time,” 2:30 p.m., The Phipps Center for the Arts, 109 Locust St., Hudson. $20 adults, $13 for students of any age. 715-386-8409; ThePhipps.org.
Campus Film Series: “Captain Marvel,” 2 p.m. Woodland Theater, Davies Center, UW-Eau Claire; tinyurl.com/y5mbusne.
Weekend Brunch: Nick Seeger, 10 a.m.-1 p.m., The Lakely, 516 Galloway St. 715-839-0601; theoxbowhotel.com.
Monday
Monday Jazz Jam with UW-Eau Claire Jazz Studies, 8-10 p.m., The Lakely, 516 Galloway St. 715-839-0601; theoxbowhotel.com.
Tuesday
“A Passing Interest: The Story of Football Innovator Gus Dorais,” presentation by author Joe Niese, 6-7 p.m., L.E. Phillips Memorial Public Library, 400 Eau Claire St. 715-839-5004; ecpubliclibrary.info.
Open Mic Night hosted by Alyssa Anderson, 7:30-11:30 p.m., The Plus, 205 S. Barstow St. Free. 715-832-8844.
Wednesday
Guest artist recital: Katherine Needleman, oboe, Chiayu Hsu, pianist-composer, 6 p.m., Gantner Concert Hall, Haas Fine Arts Center, 121 Water St. Free.
Kung Fu Vampire, with Young Montt, SauceaLemel, Sage Young, Dohpey, hip-hop, 8-11 p.m., The Plus, 205 S. Barstow St. $15 in advance, $20 at the door. 715-832-8844; tinyurl.com/y6tbuuk7.
Dotters Book Club in Conversation with Terese Marie Mailhot, Skyping with author of “Heart Berries: A Memoir,” 6 p.m., Visit Eau Claire Experience Center, 128 Graham Ave.; dottersbooks.com.
Thursday
“42FT — A Menageries of Mechanical Marvels,” by Cirque Mechanics, 7:30 p.m., RCU Theatre, Pablo Center at the Confluence,128 Graham Ave. $20-$75. 715-832-ARTS (2787); pablocenter.org.
Faculty/guest recital: Duo Dionysus, saxophonists Alastair Wright, Dylan Ward, 7:30 p.m., Phillips Recital Hall, Haas Fine Arts Center, 121 Water St. Free.
Thursdays at the U Lecture and Performance Series: Higher Vision, vocal quartet singing gospel, pop-folk-rock standards, noon-1 p.m., Blue Hills Lecture Hall (Ritzinger 234), UW-Eau Claire-Barron County Campus, 1800 College Drive, Rice Lake. Free; tinyurl.com/y42fr4e3.
Greta Ruth, singer-songwriter, 7-9 p.m., Acoustic Cafe, 505 S. Barstow St. 715-832-9090; theacoustic.com.
Clear Water Comedy presents Karaoke Jam, 8-10 p.m., The Venue, 209 Graham Ave. $5; or $3 with student ID. 715-832-8844.
Vinyl Nights: DJ Cooper, 8:30-11 p.m., The Lakely, 516 Galloway St. 715-839-0601; theoxbowhotel.com.
Art exhibits
“Through the Lens: An Artist Talk With First Nation Photographer Tom Jones,” 6-7 p.m. Friday, Pablo Center at the Confluence, 128 Graham Ave. Free. Exhibit “Through the Lens of the First Nations People” runs through Oct. 30. 715-832-ARTS (2787); pablocenter.org.
The paintings of Ukrainian-born, internationally known artist Eduard Gurevich, canvases ranging up to 5 feet wide, B-Framed Galleries Fine Art and Framing, 313 S. Barstow St. 715-832-4476; bframed.com.
“Reflection and Contemplation,” photographs and video by Mitchell Spencer, through Nov. 4, L.E. Phillips Memorial Public Library, 400 Eau Claire St. 715-839-5004;ecpubliclibrary.info.
Teen Art Show, through Oct. 2, L.E. Phillips Memorial Public Library, 400 Eau Claire St. 715-839-5004;ecpubliclibrary.info.
“Tom Doesn’t Like It,” 13-piece exhibit by Tiffany Lange, Jake Zirbes and Grace Wallstead, through Oct. 13, Gallery 610, 604 6th St. W., Menomonie. Hours: 1-7 p.m. Thursdays and Fridays, 10 a.m.-2 p.m. Saturdays, 11 a.m.-2 p.m. Sundays.
“Indefinite Objects,” by Paula Elliott in north space and work by Burning Artist Collective in south space, through Oct. 26, with artists reception 5-7 p.m. today and Elliott at the gallery 12:30-3:30 p.m. Saturday, UW-Stout’s Furlong Gallery, Room 178, Micheels Hall, Menomonie. Gallery hours: 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Thursday, 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Friday and 12 to 4 p.m. Saturday; tinyurl.com/y4obkvf8.
“Unusual Message,” transformed everyday objects into extraordinary unusual images by artists and designers from 12 countries, through Oct. 2, with reception 6-7:30 p.m. Sept. 26, Foster Gallery, UW-Eau Claire’s Haas Fine Arts Center, Room 162, 121 Water St.; tinyurl.com/y67k82ec.
“Alicia Hash//The Mineral Movement,” pieces designed embrace the beauty of nature, through Oct. 26, Volume One Gallery, 205 N. Dewey St. Free. 715-552-0457; volumeone.org/store.
Chippewa Valley Watercolor Artists 25th anniversary exhibit, through Oct. 11, Heyde Center for the Arts, 3 S. High St., Chippewa Falls. 715-726-9000; cvca.net.
Printmaking and drawing by Emily Arthur, Shannon Estlund, Pippin Frisbie-Calder, Karen Gustafson, Eleanor McGough, Joanne Price, through Sept. 27, with closing reception 4:30-7 p.m. Sept. 27, Gallery 101, Kleinpell Fine Arts building, UW-River Falls. Hours: 2-7 p.m. Monday through Thursday, 11 a.m.-7 p.m. Friday. Free. 715-425-3266 or email
Kate Gomez, mixed media, and Nolan Prohaska, glass, through Sept. 29, Seasons on St. Croix Gallery, 401 Second St., Hudson. 715-381-2906; seasonsonstcroix.com.
Kyle Engman, landscape and lifestyle photographer; Sue Cranston, paintings; Nan Reinhardt, work with copper, polymer clay, silver clay, with main emphasis on glass, through September, artZ Gallery, 208 Keller Ave. N., Amery. 715-268-8600; artzgallery.org.
Museums
Chippewa Area History Center, 123 Allen St., Chippewa Falls. Open 9 a.m.-4 p.m. Tuesdays and 9 a.m.-1 p.m. the fourth Saturday of the month. 715-723-4399.
Chippewa Falls Museum of Industry and Technology, 21 E. Grand Ave., Chippewa Falls. Open 10 a.m.-3 p.m. Thursdays through Saturdays or by appointment. $5 adults, $3 youth, $1 under 12. 715-720-9206.
Children’s Museum of Eau Claire, 220 S. Barstow St. Open 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Tuesdays through Saturdays with extended hours until 7 p.m. Thursdays and noon to 5 p.m. Sundays. $7. 715-832-5437.
“Racing in the Chippewa Valley” exhibit on local car racing history, through Oct. 26, Chippewa Valley Museum, 1204 E. Half Moon Drive. Open 1-8 p.m. Tuesdays, 1-5 p.m. Wednesdays through Fridays and 10 a.m.-5 p.m. Saturdays. $7 adults, $4 students and youth. Free 4 and under. 715-834-7871; cvmuseum.com.
Russell J. Rassbach Heritage Museum and Fulton’s Workshop, 1820 Wakanda St., Menomonie. Open 11 a.m.-5 p.m. Tuesdays through Sundays. $5 adults, $3 youth, $1 ages 6 to 12, free 5 and under. Free on Sundays. 715-232-8685.
Paul Bunyan Logging Camp Museum, Carson Park. Open 10 a.m.-4:30 p.m. Mondays through Saturdays and 1-4:30 p.m. Sundays. $7 adults, $4 children. 715-835-6200.
Waldemar Ager Museum, 514 W. Madison St. Open 10 a.m.-2 p.m. the second and fourth Saturdays of each month and 4-6:30 p.m. on select Wednesdays or by appointment. 715-834-5204; agerhouse.org.