Today
Northern Wisconsin State Fair: Hairball, celebration of arena rock, 8 p.m., 225 Edward St., Chippewa Falls. 715-723-2861; nwsfa.com.
Popcorn and Planets, star-gazing, 9:30 p.m., Menomonie Public Library lawn, 600 Wolske Bay Road. 715-232-2164. menomonielibrary.org.
Jonathan Byrd and the Pickup Cowboys, 7:30 p.m., The Park Center, 15791 U.S. 63, Hayward. $20 in advance online at wojb.org/events; $30 day of the show; students 18 and younger $5. parktheaterproject.com.
Sounds Like Summer Concert Series: Savannah Smith, Humbird, Seasaw, 6 p.m., Phoenix Park. volumeone.org/sites/concerts.
Music Over Menomin: Pit Wagon, 7 p.m., Menomonie Public Library, 600 Wolske Bay Road. 715-232-2164; menomonielibrary.org.
Colfax Music in the Park: Bluegrass Round-Up with the Ottersons, 7 p.m., Keller Park.
Open Mic, 6-9 p.m., Dancing Yarrow Farm to Fork Retreat, S193 Highway BB, Mondovi.
Clear Water Comedy presents Tommy Thompson, 8:30-10:30 p.m., The Plus, 208 S. Barstow St. $5; $3 for students. 715-832-8844.
Vinyl Nights: JTron, 8:30-11 p.m., The Lakely, 516 Galloway St. 715-839-0601; theoxbowhotel.com.
Friday
Northern Wisconsin State Fair: Big and Rich with Cowboy Troy and DJ Sinister, country, 8 p.m., 225 Edward St., Chippewa Falls. $10-$125. 715-723-2861; nwsfa.com.
Girl Band, 7-10 p.m., Acoustic Cafe, 505 S. Barstow St. 715-832-9090; theacoustic.com.
“Weekend Comedy,” by Sam Bobrick and Jeanne Bobrick, 7:30 p.m., Phipps Center for the Arts, 109 Locust St., Hudson. Subject matter PG-13. $20 for adults, $13 students of any age. 715-386-8409; ThePhipps.org.
Comedy Improv at the Grand, with Quantum State of Minds, judges and emcee, 7:30 p.m., Grand Theatre, 121 W. Grand Ave. $20 adults, $10 students. Fundraiser for Chippewa Valley Theatre Guild. 715-832-7529; cvtg.org.
Ryan Herman, 1-4 p.m., Moose Family Center, 3606 Curvue Road.
Nick Anderson & the Skinny Lovers, with the Over Unders, 8-11:30 p.m., The Plus, 208 S. Barstow St. $10 in advance; $12 at the door. 715-832-8844.
Late Night Jazz: Josh Gallagher, 8:30-11:30 p.m., The Lakely, 516 Galloway St. 715-839-0601; theoxbowhotel.com.
Saturday
Kids From Wisconsin present “The Beat Goes On,” musical production, 7 p.m., Pablo Center at the Confluence, 128 Graham Ave. $20 adults, $15 students. 715-492-0240; pablocenter.org.
Northern Wisconsin State Fair, with Joan Jett and the Blackhearts, 8 p.m., 225 Edward St., Chippewa Falls. $10-$50. 715-723-2861; nwsfa.com.
Summit Players Theatre presents Shakespeare’s “Romeo and Juliet,” with educational workshop at 5:30 p.m., show at 7 p.m., Lake Wissota State Park, 18127 Highway O, rural Chippewa Falls. 414-216-3702. summitplayerstheatre.com.
“Weekend Comedy,” by Sam Bobrick and Jeanne Bobrick, 7:30 p.m., Phipps Center for the Arts, 109 Locust St., Hudson. Subject matter PG-13. $20 for adults, $13 students of any age. 715-386-8409; ThePhipps.org.
Dann Zerr and Friends, pop-folk-Americana, 7-10 p.m., Acoustic Cafe, 505 S. Barstow St. 715-832-9090; theacoustic.com.
Do It Yourself DaisY, Dead Kings of Norway, My Cousin Dallas Pt. 2, 8 p.m., The Plus, 208 S. Barstow St. $5. 715-832-8844.
Saturday Morning Hullabaloo kids concert series, hosted by Beth Jean and featuring Will Hale & the Tadpole Parade, 9-11 a.m., Phoenix Park labyrinth, 330 Riverfront Terrace.
Weekend Brunch: Brady Didion, 10 a.m.-1 p.m., The Lakely, 516 Galloway St. 715-839-0601; theoxbowhotel.com.
Late Night Jazz: Julian Manzara, 8:30-11:30 p.m., The Lakely, 516 Galloway St. 715-839-0601; theoxbowhotel.com.
Sunday
Summer Concert Series at Riverfront park: Jeff White, 6 p.m., 12 S Bridge St, Chippewa Falls. gochippewafalls.com.
“Weekend Comedy,” by Sam Bobrick and Jeanne Bobrick, 2:30 p.m., Phipps Center for the Arts, 109 Locust St., Hudson. Subject matter PG-13. $20 for adults, $13 students of any age. 715-386-8409; ThePhipps.org.
Master Concert Band, 7 p.m., Darrell Aderman Auditorium, Shell Lake Arts Center, 802 First St. Free. 715-468-2414. shelllakeartscenter.org.
Weekend Brunch: Nick Seeger, 10 a.m.-1 p.m., 715-839-0601; theoxbowhotel.com.
Monday
Master Concert Band faculty, 7 p.m., Shell Lake Lakefront Pavilion. Free. 715-468-2414. shelllakeartscenter.org.
Kickin’ It Country Summer Concert Series: Eclectic Barn Boys, 6:30 p.m., River Prairie Park, 1445 Front Porch Place, Altoona. Free.
“First Man on the Moon,” showing of PBS NOVA presentation, 7-8:30 p.m., Menomonie Public Library, 600 Wolske Bay Road. 715-232-2164; menomonielibrary.org.
Summer Performance Night: Kids Got Talent Show, 6:30-7:30 p.m., Altoona Public Library, 1303 Lynn Ave. 715-839-5029; altoonapubliclibrary.org.
Tuesday
Riverfront Yard Games, 2:30-4:30 p.m., Chippewa Riverfront park, Chippewa Falls. Sponsored by Chippewa Falls Public Library;715-723-1146; chippewafallslibrary.org.
Children’s movie: “Treasure Planet,” 1:15 p.m., community room, Altoona Public Library, 1303 Lynn Ave. 715-839-5029; altoonapubliclibrary.org.
Tuesday Night Blues, with Howard “Guitar” Luedtke & Blue Max, 6:30-8:30 p.m., Boyd Bandshell, Owen Park, 501 First Ave. chippewavalleyblues.com.
Open Mic hosted by Jerrika Mighelle, 7:30-11 p.m., The Plus, 208 S. Barstow St. Free. 715-832-8844.
Wednesday
Country Jam 30th Anniversary Party: Chris Kroeze, Dawn Marie, gates open 4:30 p.m., music 6 p.m., 3443 Crescent Ave. 715-839-7500; countryjamwi.com.
Rock Fest Wednesday Night Bonus Bash, for those with three-day passes: Jackyl, Stryper, Kix, 24447 Highway S, north of Cadott. 800-3263378; rock-fest.com.
Holzman Nyckelharpa Duo, 6:30 p.m., lawn of the Waldemar Ager Museum, 514 W. Madison St. $5; no charge for students. Bring lawn chairs, blankets. Indoors if inclement weather. Museum for open for free tours 4-6:30 p.m. select Wednesdays and 10 a.m.-2 p.m. the second and fourth Saturdays of each month. agerhouse.org.
Eau Claire Municipal Band, 7:30 p.m., Boyd Bandshell, Owen Park.
Master Concert Band faculty, 7 p.m., Darrell Aderman Auditorium, Shell Lake Arts Center, 802 First St. Free. 715-468-2414. shelllakeartscenter.org.
Fusion at the Four Seasons: Margie and Teresa, 5:30-6:30 p.m., River Prairie Park, 1445 Front Porch Place, Altoona. Free.
Rock’n on the River Summer Concert Series: Rada Dada, 6:30 p.m., River Prairie Park, 1445 Front Porch Place, Altoona. Free.
Clear Water Comedy presents Johnny Pemberton, 7:30-9:30 p.m., The Plus, 208 S. Barstow St. $10 in advance, $15 at the door. 715-832-8844.
Half Pint & Oscar, professional clowns with show for the entire family, 1:30 p.m., Eau Claire Room, L.E. Phillips Memorial Public Library, 400 Eau Claire St. Tickets free but must be picked up in advance. 715-839-5007; ecpubliclibrary.info.
Summer Cinema: “Mystery Men,” 8 p.m., Central Campus Mall, UW-Eau Claire. Free. Music and activities before the movie; bring blanket or chair; free parking in Davies Center and Hibbard lots. tinyurl.com/y27vmckb.
Thursday
Country Jam, with Toby Keith, Travis Tritt, Charlie Daniels Band, others, 3443 Crescent Ave. 715-839-7500; countryjamwi.com.
Rock Fest: Evanescence, Mastodon, Skillet, 24447 Highway S, north of Cadott. 800-3263378; rock-fest.com.
“Oliver!” musical, 7:30 p.m., Heyde Center for the Arts, 3 S. High St., Chippewa Falls. $15 adults, $14 seniors, $8 youth. 715-720-4961; cvca.net.
SongBlast, two singer-guitarists doing audience-interactive experience, 6 p.m., parking lot of Mabel Tainter Center for the Arts, 205 Main St. E. Free. Part of Ladies Night Out. 715-235-0001; mabeltainter.org
Open Mic, 6-9 p.m., Dancing Yarrow Farm to Fork Retreat, S193 Highway BB, Mondovi. 715-235-0001;
Sounds Like Summer Concert Series: D. Janakey, Hemma, Pit Wagon, 6 p.m., Phoenix Park. volumeone.org/sites/concerts.
Music Over Menomin: Weapons of Brass Destruction, 7 p.m., Menomonie Public Library, 600 Wolske Bay Road. 715-232-2164; menomonielibrary.org.
Colfax Music in the Park: White Pine Ramblers, 7 p.m., Keller Park.
Red Letter Grant Comedy Night with Sabeen Sadiq, 8:30-10 p.m., The Plus, 208 S. Barstow St. $7. 715-832-8844.
Vinyl Nights: JTron, 8:30-11 p.m., The Lakely, 516 Galloway St. 715-839-0601; theoxbowhotel.com.
Art exhibits
“Joe Mauer: Paintings From Nature,” through Aug. 4, Volume One Gallery, 205 N. Dewey St. 715-552-0457; tinyurl.com/y6xava2u.
“Sense of Place: THERE: Song of Myself,” through Sept. 9, Galaudet Gallery, 618 S. Farwell St. Hours: noon-8 p.m. Wednesday through Sunday. 715-513-9994; galaudetgallery.wix.com/ggllc.
Mixed media mosaics by Rebecca Campbell, mixed media paintings by Antuco Chicaiza, mixed media installation by Keith Kaziak, a group exhibition with work by seven women artists from throughout the Twin Cities titled “What We Don’t Talk About” and a group exhibit organized by The Phipps in collaboration with Space St. Croix titled “To the Moon and Back,” inspired by the 50th anniversary of the Apollo moon landing, through July 28, galleries of The Phipps Center for the Arts, 109 Locust St., Hudson. Hours: 9 a.m.-4:30 p.m. Monday through Saturday; noon-4:30 p.m. Sunday. 715-386-2305, ext. 103; thephipps.org.
“Figuratively Speaking,” a group art show, through Aug. 28, L.E. Phillips Memorial Public Library, 400 Eau Claire St. Closed July 4. Summer hours: Monday through Thursday, 10 a.m. to 9 p.m.; Friday, 10 a.m. to 6 p.m.; Saturday, 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Hours: 715-839-5004; ecpubliclibrary.info.
Paintings by Karen Bejin, through July 31, Mabel Tainter Center for the Arts, 205 Main St. E., Menomonie. 715-235-0001; mabeltainter.org.
“GO Paint! Chippewa Valley,” Graham Avenue Walking Gallery, Pablo Center at the Confluence, 128 Graham Ave. Through Aug. 30. Gallery hours: 10 a.m.-2 p.m. 715-492-0240; pablocenter.org.
Found object sculpture by David Smith, paintings by Megan A. Schmidt, organic forms from gold, enamel and stone by Brenda Haack, through July, artZ Gallery, 208 Keller Ave. N., Amery. 715-268-8600; artzgallery.org.
Student Artist in Residence Exhibition Best of Design Juried Exhibition, through Aug. 1, UW-Stout’s Furlong Gallery, 178 Micheels Hall, Menomonie. Open 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Mondays through Saturdays. tinyurl.com/y4obkvf8.
Fine Arts Association group show, through Sept. 6, UW-Stout’s Gallery 209, Menomonie. tinyurl.com/y4obkvf8.
Museums
Chippewa Area History Center, 123 Allen St., Chippewa Falls. Open 9 a.m.-4 p.m. Tuesdays and 9 a.m.-1 p.m. the fourth Saturday of the month. 715-723-4399.
Chippewa Falls Museum of Industry and Technology, 21 E. Grand Ave., Chippewa Falls. Open 10 a.m.-3 p.m. Thursdays through Saturdays or by appointment. $5 adults, $3 youth, $1 under 12. 715-720-9206.
Children’s Museum of Eau Claire, 220 S. Barstow St. Open 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Tuesdays through Saturdays with extended hours until 7 p.m. Thursdays and noon to 5 p.m. Sundays. $7. 715-832-5437.
“Racing in the Chippewa Valley” exhibit on local car racing history, through Oct. 26, Chippewa Valley Museum, 1204 E. Half Moon Drive. Open 1-8 p.m. Tuesdays, 1-5 p.m. Wednesdays through Fridays and 10 a.m.-5 p.m. Saturdays. $7 adults, $4 students and youth. Free 4 and under. 715-834-7871; cvmuseum.com.
Russell J. Rassbach Heritage Museum and Fulton’s Workshop, 1820 Wakanda St., Menomonie. Open 11 a.m.-5 p.m. Tuesdays through Sundays. $5 adults, $3 youth, $1 6 to 12, free 5 and under. Free on Sundays. 715-232-8685.
Paul Bunyan Logging Camp Museum, Carson Park. Open 10 a.m.-4:30 p.m. Mondays through Saturdays and 1-4:30 p.m. Sundays. $7 adults, $4 children. 715-835-6200.
Waldemar Ager Museum, 514 W. Madison St. Open 10 a.m.-2 p.m. the second and fourth Saturdays of each month and 4-6:30 p.m. on select Wednesdays or by appointment. 715-834-5204; agerhouse.org.