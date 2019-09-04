Today
Dessa, rapper with her full band, 7 p.m., The Metro, 201 E. Lake St. $20 in advance, $25 at the door.
“Leopold, Soundscapes + the Spirit of Place,” lecture, given by Stan Temple, about Aldo Leopold’s fascination with natural sounds, noon-1 p.m., Blue Hills Lecture Hall (R234), UW-Eau Claire-Barron County, 1800 College Drive, Rice Lake; tinyurl.com/y59gqqwj.
Vinyl Nights: Mariah Kewin, 8:30-11 p.m., The Lakely, 516 Galloway St. 715-839-0601; theoxbowhotel.com.
Friday
Benefit to help Duane “Danno” Kebschull, 7 p.m., Manifest, Magdalena’s Muse, The Procrastinators, Rhythm Posse, Mojo, Buck it Up Brass, The Over Unders, 7 p.m., Stones Throw, 304 Eau Claire St.
UW-Eau Claire music and theater arts department presents First Fridays: Tim Lane, flute, with Brian Allred, Jill Heinke Moen and Laurie Lau, flute; Trent Jacobs, bassoon; Steven Maijala, oboe; and Tulio Rondon, cello, 7:30 p.m., Clearwater Recital Hall, Pablo Center at the Confluence, 128 Graham Ave. $5. 715-832-ARTS (2787); pablocenter.org.
Trombones of the St. Louis Symphony, master class at 4 p.m., recital at 7:30 p.m., Gantner Concert Hall, Haas Fine Arts Center, UW-Eau Claire, 121 Water St. Free.
Bear Creek Band, 8 p.m.-midnight, Wabasha VFW, 138 E. 2nd St., Wabasha, Minn. Free. 651-565-4766.
Late Night Jazz: Josh Gallagher Trio, 8:30-11:30 p.m., The Lakely, 516 Galloway St. 715-839-0601; theoxbowhotel.com.
Dissonant Mind, Natl Park Srvc, For Once, Freak When Sees, punk, 8:30 p.m., The Venue, 209 Graham Ave. $5. 715-832-8844.
Campus Film Series: “A Star is Born,” 7 p.m. Woodland Theater, Davies Center, UW-Eau Claire; tinyurl.com/y5mbusne.
Saturday
Benefit to help Duane “Danno” Kebschull, 7 p.m., Jim Carlson, Transistor Radio, The Jim Pullman Band (coming out of retirement for the event), Adrian Klenz & Friends, Greg Gilbertson, South Farwell, 7 p.m., Stones Throw, 304 Eau Claire St.
Stefan Geisinger Band, 7:30 p.m., Mabel Tainter Center for the Arts, 205 Main St. E., Menomonie. $18-$20. 715-235-0001; mabeltainter.org.
Witch Hunter General, acoustic, 8-10 p.m., The Cabin, Davies Center, UW-Eau Claire; tinyurl.com/y5qp4v7n.
Devine’s Rude Awakening, hosted by Divine Body Art, 8 p.m., The Plus, 208 S. Barstow St. Fundraiser for LGBT Resource Center for the 7 Rivers Region. $7 online, $10 at the door. Advance tickets: $15 adults, $10 ages 5-18.
Campus Film Series: “A Star is Born,” 2 and 7 p.m. Woodland Theater, Davies Center, UW-Eau Claire; tinyurl.com/y5mbusne.
Weekend Brunch: Brady Didion, 10 a.m.-1 p.m., The Lakely, 516 Galloway St. 715-839-0601; theoxbowhotel.com.
Late Night Jazz: Josh Gallagher Trio, 8:30-11 p.m., The Lakely, 516 Galloway St. 715-839-0601; theoxbowhotel.com.
Sunday
Benefit to help Duane “Danno” Kebschull, The Root Tappers, Sue Orfield Band, Cathy Reitz & 7Swing, Tommy Bentz Band, Girl Band, Eggplant Heroes, Flaming Doublewide, 2 p.m., Stones Throw, 304 Eau Claire St.
“Goin’ Coastal! 7.1 Live-Audience Radio Variety Show,” with musical guest Joyann Parker, 7-9:30 p.m., WideSpot Performing Arts Center, N2030 Spring St., second floor, Stockholm. 715-307-8941; widespotperformingarts.org.
Bear Creek Band, 3-6 p.m., The Speakeasy, W7652 U.S. 10, Neillsville. Free. 715-743-2444.
Campus Film Series: “A Star is Born,” 2 p.m. Woodland Theater, Davies Center, UW-Eau Claire; tinyurl.com/y5mbusne.
Weekend Brunch: Brady Didion, 10 a.m.-1 p.m., The Lakely, 516 Galloway St. 715-839-0601; theoxbowhotel.com.
Monday
“Dollar -A-Day Boys: A Musical Tribute to the Civilian Conservation Corps,” presented by Bill Jamerson, 6:30-8 p.m., Menomonie Public Library, 600 Wolske Bay Road. Free. 715-232-2164; menomonielibrary.org.
Hemlock, metal, 6-10 p.m., Every Buddy’s Bar, 19 W. Central St., Chippewa Falls. $8 in advance, $10 day of show. 715-861-3838; tinyurl.com/y3zap67w.
Tuesday
“Dollar-A-Day Boys: A Musical Tribute to the Civilian Conservation Corps,” presented by Bill Jamerson, 2 p.m., Chippewa Falls Public Library, 105 W. Central St. 715-232-2164; chippewafallslibrary.org.
“Ayad Akhtar: Writing the Nation and Its Others in the Homeland Security State,” program on writer-actor in the context of post-9/11 culture, presented by Lopamudra Basu, 6 p.m., L.E. Phillips Memorial Public Library, 400 Eau Claire St. 715-839-5004; ecpubliclibrary.info.
Open Mic: hosted by Sam Hellman, 7:30-11 p.m., The Plus, 208 S. Barstow St. Free. 715-832-8844.
Wednesday
Sam Ness and the Stolen Sea, 7-9:30 p.m. The Venue (back room of The Plus), 209 Graham Ave. $5.
Author Doug Hoverson, discussing and signing copies of his new book, “The Drink That Made Wisconsin Famous: Beer and Brewing in the Badger State,” 5-7 p.m., Leinenkugel’s Leinie Lodge, 124 E. Elm St., Chippewa Falls.
Thursday
Dinner Over the Duncan, 6 p.m., four-course gourmet dinner on the historic Marsh Rainbow Arch Bridge in downtown Chippewa Falls. Rain location: Heyde Center for the Arts auditorium, 3 S. High St., Chippewa Falls. Cost: $90. 715-720-4961; cvca.net.
Clear Water Comedy Presents: Ali Sultan, 8-10 p.m., The Plus, 205 S. Barstow St. $5; or $3 with student ID. 715-832-8844.
Writers Read: Open Mic, bring excerpt from book that has been banned — prose or poetry, or poem or short prose reader has written about censorship, each reading five minutes or less, 6 p.m., L.E. Phillips Memorial Public Library, 400 Eau Claire St. 715-839-5004; ecpubliclibrary.info.
Vinyl Nights: Big Tall Jake presents “The Jakely,” 8:30-11 p.m., The Lakely, 516 Galloway St. 715-839-0601; theoxbowhotel.com.
Art exhibits
“Alicia Hash//The Mineral Movement,” pieces designed embrace the beauty of nature, through Oct. 26, Volume One Gallery, 205 N. Dewey St. Free. 715-552-0457; volumeone.org/store.
Chippewa Valley Watercolor Artists 25th anniversary exhibit, today through Oct. 11, with artists reception 5-7 p.m. today, Heyde Center for the Arts, 3 S. High St., Chippewa Falls. 715-726-9000; cvca.net.
Printmaking and drawing by Emily Arthur, Shannon Estlund, Pippin Frisbie-Calder, Karen Gustafson, Eleanor McGough, Joanne Price, through Sept. 27, with closing reception 4:30-7 p.m. Sept. 27, Gallery 101, Kleinpell Fine Arts building, UW-River Falls. Hours: 2-7 p.m. Monday through Thursday, 11 a.m.-7 p.m. Friday. Free. 715-425-3266 or email
First Friday Celebration, featuring Kate Gomez, mixed media, and Nolan Prohaska, glass, 5-9 p.m. Friday, with work on display through Sept. 29, Seasons on St. Croix Gallery, 401 Second St., Hudson. 715-381-2906; seasonsonstcroix.com.
“Sense of Place: THERE: Song of Myself,” through Monday, Galaudet Gallery, 618 S. Farwell St. Hours: noon-8 p.m. Wednesday through Sunday. 715-513-9994; galaudetgallery.wix.com/ggllc.
Members’ Spotlight exhibition, through Sunday, galleries of The Phipps Center for the Arts, 109 Locust St., Hudson. Hours: 9 a.m.-4:30 p.m. Monday through Saturday; noon-4:30 p.m. Sunday. 715-386-2305, ext. 103; thephipps.org.
Kyle Engman, landscape and lifestyle photographer; Sue Cranston, paintings; Nan Reinhardt, work with copper, polymer clay, silver clay, with main emphasis on glass, through September, artZ Gallery, 208 Keller Ave. N., Amery. 715-268-8600; artzgallery.org.
Fine Arts Association group show, through Friday, UW-Stout’s Gallery 209, Menomonie. tinyurl.com/y4obkvf8.
Museums
Chippewa Area History Center, 123 Allen St., Chippewa Falls. Open 9 a.m.-4 p.m. Tuesdays and 9 a.m.-1 p.m. the fourth Saturday of the month. 715-723-4399.
Chippewa Falls Museum of Industry and Technology, 21 E. Grand Ave., Chippewa Falls. Open 10 a.m.-3 p.m. Thursdays through Saturdays or by appointment. $5 adults, $3 youth, $1 under 12. 715-720-9206.
Children’s Museum of Eau Claire, 220 S. Barstow St. Open 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Tuesdays through Saturdays with extended hours until 7 p.m. Thursdays and noon to 5 p.m. Sundays. $7. 715-832-5437.
“Racing in the Chippewa Valley” exhibit on local car racing history, through Oct. 26, Chippewa Valley Museum, 1204 E. Half Moon Drive. Open 1-8 p.m. Tuesdays, 1-5 p.m. Wednesdays through Fridays and 10 a.m.-5 p.m. Saturdays. $7 adults, $4 students and youth. Free 4 and under. 715-834-7871; cvmuseum.com.
Russell J. Rassbach Heritage Museum and Fulton’s Workshop, 1820 Wakanda St., Menomonie. Open 11 a.m.-5 p.m. Tuesdays through Sundays. $5 adults, $3 youth, $1 ages 6 to 12, free 5 and under. Free on Sundays. 715-232-8685.
Paul Bunyan Logging Camp Museum, Carson Park. Open 10 a.m.-4:30 p.m. Mondays through Saturdays and 1-4:30 p.m. Sundays. $7 adults, $4 children. 715-835-6200.
Waldemar Ager Museum, 514 W. Madison St. Open 10 a.m.-2 p.m. the second and fourth Saturdays of each month and 4-6:30 p.m. on select Wednesdays or by appointment. 715-834-5204; agerhouse.org.