Today
John Mueller’s Winter Dance Party, tribute to Buddy Holly, Ritchie Valens and the Big Bopper, 7:30 p.m., RCU Theatre, Pablo Center at the Confluence, 128 Graham Ave. $24, $27.50, $32.50. 715-832-ARTS (2787); pablocenter.org.
Alfredo Rodriguez Trio, jazz, 7:30 p.m., Jamf Theatre, Pablo Center at the Confluence, 128 Graham Ave. $25, $35, $45. 715-832-ARTS (2787); pablocenter.org.
Middle School Honor Choir, singers from the greater Chippewa Valley, 6 p.m., Gantner Concert Hall, Haas Fine Arts Center, 121 Water St. $5. tinyurl.com/t38rfbh.
Film: “A Man Called Ove,” Swedish production with English subtitles, 6-8 p.m., Eau Claire Room, L.E. Phillips Memorial Public Library, 400 Eau Claire St. 715-839-5004; ecpubliclibrary.info.
Clear Water Comedy presents Whitney Chitwood, 8-10 p.m., The Plus, 208 S. Barstow St. $5; $3 for students. 715-832-8844; tinyurl.com/vfwybum.
Songwriters Showcase, all-ages evening of creative song and verse, 7-9 p.m., Acoustic Cafe, 505 S. Barstow St. 715-832-9090; theacoustic.com.
Open mic, with Shootin’ Jack and other local musicians, 7-11 p.m., Stones Throw, 304 Eau Claire St.
Supper Club Dinner Jazz: Hunter Delikowski Trio, 6:30-9:30 p.m., The Lakely, 516 Galloway St. 715-839-0601, 844-OXBOWEC (692-6932); theoxbowhotel.com.
Friday
Nathan Timmel, comedian, 7:30 p.m., Heyde Center for the Arts, 3 S. High St., Chippewa Falls. Suggested rating: PG-13. $15 adults, $14 seniors. 715-720-4961; cvca.net.
Eau Claire Children’s Theatre presents “Murder, Medium Rare,” dinner and interactive show, 6:30 p.m., The Oxford, 1814 Oxford Ave. $30. 715-839-8877; ecct.org.
Eggplant Heroes, Americana, 7-9 p.m., Lazy Monk Brewing, 97 W. Madison St. 715-271-0848; lazymonkbrewing.com.
“A Shayna Maidel” (A Pretty Girl), drama, 7:30 p.m., The Phipps Center for the Arts, 109 Locust St., Hudson. $20 adults, $13 for students of all ages. 715-386-8409; ThePhipps.org.
Two Frets Up, guitar-vocals duo, country, bluegrass, roots and country rock, 7-9 p.m., Acoustic Cafe, 505 S. Barstow St. 715-832-9090; theacoustic.com.
Supper Club Dinner Jazz: Josh Gallagher, 6:30-9:30 p.m., The Lakely, 516 Galloway St. 715-839-0601, 844-OXBOWEC (692-6932); theoxbowhotel.com.
Duane Shaw, keyboards, variety of dinner music, standard hits, easy-listening, requests welcome, 6-9:30 p.m., Jake’s Supper Club, 5690 Highway D on Tainter Lake, Menomonie. 715-235-2465.
Saturday
Benefit for the Tommy Bentz Band’s trip to Memphis for the International Blues Challenge, with music by the Stefan Geisinger Band, Tommy Bentz Band, the Flaming Doublewides, 7 p.m., Stones Throw, 304 Eau Claire St.
Corey Harris, blues-roots music, 7:30 p.m., Heyde Center for the Arts, 3 S. High St., Chippewa Falls. Suggested rating: PG-13. $20 adults, $19 seniors, $13 youth. 715-720-4961; cvca.net.
Eau Claire Chamber Orchestra, with local writers Jim Jeffries, Jane Jeffries, Tom Giffey, Jennifer Eddy and Jeannie Roberts, free family concert, 2 p.m. Saturday, Pablo Center at the Confluence’s RCU Theatre, 128 Graham Ave. Tickets from but must be reserved in advance. 715-832-ARTS (2787); pablocenter.org.
Moors & McCumber, acoustic duo playing Americana-roots, 7:30 p.m. The Mabel Tainter, 205 Main St. E., Menomonie. $18-$20. 715-235-0001. mabeltainter.org
Matt Wilson & His Orchestra, former Trip Shakespeare singer-guitarist leading group including harp, banjo, guitar and bass, 8 p.m., The Plus, 208 S. Barstow St. $10 in advance, $15 at the door. 715-832-8844; tinyurl.com/rl5qk29, tinyurl.com/vfwybum.
Truth Before Treason, Gone Vulture, The Mayberry Riot, hard/modern rock, 8 p.m., Every Buddy’s Bar & Grill, 19 W. Central St., Chippewa Falls. $8 in advance, $10 day of show. 715-861-3838; tinyurl.com/shrsb3s.
40 Fingers, ‘60s/’70s classic oldies, 8 p.m.-midnight, Honeyhole Saloon, 106 Gilbert St., Blair. 608-989-9887.
Debbie Anthony, country, 7 p.m., WideSpot Performing Arts Center, N2030 Spring St., Stockholm. $15 adults, $3 more day of show. 715-307-8941; widespot.org.
“A Shayna Maidel” (A Pretty Girl), drama, 7:30 p.m., The Phipps Center for the Arts, 109 Locust St., Hudson. $20 adults $13 for students of all ages. 715-386-8409; ThePhipps.org.
Eau Claire Children’s Theatre presents “Murder, Medium Rare,” dinner and interactive show, 6:30 p.m., The Oxford, 1814 Oxford Ave. $30. 715-839-8877; ecct.org.
Cinderella’s Birthday Party, 11 a.m., Eau Claire Children’s Theatre, 1814 Oxford Ave. $12. 715-839-8877; ecct.org.
Eggplant Heroes, Americana, 7-9 p.m., Acoustic Cafe, 505 S. Barstow St. 715-832-9090; theacoustic.com.
Weekend Brunch: Brady Didion, 10 a.m.-1 p.m., The Lakely, 516 Galloway St. 715-839-0601, 844-OXBOWEC (692-6932); theoxbowhotel.com.
Supper Club Dinner Jazz: Sue Orfield, 6:30-9:30 p.m., The Lakely, 516 Galloway St. 715-839-0601, 844-OXBOWEC (692-6932); theoxbowhotel.com.
Sunday
Valley Gospel Choir winter concert, 2 p.m., St. Olaf Catholic Church, 3220 Monroe St. Free-will offering; 100% of proceeds benefit the Veterans Tribute Trail; valleygospelchoir.org.
Winter 2019 Rock-splosion, nine youth rock bands (ages 4 to 11) plus girls rock band, the Raad Beanz, 5-7 p.m., Eau Claire Music School, 1620 Ohm Ave. 715-514-0475; eauclairemusicschool.com.
“A Shayna Maidel” (A Pretty Girl), drama, 2 p.m., The Phipps Center for the Arts, 109 Locust St., Hudson. $20 adults $13 for students of all ages. 715-386-8409; ThePhipps.org.
Rehearsals for CVASING (Chippewa Valley Singers Involved In Neighborhood Giving), 6:30 p.m., with registration starting at 6 p.m., Trinity Lutheran Church, 1314 E. Lexington Blvd. Singers of all ages welcome; no auditions required. Concert, on March 1, will benefit Feed My People Food Band. Participants encouraged to bring a black music folder and a $10 donation to cover production costs.
Weekend Brunch: Mari Carlson and Robert Wojnowski, 10 a.m.-1 p.m., The Lakely, 516 Galloway St. 715-839-0601, 844-OXBOWEC (692-6932); theoxbowhotel.com.
Monday
Parachute Games, for ages 3 and up, games with giant parachute, 10-10:30 a.m., Children’s Museum of Eau Claire, 220 S. Barstow St. 715-832-5437; childrensmuseumec.com.
Tuesday
Winter Film Series: “Honeyland,” 7-8:30 p.m., Menomonie Public Library, 600 Wolske Bay Road. 715-232-2164; menomonielibrary.org.
Open Mic Night, hosted by Naalia, 7:30-11 p.m., The Plus, 208 S. Barstow St. Free. 715-832-8844; tinyurl.com/vfwybum.
Wednesday
“Planetarium: Sky Stories!” show about constellations in inflatable Planetarium, 3:30-4 p.m., Children’s Museum of Eau Claire, 220 S. Barstow St. Room for 25 guests; sign-up sheets posted outside Failsafe 30 minutes before the show. Free with admission to museum, which is $7, or free to kids younger than 1 year old. 715-832-5437; childrensmuseumec.com.
Thursday
Cabaret: “Game Over,” by UW-Eau Claire choirs, orchestra and jazz ensembles, 7:30 p.m., The Dulany, Davies Center, 77 Roosevelt Ave. Prices range from $22 to $14 for show only, $43 to $35 for dinner and show. tinyurl.com/tlubkuy; 715-836-INFO (4636), 800-949-UWEC (8932).
Gina Chavez, multi-ethnic Latin pop songstress, 7:30 p.m., Heyde Center for the Arts, 3 S. High St., Chippewa Falls. $20 adults, $19 seniors, $13 youth. 715-720-4961; cvca.net.
Oftener, basement pop band, with drey dk, Minneapolis artist, 8 p.m. Terrace, UW-Stout Memorial Student Center, Menomonie. Free. 715-232-2432; bdp.uwstout.edu.
Finale concert of the fourth annual Middle School Honor Band, 6:30 p.m., RCU Theatre, Pablo Center at the Confluence, 128 Graham Ave. $7 adults, 50 cents for students and youth 17 and younger. 715-832-ARTS (2787); pablocenter.org.
Open mic, with Shootin’ Jack and other local musicians, 7-11 p.m., Stones Throw, 304 Eau Claire St.
Clear Water Comedy presents Brianna Murphy, 8-10 p.m., The Plus, 208 S. Barstow St. $5; $3 for students. 715-832-8844; tinyurl.com/vfwybum.
Steve Szydel and John LeBrun, guitarist and drummer, 7-9 p.m., Acoustic Cafe, 505 S. Barstow St. 715-832-9090; theacoustic.com.
Vinyl Nights: Matt Mabis, 8:30-11:30 p.m., The Lakely, 516 Galloway St. 715-839-0601, 844-OXBOWEC (692-6932); theoxbowhotel.com.
Art exhibits
“ON LOVE: Exploring Minds and Hearts, through March 8, James W. Hansen Gallery, Pablo Center at the Confluence, 128 Graham Ave. 715-832-ARTS (2787); pablocenter.org.
Artist reception: Jenene Nagy, “Flags & Monuments,” 5-7 p.m. Wednesday, Furlong Gallery,178 Micheels Hall, UW-Stout, Menomonie. Nagy will exhibit her prints and drawings in both spaces of the gallery through Feb. 22. 715-232-2261
“Paintings + Sculpture: A Retrospective,” an art exhibit featuring the work of Robert J. Gehrke, through March 16, L.E. Phillips Memorial Public Library, 400 Eau Claire St. 715-839-5004; ecpubliclibrary.info.
“Warmth & Whimsy Winter Art Show,” various artists, through March 7, with artists reception, 6:30-7:30 p.m. Tuesday and Folk Arts Festival on Feb. 29; “Quilt-scape,” boards painted as barn quilts, through March 7 outside museum, Chippewa Valley Museum, 1204 E. Half Moon Drive. 715-834-7871; cvmuseum.com.
“The Creative Eye,” featuring work by 13 photographers, through Feb. 14, Heyde Center for the Arts, 3 S. High St., Chippewa Falls. 715-726-9000; cvca.net.
Andrea Schaffer, pastels, Lindamerry Udell, watercolors, through Jan. 31, The Mabel Tainter, 205 Main St. E. 715-235-0001; mabeltainter.org.
“Feast & Famine: Questions in a Time of Plenty,” works by Mark Aumann, Christina Dickman-Loew, Ian Hanesworth, Richard Wunsch, and works from the Laurie Bieze permanent collection by Kay Dawson, and Mel Sundby, through Sunday, Graham Avenue Walking Gallery, Pablo Center at the Confluence, 128 Graham Ave. Free. 715-832-ARTS (2787), pablocenter.org.
“Counted in the Stars,” the artwork of Laurie Bieze, through Feb. 9, Laurie Bieze Gallery, Pablo Center at the Confluence, 128 Graham Ave. Free. 715-832-ARTS (2787), pablocenter.org.
The paintings of Ukrainian-born, internationally known artist Eduard Gurevich, canvases ranging up to 5 feet wide; “The Architect: A Retrospective,” art, architecture and photography of internationally recognized artist Augusto Perez Palacios, B-Framed Galleries Fine Art and Framing, 313 S. Barstow St. 715-832-4476; bframed.com.
“Beginnings,” the annual theme show, featuring works of gallery member artists and guest artists from the past year, through January, artZ Gallery, 208 Keller Ave., Amery. 715-268-8600; artzgallery.org.
Museums
Chippewa Valley Museum, 1204 E. Half Moon Drive. Open 1-8 p.m. Tuesdays, 1-5 p.m. Wednesdays through Fridays and 10 a.m.-5 p.m. Saturdays. Regular admission: $7 adults, $4 students and youth. Free 4 and under. 715-834-7871; cvmuseum.com.
Chippewa Area History Center, 123 Allen St., Chippewa Falls. Open 9 a.m.-4 p.m. Tuesdays and 9 a.m.-1 p.m. the fourth Saturday of the month. 715-723-4399.
Chippewa Falls Museum of Industry and Technology, 21 E. Grand Ave., Chippewa Falls. Open 10 a.m.-3 p.m. Thursdays through Saturdays or by appointment. $5 adults, $3 youth, $1 under 12. 715-720-9206.
Children’s Museum of Eau Claire, 220 S. Barstow St. Open 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Tuesdays through Saturdays with extended hours until 7 p.m. Thursdays and noon to 5 p.m. Sundays. $7. 715-832-5437.
Russell J. Rassbach Heritage Museum and Fulton’s Workshop, 1820 Wakanda St., Menomonie. Open 11 a.m.-5 p.m. Tuesdays through Sundays. $5 adults, $3 youth, $1 ages 6 to 12, free 5 and under. Free on Sundays. 715-232-8685.
Paul Bunyan Logging Camp Museum, Carson Park. Open 10 a.m.-4:30 p.m. Mondays through Saturdays and 1-4:30 p.m. Sundays. $7 adults, $4 children. 715-835-6200.
Waldemar Ager Museum, 514 W. Madison St. Open 10 a.m.-2 p.m. the second and fourth Saturdays of each month and 4-7 p.m. the third Wednesday of each month or by appointment. 715-834-5204; agerhouse.org.