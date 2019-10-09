Today
Wisconsin Fellowship of Poets calendar reading, various poets, 6-7:30 p.m., L.E. Phillips Memorial Public Library, 400 Eau Claire St. 715-839-5004; ecpubliclibrary.info.
Domestic Violence Month Book Discussion: “Picture Perfect,” 6 p.m., Chippewa Falls Public Library, 105 W Central St. 715-723-1146; chippewafallslibrary.org.
Ben Mulwana, Ugandan born and raised singer-songwriter, 7-9 p.m. Acoustic Cafe, 505 S. Barstow St. 715-832-9090; theacoustic.com.
Thursdays at the U Lecture and Performance Series: “Gus Dorais: Gridiron Innovator,” presentation by author Joe Niese, noon-1 p.m., Blue Hills Lecture Hall (Ritzinger 234), UW-Eau Claire-Barron County Campus, 1800 College Drive, Rice Lake. Free; tinyurl.com/y42fr4e3.
Pat McCurdy, cabaret singer/songwriter from Milwaukee, 7-10:30 p.m., The Plus, 205 S. Barstow St. $7. 715-832-8844.
Vinyl Nights: Matt Mabis, 8:30-11 p.m., The Lakely, 516 Galloway St. 715-839-0601; theoxbowhotel.com.
freaQweek Films: “Burn The House Down” and “Fabulous,” 3 p.m.; “Sell By,” 5 p.m.; “One Taxi Ride,” 7 p.m., Woodland Theater, Davies Center, UW-Eau Claire; freaqweek.com.
Creepy Creatures Film Series: “Wolfman” (1941), 7 p.m., Rassbach Museum in Menomonie’s Wakanda Park. Film presented outdoors, weather permitting, or moved to the museum’s Holtby Auditorium. Lawn chairs, blankets and themed costumes for each evening are encouraged. Admission free, popcorn and beverages available for purchase. 715-232-8685.
Flyway Film Festival, today through Sunday, Pepin, Stockholm, Alma and Wabasha, Minn; flywayfilmfestival.org.
Friday
Menomonie Theater Guild presents “Newsies,” Broadway musical, 7:30 p.m., Mabel Tainter Center for the Arts, 205 Main St. E., Menomonie. $20 adults, $18 students/seniors/military. 715-231-PLAY (7529); menomonietheaterguild.org.
“The Curious Incident of the Dog in the Night-Time,” community production of award-winning play, 7:30 p.m., Heyde Center for the Arts, 3 S. High St., Chippewa Falls. $15 adults, $14 seniors, $8 youth. 715-720-4961; cvca.net.
freaQweek Films: “No Box for Me,” “An Intersex Story,” “Ponyboi,” 3 p.m.; “ The Garden Left Behind,” 5 p.m.; “For They Know Not What They Do,” 7 p.m., Woodland Theater, Davies Center, UW-Eau Claire; freaqweek.com.
Varsity Night Live, student performers, 7-9 p.m., Zorn Arena, UW-Eau Claire.
Staged reading of “The Laramie Project: 20 Years Later,” 7:30 p.m., Syse Black Box Theatre, Kleinpell Fine Arts building, UW-River Falls. Free. 715-425-3777.
Girl Band, with Jen Hazen, Kai Ulrica, Julie Majkowski, Kori Riesenweber, 7-9 p.m., Acoustic Cafe, 505 S. Barstow St. 715-832-9090; theacoustic.com.
Eau Claire Children’s Theatre presents “Spookley the Square Pumpkin,” musical, 7:30 p.m., The Oxford, 1814 Oxford Ave. 715-839-8877; ecct.org.
“Sleeping Beauty and the Beast,” a fractured fairy-tale comedy by Wade Bradford, performed by The Phipps Children’s Theater, 7 p.m., The Phipps Center for the Arts, 109 Locust St., Hudson. $14 for children, $19 for adults. 715-386-8409; ThePhipps.org.
“Forever Emo, music from ‘00s, ‘10s, 8 p.m.-midnight, The Plus, 205 S. Barstow St. $5. 715-832-8844. Portion of proceeds will be donated to the Suicide Prevention Resource Center.
Saturday
Chippewa Valley Symphony Orchestra presents Brahms’ Violin Concerto, with soloist Richard Lin, and Mendelssohn’s “Reformation Symphony,” 7:30 p.m., RCU Theatre, Pablo Center at the Confluence, 128 Graham Ave. $10-$45. 715-832-ARTS (2787); pablocenter.org.
Violin Masterclass: Richard Lin, gold medalist of the 2018 Indianapolis International Violin Competition, 10:30 a.m.-12:30 p.m., Gantner Concert Hall, Haas Fine Arts Center, 121 Water St. Free.
Menomonie Theater Guild presents “Newsies,” Broadway musical, 2 and 7:30 p.m., Mabel Tainter Center for the Arts, 205 Main St. E., Menomonie. $20 adults, $18 students/seniors/military. 715-231-PLAY (7529); menomonietheaterguild.org.
“The Curious Incident of the Dog in the Night-Time,” community production of award-winning play, 7:30 p.m., Heyde Center for the Arts, 3 S. High St., Chippewa Falls. $15 adults, $14 seniors, $8 youth. 715-720-4961; cvca.net.
Ron Rhode, “Cinema Classics” on Wurlitzer theater pipe organ, 7:30 p.m., The Phipps Center for the Arts, 109 Locust St., Hudson. $24 adults, $17 students of any age. 715-386-8409; ThePhipps.org.
freaQweek Films: “A Queer Hodgepodge,” 11 a.m.; “ Before You Know It,” 3 p.m.; “Song Lang,” 5 p.m.; “Gay Chorus Deep South,” 7 p.m., Woodland Theater, Davies Center, UW-Eau Claire; freaqweek.com.
Staged reading of “The Laramie Project: 20 Years Later,” 7:30 p.m., Syse Black Box Theatre, Kleinpell Fine Arts building, UW-River Falls. Free. 715-425-3777.
The Bear Creek Band, 8 p.m.-midnight, VFW Post 305, 1300 Starr Ave. Free. 715-552-8438.
4Cast, 7-10:30 p.m., Moose Family Center, 3606 Curvue Road.
Eau Claire Children’s Theatre presents “Spookley the Square Pumpkin,” musical, 11 a.m., The Oxford, 1814 Oxford Ave. 715-839-8877; ecct.org.
“Sleeping Beauty and the Beast,” a fractured fairy-tale comedy by Wade Bradford, performed by The Phipps Children’s Theater, 1 and 4 p.m., The Phipps Center for the Arts, 109 Locust St., Hudson. $14 for children, $19 for adults. 715-386-8409; ThePhipps.org.
Sunday
The Master Singers present “America, My Home 2019: Carmina Pax,” 3 p.m., RCU Theatre, Pablo Center at the Confluence, 128 Graham Ave. $20 adults, $8 youth. 715-832-ARTS (2787); pablocenter.org, themastersingers.net.
“The Curious Incident of the Dog in the Night-Time,” community production of award-winning play, 2 p.m., Heyde Center for the Arts, 3 S. High St., Chippewa Falls. $15 adults, $14 seniors, $8 youth. 715-720-4961; cvca.net.
Menomonie Theater Guild presents “Newsies,” Broadway musical, 2 p.m., Mabel Tainter Center for the Arts, 205 Main St. E., Menomonie. $20 adults, $18 students/seniors/military. 715-231-PLAY (7529); menomonietheaterguild.org.
Howard “Guitar” Luedtke and Blue Max, 2 p.m., Stones Throw, 304 Eau Claire St. Free for current Chippewa Valley Blues Society members; $5 nonmembers. Part of Blues Society’s annual meeting, with business meeting from 12:30 to 1:30 p.m., with election of officers, review of annual budget. 715-832-8888.
“Sleeping Beauty and the Beast,” a fractured fairy-tale comedy by Wade Bradford, performed by The Phipps Children’s Theater, 2 p.m., The Phipps Center for the Arts, 109 Locust St., Hudson. $14 for children, $19 for adults. 715-386-8409; ThePhipps.org.
Weekend Brunch: Nick Seeger, 10 a.m.-1 p.m., The Lakely, 516 Galloway St. 715-839-0601; theoxbowhotel.com.
Monday
One World Taiko, Japanese taiko drumming, 2 p.m., Heyde Center for the Arts, 3 S. High St., Chippewa Falls. $6 adults, $3 youth; free, senior caregivers. 715-720-4961; cvca.net.
Community Read discussion featuring “Virgil Wander” by Leif Enger, 6:30 p.m., Chippewa Falls Public Library, 105 W. Central St. 715-723-1146; chippewafallslibrary.org.
Monday Jazz Jams, UW-Eau Claire jazz studies students, 8-10 p.m., The Lakely, 516 Galloway St. 715-839-0601; theoxbowhotel.com.
Tuesday
Lyle Lovett and His Acoustic Group, 7:30 p.m., RCU Theatre, Pablo Center at the Confluence, 128 Graham Ave. $59.50-$99.50. 715-832-ARTS (2787); pablocenter.org.
Meet the School Authors: Book Sale & Signing, with authors presenting in area schools during the Chippewa Valley Book Festival, 6-7:30 p.m., Visit Eau Claire Experience Center, Suite 151, Pablo Center at the Confluence, 128 Graham Ave.; cvbookfest.org.
“Apollo 11: Lunar Landing & Quarantine at the NASA Manned Spacecraft Center,” presentation by Christopher Lind, who was part of the botanical research team at the Lunar Receiving Laboratory during Apollo 11, 6:30-7:30 p.m., Chippewa Valley Museum, 1204 E. Half Moon Drive. 715-834-7871; cvmuseum.com.
Open Mic Night hosted by Wildcat Hawkins, 7:30-midnight, The Plus, 205 S. Barstow St. Free. 715-832-8844.
Campfire Stoires: A Night of Fact, Fiction, & Fire, 8-9:30 p.m., The Lakely, 516 Galloway St. 715-839-0601; theoxbowhotel.com.
Wednesday
ETHEL with Robert Mirabal, string quartet with Native American musician, 7:30 p.m., RCU Theatre, Pablo Center at the Confluence, 128 Graham Ave. $20-$55. 715-832-ARTS (2787); pablocenter.org.
“Girl Rising: Changing the World One Girl at a Time,” presentation by author Tanya Lee Stone, 7-8 p.m., Room 1614, UW-Eau Claire Centennial Hall, 1698 Park Ave. Free. Part of Chippewa Valley Book Festival; cvbookfest.org.
Chippewa Falls Public Library’s Community Read discussion featuring “Virgil Wander” by Leif Enger, 2 p.m., Bridge Street Brew, 114 N. Bridge St., Chippewa Falls. 715-723-1146; chippewafallslibrary.org.
Bruce Sorenson, Robin Fossum, Mari Carlson, 6:30 p.m., Waldemar Ager Museum, 514 W. Madison St. Museum open for free tours 4-6:30 p.m. Wednesday. Concert will be on lawn outside museum, indoors if inclement weather. Concert cost is $5; free for students. 715-834-5204; agerhouse.org.
Film screening: “The Public,” 6:30 p.m., Menomonie Public Library, 600 Wolske Bay Road. 715-232-2164; menomonielibrary.org.
Classic Country Jam Session, hosted by Kid Kactus & The Tumbleweeds, 7-10 p.m., Northwoods Brew Pub, 508 West St., Osseo. Free. All country pickers and singers invited to perform. Back line is provided....please bring your own axe! 715-597-1828.
Matinee showing: “We’re No Angels,” 2-5 p.m., Chippewa Falls Public Library, 105 W. Central St, Chippewa Falls. 715-723-1146; chippewafallslibrary.org.
Thursday
Eau Claire Children’s Theatre presents “The Crucible,” drama, 7:30 p.m., The Oxford, 1814 Oxford Ave. 715-839-8877; ecct.org.
“Don’t Call Me Crazy: Navigating Mental Health with Compassion, Understanding, and Honesty,” presentation by author Kelly Jensen, 5-6 p.m., UW-Eau Claire’s Schofield Hall, 105 Garfield Ave. Free. Part of Chippewa Valley Book Festival; cvbookfest.org.
UW-Eau Claire Wind Symphony, Symphony Band, 7:30 p.m., RCU Theatre, Pablo Center at the Confluence, 128 Graham Ave. $7 adults, 50 cents students and youth 17 and younger. 715-832-ARTS (2787); pablocenter.org.
The Forum: Bill Deresiewicz, award-winning essayist and critic talking about the American system of higher education, 7:30 p.m. UW-Eau Claire’s Schofield Auditorium, 105 Garfield Ave. $4-$8. 715-836-INFO (4636); tinyurl.com/y6z8ffy6.
Peter Phippen, Victoria Shoemaker, Tiit Raid, improvisational music, Galaudet Gallery, 618 S. Farwell St. $15. 715-513-9994; galaudetgallery.wixsite.com/ggllc.
Creepy Creatures Film Series: “Creature From the Black Lagoon” (1941), 7 p.m., Rassbach Museum in Menomonie’s Wakanda Park. Film presented outdoors, weather permitting, or moved to the museum’s Holtby Auditorium. Lawn chairs, blankets and themed costumes for each evening are encouraged. Admission free, popcorn and beverages available for purchase. 715-232-8685.
Just Us, acoustic duo, 7-9 p.m. Acoustic Cafe, 505 S. Barstow St. 715-832-9090; theacoustic.com.
10,000 Laughs in Eau Claire: Carmen Lagala, 8-11 p.m., The Plus, 205 S. Barstow St. $10. 715-832-8844.
Vinyl Nights: Mr. Chips & Kevmachine present Foliage Fest, 8:30-11 p.m., The Lakely, 516 Galloway St. 715-839-0601; theoxbowhotel.com.
Art exhibits
“Special Meanings: The Labelle-Miller Southwest Pottery Collection,” Oct. 18-Nov. 13, with reception, 6-7:30 p.m. Oct. 17, Foster Gallery, Haas Fine Arts Center, 121 Water St. 715-836-3277; tinyurl.com/y67k82ec.
Confluence of Art exhibit, through Nov. 3, James Hansen Gallery, Pablo Center at the Confluence, 128 Graham Ave. Free. 715-832-ARTS (2787); pablocenter.org.
The paintings of Ukrainian-born, internationally known artist Eduard Gurevich, canvases ranging up to 5 feet wide, B-Framed Galleries Fine Art and Framing, 313 S. Barstow St. 715-832-4476; bframed.com.
“Reflection and Contemplation,” photographs and video by Mitchell Spencer, through Nov. 4, L.E. Phillips Memorial Public Library, 400 Eau Claire St. 715-839-5004; ecpubliclibrary.info.
“Indefinite Objects,” by Paula Elliott in north space and work by Burning Artist Collective in south space, through Oct. 26, UW-Stout’s Furlong Gallery, Room 178, Micheels Hall, Menomonie. Gallery hours: 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Thursday, 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Friday and 12 to 4 p.m. Saturday; tinyurl.com/y4obkvf8.
“Alicia Hash//The Mineral Movement,” pieces designed embrace the beauty of nature, through Oct. 26, Volume One Gallery, 205 N. Dewey St. Free. 715-552-0457; volumeone.org/store.
Chippewa Valley Watercolor Artists 25th anniversary exhibit, through Oct. 11, Heyde Center for the Arts, 3 S. High St., Chippewa Falls. 715-726-9000; cvca.net.
Museums
Chippewa Area History Center, 123 Allen St., Chippewa Falls. Open 9 a.m.-4 p.m. Tuesdays and 9 a.m.-1 p.m. the fourth Saturday of the month. 715-723-4399.
Chippewa Falls Museum of Industry and Technology, 21 E. Grand Ave., Chippewa Falls. Open 10 a.m.-3 p.m. Thursdays through Saturdays or by appointment. $5 adults, $3 youth, $1 under 12. 715-720-9206.
Children’s Museum of Eau Claire, 220 S. Barstow St. Open 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Tuesdays through Saturdays with extended hours until 7 p.m. Thursdays and noon to 5 p.m. Sundays. $7. 715-832-5437.
“Racing in the Chippewa Valley” exhibit on local car racing history, through Oct. 26, Chippewa Valley Museum, 1204 E. Half Moon Drive. Open 1-8 p.m. Tuesdays, 1-5 p.m. Wednesdays through Fridays and 10 a.m.-5 p.m. Saturdays. $7 adults, $4 students and youth. Free 4 and under. 715-834-7871; cvmuseum.com.
Russell J. Rassbach Heritage Museum and Fulton’s Workshop, 1820 Wakanda St., Menomonie. Open 11 a.m.-5 p.m. Tuesdays through Sundays. $5 adults, $3 youth, $1 ages 6 to 12, free 5 and under. Free on Sundays. 715-232-8685.
Paul Bunyan Logging Camp Museum, Carson Park. Open 10 a.m.-4:30 p.m. Mondays through Saturdays and 1-4:30 p.m. Sundays. $7 adults, $4 children. 715-835-6200.
Waldemar Ager Museum, 514 W. Madison St. Open 10 a.m.-2 p.m. the second and fourth Saturdays of each month and 4-6:30 p.m. on select Wednesdays or by appointment. 715-834-5204; agerhouse.org.