Today
Decadent Cabaret 41, nine bands, doors open at 6 p.m., Brickhouse Pub & Grub at the Labor Temple, 2233 Birch St. $12 cover charge each night; three-day wristband is available for $30. All sales at the door; decadentcabaret.com.
“Green Fire: Aldo Leopold and a Land Ethic for Our Time,” film screening and discussion, 6:30-8:30 p.m., Augusta Memorial Public Library, 113 N. Stone St. 715-286-2070; augustalibrary.org.
Speck of Dust Theatre Company presents Improv Night, 6-8 p.m., The Venue, 209 Graham Ave. $5. tinyurl.com/t4pxuac.
Lydia Liza, alternative artist, with Miloe, Minneapolis band, Terrace, upper level of Memorial Student Center, UW-Stout, Menomonie. Free. 715-232-2432; bdp.uwstout.edu.
Planetarium shows: 20-minute show for ages 4 to 11, 6 p.m.; one-hour show for ages 10 through adult, 7 p.m., Phillips Science Hall, 101 Roosevelt Ave. Free for children’s show, $2 for one-hour show. March shows are “Top Ten Celestial Objects.” Limited seating; park behind Phillips Hall; tinyurl.com/u7awgql.
Clear Water Comedy presents Geoff Tate, 8-10 p.m., The Plus, 208 S. Barstow St. $5; $3 for students. 715-832-8844; tinyurl.com/vg7ljwg.
The Great American Songbook with Bartlett & Way, jazz standards, 7-9 p.m., Acoustic Cafe, 505 S. Barstow St. 715-832-9090; theacoustic.com.
Menomonie High School Mane Stage Productions presents “Disney’s The Little Mermaid,” 7:30 to 9:30 p.m., Menomonie High School, 1715 5th St. W. $5 adults; $3 students; free with MHS activity pass.
Friday
Decadent Cabaret 41, 16 bands total on two stages, doors open at 6 p.m., Brickhouse Pub & Grub at the Labor Temple, 2233 Birch St. $12 cover charge each night. All sales at the door; decadentcabaret.com.
Eau Claire Children’s Theatre presents the musical “Mary Poppins,” 7:30 p.m., RCU Theatre, Pablo Center at the Confluence, 128 Graham Ave. $10-$24. 715-832-ARTS (2787); pablocenter.org.
MidWest WeirdFest, film festival featuring the fantastic, frightening, paranormal and just plain weird, 6 p.m., Micon Downtown Cinema, 315 S. Barstow St. $55 for full festival pass, $15 Friday, $25 Saturday and Sunday; midwestweirdfest.com/tickets.
UW-Eau Claire Theatre presents “James and the Giant Peach,” 7:30 p.m., Jamf Theatre, Pablo Center at the Confluence, 128 Graham Ave. $20-$10. 715-832-ARTS (2787); pablocenter.org.
Dom Flemons presents “Black Cowboys,” music covering more than 100 years of American folklore, 7:30 p.m., Heyde Center for the Arts, 3 S. High St., Chippewa Falls. Adults $20, seniors $19, youth $13. 715-720-4961; cvca.net.
Nick Anderson and the Skinny Lovers, alt-rock, 8-10 p.m., The Gallery of The Oxbow Hotel, 516 Galloway St. $10 in advance, $12 at the door. 715-839-0601, 844-OXBOWEC (692-6932); theoxbowhotel.com.
UW-Eau Claire music and theater arts department presents First Fridays: Faculty performances of works featuring woodwinds, voice, and piano by celebrated women composers, 7:30 p.m., Clearwater Recital Hall, Pablo Center at the Confluence, 128 Graham Ave. $5 adults and seniors, 50 cents UW System, CVTC students, youth 17 and under. 715-832-ARTS (2787); pablocenter.org.
Horace Greene, indie rock band, 8 p.m., The Cabin, UW-Eau Claire Davies Center; tinyurl.com/y5qp4v7n.
Campus Film: “Apollo 11,” 7 p.m., Woodland Theater, UW-Eau Claire Davies Center, 77 Roosevelt Ave.; tinyurl.com/uwd3n3e.
“Frozen 2,” 6 and 9 p.m., Applied Arts, Room 210, UW-Stout, Menomonie. Free. 715-232-2432; bdp.uwstout.edu.
Menomonie Theater Guild presents “The Sunshine Boys,” comedy, 7:30 p.m., The Mabel Tainter, 205 Main St. E., Menomonie. $15 adults, $13 students, seniors, the military. 715-231-7529; menomonietheaterguild.org.
Menomonie High School Mane Stage Productions presents “Disney’s The Little Mermaid,” 7:30 to 9:30 p.m., Menomonie High School, 1715 5th St. W. $5 adults; $3 students; free with MHS activity pass.
Jenny and the Jets, live karaoke, 7-10 p.m., The Plus, 208 S. Barstow St. Admission: Free. 715-832-8844; tinyurl.com/r52222m.
Micah Ryan, singer-songwriter, 7-9 p.m., Acoustic Cafe, 505 S. Barstow St. 715-832-9090; theacoustic.com.
Late Night Jazz: Josh Gallagher Group, 8:30-11:30 p.m., The Lakely, 516 Galloway St. 715-839-0601, 844-OXBOWEC (692-6932); theoxbowhotel.com.
Duane Shaw, keyboards, variety of dinner music, standard hits, easy-listening, requests welcome, 6-9:30 p.m., Jake’s Supper Club, 5690 Highway D on Tainter Lake, Menomonie. 715-235-2465.
Saturday
The Bear Creek Band, 8 p.m.-midnight, VFW Post 305, 1300 Starr Ave. Free. 715-552-8438.
Eau Claire Children’s Theatre presents the musical “Mary Poppins,” 1:30 and 7:30 p.m., RCU Theatre, Pablo Center at the Confluence, 128 Graham Ave. $10-$24. 715-832-ARTS (2787); pablocenter.org.
Decadent Cabaret 41, 18 bands total on two stages, doors open at 5 p.m., Brickhouse Pub & Grub at the Labor Temple, 2233 Birch St. $12 cover charge. All sales at the door; decadentcabaret.com.
MidWest WeirdFest, film festival featuring the fantastic, frightening, paranormal and just plain weird, 6 p.m., Micon Downtown Cinema, 315 S. Barstow St. $25 Saturday and Sunday; midwestweirdfest.com/tickets.
UW-Eau Claire Theatre presents sensory friendly performance of “James and the Giant Peach,” 10 a.m., Jamf Theatre, Pablo Center at the Confluence, 128 Graham Ave. $20-$10. 715-832-ARTS (2787); pablocenter.org. More information about sensory friendly performances, including pre-visit resources (a social story and video tour), tinyurl.com/vtnvsgx.
UW-Eau Claire Theatre presents “James and the Giant Peach,” 6:30 p.m., Jamf Theatre, Pablo Center at the Confluence, 128 Graham Ave. $20-$10. 715-832-ARTS (2787); pablocenter.org.
Discussion of the book “Tragic Mountains: The Hmong, the Americans and the Secret Wars for Laos, 1942-1992,” 1-3 p.m. at the following locations: Visit Eau Claire Experience Center, Suite 151, 128 Graham Ave.; Chippewa Valley Museum, 1204 E. Half Moon Drive, Carson Park; 1-3 p.m., L.E. Phillips Public Library, 400 Eau Claire St. For information go to the One Read Eau Claire Facebook page: tinyurl.com/wowqstj.
Trapper Schoepp, alt-country-rock, 8 p.m., The Cabin, UW-Eau Claire Davies Center; tinyurl.com/y5qp4v7n.
Campus Film: “Apollo 11,” 2 and 7 p.m., Woodland Theater, UW-Eau Claire Davies Center, 77 Roosevelt Ave.; tinyurl.com/uwd3n3e.
Menomonie Theater Guild presents “The Sunshine Boys,” comedy, 7:30 p.m., The Mabel Tainter, 205 Main St. E., Menomonie. $15 adults, $13 students, seniors, the military. 715-231-7529; menomonietheaterguild.org.
Menomonie High School Mane Stage Productions presents “Disney’s The Little Mermaid,” 7:30 to 9:30 p.m., Menomonie High School, 1715 5th St. W. $5 adults; $3 students; free with MHS activity pass.
Liscio, with jazz friends sitting in, 7-10 p.m., Stones Throw, 304 Eau Claire St.; tinyurl.com/tdoxysv.
Ever Road, country-rock, 8 p.m.-midnight, Snout Saloon, 13 W. Central St, Chippewa Falls.
Late Night Jazz: Dean Granros, 8:30-11:30 p.m., The Lakely, 516 Galloway St. 715-839-0601, 844-OXBOWEC (692-6932); theoxbowhotel.com.
Clear Water Comedy presents Sam Wiles & Butt, 8-11 p.m., The Plus, 208 S. Barstow St. $5; $3 for students. 715-832-8844; tinyurl.com/yx8btlgo.
Spirit-Heart Belly Blast, belly dancing, 7-9 p.m., Acoustic Cafe, 505 S. Barstow St. 715-832-9090; theacoustic.com.
Sunday
MidWest WeirdFest, film festival featuring the fantastic, frightening, paranormal and just plain weird, 6 p.m., Micon Downtown Cinema, 315 S. Barstow St. $25; midwestweirdfest.com/tickets.
UW-Eau Claire Theatre presents “James and the Giant Peach,” 1:30 p.m., Jamf Theatre, Pablo Center at the Confluence, 128 Graham Ave. $20-$10. 715-832-ARTS (2787); pablocenter.org.
Eau Claire Children’s Theatre presents the musical “Mary Poppins,” 1:30, RCU Theatre, Pablo Center at the Confluence, 128 Graham Ave. $10-$24. 715-832-ARTS (2787); pablocenter.org.
Chippewa Valley Community Chorus annual concert, 2 p.m., Heyde Center for the Arts, 3 S. High St., Chippewa Falls. Adults $10, seniors/students $5, youth under 10 years old free. Tickets available from CVCC member, at Foreign 5 or at the door; tinyurl.com/ssozy56.
Reunion Road Band, featuring Solid Joe Lindzius, 2 p.m., The Park Center, 15791 U.S. 63, Hayward. $20, students 18 younger $5; TheParkCenter.com.
Campus Film: “Apollo 11,” 2 p.m., Woodland Theater, UW-Eau Claire Davies Center, 77 Roosevelt Ave.; tinyurl.com/uwd3n3e.
Menomonie Theater Guild presents “The Sunshine Boys,” comedy, 2 p.m., The Mabel Tainter, 205 Main St. E., Menomonie. $15 adults, $13 students, seniors, the military. 715-231-7529; menomonietheaterguild.org.
Menomonie High School Mane Stage Productions presents “Disney’s The Little Mermaid,” 1:30 to 3:30 p.m., Menomonie High School, 1715 5th St. W. $5 adults; $3 students; free with MHS activity pass.
Monday
Eau Claire school district spring choir concert, featuring students from North, Memorial, DeLong, Northstar and South, 6 p.m., RCU Theatre, Pablo Center at the Confluence, 128 Graham Ave. $3.15 and $9.50. 715-832-ARTS (2787); pablocenter.org.
Tuesday
UW-Eau Claire Forum series: Jackson Katz, presentation about turning the tables on sexual assault, 7:30 p.m., Schofield Auditorium, 105 Garfield Ave. 715-836-INFO (4636), 800-949-UWEC (8932); tinyurl.com/r4koofc.
Program on obituary writing, presented by Cecelia Zorn, 2-3 p.m., Virginia O. Smith Meeting Room, Chippewa Falls Public Library, 105 W. Central St. Free; no registration required. 715-723-1146; chippewafallslibrary.org.
“The Story of Your Life: Writing your Forgotten Past,” program by B.J. Hollars, 6-7 p.m., Eau Claire Room, L.E. Phillips Memorial Public Library, 400 Eau Claire St. 715-839-5004; ecpubliclibrary.info.
Chippewa Falls author John Kinville will discuss his book, “The Grey Eagles of Chippewa Falls: A Hidden History of a Women’s Ku Klux Klan in Wisconsin,” with a multimedia presentation including genuine articles from the time period, 6:30-8:30 p.m., Boyceville Public Library, 903 Main St. 715-643-2106; boycevillelibrary.org.
Winter Film Series: “Knives Out,” 7 p.m., Menomonie Public Library, 600 Wolske Bay Road. 715-232-2164; menomonielibrary.org.
Open Mic Night, hosted by Wildcat Hawkins, 7:30 p.m.-midnight, The Plus, 208 S. Barstow St. Free. 715-832-8844; tinyurl.com/rcqqsy6.
Film screening and discussion of “Get Out,” 5:30 p.m., Harvey Theatre, UW-Stout, Menomonie. Discussion led by professor Mitchell Ogden. Free; tinyurl.com/tbzzz6q.
Wednesday
Celtic Angels, dance, music and song, 7:30 p.m., The Mabel Tainter, 205 Main St. E., Menomonie. $18-$20. 715-235-0001; mabeltainter.org.
Thursday
Chippewa Valley Theatre Guild presents “Morning’s at Seven,” comedy, 7:30 p.m., Grand Theatre, 102 W. Grand Ave. $25 for adults/seniors and $12 for youth plus fees. 715-832-PLAY (7529); cvtg.org.
UW-Eau Claire Theatre presents “James and the Giant Peach,” 7:30 p.m., Jamf Theatre, Pablo Center at the Confluence, 128 Graham Ave. $20-$10. 715-832-ARTS (2787); pablocenter.org.
Writers Read open mic 6 p.m., with sign-up at 5:30 p.m., in Eau Claire Room, L.E. Phillips Memorial Public Library, 400 Eau Claire St. Bring any short piece to read in five minutes or less. 715-839-5004; ecpubliclibrary.info.
Chippewa Falls author John Kinville will discuss his book, “The Grey Eagles of Chippewa Falls: A Hidden History of a Women’s Ku Klux Klan in Wisconsin,” with a multimedia presentation including genuine articles from the time period, 7-9 p.m., The Local Store, 205 N. Dewey St. 715-552-0457; tinyurl.com/v8q9pzp.
Sarah Morris, Minneapolis-based country singer-songwriter, with Dayna Koehn, Minneapolis-based country musician, 8 p.m., Terrace, upper level of Memorial Student Center, UW-Stout, Menomonie. Free. 715-232-2432; bdp.uwstout.edu.
Sam Tallent Films: “A Comedy Special U.S.A. — Live at The Plus,” 8-10 p.m., The Plus, 208 S. Barstow St. $10 in advance, $15 at the door, VIP ticket package $100. 715-832-8844; tinyurl.com/udzl66x.
Art exhibits
“Everything You Can Imagine Is Real: An Exhibition of High School Artwork,” through April 26, with reception 5-7 p.m. Friday, Graham Avenue Walking Gallery, Pablo Center at the Confluence, 128 Graham Ave. 715-832-ARTS (2787); pablocenter.org.
Grilli Type, typeface developed by an independent Swiss type foundry, through April 5, with reception 5-7 p.m. March 5, UW-Stout’s Furlong Gallery, Menomonie; tinyurl.com/y4obkvf8.
Speaker Series: Thierry Blancpain, of Grilli Type, 5:45 p.m. March 5, Applied Arts, Room 321, UW-Stout, Menomonie; tinyurl.com/ufk7g9t.
“Masculine Projections,” photography and digital collage by Josh Brinlee, Monday through April 12, Salter Art Gallery, UW-Eau Claire — Barron County, 1800 College Drive, Rice Lake; barron.uwec.edu.
Spring 2020 BFA graduating class exhibition, through April 13, with reception, 5-8 p.m. Friday, Gallery 101 in Kleinpell Fine Arts, UW-River Falls. On display will be ceramics, sculptures, glass, paintings, drawings, illustration, and graphic design. 715-425-3266.
“Midwest Queeritivities,” an exhibit consisting of multimedia art and literary works that illuminate queer identities and their relationships to other cultures in the Midwest, through March 11, Foster Gallery, Haas Fine Arts Center, 121 Garfield Ave. 715-836-3277; tinyurl.com/y67k82ec.
“ON LOVE: Exploring Minds and Hearts, through Sunday, James W. Hansen Gallery, Pablo Center at the Confluence, 128 Graham Ave. 715-832-ARTS (2787); pablocenter.org.
First Friday Celebration, for all-artist show with the theme of puzzling, 5-8:30 p.m. Friday, Seasons on St. Croix Gallery, 401 Second St., Hudson. Show up through March 29. 715-381-2906; seasonsonstcroix.com.
Gallery 209, student gallery: Beck/Bluhm/Clementi Exhibition, through Friday; MFA Thesis Show, Friday through March 13, UW-Stout, Menomonie; tinyurl.com/y4obkvf8.
“Paintings + Sculpture: A Retrospective,” an art exhibit featuring the work of Robert J. Gehrke, through March 16, L.E. Phillips Memorial Public Library, 400 Eau Claire St. 715-839-5004; ecpubliclibrary.info.
“Warmth & Whimsy Winter Art Show,” various artists, through Saturday; “Quilt-scape,” boards painted as barn quilts, through Saturday outside museum, Chippewa Valley Museum, 1204 E. Half Moon Drive in Carson Park. 715-834-7871; cvmuseum.com.
“Real Life,” realistic paintings by Matt Philleo, through March 19, Heyde Center for the Arts, 3 S. High St., Chippewa Falls. 715-726-9000; cvca.net.
Museums
“Neighbors Past and Present: The Wisconsin German Experience,” panel exhibit, opens Saturday, Chippewa Valley Museum, 1204 E. Half Moon Drive. Open 1-8 p.m. Tuesdays, 1-5 p.m. Wednesdays through Fridays and 10 a.m.-5 p.m. Saturdays. Regular admission: $7 adults, $4 students and youth. Free 4 and under. 715-834-7871; cvmuseum.com.
“A Wisconsin German Experience at the Schlegelmilch House,” 517 S Farwell St. UW-Eau Claire German students, led by professor Josh Brown, share language and cultural activities that connect to Wisconsin’s German heritage. $7 adults, $4 students & children; free for ages 0-4. Go to tinyurl.com/tg7psg5 to register. Information: 715-834-7871.
Children’s Museum of Eau Claire, 220 S. Barstow St. Open 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Tuesdays through Saturdays with extended hours until 7 p.m. Thursdays and noon to 5 p.m. Sundays. $7. 715-832-5437; childrensmuseumec.com.
Russell J. Rassbach Heritage Museum and Fulton’s Workshop, 1820 Wakanda St., Menomonie. Open 11 a.m.-5 p.m. Tuesdays through Sundays. $5 adults, $3 youth, $1 ages 6 to 12, free 5 and under. Free on Sundays. 715-232-8685.
Paul Bunyan Logging Camp Museum, Carson Park. Open 10 a.m.-4:30 p.m. Mondays through Saturdays and 1-4:30 p.m. Sundays. $7 adults, $4 children. 715-835-6200.
Waldemar Ager Museum, 514 W. Madison St. Open 10 a.m.-2 p.m. the second and fourth Saturdays of each month and 4-7 p.m. the third Wednesday of each month or by appointment. 715-834-5204; agerhouse.org.