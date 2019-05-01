Today
Chastity Brown, folk, rock, soul, 7:30 p.m., Jamf Theatre, Pablo Center at the Confluence, 128 Graham Ave. $20. 715-492-0240; pablocenter.org. 715-492-0240; pablocenter.org.
“Aquatic Invasive Species in and Around the Chippewa Valley,” presentation by local experts, 7-8 p.m., L.E. Phillips Memorial Public Library, 400 Eau Claire St. 715-839-5004; ecpubliclibrary.info.
Stout Game Expo 2019, featuring dozens of free games, 6-9 p.m. Memorial Student Center, UW-Stout, Menomonie. tinyurl.com/y4fsrxx7.
Blugold Hot Dog Eating Contest, 6 p.m., Riverview Cafe, Hilltop Center, UW-Eau Claire.
“Proof,” by University Theatre, 7:30 p.m., Syse Black Box Theatre, Kleinpell Fine Arts building, UW-River Falls. $10 adults, $8 for 60 and older, $5 UW-RF students, others under 18. 715-425-3114, marketplace.uwrf.edu.
Minneapolis Takeover Show, featuring four Minneapolis comedians, 8-10:30 p.m. The Plus, 208 S Barstow St. $5; $3 for students. 715-832-8844.
Saving Abel, Southern rock, 7 p.m., Stout Ale House and Broadway Bar, 1501 N. Broadway St., Menomonie.
Vinyl Nights: Mariah Kewin, 8:30-11 p.m., The Lakely, 516 Galloway St. 715-839-0601; theoxbowhotel.com.
Friday
The Chippewa Valley Jazz Orchestra presents “Trombone-orama with Andy Martin,” plus guest trombonists Phil Ostrander, Michael B. Nelson, 7:30 p.m., Jamf Theatre, Pablo Center at the Confluence, 128 Graham Ave. $17 in advance, $20 day of the show for adults, $5 for students. 715-492-0240; pablocenter.org.
UW-Eau Claire Singing Statesmen, 7:30 p.m., Gantner Concert Hall, Fine Arts Center. uwec-ticketforce.com.
UW-Eau Claire presents Tim Lane, flute, 7:30 p.m., Clearwater Recital Hall, Pablo Center at the Confluence, 128 Graham Ave. $3.50-$5. 715-492-0240; pablocenter.org.
“Who’s Afraid of Virginia Woolf?” by Menomonie Theater Guild, 7:30 p.m., Mabel Tainter Center for the Arts, 205 Main St. E., Menomonie. $15 adults, $13 students, seniors, military. 715-231-7529; menomonietheaterguild.org.
Howard “Guitar” Luedtke and Blue Max, with Nick Foytik CD release show, 7:30-11 p.m., The Plus, 208 S. Barstow St. $7 in advance, $10 at the door.
“Proof,” by University Theatre, 7:30 p.m., Syse Black Box Theatre, Kleinpell Fine Arts building, UW-River Falls. $10 adults, $8 for 60 and older, $5 UW-RF students, others under 18. 715-425-3114, marketplace.uwrf.edu.
“The Curious Savage,” by Memorial High School theater department, 7:30 p.m., Memorial High School Little Theatre, 2225 Keith St. $5 adult general public, $3 students and seniors, free with a Memorial High School ID.
“The Musical Adventures of Flat Stanley Jr.,” by the Phipps Children’s Theater, 7 p.m., The Phipps Center for the Arts, 109 Locust St., Hudson. $21 adults, $16 children. 715-386-8409; ThePhipps.org.
Springtime Music & Polka Festival, with Barefoot Becky & the Ivanhoe Dutchmen, the Music Connection, noon-8 p.m., Ho-Chunk Gaming, W9010 Highway 54 East, Black River Falls. $20. rhythmplayboys.com; ho-chunkgaming.com.
40 Fingers, ‘60s/’70s classic oldies, 7-11 p.m., Paradise Shores, 26364 Highway M, Holcombe. 715-595-4227.
Top Notchmen, 1-4 p.m., Eau Claire Moose Lodge, 3606 Curvue Road.
Film: “The Eternal Road (Ikitie),” 7 p.m., Woodland Theater, Davies Center, UW-Eau Claire.
UAC show: Bravo, 8 p.m., The Cabin, Davies Center, UW-Eau Claire.
Saturday
Eau Claire Chamber Orchestra, with guest pianist John Jensen, 7:30 p.m., Jamf Theatre, Pablo Center at the Confluence, 128 Graham Ave. $29 for adults, free for those under 21. 715-492-0240; pablocenter.org.
“Astronomy Day for the Chippewa Valley,” displays, activities, planetarium shows, 10 a.m.-3 p.m., Phillips Science Hall, UW-Eau Claire.
Fifth annual citywide backgammon tournament, 1-5 p.m., McIntyre Library, UW-Eau Claire. Free.
“Who’s Afraid of Virginia Woolf?” by Menomonie Theater Guild, 7:30 p.m., Mabel Tainter Center for the Arts, 205 Main St. E., Menomonie. $15 adults, $13 students, seniors, military. 715-231-7529; menomonietheaterguild.org.
Springtime Music & Polka Festival, with Ryan Herman, Karl Hartwich, Denny Marion and Brian & the Mississippi Valley Dutchmen, noon-8 p.m., Ho-Chunk Gaming, W9010 Highway 54 East, Black River Falls. $20. rhythmplayboys.com; ho-chunkgaming.com.
“Proof,” by University Theatre, 7:30 p.m., Syse Black Box Theatre, Kleinpell Fine Arts building, UW-River Falls. $10 adults, $8 for 60 and older, $5 UW-RF students, others under 18. 715-425-3114, marketplace.uwrf.edu.
“The Curious Savage,” by Memorial High School theater department, 7:30 p.m., Memorial High School Little Theatre, 2225 Keith St. $5 adult general public, $3 students and seniors, free with a Memorial High School ID.
“The Musical Adventures of Flat Stanley Jr.,” by the Phipps Children’s Theater, 7 p.m., The Phipps Center for the Arts, 109 Locust St., Hudson. $21 adults, $16 children. 715-386-8409; ThePhipps.org.
Late Night Jazz: Jeremy Boettcher Trio, 7-10 p.m., The Lakely, 516 Galloway St. 715-839-0601; theoxbowhotel.com.
The Veer Union 10-year anniversary tour, with Evernoir, 8:30 p.m.-12:30 a.m., The Plus, 208 S. Barstow St. $10 in advance, $15 at the door. 715-832-8844.
40 Fingers, ‘60s/’70s classic oldies, 6-10 p.m., Garden Pub and Grille, 210 3rd St./Highway 35, Pepin. 715-442-5500.
Live music by Mark Healey & Jim Schuh Duo, 3-6 p.m., Brown Hut, 2525 N. 110th Ave., Chippewa Falls.
Jammin James, 7-11 p.m., Eau Claire Moose Lodge, 3606 Curvue Road.
Moonshine Band, classic rock, 8 p.m.-midnight, VFW Post 7232, 2900 W. Folsom St. 715-832-3528.
Film: “The Eternal Road (Ikitie),” 7 p.m., Woodland Theater, Davies Center, UW-Eau Claire.
UAC show: open mic, 8 p.m., The Cabin, Davies Center, UW-Eau Claire.
May the 4th Be With You program, Star Wars celebration, 10:30 a.m.-noon, Chippewa Falls Public Library, 105 W. Central St. 715-723-1146; chippewafallslibrary.org.
Showtime Championship Wrestling, doors open at 6 p.m., bell time at 7 p.m., Eagles Club Banquet Hall, 2588 U.S. Business 53, Lake Hallie. Front row $15, general admission $12, $2 discount for Special Olympians and military personnel, kids 6 and under free general admission with paid adult.
Sunday
Jim Phillips Project, featuring tracks from the new CD “Phase I,” 2-5 p.m., The Center, 3701 U.S. 12 (E. Clairemont Ave.).
“Who’s Afraid of Virginia Woolf?” by Menomonie Theater Guild, 2 p.m., Mabel Tainter Center for the Arts, 205 Main St. E., Menomonie. $15 adults, $13 students, seniors, military. 715-231-7529; menomonietheaterguild.org.
Irish tenor Anthony Kearns, with St. Croix Valley Symphony Orchestra, 4 p.m., St. Patrick Church, 1500 Vine St., Hudson. Presented by The Phipps Center for the Arts. $25 for adults, $18 for students of any age. 715-386-8409; ThePhipps.org.
Springtime Music & Polka Festival, the Rhythm Playboys, noon-4 p.m., Ho-Chunk Gaming, W9010 Highway 54 East, Black River Falls. $10. rhythmplayboys.com; ho-chunkgaming.com.
“The Curious Savage,” by Memorial High School theater department, 1:30 p.m., Memorial High School Little Theatre, 2225 Keith St. $5 adult general public, $3 students and seniors, free with a Memorial High School ID.
“Guns, Bikes, & Women: An Unconventional House Tour,” 1-4 p.m., Schlegelmilch-McDaniel House, 517 S Farwell St. $5 adults, $2 children 4-17, free for 4 and under and members. 715-834-7871.
Film: “The Eternal Road (Ikitie),” 2 p.m., Woodland Theater, Davies Center, UW-Eau Claire.
“The Musical Adventures of Flat Stanley Jr.,” 2 p.m., by the Phipps Children’s Theater, 1 and 4 p.m., The Phipps Center for the Arts, 109 Locust St., Hudson. $21 adults, $16 children. 715-386-8409; ThePhipps.org.
Monday
“Ole Plays Nursemaid,” senior friendly show, 2 p.m., Heyde Center for the Arts, 3 S. High St., Chippewa Falls. $10 adults, $9 seniors, $6 assisted living residents, accompanying caregivers free. 715-726-9000, cvca.net.
Guest artist recital, Kevin Chance, piano, 7:30 p.m., Gantner Concert Hall, Haas Fine Arts Center, UW-Eau Claire. Free.
Film: “Saving Grace,” 4-8 p.m., Woodland Theater, Davies Center, UW-Eau Claire.
Monday Jazz Session hosted by Aaron Hedenstrom, 8-10 p.m., The Lakely, 516 Galloway St. 715-839-0601; theoxbowhotel.com.
Tuesday
“Ole Plays Nursemaid Lunch Theater,” cash bar at 11:30 a.m., lunch at noon, show at 1 p.m., Heyde Center for the Arts, 3 S. High St., Chippewa Falls. $34 adults, $33 seniors, $27 youth. 715-726-9000, cvca.net.
Adelyn Rose with Idle Empress, 7-10 p.m., The Plus, 208 S. Barstow St. $7. 715-832-8844.
Wednesday
Labor Film Series: “Still the Enemy Within,” 7:30 p.m., Woodland Theater, Davies Center, UW-Eau Claire.
Thursday
UW-Eau Claire music and theater arts department presents “Don Giovanni,” opera by W.A. Mozart, 7:30 p.m., RCU Theatre, Pablo Center at the Confluence, 128 Graham Ave. $10 for UW-Eau Claire students/staff, $16 for youth and seniors; $22 for adults. 715-492-0240; pablocenter.org.
“Mamma Mia!” by the Chippewa Valley Theatre Guild, 7:30 p.m., Jamf Theatre, Pablo Center at the Confluence, 128 Graham Ave. All tickets sold out.
Writers Read: Open Mic, 6-7 p.m., with sign-up at 5:30 p.m., L.E. Phillips Memorial Public Library, 400 Eau Claire St. Travel-themed story, poem or other original work. Hosted by Karen Loeb, Eau Claire’s writer in residence. 715-839-5004; ecpubliclibrary.info.
Clear Water Comedy Presents Jodie Maruska, 8-10:30 p.m. The Plus, 208 S Barstow St. $5; $3 for students. 715-832-8844.
Vinyl Nights: John Shemick, 8:30-11 p.m., The Lakely, 516 Galloway St. 715-839-0601; theoxbowhotel.com.
Art exhibits
Artist reception for Jeff Bucklew and Wendy Barringer, with live music, 6:30-8:30 p.m. Friday, Tangled Up in Hue, 505 S. Barstow St. 715-855-0090; tangledupinhue.com.
Bachelor of Fine Arts Exhibition, Friday through May 19, with reception, 6-7:30 p.m. Saturday, Foster Gallery, Haas Fine Arts Center, UW-Eau Claire, 121 Water St. Hours: 10 a.m.-4:30 p.m. Monday-Friday; 6-8 p.m. Thursday; 1-4:30 p.m. Saturday-Sunday.
Wisconsin ArtsWest 40, through May 28, L.E. Phillips Memorial Public Library, 400 Eau Claire St. Open 10 a.m.-9 p.m. Monday, Wednesday, Thursday; 10 a.m.-9 p.m. Tuesday; 10 a.m.-6 p.m. Friday; 10 a.m.-5 p.m. Saturday; 1-5 p.m. Sunday. 715-839-5004; ecpubliclibrary.info.
“Naked Flowers: Poetry Revealed,” X-rayed flowers, poem flowers, abstracted and Americana flowers, by various artists, through June 10, Galaudet Gallery, 618 S. Farwell St. 715-513-9994; galaudetgallery.wix.com/ggllc.
School of Art & Design Senior Show, 6-9 p.m. Friday, UW-Stout’s Furlong Gallery, 178 Micheels Hall, Menomonie.
Bachelor of Fine Arts senior thesis exhibitions by 13 UW-River Falls seniors, through Wednesday, Gallery 101, Kleinpell Fine Arts building. Hours: 2-7 p.m. Monday-Thursday, noon-7 p.m. Friday, Free. 715-425-3266.
“Everything You Can Imagine is Real — An Exhibit of High School Student Art,” through Friday, Graham Avenue Walking Gallery, Pablo Center at the Confluence, 128 Graham Ave. Gallery hours: 10 a.m.-4 p.m. 715-492-0240; pablocenter.org.
“Then: Founding Artists of the Chippewa Valley,” works from the permanent collection, through May 17, James W. Hansen Gallery, Pablo Center at the Confluence, 128 Graham Ave. Gallery hours: 10 a.m.-4 p.m. 715-492-0240; pablocenter.org.
Lynne Maslowski, jewelry, Jean Arneson, paintings, prints and cards featuring local scenes, through June 30, Valley Art Gallery, 304 N. Bridge St., Chippewa Falls.
Erin Hill, mixed media, and Sharon Weeks, photography, through June 29, Valley Art Association at Foreign 5 Gallery, Lucy’s Deli, 117 N. Bridge St. Chippewa Falls. Open 7 a.m.-4 p.m. Mondays through Saturdays.
Student Artist in Residence Exhibition Best of Design Juried Exhibition, through Aug. 1, UW-Stout’s Furlong Gallery, 178 Micheels Hall, Menomonie. Open 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Mondays through Saturdays.
Museums
Chippewa Area History Center, 123 Allen St., Chippewa Falls. Open 9 a.m.-4 p.m. Tuesdays and 9 a.m.-1 p.m. the fourth Saturday of the month. 715-723-4399.
Chippewa Falls Museum of Industry and Technology, 21 E. Grand Ave., Chippewa Falls. Open 10 a.m.-3 p.m. Thursdays through Saturdays or by appointment. $5 adults, $3 youth, $1 under 12. 715-720-9206.
Children’s Museum of Eau Claire, 220 S. Barstow St. Open 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Tuesdays through Saturdays with extended hours until 7 p.m. Thursdays and noon to 5 p.m. Sundays. $7. 715-832-5437.
“Spirited: Prohibition in America,” traveling exhibit, through May 25, Chippewa Valley Museum, 1204 E. Half Moon Drive. Open 1-8 p.m. Tuesdays, 1-5 p.m. Wednesdays through Fridays and 10 a.m.-5 p.m. Saturdays. $7 adults, $4 students and youth. Free 4 and under. 715-834-7871.
Chippewa Valley Museum, 1204 E. Half Moon Drive. Open 1-8 p.m. Tuesdays, 1-5 p.m. Wednesdays through Fridays and 10 a.m.-5 p.m. Saturdays. $7 adults, $4 students and youth. Free 4 and under. 715-834-7871.
Russell J. Rassbach Heritage Museum and Fulton’s Workshop, 1820 Wakanda St., Menomonie. Open 11 a.m.-5 p.m. Tuesdays through Sundays. $5 adults, $3 youth, $1 6 to 12, free 5 and under. Free on Sundays. 715-232-8685.
Paul Bunyan Logging Camp Museum, Carson Park. Open 10 a.m.-4:30 p.m. Mondays through Saturdays and 1-4:30 p.m. Sundays. $7 adults, $4 children. 715-835-6200.
Waldemar Ager Museum, 514 W. Madison St. Open 10 a.m.-2 p.m. the second and fourth Saturdays of each month and 4-7 p.m. on the third Wednesdays of each month or by appointment. 715-834-5204.