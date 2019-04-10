Today
Stout Theatre presents “Picasso at the Lapin Agile,” comedy, 7:30 p.m., Harvey Hall Theatre, UW-Stout, Menomonie. $15. uwstout.universitytickets.com.
Aaron Diehl Trio, jazz, 7:30 p.m., Jamf Theatre, Pablo Center at the Confluence, 128 Graham Ave. $25-$65. 715-492-0240; pablocenter.org.
Everly Brothers Experience 2019, 7:30 p.m., Mabel Tainter Center for the Arts, Menomonie. $20-$25. 715-235-0001; mabeltainter.org.
Clear Water Comedy Presents Megan Stalter, 8 p.m., The Plus, 208 S Barstow St. $5; $3 for students. 715-832-8844.
The Fawn & the Flame, singer-songwriter duo, 7-9 p.m. Acoustic Cafe, 505 S. Barstow St. 715-832-9090; theacoustic.com.
Vinyl Nights, Big Tall Jake, 8:30-11 p.m., The Lakely, 516 Galloway St. 715-839-0601; theoxbowhotel.com.
Friday
John Primer, blues musician, 7:30 p.m., Heyde Center for the Arts, 3 S. High St., Chippewa Falls. $20 adults, $19 seniors, $11 youth. 715-726-9000, cvca.net.
Gentle Human Ballet 2019, 7:30 p.m., Mabel Tainter Center for the Arts, Menomonie. $25-$30. 715-235-0001; mabeltainter.org.
45th annual Viennese Ball, 6:30 p.m., Davies Center, UW-Eau Claire. $48 public, $30 UW System, Chippewa Valley Technical College and high school students. tinyurl.com/y3mv3qtv.
Disney’s Aladdin Kids Dinner Theatre by Eau Claire Children’s Theatre, 6:30 pm., The Oxford, 1814 Oxford Ave. 715-839-8877; ecct.org.
“Raggedy Ann and Andy: A Musical Adventure,” by Barron Spotlighters, 7:30 p.m., Barron Area Community Center, Barron. $15 adults, $13 children 16 and younger, free for under 5. School matinee, 12:30 p.m., admission $6. 715-537-9212; barronspotlighters.org.
PROF, with Mac Irv, Cashinova, Willie Wonka & Local Guest Hedon, doors open at 7 p.m., The Metro, 201 E. Lake St. All ages. $15 in advance, $20 at the door.
Late Night Jazz: Byerself, 8:30 p.m.-11 p.m., The Lakely, 516 Galloway St. 715-839-0601; theoxbowhotel.com.
Witch Hunter General and Guests, singer-guitarist, 7-10 p.m., Acoustic Cafe, 505 S. Barstow St. 715-832-9090; theacoustic.com.
4-Cast, 7-10 p.m., Moose Family Center, 3606 Curvue Road.
Saturday
Events that are part of “Spirited: Prohibition in America,” traveling exhibit: “Community Day,” presentations and hands-on activities, noon-4 p.m.; “Speakeasy Party,” 7-9 p.m., Chippewa Valley Museum, 1204 E. Half Moon Drive. Exhibit runs through May 25. Open 1-8 p.m. Tuesdays, 1-5 p.m. Wednesdays through Fridays and 10 a.m.-5 p.m. Saturdays. Regular admission: $7 adults, $4 students and youth. Free 4 and under. Tickets for “Speakeasy Party,” $10 members, $15 nonmembers. 715-834-7871.
TUSK, Fleetwood Mac tribute, 7:30 p.m., RCU Theatre, Pablo Center at the Confluence, 128 Graham Ave. $30-$35. 715-492-0240; pablocenter.org.
“Legacy, A Michael Jackson Tribute 2019,” 7:30 p.m., Mabel Tainter Center for the Arts, Menomonie. $35. 715-235-0001; mabeltainter.org.
45th annual Viennese Ball, 6:30 p.m., Davies Center, UW-Eau Claire. Saturday’s event sold out. tinyurl.com/y3mv3qtv.
Reading by poet Kelly R. Samuels, 7 p.m. Saturday, Dotters Books, 1602 Hogeboom Ave. dottersbooks.com.
“Fashion Without Fabric,” annual fashion show by UW-Stout art and design students, 8 p.m., Grand Ball Room, UW-Stout, Menomonie.
Disney’s Aladdin Kids Dinner Theatre by Eau Claire Children’s Theatre, 12:30 pm., The Oxford, 1814 Oxford Ave. 715-839-8877; ecct.org.
“Raggedy Ann and Andy: A Musical Adventure,” by Barron Spotlighters, 7:30 p.m., Barron Area Community Center, Barron. $15 adults, $13 children 16 and younger, free for under 5. 715-537-9212; barronspotlighters.org.
Stout Theatre presents “Picasso at the Lapin Agile,” comedy, 1:30 and 7:30 p.m., Harvey Hall Theatre, UW-Stout, Menomonie. $15. uwstout.universitytickets.com.
Dunn County Barbershoppers’ 50th annual harmony show, “Malt Shoppe Mania,” 7 p.m., Colfax High School Martin Anderson Gymnasium, 601 University Ave., Colfax. Tickets: adults $10 in advance, $12 at the door; students (under 18) $3; afterglow $2. 715-962-3038; dcbarbershop.org.
Phipps Dance Company with special guests Junior Phipps Dance Company, 7:30 p.m., Phipps Center for the Arts, 109 Locust St., Hudson. 715-386-8409, ThePhipps.org.
Jeffrey Foucault with Erik Koskinen, blues, folk, rock, country, 8 p.m. The Oxbow Hotel Gallery, 516 Galloway St. $20 at the door. 715-839-0601; theoxbowhotel.com.
Quilt Guild Bed Turning, quilt display with narrator, 9 a.m.-noon, Menomonie Public Library, 600 Wolske Bay Road. Free. 715-232-2164; menomonielibrary.org.
Thea Ennen and Dave Ja Vue, piano-guitar duo, 7-10 p.m., Acoustic Cafe, 505 S. Barstow St. 715-832-9090; theacoustic.com.
Howard “Guitar” Luedtke solo, 8 p.m., Sheeley House, Chippewa Falls.
Sue Orfield, with Michael Schlenker, Sawdust City Limits #6 Best of Show, 8:20 p.m., The Metro, 201 E. Lake St. $15.
Bear Creek Band, 8 p.m.-midnight, VFW Post 305, 1300 Starr Ave. Free. 715-552-8438.
Tom MacDonald Everybody Hates Me Tour, with Nova Rockafeller, 8 p.m., The Plus, 208 S. Barstow St. $15. 715-832-8844.
Film: “The Big Lebowski,” 7:30 p.m., Jamf Theatre, Pablo Center at the Confluence, 128 Graham Ave. $7. 715-492-0240; pablocenter.org.
Late Night Jazz: Bloomer Boy, 8:30 p.m.-midnight, The Lakely, 516 Galloway St. 715-839-0601; theoxbowhotel.com.
Sunday
“Raggedy Ann and Andy: A Musical Adventure,” by Barron Spotlighters, 2:30 p.m., Barron Area Community Center, Barron. $15 adults, $13 children 16 and younger, free for under 5. 715-537-9212; barronspotlighters.org.
Phipps Dance Company with special guests Junior Phipps Dance Company, 2 p.m., Phipps Center for the Arts, 109 Locust St., Hudson. 715-386-8409, ThePhipps.org.
Joe “The Trick Star” Dribbler, “World’s Greatest Basketball Dribbler,” 2 p.m., Heyde Center for the Arts, 3 S. High St., Chippewa Falls. $9 adults, $8 seniors, $5 youth, $24 family. 715-726-9000, cvca.net.
Ghost in the Good Thing, Nancy Dawn Olson, Emm K, 8 p.m., The Venue, 209 Graham Ave. $5.
Monday
Reading by local author Jeannie Roberts, 5 p.m., Volume One Gallery, 205 N. Dewey St. Free.
Monday Jazz Session hosted by Aaron Hedenstrom, 8-10 p.m., The Lakely, 516 Galloway St. 715-839-0601; theoxbowhotel.com.
Tuesday
Les Ballets Trockadero de Monte Carlo, 7:30 p.m., RCU Theatre, Pablo Center at the Confluence, 128 Graham Ave. $25-$65. 715-492-0240; pablocenter.org.
Mike Stud, hip-hop, with opening act Bravo, 8 p.m., Great Hall of Memorial Student Center, UW-Stout, Menomonie. Doors open at 7 p.m. $14 public, $10 UW-Stout students. tinyurl.com/y25trj7o.
Winter Film Series: “If Beale Street Could Talk,” 7 p.m., Menomonie Public Library, 600 Wolske Bay Road. Free. 715-232-2164; menomonielibrary.org. Free.
Hmong Heritage Month film: “Spirits Dawn,” 7 p.m., Centennial Hall 1108, UW-Eau Claire.
Open mic, hosted by Matt Vold, 7:30 p.m., The Plus, 208 S. Barstow St. Free. 715-832-8844.
Wednesday
Dramatic reading of “Presumption; or the Fate of Frankenstein,” by UW-Eau Claire Literature Committee, 4:15 p.m., Mabel Tainter Center for the Arts, 205 Main St. E., Menomonie. Free.
Presentation by Lana Bachynski, senior animator at Blizzard Entertainment, 7 p.m. Wednesday, Applied Arts 321, UW-Stout, Menomonie.
Ask a Scientist, science behind sport of curling, 7-9 p.m., Acoustic Cafe, 505 S. Barstow St. 715-832-9090; theacoustic.com.
Labor Film Series: “A Silent Transformation,” 7:30 p.m., Woodland Theater, Davies Center, UW-Eau Claire. Free.
Thursday
“Journalism in 2019: To Tell the Truth,” presentation by Tracy Grant, Washington Post managing editor for staff development and standards as part of Ann Devroy Memorial Forum, 7 p.m., Schofield Auditorium, UW-Eau Claire. Free.
UWEC presents Progressive Performance, collaborative faculty performances, 7:30 p.m.,
Pablo Center at the Confluence, 128 Graham Ave. $5 adults, $3.50 students. 715-492-0240; pablocenter.org.
Tommy Ryman, comedian, 7:30 p.m., Mabel Tainter Center for the Arts, Menomonie. $15-$20. 715-235-0001; mabeltainter.org.
Jim Phillips Project, originals-covers, 7-9 p.m., Acoustic Cafe, 505 S. Barstow St. 715-832-9090; theacoustic.com.
Clear Water Comedy’s Roast of Cullen Ryan, 9-11 p.m. The Plus, 208 S Barstow St. $3. 715-832-8844.
Vinyl Nights, Gabe Larson, 8:30-11 p.m., The Lakely, 516 Galloway St. 715-839-0601; theoxbowhotel.com.
Art exhibits
55th annual Spring Art Show, two- and three-dimensional art by local artists, Heyde Center for the Arts, 3 S. High St., Chippewa Falls. Through April 19. Open 10 a.m.-5 p.m. Mondays through Thursdays, 10 a.m.-4 p.m. Fridays. 715-726-9000. 715-726-9000, cvca.net.
Wisconsin ArtsWest 40, through May 28, with reception and awards, 7-8:30 p.m. today, L.E. Phillips Memorial Public Library, 400 Eau Claire St. Open 10 a.m.-9 p.m. Monday, Wednesday, Thursday; 10 a.m.-9 p.m. Tuesday; 10 a.m.-6 p.m. Friday; 10 a.m.-5 p.m. Saturday; 1-5 p.m. Sunday. 715-839-5004; ecpubliclibrary.info.
62nd annual Juried Student Art Show, through April 24, with reception 6-7 p.m. today, Foster Gallery, Haas Fine Arts Center, UW-Eau Claire. Hours: 10 a.m.-4:30 p.m. Monday-Friday and 6 to 8 p.m. Thursday; 1-4:30 p.m. Saturday-Sunday.
Annual high school art exhibit, Monday through April 26, Charter Bank, 1010 W. Clairemont Ave.
Bachelor of Fine Arts senior thesis exhibitions by 13 UW-River Falls seniors, today-May 8, with reception 4-7 p.m. Friday, Gallery 101, Kleinpell Fine Arts building. Hours: 2-7 p.m. Monday-Thursday, noon-7 p.m. Friday, Free. 715-425-3266.
“Everything You Can Imagine is Real — An Exhibit of High School Student Art,” through May 3, Graham Avenue Walking Gallery, Pablo Center at the Confluence, 128 Graham Ave. Artists’ reception, 5-7 p.m. today. Gallery hours: 10 a.m.-4 p.m. 715-492-0240; pablocenter.org.
“Then: Founding Artists of the Chippewa Valley,” works from the permanent collection, through May 17, James W. Hansen Gallery, Pablo Center at the Confluence, 128 Graham Ave. Artists’ reception, 5-7 p.m. today. Gallery hours: 10 a.m.-4 p.m. 715-492-0240; pablocenter.org.
Hope Greene// Eau Clair de Lune, liquid photography techniques and written words, through April 27, The Local Store Gallery, 205 N. Dewey St.
Sandi Churness, batik, Heidi Bresina, pottery and wool felting, through April, Valley Art Gallery, 304 N. Bridge St., Chippewa Falls.
Gail Fox, photography, Beth Creekmore, acrylic, oil and watercolor, Valley Art Association at Foreign 5 Gallery, Lucy’s Deli, 117 N. Bridge St. Chippewa Falls. Open 7 a.m.-4 p.m. Mondays through Saturdays.
“Gender and the Sociopolitical Body,” through Friday, Joel Hayden Salter Gallery, UW-Barron County. Open 9 a.m.-5:30 p.m. Monday through Friday.
“Deflector: Tim Tozer Sabbatical Exhibition,” through Saturday, UW-Stout’s Furlong Gallery, 178 Micheels Hall, Menomonie. Open 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Mondays through Saturdays.
Museums
Chippewa Area History Center, 123 Allen St., Chippewa Falls. Open 9 a.m.-4 p.m. Tuesdays and 9 a.m.-1 p.m. the fourth Saturday of the month. 715-723-4399.
Chippewa Falls Museum of Industry and Technology, 21 E. Grand Ave., Chippewa Falls. Open 10 a.m.-3 p.m. Thursdays through Saturdays or by appointment. $5 adults, $3 youth, $1 under 12. 715-720-9206.
Children’s Museum of Eau Claire, 220 S. Barstow St. Open 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Tuesdays through Saturdays with extended hours until 7 p.m. Thursdays and noon to 5 p.m. Sundays. $7. 715-832-5437.
“Spirited: Prohibition in America,” traveling exhibit, through May 25, Chippewa Valley Museum, 1204 E. Half Moon Drive. Open 1-8 p.m. Tuesdays, 1-5 p.m. Wednesdays through Fridays and 10 a.m.-5 p.m. Saturdays. $7 adults, $4 students and youth. Free 4 and under. 715-834-7871.
Chippewa Valley Museum, 1204 E. Half Moon Drive. Open 1-8 p.m. Tuesdays, 1-5 p.m. Wednesdays through Fridays and 10 a.m.-5 p.m. Saturdays. $7 adults, $4 students and youth. Free 4 and under. 715-834-7871.
Russell J. Rassbach Heritage Museum and Fulton’s Workshop, 1820 Wakanda St., Menomonie. Open 11 a.m.-5 p.m. Tuesdays through Sundays. $5 adults, $3 youth, $1 6 to 12, free 5 and under. Free on Sundays. 715-232-8685.
Paul Bunyan Logging Camp Museum, Carson Park. Open 10 a.m.-4:30 p.m. Mondays through Saturdays and 1-4:30 p.m. Sundays. $7 adults, $4 children. 715-835-6200.
Waldemar Ager Museum, 514 W. Madison St. Open 10 a.m.-2 p.m. the second and fourth Saturdays of each month and 4-7 p.m. on the third Wednesdays of each month or by appointment. 715-834-5204.