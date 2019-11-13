Today
Taste of the North, 13th annual food and beverage tasting event, fundraiser for Heyde Center, 6 p.m., Heyde Center for the Arts, 3 S. High St., Chippewa Falls. Minimum donation of $30. 715-726-9000; cvca.net.
Me La Amargates Tú, Sephardic music ensemble, 7:30 p.m., Jamf Theatre, Pablo Center at the Confluence, 128 Graham Ave. $25-$45. 715-832-ARTS (2787); pablocenter.org.
Field Medic, LASKA, 8 p.m., Terrace, Memorial Student Center, UW-Stout, Menomonie. Free. 715-232-2432; bdp.uwstout.edu.
The Chippewa Valley Theatre Guild presents “Duck Hunter Shoots Angel,” comedy written by Mitch Albom, 7:30 p.m., The Grand Theatre, 102 W. Grand Ave. $25 adults and seniors; $12 youth. 715-832-7529; cvtg.org.
Guest artist: Nois Saxophone Quartet, 5 p.m., Phillips Recital Hall, Haas Fine Arts Center, 121 Water St. Free.
Sam Stein, musician, 7-9 p.m., 200 Main Art & Wine Gallery, 200 Main St. 715-379-9493.
Open mic, prose or poetry 5 minutes or less, no theme obligation, 6 p.m., with sign-up at 5:30 p.m., Eau Claire Room, L.E. Phillips Memorial Public Library, 400 Eau Claire St. 715-839-5004; ecpubliclibrary.info.
Viewing of Wisconsin Public Television documentary “Ojibwe History,” 2 p.m., Chippewa Falls Public Library, 105 W. Central St. Free; no registration required. 715-723-1146; chippewafallslibrary.org.
Menomonie Middle School drama “Boxes” and “No Show,” 7 p.m., Mabel Tainter Center for the Arts, 205 Main St. E., Menomonie. $3-$8. 715-235-0001; mabeltainter.org.
Clear Water Comedy presents Sam Ike, 8-11 p.m., The Plus, 208 S. Barstow St. $5; $3 with student ID. 715-832-8844.
Dan Ferstenou, singer-guitarist, 7-9 p.m. Acoustic Cafe, 505 S. Barstow St. 715-832-9090; theacoustic.com.
Vinyl Nights: The Village Queens, 8:30-10:30 p.m., The Lakely, 516 Galloway St. 715-839-0601; theoxbowhotel.com.
Friday
Eau Claire Children’s Theatre presents “Elf The Musical,” 7:30 p.m., RCU Theatre, Pablo Center at the Confluence, 128 Graham Ave. $24 adults, $20 seniors, $14 students 13 and up w/ID, and $10r youth 12 and under. 715-832-2787 (ARTS); pablocenter.org.
UW-Eau Claire’s University Orchestra, 7:30 p.m., Gantner Concert Hall, Fine Arts Center, 121 Water St. $7 public; $5 for 17 and under and other college students; $2 UW-EC faculty/staff, UW-EC students. 715-836-INFO (4636), 800-949-UWEC (8932); uwec.ticketforce.com.
The Innocent Men present: “Nostalgia,” a cappella, 7:30 p.m., Schofield Auditorium, 105 Garfield Ave. $5. 715-836-INFO (4636), 800-949-UWEC (8932); uwec.ticketforce.com.
Sue Orfield presents the Barley Jacks, blues, bluegrass, classical, Celtic, R&B, bebop, 7:30 p.m., Mabel Tainter Center for the Arts, 205 Main St. E., Menomonie. $22-$25. 715-235-0001; mabeltainter.org.
Ka Lia Universe, pop/R&B sung in Hmong and English, 8:30 p.m., The Plus, 208 S. Barstow St. $10 in advance, $15 at the door. 715-832-8844.
Reach for the Stars Gala, with music by Hearts in Harmony show choir, 5-9 p.m., The Lismore Hotel, 333 Gibson St. Fundraiser for Reach scholarship fund for adults with disabilities. $80 per person, $600 per table; reach-for-the-stars4-2019.eventbrite.com.
The Chippewa Valley Theatre Guild presents “Duck Hunter Shoots Angel,” comedy written by Mitch Albom, 7:30 p.m., The Grand Theatre, 102 W. Grand Ave. $25 adults and seniors; $12 youth. 715-832-7529; cvtg.org.
Them Coulee Boys, with Barbaro, 7:30 p.m., Jamf Theatre, Pablo Center at the Confluence, 128 Graham Ave. $20. 715-832-ARTS (2787); pablocenter.org.
University Theatre presents “The Elephant Man,” 7:30 p.m., Harvey Hall Theatre, UW-Stout, Menomonie. $15 adults, $12 for those under 12. 715-232-1122; uwstout.universitytickets.com.
The Present Age, 8 p.m., The Cabin, Davies Center, UW-Eau Claire.
Klezmazel, klezmer music, with drummer, accordionist, clarinetist, tubist and others, 7-9 p.m., Acoustic Cafe, 505 S. Barstow St. 715-832-9090; theacoustic.com.
Duane Shaw, keyboards, variety of dinner music, standard hits, easy-listening, requests welcome, 6-9:30 p.m., Jake’s Supper Club, 5690 Highway D on Tainter Lake, Menomonie. 715-235-2465.
Late Night Jazz: Jeremy Boettcher Trio, 8:30-11:30 p.m., The Lakely, 516 Galloway St. 715-839-0601; theoxbowhotel.com.
Saturday
Eau Claire Chamber Orchestra, with soloists Steven Majila, oboe, Jeanne Kolis, flute, Nicolas Phillips, piano, with works by Mozart and Holst, 7:30 p.m., Pablo Center at the Confluence, 128 Graham Ave. $29 adults, $5 for 21 and under. 715-832-ARTS (2787); pablocenter.org.
We Are the Willows 10th year anniversary show, w. LASKA, 8 p.m., The Plus, 208 S. Barstow St. $10 in advance, $15 at the door. 715-832-8844.
The Boogie Woogie Kid, New Orleans boogie, blues, swing, 7:30 p.m., Mabel Tainter Center for the Arts, 205 Main St. E., Menomonie. $16-$18. 715-235-0001; mabeltainter.org.
“The Lumber Baron,” doors open at 5:30 p.m. for social hour, film starts at 6:30 p.m., Rassbach Heritage Museum, 1820 Wakanda St. N.E., Menomonie. Followed by talk-back session with members of film’s production team. Suggested donation $10. Benefit for the museum. 715-232-8685; dunnhistory.org/sitehm.html.
Eau Claire Children’s Theatre presents “Elf The Musical,” 1:30 and 7:30 p.m., RCU Theatre, Pablo Center at the Confluence, 128 Graham Ave. $24 adults, $20 seniors, $14 students 13 and up w/ID, and $10r youth 12 and under. 715-832-2787 (ARTS); pablocenter.org.
Jazz in the Great Hall, by Blue Devil Jazz Orchestra led by Aaron M. Durst, 7 p.m., Great Hall, Memorial Student Center, UW-Stout, Menomonie. $5. 715-232-1122; tickets.uwstout.edu.
Film premiere: “Somali Stories of Family Separation in Barron, WI,” documentary, 2:30 p.m., Barron Area Community Center, 800 Memorial Drive. Free; thebacc.com.
Bardmageddon, traditional Celtic tunes, 6:30 p.m., Castlerock Museum, 402 S. 2nd St., Alma. $8. 608-685-4231; castlerockmuseum.com.
Ryan Herman Band, dance, noon-4 p.m., American Legion, Winona, Minn.
University Theatre presents “The Elephant Man,” 7:30 p.m., Harvey Hall Theatre, UW-Stout, Menomonie. $15 adults, $12 for those under 12. 715-232-1122; uwstout.universitytickets.com.
The Chippewa Valley Theatre Guild presents “Duck Hunter Shoots Angel,” comedy written by Mitch Albom, 7:30 p.m., The Grand Theatre, 102 W. Grand Ave. $25 adults and seniors; $12 youth. 715-832-7529; cvtg.org.
“Things That Go Bump When You Write,” presentation by B.J. Hollars, author of “Midwestern Strange: Hunting Monsters, Martians, and the Weird in Flyover Country,” 1-2:30 p.m. Saturday, Menomonie Public Library, 600 Wolske Bay Road, Menomonie. 715-232-2164; menomonielibrary.org.
Uncommon Denominator, 8 p.m., The Cabin, Davies Center, UW-Eau Claire.
“Singin’ in the Rain,” stage musical, 7:30 p.m., Phipps Center for the Arts, 109 Locust St., Hudson. $25 adults, $18 students of any age; pricing dynamic, based on demand. 715-386-8409; ThePhipps.org.
Noah John & Melissa Fernandez, duo with banjo, guitar, bass and vocals, 7-9 p.m. Acoustic Cafe, 505 S. Barstow St. 715-832-9090; theacoustic.com.
Late Night Jazz: Jeremy Boettcher Trio, 8:30-11:30 p.m., The Lakely, 516 Galloway St. 715-839-0601; theoxbowhotel.com.
Sunday
Eau Claire Children’s Theatre presents “Elf The Musical,” 1:30 p.m., RCU Theatre, Pablo Center at the Confluence, 128 Graham Ave. $24 adults, $20 seniors, $14 students 13 and up w/ID, and $10r youth 12 and under. 715-832-2787 (ARTS); pablocenter.org.
The Chippewa Valley Theatre Guild presents “Duck Hunter Shoots Angel,” comedy written by Mitch Albom, 1:30 p.m., The Grand Theatre, 102 W. Grand Ave. $25 adults and seniors; $12 youth. 715-832-7529; cvtg.org.
Faculty recital: Christa Garvey, oboe, 5 p.m., Phillips Recital Hall, Haas Fine Arts Center, 121 Water St. Free.
Monday
Chippewa Valley Youth Chorus fall concert, “Animals of the Ark,” 7 p.m., St. James the Greater Catholic Church, 2502 11th St. Free.
Gus Johnson, comedian, 7:30 p.m., The Plus, 208 S. Barstow St. Tickets sold out. 715-832-8844.
UW-Eau Claire Women’s Concert Chorale and Women’s Chorus, 7:30 p.m., Gantner Concert Hall, Fine Arts Center, 121 Water St. 715-836-INFO (4636), 800-949-UWEC (8932); uwec.ticketforce.com.
Documentary: “The Human Element,” everyday Americans on the front lines of climate change, 6 p.m., Woodland Theater, Davies Center, 77 Roosevelt Ave.
Tuesday
Communiversity Band, collaboration of UW-Eau Claire-Barron County music department and adult musicians from the region, 7 p.m., UW-Eau Claire-Barron County, 1800 College Drive, Rice Lake. Suggested admission: $5 (cash or check only), available at the door.
UW-Eau Claire Jazz III/IV, 7:30 p.m., The Cabin, Davies Center, 77 Roosevelt Ave.
Open mic night hosted by Fred Hable, 7-midnight, The Plus, 205 S. Barstow St. Free for all ages. 715-832-8844.
Wednesday
Clear Water Comedy presents Hari Kondabolu, comedian, 7-9:30 p.m., The Plus, 208 S. Barstow St. $20. 715-832-8844; tinyurl.com/t6m5ock.
Thursday
UW-Eau Claire Artists Series presents VocalEssence Singers of This Age, youth choir, 7:30 p.m., Schofield Auditorium, 105 Garfield Ave. $17 general public; $15 UW System faculty/staff and ages 62 and older; $7 UW System students and age 17 and younger; $2 for students until day of show. 715-836-INFO (4636), 800-949-UWEC (8932); uwec.ticketforce.com.
“Ani DiFranco and Justin Vernon: In Conversation,” 7:30 p.m., RCU Theatre, Pablo Center at the Confluence, 128 Graham Ave. $25-$45. 715-832-ARTS (2787); pablocenter.org. $30-$100. 715-832-ARTS (2787); pablocenter.org.
Stand in the Light Memory Choir, Our Songs Fall Concert, 6:30-8 p.m. Lutheran Church of the Good Shepherd, 6:30 p.m., 1120 Cedar St. Free admission; donations accepted.
Clear Water Comedy presents JoAnn Schinderle, 8-11 p.m., The Plus, 208 S. Barstow St. $5; $3 with student ID. 715-832-8844.
Steven John Rindt, singer-guitarist, 7-9 p.m. Acoustic Cafe, 505 S. Barstow St. 715-832-9090; theacoustic.com.
Vinyl Nights: The Village Queens, 8:30-10:30 p.m., The Lakely, 516 Galloway St. 715-839-0601; theoxbowhotel.com.
Art exhibits
Lynn Hutchinson, paintings, and Kris Crowe, mixed media, through Jan. 5, Lucy’s Delicatessen, 117 N. Bridge St., Chippewa Falls. 715-720-9800; foreign5.com/lucys-deli.
Bonnie Fetzek, watercolors, Mary Elworthy, watercolors, through Jan. 5, Altoona Public Library, 1303 Lynne Ave. 715-839-5029; altoonapubliclibrary.org.
“Feast & Famine: Questions in a Time of Plenty,” works by Mark Aumann, Christina Dickman-Loew, Ian Hanesworth, Richard Wunsch, and works from the Laurie Bieze permanent collection by Kay Dawson, and Mel Sundby, through Jan. 26, Graham Avenue Walking Gallery, Pablo Center at the Confluence, 128 Graham Ave. Free. Hours: 10 a.m.-4 p.m. Monday-Friday, 10 a.m.-2 p.m. Saturday. 715-832-ARTS (2787) pablocenter.org.
“Twisted Play Things,” artwork inspired by a midwinter’s celebration, through Jan. 10, James W. Hansen Gallery, Pablo Center at the Confluence, 128 Graham Ave. Free. Hours: 10 a.m.-4 p.m. Monday-Friday, 10 a.m.-2 p.m. Saturday. 715-832-ARTS (2787) pablocenter.org.
The paintings of Ukrainian-born, internationally known artist Eduard Gurevich, canvases ranging up to 5 feet wide, B-Framed Galleries Fine Art and Framing, 313 S. Barstow St. 715-832-4476; bframed.com.
“Curious Points of View: Ink Drawings of Structures and Nature,” by Janice Roberts, through Jan. 6, with artist reception 7-8 p.m. Nov. 14, L.E. Phillips Memorial Public Library, 400 Eau Claire St. 715-839-5004; ecpubliclibrary.info.
“What Do You See?” by Valley Art Association, through Nov. 22, Heyde Center for the Arts, 3 S. High St., Chippewa Falls. 715-726-9000; cvca.net.
Museums
“The Power of Children: Making a Difference,” sharing stories of Anne Frank, Ruby Bridges and Ryan White, Tuesday through Jan. 4, with opening celebration 1-5 p.m. Saturday, Chippewa Valley Museum, 1204 E. Half Moon Drive. Open 1-8 p.m. Tuesdays, 1-5 p.m. Wednesdays through Fridays and 10 a.m.-5 p.m. Saturdays. $7 adults, $4 students and youth. Free 4 and under. 715-834-7871; cvmuseum.com.
Children’s Museum of Eau Claire, 220 S. Barstow St. Open 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Tuesdays through Saturdays with extended hours until 7 p.m. Thursdays and noon to 5 p.m. Sundays. $7. 715-832-5437.
Russell J. Rassbach Heritage Museum and Fulton’s Workshop, 1820 Wakanda St., Menomonie. Open 11 a.m.-5 p.m. Tuesdays through Sundays. $5 adults, $3 youth, $1 ages 6 to 12, free 5 and under. Free on Sundays. 715-232-8685.
Paul Bunyan Logging Camp Museum, Carson Park. Open 10 a.m.-4:30 p.m. Mondays through Saturdays and 1-4:30 p.m. Sundays. $7 adults, $4 children. 715-835-6200.
Waldemar Ager Museum, 514 W. Madison St. Open 10 a.m.-2 p.m. the second and fourth Saturdays of each month and 4-7 p.m. the third Wednesday of each month or by appointment. 715-834-5204; agerhouse.org.