Today
“A Gentleman’s Guide to Love & Murder,” musical comedy by Eau Claire Children’s Theatre, 7:30 p.m., The Oxford, 1814 Oxford Ave. Tickets; $14 for students, $20 for seniors, $24 for adults. 715-839-8877; ecct.org.
“Power,” multidisciplinary event with performances and art installations by Memorial fine arts department students and faculty, 6-9 p.m., Memorial High School, 2225 Keith St. Free.
One-Act Play Festival, 4 and 7 p.m., Riverside Theatre, Haas Fine Arts Center, UW-Eau Claire.
Clear Water Comedy Presents Kate McCarthy and Akeem Woods, 8-10:15 p.m., The Plus, 208 S. Barstow St. $5; $3 for students. 715-832-8844.
Tatum Kline, singer-songwriter, 7-9 p.m., Acoustic Cafe, 505 S. Barstow St. 715-832-9090; theacoustic.com.
Film: “Smokey and the Bandit,” 7:30 p.m., Jamf Theatre, Pablo Center at the Confluence, 128 Graham Ave. $7. 715-492-0240; pablocenter.org.
Vinyl Nights: Big Tall Jake, 8:30-11 p.m., The Lakely, 516 Galloway St. 715-839-0601; theoxbowhotel.com.
Friday
“Treasure Hunt,” world premiere of comedy by local playwrights Jim and Jane Jeffries, 7:30 p.m., Grand Theatre, 102 W. Grand Ave. $20 for adults and seniors, $10 for youth and students. 715-832-7529. Presented by the Chippewa Valley Theatre Guild.
“A Gentleman’s Guide to Love & Murder,” musical comedy by Eau Claire Children’s Theatre, 7:30 p.m., The Oxford, 1814 Oxford Ave. Tickets; $14 for students, $20 for seniors, $24 for adults. 715-839-8877; ecct.org.
Memorial High School presents “An Evening of Jazz,” school jazz bands, 7 p.m., Jamf Theatre, Pablo Center, at the Confluence, 128 Graham Ave. $10. 715-492-0240; pablocenter.org.
LYRA, Russian vocal ensemble, folk songs, chants of Russian Orthodox Church, Heyde Center for the Arts, 3 S. High St., Chippewa Falls. $10 adults, $9 seniors, $4 youth. 715-720-4961; cvca.net.
One-Act Play Festival, 4 and 7 p.m., Riverside Theatre, Haas Fine Arts Center, UW-Eau Claire.
Micah Ryan, singer-songwriter, 7-10 p.m., Acoustic Cafe, 505 S. Barstow St. 715-832-9090; theacoustic.com.
The Bear Creek Band, 7-11 p.m., Paradise Shores 4, 26364 Highway M, Holcombe. Free. 715-595-4227.
TeawhYB Presents: House Party at The Plus, 8:30 p.m.-midnight, The Plus, 208 S. Barstow St. $5; $3 for students. 715-832-8844.
Late Night Jazz: Hunter Delikowski Trio , 8:30-11:30 p.m., The Lakely, 516 Galloway St. 715-839-0601; theoxbowhotel.com.
Saturday
Chippewa Valley Symphony Orchestra presents “In Dynamic Company,” featuring Chippewa Valley Festival Chorus, performing “Carmina Burana,” works by Beethoven, Tchaikovsky, 7:30 p.m., RCU Theatre, Pablo Center, at the Confluence, 128 Graham Ave. $10-$55. 715-492-0240; pablocenter.org.
Iron Boy and Friends, Native American drum group, 7:30 p.m., Jamf Theatre, Pablo Center, at the Confluence, 128 Graham Ave. $20. 715-492-0240; pablocenter.org.
“Treasure Hunt,” world premiere of comedy by local playwrights Jim and Jane Jeffries, 7:30 p.m., Grand Theatre, 102 W. Grand Ave. $20 for adults and seniors, $10 for youth and students. 715-832-7529. Presented by the Chippewa Valley Theatre Guild.
“A Gentleman’s Guide to Love & Murder,” musical comedy by Eau Claire Children’s Theatre, 7:30 p.m., The Oxford, 1814 Oxford Ave. Tickets; $14 for students, $20 for seniors, $24 for adults. 715-839-8877; ecct.org.
One-Act Play Festival, 4 and 7 p.m., Riverside Theatre, Haas Fine Arts Center, UW-Eau Claire.
The Beth Jean Show, mini-musical children’s show, 2 p.m., Mabel Tainter Center for the Arts, 205 Main St., E., Menomonie: $8 adults, $5 students. 715-235-0001; mabeltainter.org.
David Huckfelt of the Pines, with Keith Secola, 7:30 p.m., Park Center, 15791 U.S. 63, Hayward. $20, $30 at the door, $5 for students 18 and younger. TheParkCenter.com.
The Bear Creek Band, 8 p.m.-midnight, VFW Post 305, 1300 Starr Ave. Free. 715-552-8438.
Wolves at the Door, folk-rock-blues-country, 7-10 p.m., Acoustic Cafe, 505 S. Barstow St. 715-832-9090; theacoustic.com.
SauceaLemel EP release party, with Yung Montt and Ace Bday Bash, 8 p.m., The Venue, 209 Graham Ave. $7.
Late Night Jazz: Cathy Reitz Trio, 8:30-11:30 p.m., The Lakely, 516 Galloway St. $15-$300. 715-839-0601; theoxbowhotel.com.
Sunday
Chippewa Valley Youth Symphony presents “Celebrations,” 3 p.m., RCU Theatre, Pablo Center at the Confluence, 128 Graham Ave. $10. 715-492-0240; pablocenter.org.
“A Gentleman’s Guide to Love & Murder,” musical comedy by Eau Claire Children’s Theatre, 1:30 p.m., The Oxford, 1814 Oxford Ave. Tickets; $14 for students, $20 for seniors, $24 for adults. 715-839-8877; ecct.org.
“Treasure Hunt,” world premiere of comedy by local playwrights Jim and Jane Jeffries, 1:30 p.m., Grand Theatre, 102 W. Grand Ave. $20 for adults and seniors, $10 for youth and students. 715-832-7529. Presented by the Chippewa Valley Theatre Guild.
Cellist Evan Drachman, pianist Doris Stevenson, 2 p.m., Park Center, 15791 U.S. 63, Hayward. $15, $5 for students 18 and younger. TheParkCenter.com.
Night of traditional music with Mikaela Tomlin Sturz, 7-8:30 p.m., The Plus, 208 S. Barstow St. $5.
40 Fingers, ‘60s-’70s classic oldies, 12:30-4:30 p.m., St. Olaf Fun Fest 3220 Monroe St. 715-832-2504.
Live music by Mark Healey & Jim Schuh Duo, 3-6 p.m., SandBar & Grill, 17643 50th Ave., Chippewa Falls. 715-723-1266.
Monday
“An Evening With Charlie Parr and Phil Cook,” 7:30 p.m., Jamf Theatre, Pablo Center, at the Confluence, 128 Graham Ave. $20 in advance, $25 day of show. 715-492-0240; pablocenter.org.
Monday Jazz Session hosted by Aaron Hedenstrom, 8-10 p.m., The Lakely, 516 Galloway St. 715-839-0601; theoxbowhotel.com.
Tuesday
“An Evening With Charlie Parr and Phil Cook,” 7:30 p.m., Jamf Theatre, Pablo Center, at the Confluence, 128 Graham Ave. $20 in advance, $25 day of show. 715-492-0240; pablocenter.org.
“House Story: Learning How to Research the Story of a House,” 6:30-7:30 p.m., Chippewa Valley Museum, Chippewa Valley Museum, 1204 E. Half Moon Drive. 715-834-7871; cvmuseum.com.
Open Mic hosted by Fat Cigar, 7:30-midnight, The Plus, 208 S. Barstow St. Free. 715-832-8844.u Claire.
Wednesday
Michael Perry presents “Half a Star,” 7:30 p.m., Jamf Theatre, Pablo Center, at the Confluence, 128 Graham Ave. $15-$18. 715-492-0240; pablocenter.org.
Thursday
Hope Country, 7:30 p.m., Jamf Theatre, Pablo Center, at the Confluence, 128 Graham Ave. $10. 715-492-0240; pablocenter.org.
Reverend Doctor, soul-pop, 7-9 p.m., Acoustic Cafe, 505 S. Barstow St. 715-832-9090; theacoustic.com.
Clear Water Comedy Presents The Thursday Night Show, 8-10:15 p.m. The Plus, 208 S. Barstow St. $5; $3 for students. 715-832-8844.
Vinyl Nights: Amy Hahn, 8:30-11 p.m., The Lakely, 516 Galloway St. 715-839-0601; theoxbowhotel.com.
Art exhibits
Bachelor of Fine Arts Exhibition, through Sunday, Foster Gallery, Haas Fine Arts Center, UW-Eau Claire, 121 Water St. Hours: 10 a.m.-4:30 p.m. Monday-Friday; 6-8 p.m. Thursday; 1-4:30 p.m. Saturday-Sunday.
Wisconsin ArtsWest 40, through May 28, L.E. Phillips Memorial Public Library, 400 Eau Claire St. Open 10 a.m.-9 p.m. Monday, Wednesday, Thursday; 10 a.m.-9 p.m. Tuesday; 10 a.m.-6 p.m. Friday; 10 a.m.-5 p.m. Saturday; 1-5 p.m. Sunday. 715-839-5004; ecpubliclibrary.info.
“Naked Flowers: Poetry Revealed,” X-rayed flowers, poem flowers, abstracted and Americana flowers, by various artists, through June 10, Galaudet Gallery, 618 S. Farwell St. 715-513-9994; galaudetgallery.wix.com/ggllc.
Photography and mixed media installation by Laura Andrews and Erika Ritzel, mixed media installation by Nicholas Kovatch, paintings and magical objects by C.B. Murphy, mixed media installation by Kelly O’Brien, mixed media paintings by Samuel Robertson, and alla prima oil paintings by Patty Voje, through June 16, Phipps Center for the Arts, 109 Locust St., Hudson. Hours: 9 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. Monday-Saturday, noon-4:30 p.m. Sunday; closed May 25-27 for Memorial Day. 715-386-2305, ext. 103.
“GO Paint! Chippewa Valley,” Graham Avenue Walking Gallery, Pablo Center at the Confluence, 128 Graham Ave. Through May 31. Gallery hours: 10 a.m.-4 p.m. 715-492-0240; pablocenter.org.
“Then: Founding Artists of the Chippewa Valley,” works from the permanent collection, through Friday, James W. Hansen Gallery, Pablo Center at the Confluence, 128 Graham Ave. Gallery hours: 10 a.m.-4 p.m. 715-492-0240; pablocenter.org.
Lynne Maslowski, jewelry, Jean Arneson, paintings, prints and cards featuring local scenes, through June, Valley Art Gallery, 304 N. Bridge St., Chippewa Falls.
Erin Hill, mixed media, and Sharon Weeks, photography, through June 29, Valley Art Association at Foreign 5 Gallery, Lucy’s Deli, 117 N. Bridge St. Chippewa Falls. Open 7 a.m.-4 p.m. Mondays through Saturdays.
Student Artist in Residence Exhibition Best of Design Juried Exhibition, through Aug. 1, UW-Stout’s Furlong Gallery, 178 Micheels Hall, Menomonie. Open 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Mondays through Saturdays. tinyurl.com/y4obkvf8.
Fine Arts Association group show, through Sept. 6, UW-Stout’s Gallery 209, Menomonie. tinyurl.com/y4obkvf8.
Museums
Chippewa Area History Center, 123 Allen St., Chippewa Falls. Open 9 a.m.-4 p.m. Tuesdays and 9 a.m.-1 p.m. the fourth Saturday of the month. 715-723-4399.
Chippewa Falls Museum of Industry and Technology, 21 E. Grand Ave., Chippewa Falls. Open 10 a.m.-3 p.m. Thursdays through Saturdays or by appointment. $5 adults, $3 youth, $1 under 12. 715-720-9206.
Children’s Museum of Eau Claire, 220 S. Barstow St. Open 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Tuesdays through Saturdays with extended hours until 7 p.m. Thursdays and noon to 5 p.m. Sundays. $7. 715-832-5437.
“Spirited: Prohibition in America,” traveling exhibit, through May 25, Chippewa Valley Museum, 1204 E. Half Moon Drive. Open 1-8 p.m. Tuesdays, 1-5 p.m. Wednesdays through Fridays and 10 a.m.-5 p.m. Saturdays. $7 adults, $4 students and youth. Free 4 and under. 715-834-7871; cvmuseum.com.
Chippewa Valley Museum, 1204 E. Half Moon Drive. Open 1-8 p.m. Tuesdays, 1-5 p.m. Wednesdays through Fridays and 10 a.m.-5 p.m. Saturdays. $7 adults, $4 students and youth. Free 4 and under. 715-834-7871; cvmuseum.com.
Russell J. Rassbach Heritage Museum and Fulton’s Workshop, 1820 Wakanda St., Menomonie. Open 11 a.m.-5 p.m. Tuesdays through Sundays. $5 adults, $3 youth, $1 6 to 12, free 5 and under. Free on Sundays. 715-232-8685.
Paul Bunyan Logging Camp Museum, Carson Park. Open 10 a.m.-4:30 p.m. Mondays through Saturdays and 1-4:30 p.m. Sundays. $7 adults, $4 children. 715-835-6200.
Waldemar Ager Museum, 514 W. Madison St. Open 10 a.m.-2 p.m. the second and fourth Saturdays of each month and 4-7 p.m. on the third Wednesdays of each month or by appointment. 715-834-5204.