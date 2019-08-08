Today
Black Stone Cherry, hard rock, with Cold Kingdom, The Outlaw Renegades, 6 p.m., The Metro, 201 E. Lake St. $25 in advance, $30 at the door.
“Wisconsin UFOs: Watch the Sky,” presentation by Chad Lewis, 6 p.m., Chippewa Falls Public Library, 105 W. Central St. 715-723-1146; chippewafallslibrary.org.
The Swampers, “swampgrass” sextet, present “Today in the Valley,” with script and songs by Jerry Way, 7:30 p.m., Heyde Center for the Arts, 3 S. High St., Chippewa Falls. $13 adults, $12 seniors, $6 youth, $32 family. 715-720-4961; cvca.net.
Sounds Like Summer Concert Series: Soren Staff, the Nunnery, Jesse Stratton Band, 6 p.m., Phoenix Park. volumeone.org/sites/concerts.
Music Over Menomin: Yata, Sinz and Orfield, 7 p.m., Menomonie Public Library, 600 Wolske Bay Road. 715-232-2164; menomonielibrary.org.
Colfax Music in the Park: Red Cedar Sounds and Northern Lights Barbershoppers, 7 p.m., Keller Park.
Clear Water Comedy presents Patrick Hastie, 8:30-10 p.m., The Plus, 208 S. Barstow St. $7. 715-832-8844.
Vinyl Nights: Big Tall Jake, 8:30-11 p.m., The Lakely, 516 Galloway St. 715-839-0601; theoxbowhotel.com.
Friday
Oxbeaux III, outdoor music concert, featuring regional bands, gates open at 5 p.m., music 6-11 p.m., The Oxbow Hotel, 516 Galloway St. Tickets sold out for Friday. 715-839-0601; tinyurl.com/yxz8nszq.
Ashley for the Arts, with Billy Ray Cyrus, 38 Special, X Ambassadors, Brothers Osborne, Memorial Park, Arcadia. ashleyforthearts.com.
Chippewa Falls Birthday Bash, with Them Coulee Boys, 5-7 p.m., Phil Cook, 8-10 p.m., Chippewa Riverfront park, 12 S. Bridge St., Chippewa Falls. Free. Part of the city’s sesquicentennial celebration. tinyurl.com/y4gr9gqn.
Eau Claire Children's Theatre presents "Miscast 2019," Broadway favorites with a twist, 7:30 p.m., The Oxford, 1814 Oxford Ave. 715-839-8877; ecct.org.
Ballet Co.Laboratory performing “Remembering the Little Prince,” 7:30 p.m., The Phipps Center for the Arts, 109 Locust St., Hudson. $27 for adults, $20 for students of any age. 715-386-8409; ThePhipps.org.
Film Camp students’ films, 4 p.m., Music Theatre students’ performance, 5 p.m., Darrell Aderman Auditorium, Shell Lake Arts Center, 802 First St. Free. 715-468-2414; shelllakeartscenter.org.
Ryan Herman, 1-4 p.m., Moose Family Center, 3606 Curvue Road.
Jim Phillips Project, 7-10 p.m., originals, covers of varied genres, Acoustic Cafe, 505 S. Barstow St. 715-832-9090; theacoustic.com.
Clear Water Comedy presents Patrick Hastie, 7-9:30 p.m., Bye the Willow, 501 N. High St., Chippewa Falls. $10 in advance, $15 at the door. Tickets: tinyurl.com/y6na7ds2.
Teen Movie Fridays, for teens entering grades 7-12, 3 p.m., Altoona Public Library, 1303 Lynn Ave. Those in attendance vote on the day’s film. 715-839-5029; altoonapubliclibrary.org.
Sci-Fi Friday Movie, 2-4:30 p.m., Chippewa Falls Public Library, 105 W. Central St. 715-723-1146; chippewafallslibrary.org.
Saturday
Oxbeaux III, outdoor music concert, featuring national bands including Jenny Lewis, The Shouting Matches, Flock of Dimes, Sanborn + Rosenau, Alpha Consumer, gates open at 3 p.m., music 4-11 p.m., The Oxbow Hotel, 516 Galloway St. $25. 715-839-0601; tinyurl.com/yxz8nszq.
Saturday Morning Hullabaloo: The Jolly Pops, hosted by Beth Jean, 10 a.m., Phoenix Park, 330 Riverfront Terrace. tinyurl.com/y5vfmym9.
Ashley for the Arts, with Chris Kroeze, Morgan Evans, Mat Kearney, 3 Doors Down, Lady Antebellum, Memorial Park, Arcadia. ashleyforthearts.com.
Chris Kroeze, with Arch Allies, part of Chippewa Falls 150th Birthday Bash Pure Water Days Music Celebration, 5-11:55 p.m., Northern Wisconsin State Fairgrounds, 225 Edward St., Chippewa Falls. $20. 715-723-2861; nwsfa.com.
Eau Claire Children's Theatre presents "Miscast 2019," Broadway favorites with a twist, 7:30 p.m., The Oxford, 1814 Oxford Ave. 715-839-8877; ecct.org.
Richard Ditchweed and guests, 70th birthday celebration, 8 p.m.-close, Stones Throw, 304 Eau Claire St. Donations to benefit National Alliance on Mental Illness — Chippewa Valley.
Ballet Co.Laboratory performing “Remembering the Little Prince,” 7:30 p.m., The Phipps Center for the Arts, 109 Locust St., Hudson. $27 for adults, $20 for students of any age. 715-386-8409; ThePhipps.org.
Cathy Reitz Trio, jazz with vocals, woodwinds, guitar, 7-10 p.m., Acoustic Cafe, 505 S. Barstow St. 715-832-9090; theacoustic.com.
Twista, 8 p.m.-2 a.m., The Plus, 208 S. Barstow St. $30. 715-832-8844.
Sunday
Rockin’ the Chippewa Riverfront, with The Jerry Way Band and The Mark Healey & Jim Schuh Duo, 2 p.m., Chippewa Riverfront park, 12 S. Bridge St., Chippewa Falls. Free.
Ballet Co.Laboratory performing “Remembering the Little Prince,” 2 p.m., The Phipps Center for the Arts, 109 Locust St., Hudson. $27 for adults, $20 for students of any age. 715-386-8409; ThePhipps.org.
40 Oz To Freedom (Sublime Tribute Band), 8 p.m., The Plus, 208 S. Barstow St. $15. 715-832-8844.
Weekend Brunch: Nick Seeger, 10 a.m.-1 p.m., 715-839-0601; theoxbowhotel.com.
Monday
Dusti Bowling, author of “Insignificant Events in the Life of a Cactus,” 6:30-8:30 p.m., Visit Eau Claire Experience Center, 128 Graham Ave., Suite 151. Presented by Dotters Books and Family Conversation Kits.
Kickin’ It Country Summer Concert Series: Ellie May Kay, 6:30 p.m., River Prairie Park, 1445 Front Porch Place, Altoona. Free.
Tuesday
Tuesday Night Blues: Sue Orfield Band, 6:30-8:30 p.m., Boyd Bandshell, Owen Park, 501 First Ave. chippewavalleyblues.com.
Leslie Blasing from South Padre Island performs seven decades of music, show 7-9 p.m., sandwich meal 5:30-7 p.m., Moose Family Center, 3606 Curvue Road. $20, including the meal. Dancing welcome. Tickets: 715-225-6321.
Open Mic hosted by Fat Cigar, 7:30-11 p.m., The Plus, 208 S. Barstow St. Free. 715-832-8844.
Riverfront Yard Games, 2:30-4:30 p.m., Chippewa Riverfront park, 12 S. Bridge St., Chippewa Falls. Sponsored by Chippewa Falls Public Library; 715-723-1146; chippewafallslibrary.org.
Wednesday
Fusion at the Four Seasons: Girl Band, 5:30-6:30 p.m., River Prairie Park, 1445 Front Porch Place, Altoona. Free.
Rock’n on the River Summer Concert Series: Big Bang, 6:30-8 p.m., River Prairie Park, 1445 Front Porch Place, Altoona. Free.
The Advertisers, Two Castles, Partition, 9 p.m.-midnight, The Venue, 209 Graham Ave. All ages. Admission by donation.
Live Jazz on The Plus patio, 7-9 p.m., The Plus,208 S. Barstow St. 715-832-8844.
Thursday
Sounds Like Summer Concert Series: Greg Gilbertson, Elvessa, Wolves at the Door, 6 p.m., Phoenix Park. volumeone.org/sites/concerts.
Music Over Menomin: North of Dixie, bluegrass, 7 p.m., Menomonie Public Library, 600 Wolske Bay Road. 715-232-2164; menomonielibrary.org.
Colfax Music in the Park: Jim Herrick and Friends, 7 p.m., Keller Park.
Clear Water Comedy presents Maggie Faris, 8:30-10 p.m., The Plus, 208 S. Barstow St. $7. 715-832-8844.
Art exhibits
“Ebb and Flow — Water,” works by 16 artists, through Aug. 28, Heyde Center for the Arts, 3 S. High St., Chippewa Falls. Free admission. 715-726-9000; cvca.net.
“Sense of Place: THERE: Song of Myself,” through Sept. 9, Galaudet Gallery, 618 S. Farwell St. Hours: noon-8 p.m. Wednesday through Sunday. 715-513-9994; galaudetgallery.wix.com/ggllc.
Members’ Spotlight exhibition, through Sept. 8, galleries of The Phipps Center for the Arts, 109 Locust St., Hudson. Hours: 9 a.m.-4:30 p.m. Monday through Saturday; noon-4:30 p.m. Sunday. 715-386-2305, ext. 103; thephipps.org.
“Figuratively Speaking,” a group art show, through Aug. 28, L.E. Phillips Memorial Public Library, 400 Eau Claire St. Summer hours: Monday through Thursday, 10 a.m. to 9 p.m.; Friday, 10 a.m. to 6 p.m.; Saturday, 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Hours: 715-839-5004; ecpubliclibrary.info.
Paintings and mixed media by Tammy Ford, through Aug. 31, Mabel Tainter Center for the Arts, 205 Main St. E., Menomonie. 715-235-0001; mabeltainter.org.
“GO Paint! Chippewa Valley,” Graham Avenue Walking Gallery, Pablo Center at the Confluence, 128 Graham Ave. Through Aug. 30. Gallery hours: 10 a.m.-2 p.m. 715-492-0240; pablocenter.org.
Alan Honn, glassblowing; Ann Lee, oils; Marilyn Rau, acrylic on canvas; Peggy Skold, paintings, through August, artZ Gallery, 208 Keller Ave. N., Amery. 715-268-8600; artzgallery.org.
Fine Arts Association group show, through Sept. 6, UW-Stout’s Gallery 209, Menomonie. tinyurl.com/y4obkvf8.
Museums
Chippewa Area History Center, 123 Allen St., Chippewa Falls. Open 9 a.m.-4 p.m. Tuesdays and 9 a.m.-1 p.m. the fourth Saturday of the month. 715-723-4399.
Chippewa Falls Museum of Industry and Technology, 21 E. Grand Ave., Chippewa Falls. Open 10 a.m.-3 p.m. Thursdays through Saturdays or by appointment. $5 adults, $3 youth, $1 under 12. 715-720-9206.
Children’s Museum of Eau Claire, 220 S. Barstow St. Open 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Tuesdays through Saturdays with extended hours until 7 p.m. Thursdays and noon to 5 p.m. Sundays. $7. 715-832-5437.
“Racing in the Chippewa Valley” exhibit on local car racing history, through Oct. 26, Chippewa Valley Museum, 1204 E. Half Moon Drive. Open 1-8 p.m. Tuesdays, 1-5 p.m. Wednesdays through Fridays and 10 a.m.-5 p.m. Saturdays. $7 adults, $4 students and youth. Free 4 and under. 715-834-7871; cvmuseum.com.
Russell J. Rassbach Heritage Museum and Fulton’s Workshop, 1820 Wakanda St., Menomonie. Open 11 a.m.-5 p.m. Tuesdays through Sundays. $5 adults, $3 youth, $1 ages 6 to 12, free 5 and under. Free on Sundays. 715-232-8685.
Paul Bunyan Logging Camp Museum, Carson Park. Open 10 a.m.-4:30 p.m. Mondays through Saturdays and 1-4:30 p.m. Sundays. $7 adults, $4 children. 715-835-6200.
Waldemar Ager Museum, 514 W. Madison St. Open 10 a.m.-2 p.m. the second and fourth Saturdays of each month and 4-6:30 p.m. on select Wednesdays or by appointment. 715-834-5204; agerhouse.org.