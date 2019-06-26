Today
The Chippewa Valley Theatre Guild presents the musical “Footloose,” 7:30 p.m., Jamf Theatre, Pablo Center at the Confluence, 128 Graham Ave. $12-$25. 715-832-PLAY (7529) or 715-492-0240; pablocenter.org.
Country Fest, with Little Big Town, Justin Moore, Tracy Lawrence, others, 24447 Highway S, north of Cadott. 800-326-3378; countryfest.com.
Sounds Like Summer Concert Series: Parker Reed, Naalia, Nick Anderson + the Skinny Lovers, 6 p.m., Phoenix Park. volumeone.org/sites/concerts.
Music Over Menomin, with North of Dixie, old-time mountain songs and swing 7 p.m., Menomonie Public Library, 600 Wolske Bay Road. 715-232-2164; menomonielibrary.org.
Colfax Music in the Park, with Hickory, 7 p.m., Keller Park.
Clear Water Comedy presents Grace Thomas, 8:30-10:30 p.m., The Plus, 208 S. Barstow St. $5; $3 for students. 715-832-8844.
Vinyl Nights: Gabe Larson, 8:30-11 p.m., The Lakely, 516 Galloway St. 715-839-0601; theoxbowhotel.com.
Friday
Country Fest, with Luke Bryan, Cole Swindell, Neal McCoy, others, 24447 Highway S, north of Cadott. 800-326-3378; countryfest.com.
The Chippewa Valley Theatre Guild presents the musical “Footloose,” 7:30 p.m., Jamf Theatre, Pablo Center at the Confluence, 128 Graham Ave. $12-$25. 715-832-PLAY (7529) or 715-492-0240; pablocenter.org.
“Seussical Jr.,” musical by Menomonie Theater Guild youth theater camp, 7 p.m., Mabel Tainter Center for the Arts, 205 Main St., Menomonie. $14 adults, $10 students/seniors/military. 715-231- PLAY (7529); menomonietheaterguild.org.
Sci-Fi Friday Movie: “Soylent Green,” 2-4:30 p.m., Chippewa Falls Public Library, 105 West Central St. 715-723-1146; chippewafallslibrary.org.
Naalia, soulful, introspective music, 8 p.m. The Plus, 208 S. Barstow St. Free; donations appreciated. All ages. 715-832-8844.
Hey Joe, classic rock, 9:30 p.m.-1:30 a.m., Ted’s Timberlodge, 26064 Highway M, Holcombe. 715-595-4424; tedstimberlodge.com.
Late Night Jazz: Catya Trio, with Sue Orfield, Randy Sinz, 8:30-11:30 p.m., The Lakely, 516 Galloway St. 715-839-0601; theoxbowhotel.com.
Saturday
Country Fest, with Sugarland, Brett Young, Diamond Rio, others, 24447 Highway S, north of Cadott. 800-326-3378; countryfest.com.
The Chippewa Valley Theatre Guild presents the musical “Footloose,” 7:30 p.m., Jamf Theatre, Pablo Center at the Confluence, 128 Graham Ave. $12-$25. 715-832-PLAY (7529) or 715-492-0240; pablocenter.org.
“Seussical Jr.,” musical by Menomonie Theater Guild youth theater camp, 2 and 7 p.m., Mabel Tainter Center for the Arts, 205 Main St., Menomonie. $14 adults, $10 students/seniors/military. 715-231- PLAY (7529); menomonietheaterguild.org.
Rash Fest 3, one-day festival including Ghost in the Good Thing, Travis Lee, Bone Powers, other bands 3 p.m., The Plus, 208 S. Barstow St., and The Venue,209 Graham Ave. $10 advance; $12 day of show. 715-832-8844.
40 Fingers, ‘60s/’70s classic oldies, 2-6 p.m., Gilligan’s Tiki Bar, 2542 8 1/4 Ave., Chetek. 715-924-3105.
Eggplant Heroes, Americana, 7 p.m., Acoustic Cafe, 505 S. Barstow St. 715-832-9090; theacoustic.com.
Weekend Brunch: Sprig of That, 10 a.m.-1 p.m., 715-839-0601; theoxbowhotel.com.
Very Special Story Time with Charlotte Sullivan Wild reading “The Amazing Idea of You,” her debut children’s book, 10:30 a.m., Dotters Books, 1602 Hogeboom Ave. dottersbooks.com.
Sunday
The Chippewa Valley Theatre Guild presents the musical “Footloose,” 1:30 p.m., Jamf Theatre, Pablo Center at the Confluence, 128 Graham Ave. $12-$25. 715-832-PLAY (7529) or 715-492-0240; pablocenter.org.
“Seussical Jr.,” musical by Menomonie Theater Guild youth theater camp, 2 p.m., Mabel Tainter Center for the Arts, 205 Main St., Menomonie. $14 adults, $10 students/seniors/military. 715-231- PLAY (7529); menomonietheaterguild.org.
40 Fingers, ‘60s/’70s classic oldies, 2-6 p.m., Jake’s Tiki Bar, E5690 Highway D, Menomonie. 715-235-2465.
Cave Paintings, rhythm, melody, poetry, and philosophy, 7 p.m., The Plus, 208 S. Barstow St. $5. 715-832-8844.
Weekend Brunch: Shane Leonard, 10 a.m.-1 p.m., 715-839-0601; theoxbowhotel.com.
Sunday Summer Concert Series with Dead Ringers, 6 p.m., Chippewa Riverfront park, 12 S. Bridge St., Chippewa Falls.
Monday
Minnesota Orchestra, 7:30 p.m., Lakefront Park band shell, Hudson. Free. Presented by The Phipps Center for the Arts. 715-386-2305; thephipps.org.
Kickin’ It Country Summer Concert Series, with Bonafide, 6:30 p.m., River Prairie Park, 1445 Front Porch Place, Altoona. Free.
Summer Performance Night with Magic of Isaiah (magician), 6:30 — 7:30 p.m., Altoona Public Library, 1303 Lynn Ave. 715-839-5029; altoonapubliclibrary.org.
Tuesday
Riverfront Yard Games, 2:30-4:30 p.m., Chippewa Riverfront park, Chippewa Falls. Sponsored by Chippewa Falls Public Library; chippewafallslibrary.org.
Children’s movie: “Space Chimps,” 1:15 p.m., community room, Altoona Public Library, 1303 Lynn Ave. 715-839-5029; altoonapubliclibrary.org.
Tuesday Night Blues, with Nick Foytik & Friends featuring Faith Ulwelling, 6:30-8:30 p.m., Boyd Bandshell, Owen Park, 501 First Ave. chippewavalleyblues.com.
Music Over Menomin Jr. with Beth Jean, 6-7 p.m., Menomonie Public Library, 600 Wolske Bay Road. 715-232-2164; menomonielibrary.org.
Wednesday
Big Fun Show, comedy juggling, magic, modern vaudeville one-man circus act, 1:30 p.m., Eau Claire Room, L.E. Phillips Memorial Public Library, 400 Eau Claire St. Tickets free but must be picked up in advance. 715-839-5007; ecpubliclibrary.info.
DUMB, gash, Rat Dog, rock, 9 p.m., The Venue, 209 Graham Ave.
Classic Country Jam Session, hosted this month by Kid Kactus & The Tumbleweeds, 7-10 p.m., Northwoods Brew Pub, 508 West St., Osseo. Free. All country pickers and singers invited to perform. Back line is provided; please bring yer own ax. 715-597-1828.
The Bear Creek Band, 7-11 p.m., The Pickle Factory, 205 First St., Pepin. Free. 715-442-4400.
Eau Claire Municipal Band, 7:30 p.m., Boyd Bandshell, Owen Park.
Live Jazz on the Patio, 7-9 p.m., The Plus, 208 S. Barstow St.
Thursday
Eau Claire Fourth of July celebration, throughout the day in Carson Park and Fairfax Park Pool. tinyurl.com/y62h7xpx.
Sounds Like Summer Concert Series: The Broken Eights, Orenda Fugue, We’re Wolves, Micah Ryan, 6 p.m., Phoenix Park. volumeone.org/sites/concerts.
Art exhibits
“Joe Mauer: Paintings From Nature,” Friday through Aug. 4, with reception, 6:30-8:30 p.m. Friday, Volume One Gallery, 205 N. Dewey St. 715-552-0457; tinyurl.com/y6xava2u.
“Sense of Place: THERE: Song of Myself,” through Sept. 9, Galaudet Gallery, 618 S. Farwell St. 715-513-9994; galaudetgallery.wix.com/ggllc.
Mixed media mosaics by Rebecca Campbell, mixed media paintings by Antuco Chicaiza, mixed media installation by Keith Kaziak, a group exhibition with work by seven women artists from throughout the Twin Cities titled “What We Don’t Talk About” and a group exhibit organized by The Phipps in collaboration with Space St. Croix titled “To the Moon and Back,” inspired by the 50th anniversary of the Apollo moon landing, through July 28, galleries of The Phipps Center for the Arts, 109 Locust St., Hudson. Closed July 4. Hours: 9 a.m.-4:30 p.m. Monday through Saturday; noon-4:30 p.m. Sunday. 715-386-2305, ext. 103; thephipps.org.
“Figuratively Speaking,” a group art show, through Aug. 28, L.E. Phillips Memorial Public Library, 400 Eau Claire St. Closed July 4. Summer hours: Monday through Thursday, 10 a.m. to 9 p.m.; Friday, 10 a.m. to 6 p.m.; Saturday, 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Hours: 715-839-5004; ecpubliclibrary.info.
“In the Moment,” featuring Nick DeVries (potter) and Hannah Heyer (painter), Seasons on St. Croix Gallery, 401 Second St., Hudson. Show up through Sunday. 715-381-2906; seasonsonstcroix.com.
Batik by Sandra Churness, through Saturday; paintings by Karen Bejin, Tuesday through July 31, Mabel Tainter Center for the Arts, 205 Main St. E., Menomonie. 715-235-0001; mabeltainter.org.
“GO Paint! Chippewa Valley,” Graham Avenue Walking Gallery, Pablo Center at the Confluence, 128 Graham Ave. Through Aug. 30. Gallery hours: 10 a.m.-2 p.m. 715-492-0240; pablocenter.org.
Lynne Maslowski, jewelry, Jean Arneson, paintings, prints and cards featuring local scenes, through June, Valley Art Gallery, 304 N. Bridge St., Chippewa Falls.
Erin Hill, mixed media, and Sharon Weeks, photography, through Saturday, Valley Art Association at Foreign 5 Gallery, Lucy’s Deli, 117 N. Bridge St. Chippewa Falls. Open 7 a.m.-4 p.m. Mondays through Saturdays.
Pottery by Paul Supplee, chain saw carving and wool painting by LeAnn Oman Creations, paintings by Noelle Dahlen, through June; found object sculpture by David Smith, paintings by Megan A. Schmidt, organic forms from gold, enamel and stone by Brenda Haack, artZ Gallery, 208 Keller Ave. N., Amery. 715-268-8600; artzgallery.org.
Student Artist in Residence Exhibition Best of Design Juried Exhibition, through Aug. 1, UW-Stout’s Furlong Gallery, 178 Micheels Hall, Menomonie. Open 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Mondays through Saturdays. tinyurl.com/y4obkvf8.
Fine Arts Association group show, through Sept. 6, UW-Stout’s Gallery 209, Menomonie. tinyurl.com/y4obkvf8.
Museums
Chippewa Area History Center, 123 Allen St., Chippewa Falls. Open 9 a.m.-4 p.m. Tuesdays and 9 a.m.-1 p.m. the fourth Saturday of the month. 715-723-4399.
Chippewa Falls Museum of Industry and Technology, 21 E. Grand Ave., Chippewa Falls. Open 10 a.m.-3 p.m. Thursdays through Saturdays or by appointment. $5 adults, $3 youth, $1 under 12. 715-720-9206.
Children’s Museum of Eau Claire, 220 S. Barstow St. Open 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Tuesdays through Saturdays with extended hours until 7 p.m. Thursdays and noon to 5 p.m. Sundays. $7. 715-832-5437.
Fun Fair, 11 a.m.-4 p.m. July 4, carnival games, local performers, ice cream, $1 for game tickets; “Racing in the Chippewa Valley” exhibit on local car racing history, through Oct. 26, Chippewa Valley Museum, 1204 E. Half Moon Drive. Open 1-8 p.m. Tuesdays, 1-5 p.m. Wednesdays through Fridays and 10 a.m.-5 p.m. Saturdays. $7 adults, $4 students and youth. Free 4 and under. 715-834-7871; cvmuseum.com.
Russell J. Rassbach Heritage Museum and Fulton’s Workshop, 1820 Wakanda St., Menomonie. Open 11 a.m.-5 p.m. Tuesdays through Sundays. $5 adults, $3 youth, $1 6 to 12, free 5 and under. Free on Sundays. 715-232-8685.
Paul Bunyan Logging Camp Museum, Carson Park. Open 10 a.m.-4:30 p.m. Mondays through Saturdays and 1-4:30 p.m. Sundays. $7 adults, $4 children. 715-835-6200.
Waldemar Ager Museum, 514 W. Madison St. Open 10 a.m.-2 p.m. the second and fourth Saturdays of each month and 4-7 p.m. on the third Wednesdays of each month or by appointment. 715-834-5204.”