Today
Chippewa Valley Theatre Guild presents “Morning’s at Seven,” comedy, 7:30 p.m., Grand Theatre, 102 W. Grand Ave. $25 for adults/seniors and $12 for youth. 715-832-PLAY (7529); cvtg.org.
UW-Eau Claire Theatre presents “James and the Giant Peach,” 7:30 p.m., Jamf Theatre, Pablo Center at the Confluence, 128 Graham Ave. $20-$10. 715-832-ARTS (2787); pablocenter.org.
Writers Read open mic 6 p.m., with sign-up at 5:30 p.m., in Eau Claire Room, L.E. Phillips Memorial Public Library, 400 Eau Claire St. Bring any short piece to read in five minutes or less. 715-839-5004; ecpubliclibrary.info.
John Kinville, author of the book “The Grey Eagles of Chippewa Falls: A Hidden History of a Women’s Ku Klux Klan in Wisconsin,” with a multimedia presentation including genuine articles from the time period, 7-9 p.m., The Local Store, 205 N. Dewey St. 715-552-0457; tinyurl.com/v8q9pzp.
Sarah Morris, Minneapolis-based country singer-songwriter, with Dayna Koehn, Minneapolis-based country musician, 8 p.m., Terrace, upper level of Memorial Student Center, UW-Stout, Menomonie. Free. 715-232-2432; bdp.uwstout.edu.
Sam Tallent Films: “A Comedy Special U.S.A. — Live at The Plus,” 8-10 p.m., The Plus, 208 S. Barstow St. $10 in advance, $15 at the door, VIP ticket package $100. 715-832-8844; tinyurl.com/udzl66x.
Thursday at the U: Wufeng Tian, discussing how we can better apply mathematics in our daily lives, 12:30 p.m., Blue Hills Lecture Hall, Ritzinger 234, UW Eau Claire-Barron County, 1800 College Drive in Rice Lake
Ask a Scientist, findings from the recent Cassini space mission, 7-9 p.m., Acoustic Cafe, 505 S. Barstow St. 715-832-9090; theacoustic.com.
Vinyl Nights: Kaiserson, 8:30-11 p.m., The Lakely, 516 Galloway St. 715-839-0601, 844-OXBOWEC (692-6932); theoxbowhotel.com.
Planetarium shows: 20-minute show for ages 4 to 11, 6 p.m.; one-hour show for ages 10 through adult, 7 p.m., Phillips Science Hall, 101 Roosevelt Ave. Free for children’s show, $2 for one-hour show. March shows are “Top Ten Celestial Objects.” Limited seating; park behind Phillips Hall; tinyurl.com/u7awgql.
Open mic, with Shootin’ Jack and other local musicians, 7-11 p.m., Stones Throw, 304 Eau Claire St.
Friday
Master class by Kenny Broberg, Van Cliburn International Piano Competition silver medalist, noon, Gantner Concert Hall, Haas Fine Arts Center, 121 Water St. Free; tinyurl.com/rel6sr3.
Calan, a band performing traditional Welsh music, 7:30 p.m., Heyde Center for the Arts, 3 S. High St., Chippewa Falls. Adults $20, seniors $19, youth $13. 715-720-4961; cvca.net.
One Act Play Festival, nine plays (three student originals), 4 p.m., Memorial High School Little Theatre, 2225 Keith St. Free with student or staff ID, $5 without. Show rated PG-13 for mature themes and language.
Chippewa Valley Theatre Guild presents “Morning’s at Seven,” comedy, 7:30 p.m., Grand Theatre, 102 W. Grand Ave. $25 for adults/seniors and $12 for youth. 715-832-PLAY (7529); cvtg.org.
Eau Claire Children’s Theatre presents “The Hobbit,” 7:30 p.m., The Oxford, 1814 Oxford Ave. $16 for seniors/adults; $10 for youth/students. 715-839-8877; ecct.org.
Top Notchmen, 1-4 p.m., Moose Family Center, 3606 Curvue Road.
The Phipps Dance Company, with special guests The Phipps Junior Dance Company, variety of styles, 7:30 p.m., The Phipps Center for the Arts, 109 Locust St., Hudson. $15 adults, $13 students of all ages. 715-386-8409; ThePhipps.org.
UW-Eau Claire Theatre presents “James and the Giant Peach,” 7:30 p.m., Jamf Theatre, Pablo Center at the Confluence, 128 Graham Ave. $20-$10. 715-832-ARTS (2787); pablocenter.org.
The Amanda Grace Band, folk and rock, 8 p.m., Stones Throw, 304 Eau Claire St. $5 cover; tinyurl.com/vdz2a5f.
Open mic, 8 p.m., The Cabin, UW-Eau Claire Davies Center, 77 Roosevelt Ave.; tinyurl.com/y5qp4v7n.
Campus Film: “The Farewell,” 7 p.m., Woodland Theater, UW-Eau Claire Davies Center, 77 Roosevelt Ave.; tinyurl.com/uwd3n3e.
Tara Terra, with Asparagus and White Line Darko, indie rock, 8:30 p.m.-midnight, The Plus, 208 S. Barstow St. $10 advance, $15 door. 715-832-8844; tinyurl.com/sqkt48b.
Girl Band, Jen Hazen, Kai Ulrica, Julie Majkowski, Kori Riesenweber, 7-9 p.m., Acoustic Cafe, 505 S. Barstow St. 715-832-9090; theacoustic.com.
Late Night Jazz: guitarist Julian Manzara, trumpeter Jan Hora, 8:30-11:30 p.m., The Lakely, 516 Galloway St. 715-839-0601, 844-OXBOWEC (692-6932); theoxbowhotel.com.
Duane Shaw, keyboards, variety of dinner music, standard hits, easy-listening, requests welcome, 6-9:30 p.m., Jake’s Supper Club, 5690 Highway D on Tainter Lake, Menomonie. 715-235-2465. cvsymphony.org; pablocenter.org; 715-832-ARTS (2787); 715-832-6366.
Saturday
Chippewa Valley Symphony Orchestra presents “Brahms in Spring,” with Kenny Broberg, Van Cliburn’s International Piano Competition silver medalist, performing Brahms’s Piano Concerto No. 2, 7:30 p.m., RCU Theatre, Pablo Center at the Confluence, 128 Graham Ave. $25 to $45, with some student and youth seats $10.
One Act Play Festival, nine plays (three student originals), 7:30 p.m., Memorial High School Little Theatre, 2225 Keith St. Free with student or staff ID, $5 without. Show rated PG-13 for mature themes and language.
Eau Claire Children’s Theatre presents “The Hobbit,” 1:30 p.m., The Oxford, 1814 Oxford Ave. $16 for seniors/adults; $10 for youth/students. 715-839-8877; ecct.org.
Chippewa Valley Theatre Guild presents “Morning’s at Seven,” comedy, 7:30 p.m., Grand Theatre, 102 W. Grand Ave. $25 for adults/seniors and $12 for youth. 715-832-PLAY (7529); cvtg.org.
UW-Eau Claire Theatre presents sensory friendly performance of “James and the Giant Peach,” 10 a.m., Jamf Theatre, Pablo Center at the Confluence, 128 Graham Ave. $20-$10. 715-832-ARTS (2787); pablocenter.org. More information about sensory friendly performances, including pre-visit resources (a social story and video tour), tinyurl.com/vtnvsgx.
UW-Eau Claire Theatre presents “James and the Giant Peach,” 6:30 p.m., Jamf Theatre, Pablo Center at the Confluence, 128 Graham Ave. $20-$10. 715-832-ARTS (2787); pablocenter.org.
UW-Eau Claire Wind Symphony and Symphony Band, 7:30 p.m., Gantner Concert Hall, Haas Fine Arts Center, 121 Water St. $2-$7. 715-836-INFO (4636), 800-949-UWEC (8932); uwec.ticketforce.com.
The Phipps Dance Company, with special guests The Phipps Junior Dance Company, variety of styles, 7:30 p.m., The Phipps Center for the Arts, 109 Locust St., Hudson. $15 adults, $13 students of all ages. 715-386-8409; ThePhipps.org.
Avian Aura, stripped-down contemplative folk rock with grit, 8 p.m., The Cabin, UW-Eau Claire Davies Center, 77 Roosevelt Ave.; tinyurl.com/y5qp4v7n.
Campus Film: “The Farewell,” 2 and 7 p.m., Woodland Theater, UW-Eau Claire Davies Center, 77 Roosevelt Ave.; tinyurl.com/uwd3n3e.
“The Young and the Rest,” acoustic hits that were made famous men performed by women, with band including guitarist Billy McLaughlin, 7:30 p.m., The Mabel Tainter, 205 Main St. E., Menomonie. $27-$30. 715-235-0001; mabeltainter.org.
Late Night Jazz: Jeremy Boettcher Trio, 8:30-11:30 p.m., The Lakely, 516 Galloway St. 715-839-0601, 844-OXBOWEC (692-6932); theoxbowhotel.com.
Release show by Blue Swans, pop, with opening act TeawhYB, hip-hop, 7:30-9 p.m., The Plus, 208 S. Barstow St. $6 in advance; $10 at the door. 715-832-8844; tinyurl.com/szmt8vm.
“Saved by the 90s — A Night of 90s Music & Culture,” 9 p.m., The Venue, 209 Graham Ave. (back room at The Plus); tinyurl.com/vkmvyc9.
7 Swing, vocalist Cathy Reitz with band including horns, 7-9 p.m., Acoustic Cafe, 505 S. Barstow St. 715-832-9090; theacoustic.com.
Sunday
UW-Eau Claire Theatre presents “James and the Giant Peach,” 1:30 p.m., Jamf Theatre, Pablo Center at the Confluence, 128 Graham Ave. $20-$10. 715-832-ARTS (2787); pablocenter.org.
O’Claire Irish Festival hosts Janelle’s School of Irish Dance’s 14th annual show, “Dancing in Reel Time,” 3 p.m., RCU Theatre, Pablo Center at the Confluence, 128 Graham Ave. $7 adults, $5 ages 3-12, free 2 and younger. 715-832-ARTS (2787); pablocenter.org.
Chippewa Valley Youth Symphony spring concert, 3 p.m., Gantner Concert Hall, Haas Fine Arts Center, 121 Water St. 715-955-4085; cvyouthsymphony.org.
Chippewa Valley Theatre Guild presents “Morning’s at Seven,” comedy, 1:30 p.m., Grand Theatre, 102 W. Grand Ave. $25 for adults/seniors and $12 for youth. 715-832-PLAY (7529); cvtg.org.
40 Fingers, ‘60s/’70s classic oldies, 3-7 p.m., Drywood Tavern, 14157 250th St., Cadott.
Eau Claire Children’s Theatre presents “The Hobbit,” 1:30 p.m., The Oxford, 1814 Oxford Ave. $16 for seniors/adults; $10 for youth/students. 715-839-8877; ecct.org.
One Act Play Festival, nine plays (three student originals), 4 p.m., Memorial High School Little Theatre, 2225 Keith St. Free with student or staff ID, $5 without. Show rated PG-13 for mature themes and language.
The Phipps Dance Company, with special guests The Phipps Junior Dance Company, variety of styles, 2 p.m., The Phipps Center for the Arts, 109 Locust St., Hudson. $15 adults, $13 students of all ages. 715-386-8409; ThePhipps.org.
Campus Film: “The Farewell,” 2 p.m., Woodland Theater, UW-Eau Claire Davies Center, 77 Roosevelt Ave.; tinyurl.com/uwd3n3e.
Monday
Guest artist Matthew Bengtson, fortepiano, 7:30 p.m., Phillips Recital Hall, Haas Fine Arts Center, 121 Water St. Free; tinyurl.com/rq79g72.
John Kinville, author of the book “The Grey Eagles of Chippewa Falls: A Hidden History of a Women’s Ku Klux Klan in Wisconsin,” with a multimedia presentation including genuine articles from the time period, March 16, 5:30-7:30 p.m., D.R. Moon Library, 154 E. Fourth Ave., Stanley. 715-644-2004; stanleylibrary.org.
Monday Night Jazz Jams with UW-Eau Claire jazz studies, led by Josh Gallagher, 8-10 p.m., The Lakely, 516 Galloway St. 715-839-0601, 844-OXBOWEC (692-6932); theoxbowhotel.com.
Tuesday
“Climbing in the 70s: From Devils Lake to El Capitan,” presentation by author Dan Woll, 2 p.m., Chippewa Falls Public Library, 105 W. Central St. Free; no registration required. 715-723-1146; chippewafallslibrary.org.
Winter Film Series: “Dark Waters,” 7 p.m., Menomonie Public Library, 600 Wolske Bay Road. 715-232-2164; menomonielibrary.org.
St. Patrick’s Day Open Mic with Sullivan O’Dublin, 7:30 p.m.-midnight, The Plus, 208 S. Barstow St. Free. 715-832-8844; tinyurl.com/tveayw9.
“Somali Stories of Family Separation,” documentary film, 12:30 p.m., Blue Hills Lecture Hall, UW Eau Claire — Barron County, 1800 College Drive, Rice Lake. Followed by discussion with those in the film, filmmakers, immigrant advocate; tinyurl.com/wnzogtg.
Wednesday
Alicia Olatuja Quintet, featuring vocalist-arranger-composer, 7:30 p.m., Jamf Theatre, Pablo Center at the Confluence, 128 Graham Ave. $15-$45. 715-832-ARTS (2787); pablocenter.org.
Concert: choral artist in residence, 7:30 p.m., Gantner Concert Hall, Haas Fine Arts Center, 121 Water St. $2-$7. 715-836-INFO (4636), 800-949-UWEC (8932); uwec.ticketforce.com.
Empowerment through Solidarity: A Progressive Film Series presents “UberLand,” documentary on labor issues surrounding Uber and the gig economy, 7:30 p.m., Centennial Hall, UW-Eau Claire, 77 Roosevelt Ave. Free; tinyurl.com/vtslf8q.
Thursday
Chippewa Valley Theatre Guild presents “Morning’s at Seven,” comedy, 7:30 p.m., Grand Theatre, 102 W. Grand Ave. $25 for adults/seniors and $12 for youth. 715-832-PLAY (7529); cvtg.org.
Featured composer Nirmala Rajasekar for for the 54th Commissioned Composer Concert, 7:30 p.m., Abbott Concert Hall of Kleinpell Fine Arts, UW-River Falls. Free. 715-425-3183.
Winter Film Series: “Toy Story 4,” 1:30 p.m., Menomonie Public Library, 600 Wolske Bay Road. 715-232-2164; menomonielibrary.org.
“Writing the Short Personal Essay,” discussion, guided writing, led by Molly Patterson, author and UW-Eau Claire associate professor of English, 6 p.m., Eau Claire Room, L.E. Phillips Memorial Public Library, 400 Eau Claire St. Free. 715-839-5004; ecpubliclibrary.info.
Clear Water Comedy Presents: Mat Alano-Martin, 8-10 p.m., The Plus, 208 S. Barstow St. $5; $3 for students. 715-832-8844.
Thursday at the U: Dylan Loring, poet from Des Moines, Iowa, 12:30 p.m., Blue Hills Lecture Hall, Ritzinger 234, UW Eau Claire-Barron County, 1800 College Drive in Rice Lake
Animistic Groove, seven-piece funk and indie based instrumental band, 7-9 p.m., Acoustic Cafe, 505 S. Barstow St. 715-832-9090; theacoustic.com.
Vinyl Nights: Vinyl Sisters, 8:30-11 p.m., The Lakely, 516 Galloway St. 715-839-0601, 844-OXBOWEC (692-6932); theoxbowhotel.com.
Open mic, with Shootin’ Jack and other local musicians, 7-11 p.m., Stones Throw, 304 Eau Claire St.
Art exhibits
“Fabulous Florals & Fine Art, area florists create arrangements interpreting works of fine art, Wednesday through March 22, with artists reception, 5-7 p.m. Wednesday, James W. Hansen Gallery, Pablo Center at the Confluence, 128 Graham Ave. Free. 715-832-ARTS (2787).
“Everything You Can Imagine Is Real: An Exhibition of High School Artwork,” through April 26, Graham Avenue Walking Gallery, Pablo Center at the Confluence, 128 Graham Ave. 715-832-ARTS (2787); pablocenter.org.
Grilli Type, typeface developed by an independent Swiss type foundry, through April 5, UW-Stout’s Furlong Gallery, Menomonie; tinyurl.com/y4obkvf8.
Diane Pecha, textile art; Cheri Peterson, acrylics, through April, Foreign 5/Lucy’s Delicatessen, 123 N. Bridge St., Chippewa Falls. 715-720-9800.
Barb Harling, watercolors; Julianne Johnson, watercolors, through April, Altoona Public Library, 1303 Lynn Ave. 715-839-5029; altoonapubliclibrary.org.
“Masculine Projections,” photography and digital collage by Josh Brinlee, through April 12, Salter Art Gallery, UW-Eau Claire — Barron County, 1800 College Drive, Rice Lake; barron.uwec.edu.
Spring 2020 BFA graduating class exhibition, through April 13, Gallery 101 in Kleinpell Fine Arts, UW-River Falls. On display will be ceramics, sculptures, glass, paintings, drawings, illustration, and graphic design. 715-425-3266.
All-artist show with the theme of puzzling, through March 29, Seasons on St. Croix Gallery, 401 Second St., Hudson. 715-381-2906; seasonsonstcroix.com.
Gallery 209, student gallery: MFA Thesis Show, through Friday, UW-Stout, Menomonie; tinyurl.com/y4obkvf8.
“Paintings + Sculpture: A Retrospective,” an art exhibit featuring the work of Robert J. Gehrke, through Monday, L.E. Phillips Memorial Public Library, 400 Eau Claire St. 715-839-5004; ecpubliclibrary.info.
“Real Life,” realistic paintings by Matt Philleo, through March 19, Heyde Center for the Arts, 3 S. High St., Chippewa Falls. 715-726-9000; cvca.net.
The paintings of Ukrainian-born, internationally known artist Eduard Gurevich, canvases ranging up to 5 feet wide; “The Architect: A Retrospective,” art, architecture and photography of internationally recognized artist Augusto Perez Palacios, B-Framed Galleries Fine Art and Framing, 313 S. Barstow St. 715-832-4476; bframed.com.
Joyce Halvorson, blacksmithing work; Wendy Frank, hand-raised copper; Tin Cat Studio, photography; Brian Hall, furniture, through March, artZ Gallery, 208 Keller Ave., Amery. 715-268-8600; artzgallery.org.
Museums
“Neighbors Past and Present: The Wisconsin German Experience,” panel exhibit, through April 25, Chippewa Valley Museum, 1204 E. Half Moon Drive. Open 1-8 p.m. Tuesdays, 1-5 p.m. Wednesdays through Fridays and 10 a.m.-5 p.m. Saturdays. Regular admission: $7 adults, $4 students and youth. Free 4 and under. 715-834-7871; cvmuseum.com.
Chippewa Area History Center, 123 Allen St., Chippewa Falls. Open 9 a.m.-4 p.m. Tuesdays and 9 a.m.-1 p.m. the fourth Saturday of the month. 715-723-4399.
Chippewa Falls Museum of Industry and Technology, 21 E. Grand Ave., Chippewa Falls. Open 10 a.m.-3 p.m. Thursdays through Saturdays or by appointment. $5 adults, $3 youth, $1 under 12. 715-720-9206.
Children’s Museum of Eau Claire, 220 S. Barstow St. Open 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Tuesdays through Saturdays with extended hours until 7 p.m. Thursdays and noon to 5 p.m. Sundays. $7. 715-832-5437; childrensmuseumec.com.
Russell J. Rassbach Heritage Museum and Fulton’s Workshop, 1820 Wakanda St., Menomonie. Open 11 a.m.-5 p.m. Tuesdays through Sundays. $5 adults, $3 youth, $1 ages 6 to 12, free 5 and under. Free on Sundays. 715-232-8685.
Paul Bunyan Logging Camp Museum, Carson Park. Open 10 a.m.-4:30 p.m. Mondays through Saturdays and 1-4:30 p.m. Sundays. $7 adults, $4 children. 715-835-6200.
Waldemar Ager Museum, 514 W. Madison St. Open 10 a.m.-2 p.m. the second and fourth Saturdays of each month and 4-7 p.m. the third Wednesday of each month or by appointment. 715-834-5204; agerhouse.org.