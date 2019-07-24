Today
Eau Claire Children’s Theatre presents the musical “Peter Pan,” 7:30 p.m., RCU Theatre, Pablo Center at the Confluence, 128 Graham Ave. $10-$24. 715-492-0240; pablocenter.org; ecct.org.
Red Cedar Film Festival, with more than 30 local, regional and international films in Mabel Tainter Center for the Arts and outside in Wilson Park, both in Menomonie. Tickets: $10-$80. redcedarfilm.org.
The Shell Lake Arts Center presents concerts by Show Choir, 6 p.m., and Master Rock Band faculty, 7 p.m., Shell Lake Lakefront Pavilion Free; all donations go to Arts Center’s Scholarship Fund. Rain site: Darrell Aderman Auditorium, 802 First St, Shell Lake. 715-468-2414; shelllakeartscenter.org.
Sounds Like Summer Concert Series: Ghost in the Good Things, FM Down, LASKA, 6 p.m., Phoenix Park. volumeone.org/sites/concerts.
Music Over Menomin: Jim Herrick and Friends, 7 p.m., Menomonie Public Library, 600 Wolske Bay Road. 715-232-2164; menomonielibrary.org.
Movie Over Menomonie: “Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse,” 8:30-10:30 p.m., outside Menomonie Public Library, 600 Wolske Bay Road. Bring blankets to sit on the lawn. For teens entering grades six through 12. 715-232-2164; menomonielibrary.org.
Colfax Music in the Park: Bronson Bergeson & Poppa Bear Norton, 7 p.m., Keller Park.
Clear Water Comedy Presents Tommy Bayer, 8:30-10 p.m., The Plus, 208 S. Barstow St. $7. 715-832-8844.
Vinyl Nights: JTron, 8:30-11 p.m., The Lakely, 516 Galloway St. 715-839-0601; theoxbowhotel.com.
Friday
OneFest Christian music festival, with Carrollton, TRU-SERVA, Boiling Point, A Day Awaits, 513FREE, Northern Wisconsin State Fairgrounds, 225 Edward St., Chippewa Falls. 715-379-3742; one-fest.com.
Eau Claire Children’s Theatre presents the musical “Peter Pan,” 7:30 p.m., RCU Theatre, Pablo Center at the Confluence, 128 Graham Ave. $10-$24. 715-492-0240; pablocenter.org; ecct.org.
"YOLUS: Aliens on Artok," premiere of locally written musical in reading/concert version, 7 p.m., Black Box Theater, Menomonie Theater Guild, 502 W. Second St. $12 adults, $10 elders and students. menomonietheaterguild.com.
Red Cedar Film Festival, with more than 30 local, regional and international films in Mabel Tainter Center for the Arts and outside in Wilson Park, both in Menomonie. Tickets: $10-$80. redcedarfilm.org.
“Weekend Comedy,” by Sam Bobrick and Jeanne Bobrick, 7:30 p.m., Phipps Center for the Arts, 109 Locust St., Hudson. Subject matter PG-13. $20 for adults, $13 students of any age. 715-386-8409; ThePhipps.org.
Rock Band camper performance, 2 p.m., Shell Lake Lakefront Pavilion. Free. Rain site: Darrell Aderman Auditorium, 802 First St, Shell Lake. 715-468-2414; shelllakeartscenter.org.
Show Choir camper performance 5 p.m., Darrell Aderman Auditorium, 802 First St., Shell Lake. Free. 715-468-2414; shelllakeartscenter.org.
Through the Kitchen Hole, rock covers, originals, 8:30 p.m., The Plus, 208 S. Barstow St. $5. 715-832-8844.
Past & the Present, eclectic, 7-10 p.m., Acoustic Cafe, 505 S. Barstow St. 715-832-9090; theacoustic.com.
Sci-Fi Friday Movie, 2-4:30 p.m., Chippewa Falls Public Library, 105 W. Central St. 715-723-1146; chippewafallslibrary.org.
Late Night Jazz: Hunter Delikowski Trio, 8:30-11:30 p.m., The Lakely, 516 Galloway St. 715-839-0601; theoxbowhotel.com.
Saturday
OneFest Christian music festival, with Newsboys, Francesca Battistelli, Building 429, Tye, other bands, presentations, activities, Northern Wisconsin State Fairgrounds, 225 Edward St., Chippewa Falls. 715-379-3742; one-fest.com.
Eau Claire Children’s Theatre presents the musical “Peter Pan,” 1:30 p.m., RCU Theatre, Pablo Center at the Confluence, 128 Graham Ave. $10-$24. 715-492-0240; pablocenter.org; ecct.org.
Red Cedar Film Festival, with more than 30 local, regional and international films in Mabel Tainter Center for the Arts and outside in Wilson Park, both in Menomonie. Tickets: $10-$80. redcedarfilm.org.
Chalkfest, chalk artwork by various artists, 11 a.m.-7 p.m., Central Campus Mall, UW-Eau Claire.
Showtime Championship Wrestling: Rise or Fall, 6-10 p.m., Eagles Club, 2588 Hallie Road, Lake Hallie. $15 front row, $12 general admission; kids 6 and under free general admission with paid adult. $2 discount per ticket with nonperishable food item for Feed My People Food bank.
“Weekend Comedy,” by Sam Bobrick and Jeanne Bobrick, 7:30 p.m., Phipps Center for the Arts, 109 Locust St., Hudson. Subject matter PG-13. $20 for adults, $13 students of any age. 715-386-8409; ThePhipps.org.
Eggplant Heroes, Americana, 7-10 p.m., Acoustic Cafe, 505 S. Barstow St. 715-832-9090; theacoustic.com.
Charlotte Wild Sullivan reading her debut children's book, "The Amazing Idea of You," 10:30 a.m., Dotters Books, 1602 Hogeboom Ave. dottersbooks.com.
Weekend Brunch: Dean Granros, jazz-new music, 10 a.m.-1 p.m., The Lakely, 516 Galloway St. 715-839-0601; theoxbowhotel.com.
Late Night Jazz: Sue Orfield Trio, 8:30-11:30 p.m., The Lakely, 516 Galloway St. 715-839-0601; theoxbowhotel.com.
Sunday
John Paul White, singer-songwriter, with Caleb Elliott; LASKA opens, doors open at 6 p.m., The Plus, 208 S. Barstow St. $15 in advance, $20 day of show. tinyurl.com/y3yjfhek.
OneFest Christian music festival, with 10 a.m. worship service, OneFest Worship Band, speaker Rob Roozeboom, Northern Wisconsin State Fairgrounds, 225 Edward St., Chippewa Falls. 715-379-3742; one-fest.com.
Red Cedar Film Festival, with more than 30 local, regional and international films in Mabel Tainter Center for the Arts and outside in Wilson Park, both in Menomonie. Tickets: $10-$80. redcedarfilm.org.
Eau Claire Children’s Theatre presents the musical “Peter Pan,” 1:30 p.m., RCU Theatre, Pablo Center at the Confluence, 128 Graham Ave. $10-$24. 715-492-0240; pablocenter.org; ecct.org.
Mark Healey & Jim Schuh Duo, 4-7, Lake Hallie Golf, 110th St. Chippewa Falls. 715-861-5442.
Summer Concert Series at Riverfront park: Joyann Parker, 6 p.m., 12 S Bridge St, Chippewa Falls. gochippewafalls.com.
“Weekend Comedy,” by Sam Bobrick and Jeanne Bobrick, 2:30 p.m., Phipps Center for the Arts, 109 Locust St., Hudson. Subject matter PG-13. $20 for adults, $13 students of any age. 715-386-8409; ThePhipps.org.
Weekend Brunch: Nick Seeger, 10 a.m.-1 p.m., 715-839-0601; theoxbowhotel.com.
Monday
Kickin’ It Country Summer Concert Series: Buffalo Ridge, 6:30 p.m., River Prairie Park, 1445 Front Porch Place, Altoona. Free.
Mouton (Arkansas), John Buxton Experience, 8 p.m., The Venue, 209 Graham Ave.
Master Saxophone and Trumpet Workshop's trumpet faculty, 7 p.m., Shell Lake Lakefront Pavilion. Free. Rain site: Darrell Aderman Auditorium, 802 First St, Shell Lake. 715-468-2414; shelllakeartscenter.org.
Tuesday
Musical Melange by Clear Water Chamber Players, 2 and 7:30 p.m., Heyde Center for the Arts, 3 S. High St., Chippewa Falls. $12 adults, $11 seniors; free for youth under 18. 720-4961; cvca.net.
"Campfire Stories: A Night of Fact, Fiction, & Fire," local writers, storytellers and songwriters, 8-9:30 p.m., The Lakely, 516 Galloway St. 715-839-0601; theoxbowhotel.com. Free.
Saxophone faculty, 7 p.m., the Darrell Aderman Auditorium, 802 First St, Shell Lake. Free. 715-468-2414; shelllakeartscenter.org.
Riverfront Yard Games, 2:30-4:30 p.m., Chippewa Riverfront park, Chippewa Falls. Sponsored by Chippewa Falls Public Library;715-723-1146; chippewafallslibrary.org.
Tuesday Night Blues: Dee Miller Band, 6:30-8:30 p.m., Boyd Bandshell, Owen Park, 501 First Ave. chippewavalleyblues.com.
Wednesday
Jake Shimabukuro, internationally acclaimed ukulele player, 8 p.m., RCU Theatre, Pablo Center at the Confluence, 128 Graham Ave. Tickets start at $21:50 plus fees. 715-492-0240; pablocenter.org.
Eau Claire Municipal Band, 7:30 p.m., Boyd Bandshell, Owen Park.
Tommy Bayer, Connor Hangsleben, comedians, 7:30 p.m., Mabel Tainter Center for the Arts, 205 Main St. E., Menomonie. 1 ticket for $10, 2 for $15, 3 for $18, 4 for $20. 715-235-0001; mabeltainter.org.
Fusion at the Four Seasons: Nici Peper, 5:30-6:30 p.m., River Prairie Park, 1445 Front Porch Place, Altoona. Free.
Rock’n on the River Summer Concert Series: Transistor Radio, 6:30-8 p.m., River Prairie Park, 1445 Front Porch Place, Altoona. Free.
Harry Potter's Birthday Celebration: games, crafts, wizard desserts, costumes encouraged, 1-4 p.m., L.E. Phillips Memorial Public Library, 400 Eau Claire St. 715-839-5007; ecpubliclibrary.info.
Summer Cinema: “Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse,” 8 p.m., Central Campus Mall, UW-Eau Claire. Free. Music and activities before the movie; bring blanket or chair; free parking in Davies Center and Hibbard lots. tinyurl.com/y27vmckb.
Thursday
Chippewa Valley Theatre Guild presents the Shakespeare Workshop production of "Richard III," 7 p.m., Grand Theatre, 102 W. Grand Ave. $5 adults/youth. 715-832-PLAY (7529); cvtg.org.
“The Snow Queen,” featuring actors in grades 5 and 6 enrolled in a summer theater camp, 1:30 p.m., Black Box Theater, The Phipps Center for the Arts, 109 Locust St., Hudson. General admission tickets $7. 715-386-8409; ThePhipps.org.
Acrylic painting class for kids 7 and older, 9 a.m., Heyde Center for the Arts, 3 S. High St., Chippewa Falls. $30, all supplies included. 726-9000; cvca.net.
Sounds Like Summer Concert Series: Nici Peper, Jerrika Mighelle, Bugbear, 6 p.m., Phoenix Park. volumeone.org/sites/concerts.
Music Over Menomin: The Cutaways, 7 p.m., Menomonie Public Library, 600 Wolske Bay Road. 715-232-2164; menomonielibrary.org.
Colfax Music in the Park: Rich Schroeder & Jim Pejsa, 7 p.m., Keller Park.
Clear Water Comedy presents Ben Katzner, 8:30-10 p.m., The Plus, 208 S. Barstow St. $7. 715-832-8844.
Vinyl Nights: Mariah Kewin, 8:30-11 p.m., The Lakely, 516 Galloway St. 715-839-0601; theoxbowhotel.com.
Art exhibits
"Footprints/Memories: Eco Art and the Global Canvas," meet the artists reception and performance art pieces, 5-7 p.m., James Hanson Gallery, Pablo Center at the Confluence, 128 Graham Ave.
“Joe Mauer: Paintings From Nature,” through Aug. 4, Volume One Gallery, 205 N. Dewey St. 715-552-0457; tinyurl.com/y6xava2u.
“Sense of Place: THERE: Song of Myself,” through Sept. 9, Galaudet Gallery, 618 S. Farwell St. Hours: noon-8 p.m. Wednesday through Sunday. 715-513-9994; galaudetgallery.wix.com/ggllc.
Mixed media mosaics by Rebecca Campbell, mixed media paintings by Antuco Chicaiza, mixed media installation by Keith Kaziak, a group exhibition with work by seven women artists from throughout the Twin Cities titled “What We Don’t Talk About” and a group exhibit organized by The Phipps in collaboration with Space St. Croix titled “To the Moon and Back,” inspired by the 50th anniversary of the Apollo moon landing, through Sunday, galleries of The Phipps Center for the Arts, 109 Locust St., Hudson. Hours: 9 a.m.-4:30 p.m. Monday through Saturday; noon-4:30 p.m. Sunday. 715-386-2305, ext. 103; thephipps.org.
“Figuratively Speaking,” a group art show, through Aug. 28, L.E. Phillips Memorial Public Library, 400 Eau Claire St. Closed July 4. Summer hours: Monday through Thursday, 10 a.m. to 9 p.m.; Friday, 10 a.m. to 6 p.m.; Saturday, 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Hours: 715-839-5004; ecpubliclibrary.info.
Paintings by Karen Bejin, through Wednesday, Mabel Tainter Center for the Arts, 205 Main St. E., Menomonie. 715-235-0001; mabeltainter.org.
“GO Paint! Chippewa Valley,” Graham Avenue Walking Gallery, Pablo Center at the Confluence, 128 Graham Ave. Through Aug. 30. Gallery hours: 10 a.m.-2 p.m. 715-492-0240; pablocenter.org.
Found object sculpture by David Smith, paintings by Megan A. Schmidt, organic forms from gold, enamel and stone by Brenda Haack, through July, artZ Gallery, 208 Keller Ave. N., Amery. 715-268-8600; artzgallery.org.
Student Artist in Residence Exhibition Best of Design Juried Exhibition, through Aug. 1, UW-Stout’s Furlong Gallery, 178 Micheels Hall, Menomonie. Open 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Mondays through Saturdays. tinyurl.com/y4obkvf8.
Fine Arts Association group show, through Sept. 6, UW-Stout’s Gallery 209, Menomonie. tinyurl.com/y4obkvf8.
Museums
Chippewa Area History Center, 123 Allen St., Chippewa Falls. Open 9 a.m.-4 p.m. Tuesdays and 9 a.m.-1 p.m. the fourth Saturday of the month. 715-723-4399.
Chippewa Falls Museum of Industry and Technology, 21 E. Grand Ave., Chippewa Falls. Open 10 a.m.-3 p.m. Thursdays through Saturdays or by appointment. $5 adults, $3 youth, $1 under 12. 715-720-9206.
Children’s Museum of Eau Claire, 220 S. Barstow St. Open 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Tuesdays through Saturdays with extended hours until 7 p.m. Thursdays and noon to 5 p.m. Sundays. $7. 715-832-5437.
"Antique Fire Truck and Equipment Show," 1-4 p.m. Sunday; “Racing in the Chippewa Valley” exhibit on local car racing history, through Oct. 26, Chippewa Valley Museum, 1204 E. Half Moon Drive. Open 1-8 p.m. Tuesdays, 1-5 p.m. Wednesdays through Fridays and 10 a.m.-5 p.m. Saturdays. $7 adults, $4 students and youth. Free 4 and under. 715-834-7871; cvmuseum.com.
Russell J. Rassbach Heritage Museum and Fulton’s Workshop, 1820 Wakanda St., Menomonie. Open 11 a.m.-5 p.m. Tuesdays through Sundays. $5 adults, $3 youth, $1 6 to 12, free 5 and under. Free on Sundays. 715-232-8685.
Paul Bunyan Logging Camp Museum, Carson Park. Open 10 a.m.-4:30 p.m. Mondays through Saturdays and 1-4:30 p.m. Sundays. $7 adults, $4 children. 715-835-6200.
Waldemar Ager Museum, 514 W. Madison St. Open 10 a.m.-2 p.m. the second and fourth Saturdays of each month and 4-6:30 p.m. on select Wednesdays or by appointment. 715-834-5204; agerhouse.org.