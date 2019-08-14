Today
Sounds Like Summer Concert Series: Greg Gilbertson, Elvessa, Wolves at the Door, 6 p.m., Phoenix Park. volumeone.org/sites/concerts.
Music Over Menomin: North of Dixie, bluegrass, 7 p.m., Menomonie Public Library, 600 Wolske Bay Road. 715-232-2164; menomonielibrary.org.
Colfax Music in the Park: Jim Herrick and Friends, 7 p.m., Keller Park.
Clear Water Comedy presents Maggie Faris, 8:30-10 p.m., The Plus, 208 S. Barstow St. $7. 715-832-8844.
Friday
“I Bet It Was the Butler,” murder mystery comedy, 7:30 p.m., The Grand Theatre, 102 W. Grand Ave. $15, available at brownpapertickets.com or at the door. 715-832-7529; cvtg.org.
David Allen Coe, country-rock, doors open 6 p.m., showtime 7 p.m., The Metro, 201 E. Lake St. All ages show; $30 in advance, $35 at the door; tinyurl.com/y5v6gwcj.
40 Fingers, ‘60s/’70s classic oldies, 7-11 p.m., Eau Claire Moose Family Center, 3606 Curvue Road. 715-835-6522.
February Sky, traditional singer-Celtic guitarist Phil Cooper, singer Susan Urban, 7-10 p.m., Acoustic Cafe, 505 S. Barstow St. 715-832-9090; theacoustic.com.
Late Night Jazz: Jeremy Boettcher Trio, 8:30-11 p.m., The Lakely, 516 Galloway St. 715-839-0601; theoxbowhotel.com.
Teen Movie Fridays, for teens entering grades 7-12, 3 p.m., Altoona Public Library, 1303 Lynn Ave. Those in attendance vote on the day’s film. 715-839-5029; altoonapubliclibrary.org.
Sci-Fi Friday Movie, 2-4:30 p.m., Chippewa Falls Public Library, 105 W. Central St. 715-723-1146; chippewafallslibrary.org.
Saturday
WHYS Radio’s 12th annual Bluegrass Festival, with The Seeger Boys, No Man’s String Band, The Lowest Pair, other groups, noon-8 p.m., Lake Altoona County Park, Altoona. Tickets: $18 in advance, $20 at the gate for adults; $28 in advance, $30 at the gate for families; whysradio.org.
“I Bet It Was the Butler,” murder mystery comedy, 7:30 p.m., The Grand Theatre, 102 W. Grand Ave. $15, available at brownpapertickets.com or at the door. 715-832-7529; cvtg.org.
Jerrika Mighelle, 8:45-9:45 p.m., Greg Gilbertson, 10-11 p.m., The Plus, 208 S. Barstow St. 715-832-8844.
40 Fingers, ‘60s/’70s classic oldies, 6-10 p.m., Munson Bridge Winery, W6462 Bridge Road, Withee. 715-229-4501.
The Classic Big Band and the Nostalgics, 7:30 p.m., The Phipps Center for the Arts, 109 Locust St., Hudson. $25 adults, $18 students of any age. 715-386-8409; ThePhipps.org.
“American Pie — Feelin’ Alright!” multimedia tribute show honoring the music at Woodstock, The Park Center, 15791 U.S. 63, Hayward. $25 in advance, $235 at the door. 715-634-4596; parktheatreproject.com.
Wolves at the Door, originals and covers, varied genres, 7-10 p.m., Acoustic Cafe, 505 S. Barstow St. 715-832-9090; theacoustic.com.
Weekend Brunch: Shane Leonard, 10 a.m.-1 p.m., The Lakely, 516 Galloway St. 715-839-0601; theoxbowhotel.com.
Late Night Jazz: Jake Victor 5tet,, 8:30-11 p.m., The Lakely, 516 Galloway St. 715-839-0601; theoxbowhotel.com.
Sunday
“I Bet It Was the Butler,” murder mystery comedy, 1:30 p.m., The Grand Theatre, 102 W. Grand Ave. $15, available at brownpapertickets.com or at the door. 715-832-7529; cvtg.org.
Nancy Dawn Olson’s Thank You Eau Claire Show, blues-rock-country, 6 p.m., The Plus, 208 S. Barstow St. 715-832-8844.
Weekend Brunch: Shane Leonard, 10 a.m.-1 p.m., 715-839-0601; theoxbowhotel.com.
Monday
Sunset Sounds Summer Series: Asparagus and TeawhYB, 8-10 p.m., Central Campus Mall, UW-Eau Claire. Free; tinyurl.com/y27vmckb.
Kickin’ It Country Summer Concert Series: The Rattlenecks, 6:30 p.m., River Prairie Park, 1445 Front Porch Place, Altoona. Free.
Tuesday
Tuesday Night Blues: Joyann Parker, 6:30-8:30 p.m., Boyd Bandshell, Owen Park, 501 First Ave. chippewavalleyblues.com.
“Campfire Stories: A Night of Fact, Fiction & Fire, writers, storytellers, songwriters, 8-9:30 p.m., The Lakely, 516 Galloway St. 715-839-0601; theoxbowhotel.com.
Open Mic hosted by Wyatt Thomson, 7:30-11 p.m., The Plus, 208 S. Barstow St. Free. 715-832-8844.
Riverfront Yard Games, 2:30-4:30 p.m., Chippewa Riverfront park, 12 S. Bridge St., Chippewa Falls. Sponsored by Chippewa Falls Public Library; 715-723-1146; chippewafallslibrary.org.
Wednesday
Perdendosi Quartet Plays Glazunov, 6:30 p.m., Waldemar Ager Museum, 514 W. Madison St. Museum open for free tours 4-6:30 p.m. Wednesday. Concert will be on lawn outside museum, indoors if inclement weather. Concert cost is $5; free for students. 715-834-5204; agerhouse.org.
Fusion at the Four Seasons: L Melange, 5:30-6:30 p.m., River Prairie Park, 1445 Front Porch Place, Altoona. Free.
Rock’n on the River Summer Concert Series: Jim Herrick & Friends, 6:30-8 p.m., River Prairie Park, 1445 Front Porch Place, Altoona. Free.
Live Jazz on The Plus patio, 7-9 p.m., The Plus, 208 S. Barstow St. 715-832-8844.
Thursday
Wisconsin Public Radio listener appreciation event, with appearances with WPR program hosts, other staff members, 5-7 p.m., River Prairie Center, Altoona. Free; advance registration encouraged by going to wpr.org.
Sounds Like Summer Concert Series: The Rattlenecks, Eggplant Heroes, Travis Lee, 6 p.m., Phoenix Park. volumeone.org/sites/concerts.
Clear Water Comedy presents David Tveite, 8:30-10 p.m., The Plus, 208 S. Barstow St. $7. 715-832-8844.
Art exhibits
Plein Air Hudson event, featuring 22 regional artists who will each create 3 paintings in 3 days, Friday-Sunday, with opening reception and awards, 6:30-8:30 p.m. Monday, Seasons on St. Croix Gallery, 401 Second St., Hudson. Works on display through Sept. 1. 715-381-2906; seasonsonstcroix.com.
“Ebb and Flow — Water,” works by 16 artists, through Aug. 28, Heyde Center for the Arts, 3 S. High St., Chippewa Falls. Free admission. 715-726-9000; cvca.net.
“Sense of Place: THERE: Song of Myself,” through Sept. 9, Galaudet Gallery, 618 S. Farwell St. Hours: noon-8 p.m. Wednesday through Sunday. 715-513-9994; galaudetgallery.wix.com/ggllc.
Members’ Spotlight exhibition, through Sept. 8, galleries of The Phipps Center for the Arts, 109 Locust St., Hudson. Hours: 9 a.m.-4:30 p.m. Monday through Saturday; noon-4:30 p.m. Sunday. 715-386-2305, ext. 103; thephipps.org.
“Figuratively Speaking,” a group art show, through Aug. 28, L.E. Phillips Memorial Public Library, 400 Eau Claire St. Summer hours: Monday through Thursday, 10 a.m. to 9 p.m.; Friday, 10 a.m. to 6 p.m.; Saturday, 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Hours: 715-839-5004; ecpubliclibrary.info.
Paintings and mixed media by Tammy Ford, through Aug. 31, Mabel Tainter Center for the Arts, 205 Main St. E., Menomonie. 715-235-0001; mabeltainter.org.
“GO Paint! Chippewa Valley,” Graham Avenue Walking Gallery, Pablo Center at the Confluence, 128 Graham Ave. Through Aug. 30. Gallery hours: 10 a.m.-2 p.m. 715-492-0240; pablocenter.org.
Alan Honn, glassblowing; Ann Lee, oils; Marilyn Rau, acrylic on canvas; Peggy Skold, paintings, through August, artZ Gallery, 208 Keller Ave. N., Amery. 715-268-8600; artzgallery.org.
Fine Arts Association group show, through Sept. 6, UW-Stout’s Gallery 209, Menomonie. tinyurl.com/y4obkvf8.
Museums
Chippewa Area History Center, 123 Allen St., Chippewa Falls. Open 9 a.m.-4 p.m. Tuesdays and 9 a.m.-1 p.m. the fourth Saturday of the month. 715-723-4399.
Chippewa Falls Museum of Industry and Technology, 21 E. Grand Ave., Chippewa Falls. Open 10 a.m.-3 p.m. Thursdays through Saturdays or by appointment. $5 adults, $3 youth, $1 under 12. 715-720-9206.
Children’s Museum of Eau Claire, 220 S. Barstow St. Open 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Tuesdays through Saturdays with extended hours until 7 p.m. Thursdays and noon to 5 p.m. Sundays. $7. 715-832-5437.
“Racing in the Chippewa Valley” exhibit on local car racing history, through Oct. 26, Chippewa Valley Museum, 1204 E. Half Moon Drive. Open 1-8 p.m. Tuesdays, 1-5 p.m. Wednesdays through Fridays and 10 a.m.-5 p.m. Saturdays. $7 adults, $4 students and youth. Free 4 and under. 715-834-7871; cvmuseum.com.
Russell J. Rassbach Heritage Museum and Fulton’s Workshop, 1820 Wakanda St., Menomonie. Open 11 a.m.-5 p.m. Tuesdays through Sundays. $5 adults, $3 youth, $1 ages 6 to 12, free 5 and under. Free on Sundays. 715-232-8685.
Paul Bunyan Logging Camp Museum, Carson Park. Open 10 a.m.-4:30 p.m. Mondays through Saturdays and 1-4:30 p.m. Sundays. $7 adults, $4 children. 715-835-6200.
Waldemar Ager Museum, 514 W. Madison St. Open 10 a.m.-2 p.m. the second and fourth Saturdays of each month and 4-6:30 p.m. on select Wednesdays or by appointment. 715-834-5204; agerhouse.org.