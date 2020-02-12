Today
The Chippewa Valley Theatre Guild presents “Barefoot in the Park,” a romantic comedy by Neil Simon, 7:30 p.m., Grand Theatre, 102 W. Grand Ave. $25 for adults and seniors; $12 for students. 715-832-7529; cvtg.org.
Elizabeth Moen, indie folk-rock singer, 7:30 p.m., The Mabel Tainter, 205 Main St. E., Menomonie. $10-$15. 715-235-0001; mabeltainter.org.
Aaron M. Durst and David Kile, faculty saxophone recital, 7 p.m., UW-Stout’s Harvey Hall Theatre, 721 3rd St. E., Menomonie. Free; CDs will be available for a suggested $10 donation.
Blugold Beginnings presents “Voices of Color — Share the Love,” how students from different cultural backgrounds express love, 7 p.m., Jamf Theatre, Pablo Center at the Confluence, 128 Graham Ave. Includes buffet. $40, or $15 for UW-EC students, plus fees. 715-832-ARTS (2787), pablocenter.org.
Harbor & Home, folk-rock band from Minneapolis, with Jacob Vanko, songwriter, 8 p.m., Terrace, UW-Stout Memorial Student Center, Menomonie. Free. 715-232-2432; bdp.uwstout.edu.
Planetarium shows: 20-minute show for ages 4 to 11, 6 p.m.; one-hour show for ages 10 through adult, 7 p.m., Phillips Science Hall, 101 Roosevelt Ave. Free for children’s show, $2 for one-hour show. February shows are “The Wonderful Winter Night Sky.” Limited seating; park behind Phillips Hall; tinyurl.com/u7awgql.
Writers Read: focusing on falling in love, falling out of love or anything to do with love, sign-up at 5:30 p.m., program at 6 p.m., Eau Claire Room, L.E. Phillips Memorial Public Library, 400 Eau Claire St. If not interested in the theme, writers can read any short piece. Organized by Karen Loeb, Eau Claire writer in residence. 715-839-5004; ecpubliclibrary.info.
Open mic, with Shootin’ Jack and other local musicians, 7-11 p.m., Stones Throw, 304 Eau Claire St.
Clear Water Comedy presents “Tales of Love & Loss & Other Stuff,” 8-10 p.m., The Plus, 208 S. Barstow St. $5; $3 for students. 715-832-8844; tinyurl.com/r83txlm.
Thursday at the U: science fiction and fantasy author Kelly McCullough, 12:30 p.m., Blue Hills Lecture Hall, Ritzinger 234, UW Eau Claire-Barron County, 1800 College Drive in Rice Lake. Free; tinyurl.com/v7lmvge.
Ask a Scientist: talk about risk of epidemics by Dr. Larry Lutwick, physician at Mayo Clinic Health System in Eau Claire and professor of medicine at Mayo Clinic School of Medicine, 7-9 p.m., Acoustic Cafe, 505 S. Barstow St. 715-832-9090; theacoustic.com.
Vinyl Nights: “A Night of Love Songs,” by Drew Kaiser, 8:30-11 p.m., The Lakely, 516 Galloway St. 715-839-0601, 844-OXBOWEC (692-6932); theoxbowhotel.com.
Friday
The Chippewa Valley Theatre Guild presents “Barefoot in the Park,” a romantic comedy by Neil Simon, 7:30 p.m., Grand Theatre, 102 W. Grand Ave. $25 for adults and seniors; $12 for students. 715-832-7529; cvtg.org.
Valentine’s Day Dinner and a Show: Pat McCurdy, singer-songwriter, dinner at 7:30 p.m., show at 9 p.m., The Plus, 208 S. Barstow St. Dinner and show $30, or $55 per couple; show only, $10 in advance, $15 at the door. 715-832-8844; tinyurl.com/qljhm9s.
Chi-Hi Big Band Bash, 7 p.m., Heyde Center for the Arts, 3 S. High St., Chippewa Falls. $8 adults, $7 seniors, $4 youth. 715-720-4961; cvca.net.
UW-Eau Claire Student Recital Series: 7:30 p.m., Clearwater Room, Pablo Center at the Confluence, 128 Graham Ave. $5 plus fees and tax for adults and seniors, 50 cents plus fees and tax for UW System and CVTC students, youth under 17. 715-832-ARTS (2787), pablocenter.org.
“Valentine’s Night at the Museum” drop-off event, 5:30-8 p.m., Children’s Museum of Eau Claire, 220 S. Barstow St. Bring kids for pizza and the movie “Be My Valentine, Charlie Brown,” Valentine’s crafts and treats. $10 members, $15 nonmembers. 715-832-5437; childrensmuseumec.com.
The Phipps Children’s Theater presents Disney’s “The Little Mermaid Jr.,” musical, 7 p.m., The Phipps Center for the Arts, 109 Locust St., Hudson. $25 adults, $23 seniors, $13 students and youth. 715-386-8409, ThePhipps.org.
Top Notchmen, 1-4 p.m., Moose Family Center, 3606 Curvue Road. 715-835-6522.
Lars Nelson, original rock, 8 p.m., The Cabin, UW-Eau Claire Davies Center, 77 Roosevelt Ave.; tinyurl.com/y5qp4v7n.
UAC Film: “The Princess Bride,” 7 p.m., Woodland Theatre, UW-Eau Claire Davies Center, 77 Roosevelt Ave.; tinyurl.com/uwd3n3e.
Unity the Band, Bob Marley tribute, 8 p.m., Stones Throw, 304 Eau Claire St.; tinyurl.com/yx4qyxlp.
Songa, acoustic duo of Mario and Sherry Friedel, original Latin and contemporary Americana, 7-9 p.m., Acoustic Cafe, 505 S. Barstow St. 715-832-9090; theacoustic.com.
Virginia Steel, duo, variety, 8-11 p.m., The Red Mixer, 2526 Golf Road.
Late Night Jazz: Josh Gallagher Group, 8:30-11:30 p.m., The Lakely, 516 Galloway St. 715-839-0601, 844-OXBOWEC (692-6932); theoxbowhotel.com.
Duane Shaw, keyboards, variety of dinner music, standard hits, easy-listening, requests welcome, 6-9:30 p.m., Jake’s Supper Club, 5690 Highway D on Tainter Lake, Menomonie. 715-235-2465.
Saturday
Eau Claire Children’s Theatre presents “Frozen Jr.,” 10 a.m. and 1:30 p.m., RCU Theatre, Pablo Center at the Confluence, 128 Graham Ave. Few tickets available. $15 plus fees. 715-832-ARTS (2787), pablocenter.org.
The Chippewa Valley Theatre Guild presents “Barefoot in the Park,” a romantic comedy by Neil Simon, 7:30 p.m., Grand Theatre, 102 W. Grand Ave. $25 for adults and seniors; $12 for students. 715-832-7529; cvtg.org.
Grammy Award-winning violinist Johnny Gandelsman presents Bach’s complete cello suites on the violin, 7:30 p.m., Jamf Theatre, Pablo Center at the Confluence, 128 Graham Ave. $25-$45 plus fees. 715-832-ARTS (2787), pablocenter.org.
The Phipps Children’s Theater presents Disney’s “The Little Mermaid Jr.,” musical, 1 p.m. and 4 p.m., The Phipps Center for the Arts, 109 Locust St., Hudson. $25 adults, $23 seniors, $13 students and youth. 715-386-8409, ThePhipps.org.
40 Fingers, ‘60s/’70s classic oldies, 8:30 p.m.-12:30 a.m., St. Paul Catholic Schools fundraiser, The Pines Ballroom, 9690 Highway SS, Bloomer. 715-568-2432.
Round robin event PsycheRUZZadelia with special guest Dont Panic playing between sets, 8-11 p.m., Stones Throw, 304 Eau Claire St.; tinyurl.com/qnvb3gx.
i.e. kokoro, Chicago-based musician, 8 p.m., The Cabin, UW-Eau Claire Davies Center, 77 Roosevelt Ave.; tinyurl.com/y5qp4v7n.
UAC Film: “The Princess Bride,” 2 and 7 p.m., Woodland Theatre, UW-Eau Claire Davies Center, 77 Roosevelt Ave.; tinyurl.com/uwd3n3e.
“The Rocky Horror Picture Show,” 11:45 p.m., Davies Center, UW-Eau Claire Davies Center, 77 Roosevelt Ave. Prop bags available to the first 50 attendees; dressing up as your favorite character highly encouraged. $5 for general public; $2 UW-Eau Claire students. 715-836-INFO (4636), 800-949-UWEC (8932); tinyurl.com/u6m55nj.
Hey Joe, rock, 8 p.m.-midnight, Snout Saloon, 13 W. Central St, Chippewa Falls.
Late Night Jazz: Chris Thomson Trio, 8:30-11:30 p.m., The Lakely, 516 Galloway St. 715-839-0601, 844-OXBOWEC (692-6932); theoxbowhotel.com.
Sunday
The Chippewa Valley Theatre Guild presents “Barefoot in the Park,” a romantic comedy by Neil Simon, 1:30 p.m., Grand Theatre, 102 W. Grand Ave. $25 for adults and seniors; $12 for students. 715-832-7529; cvtg.org.
African Drums and Dance group from Senegal, family friendly show, 2 p.m., Heyde Center for the Arts, 3 S. High St., Chippewa Falls. $6 adults/seniors, $3 youth, free for assisted living caregivers. 715-720-4961; cvca.net.
The Phipps Children’s Theater presents Disney’s “The Little Mermaid Jr.,” musical, 2 p.m., The Phipps Center for the Arts, 109 Locust St., Hudson. $25 adults, $23 seniors, $13 students and youth. 715-386-8409, ThePhipps.org.
UW-Eau Claire faculty recital: Tim Lane, flute, 2 p.m., Phillips Recital Hall, Haas Fine Arts Center, 121 Water St. Free.
UAC Film: “The Princess Bride,” 7 p.m., Woodland Theatre, UW-Eau Claire Davies Center, 77 Roosevelt Ave.; tinyurl.com/uwd3n3e.
Weekend Brunch: Sam Ness, 10 a.m.-1 p.m., The Lakely, 516 Galloway St. 715-839-0601, 844-OXBOWEC (692-6932); theoxbowhotel.com.
Monday
African Drums and Dance group from Senegal, senior friendly show, 2 p.m., Heyde Center for the Arts, 3 S. High St., Chippewa Falls. $6 adults/seniors, $3 youth, free for assisted living caregivers. 715-720-4961; cvca.net.
Book launch for “The Grey Eagles of Chippewa Falls: A Hidden History of a Women’s Ku Klux Klan in Wisconsin,” by John Kinville, multimedia presentation, 6 p.m., Heyde Center for the Arts, 3 S. High St., Chippewa Falls. Free admission; books on hand for purchase. 715-720-4961; cvca.net.
“Weather Academy at the Library,” interactive weather demonstrations and experiments by WQOW meteorologists, designed for the whole family, 1-2 p.m., Chippewa Falls Public Library, 10 W. Central St. 715-723-1146; chippewafallslibrary.org.
Black History Month: Film: “Black Girl in Suburbia,” 6 p.m., Woodland Theatre, UW-Eau Claire Davies Center, 77 Roosevelt Ave.; tinyurl.com/we3ylrc.
Ryan Stridde, presentation by location sound technician for NFL Films, noon, Davis Theatre, Kleinpell Fine Arts building, UW-River Falls. Free.
Tuesday
Pablo Center Film Series: “Moulin Rouge,” 7:30 p.m., RCU Theatre, Pablo Center at the Confluence, 128 Graham Ave. $7 plus fees. 715-832-ARTS (2787), pablocenter.org.
“Winning at Winter,” presented by naturalist Ruth Forsgren, 6 to 7 p.m., Eau Claire Room, L.E. Phillips Memorial Public Library, 400 Eau Claire St. 715-839-5004; ecpubliclibrary.info.
Presentation by Doug Henry and Rick Preifer, authors of the book “Mourning Dayze: A Wisconsin Garage Band Rockin’ Since 1965,” 7 p.m., The Local Store, 205 N. Dewey St. 715-552-0457; tinyurl.com/tbq7zjw.
Winter Film Series: “Joker,” 7 p.m., Menomonie Public Library, 600 Wolske Bay Road. 715-232-2164; menomonielibrary.org.
Open Mic Night, hosted by Christina Swangim of Blue Swans, 7:30-11 p.m., The Plus, 208 S. Barstow St. Free. 715-832-8844; tinyurl.com/u2zyzds.
Wednesday
“Home Within”: Syrian-Armenian visual artist Kevork Mourad creates charcoal and watercolor drawings live and projected in response to Syrian composer and clarinetist Kinan Azmeh’s score, 7:30 p.m., Jamf Theatre, Pablo Center at the Confluence, 128 Graham Ave. $25-$55 plus fees. 715-832-ARTS (2787), pablocenter.org.
UW-Eau Claire music and theater arts department guest artist: Kristin Taylor, piano, 7:30 p.m., Gantner Concert Hall, Haas Fine Arts Center, 121 Water St. Free.
Thursday
PRISM concert, performances from ensembles in the UW-Eau Claire wind and percussion division, 7:30 p.m., RCU Theatre, Pablo Center at the Confluence, 128 Graham Ave. $7 adults, 50 cents students and youth plus fees. 715-832-ARTS (2787), pablocenter.org.
The Chippewa Valley Theatre Guild presents “Barefoot in the Park,” a romantic comedy by Neil Simon, 7:30 p.m., Grand Theatre, 102 W. Grand Ave. $25 for adults and seniors; $12 for students. 715-832-7529; cvtg.org.
International Mother Language Day Celebration, community members representing 10-plus languages speak through verse, story or poem, 6:30-8:30 p.m., The Mabel Tainter, 205 Main St. E., Menomonie. $10-$15. 715-235-0001; mabeltainter.org. Co-sponsored by UW-Stout, The Menomonie Public Library and The Mabel Tainter. 715-232-2164; menomonielibrary.org.
Eau Claire County Reads Book Discussion: “A Man Called Ove,” led by facilitators, 6-7:30 p.m., Eau Claire Room L.E. Phillips Memorial Public Library, 400 Eau Claire St. 715-839-5004; ecpubliclibrary.info.
Open mic, sign-ups at 7 p.m., performances at 8 p.m., Terrace, UW-Stout Memorial Student Center, Menomonie. Free. 715-232-2432; bdp.uwstout.edu.
“Introduction to Dance Basics” with Lou Ann Wischnewski, various dance styles taught, 10 a.m.-12:30 p.m., Heyde Center for the Arts, 3 S. High St., Chippewa Falls. $25. 715-720-4961; cvca.net.
Open mic, with Shootin’ Jack and other local musicians, 7-11 p.m., Stones Throw, 304 Eau Claire St.
Clear Water Comedy presents Steve Gillespie, 8-10 p.m., The Plus, 208 S. Barstow St. $5; $3 for students. 715-832-8844; tinyurl.com/r83txlm.
Thursday at the U: “Census 2020: Why Being Counted Counts,” presentation by Rachael Manning, Wisconsin partnership specialist for the U.S. Census Bureau’s Chicago Region Census Center, 12:30 p.m., Blue Hills Lecture Hall, Ritzinger 234, UW Eau Claire-Barron County, 1800 College Drive in Rice Lake; tinyurl.com/ruz6kx9.
Jules Iolyn, musician who writes songs in the key of individuality, freedom, and egalitarianism, 7-9 p.m., Acoustic Cafe, 505 S. Barstow St. 715-832-9090; theacoustic.com.
Art exhibits
“Midwest Queeritivities,” an exhibit consisting of multimedia art and literary works that illuminate queer identities and their relationships to other cultures in the Midwest, Friday through March 11, with reception 6-7:30 p.m. Feb. 27, Foster Gallery, Haas Fine Arts Center, 121 Garfield Ave. 715-836-3277; tinyurl.com/y67k82ec.
“ON LOVE: Exploring Minds and Hearts, through March 8, James W. Hansen Gallery, Pablo Center at the Confluence, 128 Graham Ave. 715-832-ARTS (2787); pablocenter.org.
Kerry Brooks, ceramic artist, Kelly Marshall, fiber artist, through March 1, Seasons on St. Croix Gallery, 401 Second St., Hudson. 715-381-2906; seasonsonstcroix.com.
UW-Eau Claire — Barron County student art exhibition, through March 5, Fine Arts Building, 1800 College Drive, Rice Lake; barron.uwec.edu.
“Music Moves Me: Artwork Inspired by the Chippewa Valley Symphony Orchestra,” artwork based on listening to recordings of music on the orchestra’s Feb. 1 program, created by students from DeLong Middle School, South Middle School, Northstar Middle School, Altoona Middle School, Mondovi Middle School, Bloomer Middle School, and home-schooled, through Sunday Graham Avenue Gallery, Pablo Center at the Confluence, 128 Graham Ave. Free. 715-832-ARTS (2787); pablocenter.org.
“Flags & Monuments,” prints and drawings by Jenene Nagy, through Feb. 22, Furlong Gallery, 178 Micheels Hall, UW-Stout. 715-232-2261.
Gallery 209, student gallery: advanced sculpture, through Friday; photography, Friday through Feb. 21, UW-Stout, Menomonie; tinyurl.com/y4obkvf8.
“Peter Mak — A Legacy,” art works by Mak and a select group of alumni, through Wednesday, Gallery 101, Kleinpell Fine Arts building, UW-River Falls. Reception honoring Mak’s teaching career and service, 3:30-6 p.m. Wednesday in the gallery. 715-425-3266 or email susan.m.zimmer@uwrf.edu.
“Paintings + Sculpture: A Retrospective,” an art exhibit featuring the work of Robert J. Gehrke, through March 16, L.E. Phillips Memorial Public Library, 400 Eau Claire St. 715-839-5004; ecpubliclibrary.info.
“Warmth & Whimsy Winter Art Show,” various artists, through March 7, with Folk Arts Festival on Feb. 29; “Quilt-scape,” boards painted as barn quilts, through March 7 outside museum, Chippewa Valley Museum, 1204 E. Half Moon Drive. 715-834-7871; cvmuseum.com.
“The Creative Eye,” featuring work by 13 photographers, through Friday; “Real Life,” realistic paintings by Matt Philleo, Feb. 20-March 19, with reception 5-7 p.m. Feb. 20, Heyde Center for the Arts, 3 S. High St., Chippewa Falls. 715-726-9000; cvca.net.
The paintings of Ukrainian-born, internationally known artist Eduard Gurevich, canvases ranging up to 5 feet wide; “The Architect: A Retrospective,” art, architecture and photography of internationally recognized artist Augusto Perez Palacios, B-Framed Galleries Fine Art and Framing, 313 S. Barstow St. 715-832-4476; bframed.com.
Jenna Wojan, mixed-media analog collage; James Boutin, images of nature made from brass, copper and aluminum, through February, artZ Gallery, 208 Keller Ave., Amery. 715-268-8600; artzgallery.org.
Museums
Chippewa Valley Museum, 1204 E. Half Moon Drive. Open 1-8 p.m. Tuesdays, 1-5 p.m. Wednesdays through Fridays and 10 a.m.-5 p.m. Saturdays. Regular admission: $7 adults, $4 students and youth. Free 4 and under. 715-834-7871; cvmuseum.com.
Chippewa Area History Center, 123 Allen St., Chippewa Falls. Open 9 a.m.-4 p.m. Tuesdays and 9 a.m.-1 p.m. the fourth Saturday of the month. 715-723-4399.
Chippewa Falls Museum of Industry and Technology, 21 E. Grand Ave., Chippewa Falls. Open 10 a.m.-3 p.m. Thursdays through Saturdays or by appointment. $5 adults, $3 youth, $1 under 12. 715-720-9206.
Children’s Museum of Eau Claire, 220 S. Barstow St. Open 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Tuesdays through Saturdays with extended hours until 7 p.m. Thursdays and noon to 5 p.m. Sundays. $7. 715-832-5437; childrensmuseumec.com.
Russell J. Rassbach Heritage Museum and Fulton’s Workshop, 1820 Wakanda St., Menomonie. Open 11 a.m.-5 p.m. Tuesdays through Sundays. $5 adults, $3 youth, $1 ages 6 to 12, free 5 and under. Free on Sundays. 715-232-8685.
Paul Bunyan Logging Camp Museum, Carson Park. Open 10 a.m.-4:30 p.m. Mondays through Saturdays and 1-4:30 p.m. Sundays. $7 adults, $4 children. 715-835-6200.
Waldemar Ager Museum, 514 W. Madison St. Open 10 a.m.-2 p.m. the second and fourth Saturdays of each month and 4-7 p.m. the third Wednesday of each month or by appointment. 715-834-5204; agerhouse.org.