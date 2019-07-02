Today
Big Fun Show, comedy juggling, magic, modern vaudeville one-man circus act, 1:30 p.m., Eau Claire Room, L.E. Phillips Memorial Public Library, 400 Eau Claire St. Tickets free but must be picked up in advance. 715-839-5007; ecpubliclibrary.info.
Concert by jazz faculty at Shell Lake Arts Center, 7 p.m., Beach Pavilion, Shell Lake. Free.715-468-2414; shelllakeartscenter.org.
DUMB, gash, Rat Dog, rock, 9 p.m., The Venue, 209 Graham Ave.
Classic Country Jam Session, hosted this month by Kid Kactus & The Tumbleweeds, 7-10 p.m., Northwoods Brew Pub, 508 West St., Osseo. Free. All country pickers and singers invited to perform. Back line is provided; please bring yer own ax. 715-597-1828.
The Bear Creek Band, 7-11 p.m., The Pickle Factory, 205 First St., Pepin. Free. 715-442-4400.
Eau Claire Municipal Band, 7:30 p.m., Boyd Bandshell, Owen Park.
Clear Water Comedy presents Standup Comedy Showcase, with performances by Sarah Coffey, Jack Ross, Alyssa Anderson, Sarah Ross, Nathan Rich, Jordan James, Hannah Kabelitz and others, 8-9:30 p.m., Zymurgy Brewing Company, 624 Main St. E., Menomonie.
Live Jazz on the Patio, 7-9 p.m., The Plus, 208 S. Barstow St.
Thursday
Eau Claire Fourth of July celebration, throughout the day in Carson Park and Fairfax Park Pool. tinyurl.com/y62h7xpx.
Sounds Like Summer Concert Series: The Broken Eights, Orenda Fugue, We’re Wolves, Micah Ryan, 6 p.m., Phoenix Park. volumeone.org/sites/concerts.
The Bear Creek Band, 2-6 p.m., Jake’s Tiki Bar, E5690 Highway D, Menomonie. Free. 715-235-2465.
Friday
Jazz Improvisation & Combo Camp student performance, 3 p.m., Darrell Aderman Auditorium, Shell Lake Arts Center. 715-468-2414; shelllakeartscenter.org.
40 Fingers, ‘60s/’70s classic oldies, 7-11 p.m., Garden Pub and Grille, 210 3rd St./Hwy 35, Pepin. 715-442-5500.
The Bear Creek Band, 9:30 p.m.-1:30 a.m., Trail’s End Resort, 8080 N. Highway K, Hayward. Free. 715-699-1150.
Live music by Mark Healey & Jim Schuh Duo: 7-11 p.m., Pokegama Lakeside, 840 25 5/8 St., Chetek. 715-764-1212.
Late Night Jazz: Angie Coyle Trio, 8:30-11:30 p.m., The Lakely, 516 Galloway St. 715-839-0601; theoxbowhotel.com.
Saturday
Stitching Sisters Quilt Guild’s 14th annual quilt show, Liberty Quilt Fest, 10 a.m.-4 p.m., The Center (formerly Chetek Community Center), 711 First St., Chetek. Admission $3. Free shuttle bus from the high school is available.
Castlerock in the Park, family friendly activities, including medieval-themed activities, 1-5 p.m., Rieck’s Lake Park, Highway 35, two miles north of Alma. Free. Rain site: Castlerock Museum. $6 adults, $4 students, free for 4 and younger. 608-685-4231.
40 Fingers, ‘60s/’70s classic oldies, 4-8 p.m., Paradise Shores, 26364 Highway M, Holcombe. 715-595-4227.
The Bear Creek Band, 9:30 p.m.-1:30 a.m., Trail’s End Resort, 8080 N. Highway K, Hayward. Free. 715-699-1150.
Timbredio presents Phil Circle, singer-songwriter; Naalia, R&B; Blaine and Leah Howard, singers-instrumentalists, 8 p.m., The Plus, 208 S. Barstow St. $10 advance; $15 day of show. 715-832-8844.
Weekend Brunch: Nick Seeger, 10 a.m.-1 p.m., The Lakely, 516 Galloway St. 715-839-0601; theoxbowhotel.com.
Late Night Jazz: Jeremy Boettcher Trio, 8:30-11:30 p.m., The Lakely, 516 Galloway St. 715-839-0601; theoxbowhotel.com.
Sunday
Show of zombie film “Night of the Living Dead,” 3:30 p.m.; music by Sunken Ship Irony and Morgan McCandless, live Americana, folk and punk with all-original songs, 5 p.m., Davey J’s Garage, Banbury Place, 800 Wisconsin St. Suggested donation $5.
Michael “Laughing Fox” Charette and guest artists, traditional Native American flute music, singing and drums, 7 p.m., Darrell Aderman Auditorium, Shell Lake Arts Center, 802 First St. Free. 715-468-2414; shelllakeartscenter.org.
Live music by Mark Healey & Jim Schuh Duo, 4-7, SandBar & Grill, 17643 50th Ave., Chippewa Falls. 715-723-1266.
Weekend Brunch: Brady Dideon, 10 a.m.-1 p.m., 715-839-0601; theoxbowhotel.com.
Monday
Sunset Sounds Summer Concert Series: The Jim Phillips Project, 8-10 p.m., Central Campus Mall, UW-Eau Claire. tinyurl.com/y27vmckb.
Kickin’ It Country Summer Concert Series, with Bear Creek Band, 6:30 p.m., River Prairie Park, 1445 Front Porch Place, Altoona. Free.
Summer Performance Night: Fantasy Corral outdoor petting zoo, with coin-operated feeders available, 6:30-7:30 p.m., Altoona Public Library, 1303 Lynn Ave. 715-839-5029; altoonapubliclibrary.org.
Popcorn and Planets, star-gazing, 9:30-11:30 p.m. the first cloudless night between July 8 and 12, Menomonie Public Library, 600 Wolske Bay Road. 715-232-2164. menomonielibrary.org.
Shell Lake Arts Center Master Concert Band faculty, 7 p.m. Shell Lake Lakefront Pavilion. Free. 715-468-2414; shelllakeartscenter.org.
Tuesday
Riverfront Yard Games, 2:30-4:30 p.m., Chippewa Riverfront park, Chippewa Falls. Sponsored by Chippewa Falls Public Library;715-723-1146; chippewafallslibrary.org.
Children’s movie: “Space Buddies,” 1:15 p.m., community room, Altoona Public Library, 1303 Lynn Ave. 715-839-5029; altoonapubliclibrary.org.
Tuesday Night Blues, with Brian Naughton, 6:30-8:30 p.m., Boyd Bandshell, Owen Park, 501 First Ave. chippewavalleyblues.com.
Charlie Parr & Jason Dea West, folk-blues, 6:30-8:30 p.m., 624 Main St. E. Menomonie. 715-578-9026.
Wednesday
Northern Wisconsin State Fair, with Sammy Kershaw, Collin Raye and Aaron Tippin, country, main stage, 8 p.m., 225 Edward St., Chippewa Falls. 715-723-2861; nwsfa.com.
Fusion at the Four Seasons: Blue Sky, 5:30-6:30 p.m., River Prairie Park, 1445 Front Porch Place, Altoona. Free.
Rock’n on the River Summer Concert Series: JFT Party Band, 6:30 p.m., River Prairie Park, 1445 Front Porch Place, Altoona. Free.
Minnesota Zoomobile, with live animals, biological artifacts, audience participation, 1:30 p.m., Eau Claire Room, L.E. Phillips Memorial Public Library, 400 Eau Claire St. Tickets free but must be picked up in advance. 715-839-5007; ecpubliclibrary.info.
Shell Lake Arts Center Master Concert Band faculty, 7 p.m., Darrell Aderman Auditorium, Shell Lake Arts Center, 802 First St. Free. 715-468-2414; shelllakeartscenter.org.
Summer Cinema: “Justice League,” 8 p.m., Central Campus Mall, UW-Eau Claire. Free. Music and activities before the movie; bring blanket or chair; free parking in Davies Center and Hibbard lots. tinyurl.com/y27vmckb.
Eau Claire Municipal Band, 7:30 p.m., Boyd Bandshell, Owen Park.
Thursday, July 11
Northern Wisconsin State Fair, with Hairball, celebration of arena rock, 8 p.m., 225 Edward St., Chippewa Falls. 715-723-2861; nwsfa.com.
Jonathan Byrd and the Pickup Cowboys, 7:30 p.m., The Park Center, 15791 U.S. 63, Hayward. $20 in advance online at wojb.org/events; $30 day of the show; students 18 and younger $5. parktheaterproject.com.
Sounds Like Summer Concert Series: Savannah Smith, Humbird, Seasaw, 6 p.m., Phoenix Park. volumeone.org/sites/concerts.
Music Over Menomin: Pit Wagon, 7 p.m., Menomonie Public Library, 600 Wolske Bay Road. 715-232-2164; menomonielibrary.org.
Colfax Music in the Park: Bluegrass Round-Up with the Ottersons, 7 p.m., Keller Park.
Clear Water Comedy presents Tommy Thompson, 8:30-10:30 p.m., The Plus, 208 S. Barstow St. $5; $3 for students. 715-832-8844.
Vinyl Nights: JTron, 8:30-11 p.m., The Lakely, 516 Galloway St. 715-839-0601; theoxbowhotel.com.
Art exhibits
“Joe Mauer: Paintings From Nature,” through Aug. 4, Volume One Gallery, 205 N. Dewey St. 715-552-0457; tinyurl.com/y6xava2u.
“Sense of Place: THERE: Song of Myself,” through Sept. 9, Galaudet Gallery, 618 S. Farwell St. Hours: noon-8 p.m. Wednesday through Sunday. 715-513-9994; galaudetgallery.wix.com/ggllc.
Mixed media mosaics by Rebecca Campbell, mixed media paintings by Antuco Chicaiza, mixed media installation by Keith Kaziak, a group exhibition with work by seven women artists from throughout the Twin Cities titled “What We Don’t Talk About” and a group exhibit organized by The Phipps in collaboration with Space St. Croix titled “To the Moon and Back,” inspired by the 50th anniversary of the Apollo moon landing, through July 28, galleries of The Phipps Center for the Arts, 109 Locust St., Hudson. Closed July 4. Hours: 9 a.m.-4:30 p.m. Monday through Saturday; noon-4:30 p.m. Sunday. 715-386-2305, ext. 103; thephipps.org.
“Figuratively Speaking,” a group art show, through Aug. 28, L.E. Phillips Memorial Public Library, 400 Eau Claire St. Closed July 4. Summer hours: Monday through Thursday, 10 a.m. to 9 p.m.; Friday, 10 a.m. to 6 p.m.; Saturday, 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Hours: 715-839-5004; ecpubliclibrary.info.
Paintings by Karen Bejin, through July 31, Mabel Tainter Center for the Arts, 205 Main St. E., Menomonie. 715-235-0001; mabeltainter.org.
“GO Paint! Chippewa Valley,” Graham Avenue Walking Gallery, Pablo Center at the Confluence, 128 Graham Ave. Through Aug. 30. Gallery hours: 10 a.m.-2 p.m. 715-492-0240; pablocenter.org.
Lynne Maslowski, jewelry, Jean Arneson, paintings, prints and cards featuring local scenes, through June, Valley Art Gallery, 304 N. Bridge St., Chippewa Falls.
Erin Hill, mixed media, and Sharon Weeks, photography, through Saturday, Valley Art Association at Foreign 5 Gallery, Lucy’s Deli, 117 N. Bridge St. Chippewa Falls. Open 7 a.m.-4 p.m. Mondays through Saturdays.
Pottery by Paul Supplee, chain saw carving and wool painting by LeAnn Oman Creations, paintings by Noelle Dahlen, through June; found object sculpture by David Smith, paintings by Megan A. Schmidt, organic forms from gold, enamel and stone by Brenda Haack, artZ Gallery, 208 Keller Ave. N., Amery. 715-268-8600; artzgallery.org.
Student Artist in Residence Exhibition Best of Design Juried Exhibition, through Aug. 1, UW-Stout’s Furlong Gallery, 178 Micheels Hall, Menomonie. Open 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Mondays through Saturdays. tinyurl.com/y4obkvf8.
Fine Arts Association group show, through Sept. 6, UW-Stout’s Gallery 209, Menomonie. tinyurl.com/y4obkvf8.
Museums
Chippewa Area History Center, 123 Allen St., Chippewa Falls. Open 9 a.m.-4 p.m. Tuesdays and 9 a.m.-1 p.m. the fourth Saturday of the month. 715-723-4399.
Chippewa Falls Museum of Industry and Technology, 21 E. Grand Ave., Chippewa Falls. Open 10 a.m.-3 p.m. Thursdays through Saturdays or by appointment. $5 adults, $3 youth, $1 under 12. 715-720-9206.
Children’s Museum of Eau Claire, 220 S. Barstow St. Open 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Tuesdays through Saturdays with extended hours until 7 p.m. Thursdays and noon to 5 p.m. Sundays. $7. 715-832-5437.
Fun Fair, 11 a.m.-4 p.m. July 4, carnival games, local performers, ice cream, $1 for game tickets; “Racing in the Chippewa Valley” exhibit on local car racing history, through Oct. 26, Chippewa Valley Museum, 1204 E. Half Moon Drive. Open 1-8 p.m. Tuesdays, 1-5 p.m. Wednesdays through Fridays and 10 a.m.-5 p.m. Saturdays. $7 adults, $4 students and youth. Free 4 and under. 715-834-7871; cvmuseum.com.
Russell J. Rassbach Heritage Museum and Fulton’s Workshop, 1820 Wakanda St., Menomonie. Open 11 a.m.-5 p.m. Tuesdays through Sundays. $5 adults, $3 youth, $1 6 to 12, free 5 and under. Free on Sundays. 715-232-8685.
Paul Bunyan Logging Camp Museum, Carson Park. Open 10 a.m.-4:30 p.m. Mondays through Saturdays and 1-4:30 p.m. Sundays. $7 adults, $4 children. 715-835-6200.
Waldemar Ager Museum, 514 W. Madison St. Open 10 a.m.-2 p.m. the second and fourth Saturdays of each month and 4-7 p.m. on the third Wednesdays of each month or by appointment. 715-834-5204.