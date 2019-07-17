Today
Talk by Micheal Larson, co-author of “Dear Delia: The Civil War Letters of Captain Henry F. Young, Seventh Wisconsin Infantry,” 6-7:30 p.m., Chippewa Falls Public Library, 105 W. Central St. 715-723-1146; chippewafallslibrary.org.
Country Jam, with Toby Keith, Travis Tritt, Charlie Daniels Band, others, 3443 Crescent Ave. 715-839-7500; countryjamwi.com.
Rock Fest: Evanescence, Mastodon, Skillet, 24447 Highway S, north of Cadott. 800-3263378; rock-fest.com.
“Oliver!” musical, 7:30 p.m., Heyde Center for the Arts, 3 S. High St., Chippewa Falls. $15 adults, $14 seniors, $8 youth. 715-720-4961; cvca.net.
SongBlast, two singer-guitarists doing audience-interactive experience, 6 p.m., parking lot of Mabel Tainter Center for the Arts, 205 Main St. E. Free. Part of Ladies Night Out. 715-235-0001; mabeltainter.org
Sounds Like Summer Concert Series: D. Janakey, Hemma, Pit Wagon, 6 p.m., Phoenix Park. volumeone.org/sites/concerts.
Music Over Menomin: Weapons of Brass Destruction, 7 p.m., Menomonie Public Library, 600 Wolske Bay Road. 715-232-2164; menomonielibrary.org.
Colfax Music in the Park: White Pine Ramblers, 7 p.m., Keller Park.
Red Letter Grant Comedy Night with Sabeen Sadiq, 8:30-10 p.m., The Plus, 208 S. Barstow St. $7. 715-832-8844.
Vinyl Nights: JTron, 8:30-11 p.m., The Lakely, 516 Galloway St. 715-839-0601; theoxbowhotel.com.
Friday
“Oliver!” musical, 7:30 p.m., Heyde Center for the Arts, 3 S. High St., Chippewa Falls. $15 adults, $14 seniors, $8 youth. 715-720-4961; cvca.net.
Country Jam: Jake Owen, Chase Rice, Dylan Scott, others, 3443 Crescent Ave. 715-839-7500; countryjamwi.com.
Rock Fest: Five Finger Death Punch, Breaking Benjamin, Three Days Grace, 24447 Highway S, north of Cadott. 800-3263378; rock-fest.com.
“Weekend Comedy,” by Sam Bobrick and Jeanne Bobrick, 7:30 p.m., Phipps Center for the Arts, 109 Locust St., Hudson. Subject matter PG-13. $20 for adults, $13 students of any age. 715-386-8409; ThePhipps.org.
Fearless Comedy Productions presents The Worst Comedy Show Ever, 8:30 p.m., The Plus, 208 S. Barstow St. $5. 715-832-8844.
The Bear Creek Band, 8 p.m.-midnight, Paradise Shores 4, 26364 Highway M, Holcombe. Free. 715-595-4227.
40 Fingers, ‘60s/70’s classic oldies, 8 p.m.-midnight, Whittlesey Fest, Lions Park, Ballpark Road, Whittlesey. 715-748-2273.
Top Notchmen, 1-4 p.m., Eau Claire Moose Family Center, 3606 Curvue Road.
7Swing, with vocalist Cathy Reitz, rhythm sections and three horn players, 7-10 p.m., Acoustic Cafe, 505 S. Barstow St. 715-832-9090; theacoustic.com.
Sci-Fi Friday Movie, 2-4:30 p.m., Chippewa Falls Public Library, 105 W. Central St. 715-723-1146; chippewafallslibrary.org.
Late Night Jazz: Josh Gallagher, 8:30-11:30 p.m., The Lakely, 516 Galloway St. 715-839-0601; theoxbowhotel.com.
Saturday
Stockholm Art Fair, 10-5 p.m., with art; music by Brian Claxton Trio, jazz, 10-11:30 a.m.; Yata, Sinz and Orfield, blues-soul, 11:45 a.m.–1:15 p.m.; Two Rivers, swing-country, 1:30–3 p.m.; Hot Flashes, brass-sass, 3:30-5 p.m., Town Park, Stockholm. stockholmartfair.org.
“Oliver!” musical, 7:30 p.m., Heyde Center for the Arts, 3 S. High St., Chippewa Falls. $15 adults, $14 seniors, $8 youth. 715-720-4961; cvca.net.
Country Jam: Keith Urban, Maren Morris, Locash, others, 3443 Crescent Ave. 715-839-7500; countryjamwi.com.
Rock Fest: Rob Zombie, Marilyn Manson, In This Moment, 24447 Highway S, north of Cadott. 800-3263378; rock-fest.com.
Clear Water Comedy presents Mike Brody, 7-9:30 p.m., The Plus, 208 S. Barstow St. $7 in advance, $10 at the door. 715-832-8844.
Blood (from Austin, Texas), Elvessa, TBA, 9:30 p.m.-12:30 a.m., The Venue, 209 Graham Ave.
The Bear Creek Band, 8 p.m.-midnight, VFW Post 305, 1300 Starr Ave. Free. 715-552-8438.
Live music by Mark Healey & Jim Schuh Duo, 8-11 p.m., Brown Hut, 2525 N. 110th Ave., Chippewa Falls. 715-835-5880.
40 Fingers, ‘60s/70’s classic oldies, 7-11 p.m., Paradise Shores, 26364 Highway M, Holcombe. 715-595-4227.
“Weekend Comedy,” by Sam Bobrick and Jeanne Bobrick, 7:30 p.m., Phipps Center for the Arts, 109 Locust St., Hudson. Subject matter PG-13. $20 for adults, $13 students of any age. 715-386-8409; ThePhipps.org.
Root Tappers, acoustic-electric trio, 7-10 p.m., Acoustic Cafe, 505 S. Barstow St. 715-832-9090; theacoustic.com.
Weekend Brunch: Brady Didion, 10 a.m.-1 p.m., The Lakely, 516 Galloway St. 715-839-0601; theoxbowhotel.com.
Late Night Jazz: Sue Orfield Trio, 8:30-11:30 p.m., The Lakely, 516 Galloway St. 715-839-0601; theoxbowhotel.com.
Sunday
“Oliver!” musical, 2 p.m., Heyde Center for the Arts, 3 S. High St., Chippewa Falls. $15 adults, $14 seniors, $8 youth. 715-720-4961; cvca.net.
The Bear Creek Band, 3-7 p.m., The Speakeasy, W7652 U.S. 10, Neillsville. Free. 715-743-2444.
Summer Concert Series at Riverfront park: Cragars, 6 p.m., 12 S Bridge St, Chippewa Falls. gochippewafalls.com.
“Weekend Comedy,” by Sam Bobrick and Jeanne Bobrick, 2:30 p.m., Phipps Center for the Arts, 109 Locust St., Hudson. Subject matter PG-13. $20 for adults, $13 students of any age. 715-386-8409; ThePhipps.org.
Clear Water Comedy presents “Super Neat Triple Feat” with Toler Wolfe, Steve Gerard, Ian Erickson, 7-8:30 p.m., The Venue, 209 Graham Ave. $5, $3 for students.
Weekend Brunch: Nick Seeger, 10 a.m.-1 p.m., 715-839-0601; theoxbowhotel.com.
Monday
Sunset Sounds Summer Concert Series: Fifth Element, John Patrick Porten, 8 p.m., Central Campus Mall, UW-Eau Claire.
Kickin’ It Country Summer Concert Series: North of Dixie, 6:30 p.m., River Prairie Park, 1445 Front Porch Place, Altoona. Free.
Summer Performance Night: Traveling Lantern Theatrical Performance: “My Mother the Astronaut,” 6:30-7:30 p.m., Altoona Public Library, 1303 Lynn Ave. 715-839-5029; altoonapubliclibrary.org.
Tuesday
Summer on the East Hill: Parker Reed, singer-songwriter, 5 p.m., outside 3 S. High St., Chippewa Falls. No admission charge. 715-720-4961; cvca.net.
Riverfront Yard Games, 2:30-4:30 p.m., Chippewa Riverfront park, Chippewa Falls. Sponsored by Chippewa Falls Public Library;715-723-1146; chippewafallslibrary.org.
Children’s movie: “Home,” 1:15 p.m., community room, Altoona Public Library, 1303 Lynn Ave. 715-839-5029; altoonapubliclibrary.org.
Tuesday Night Blues, with Code Blue, 6:30-8:30 p.m., Boyd Bandshell, Owen Park, 501 First Ave. chippewavalleyblues.com.
Open Mic hosted by Trystan, 7:30-11 p.m., The Plus, 208 S. Barstow St. Free. 715-832-8844.
“Painting on Photographs,” with Kristi Schumacher, 6-8 p.m., Heyde Center for the Arts, 3 S. High St., Chippewa Falls. All supplies provided. $55.715-720-4961; cvca.net.
Wednesday
Red Cedar Film Festival, with films in Mabel Tainter Center for the Arts and outside in Wilson Park, both in Menomonie. Tickets: $10-$80. redcedarfilm.org.
Eau Claire Children’s Theatre presents the musical “Peter Pan,” RCU Theatre, Pablo Center at the Confluence, 128 Graham Ave. $10-$24. 715-492-0240; pablocenter.org; ecct.org.
Rock’n on the River Summer Concert Series: 40 Fingers, ‘60s/70’s classic oldies, 6:30-8 p.m., River Prairie Park, 1445 Front Porch Place, Altoona. Free. 715-442-5500.
“Worldwide Insect Roadshow with John Hempel,” 1:30-2:30 p.m., 715-723-1146; chippewafallslibrary.org.
Durand Music in the Park: Robby Vee & His Rock-N-Roll Caravan, 6 p.m., Memorial Park.
The Bear Creek Band, 5-9 p.m., Gilligan’s Tiki Bar, 2542 8 1/4 Ave., Chetek. Free. 715-924-3105.
Eau Claire Municipal Band, 7:30 p.m., Boyd Bandshell, Owen Park.
Fusion at the Four Seasons: Wolves at the Door, 5:30-6:30 p.m., River Prairie Park, 1445 Front Porch Place, Altoona. Free.
Paul the Juggling Poet, with audience participation and humorous poetry. 1:30 p.m., Eau Claire Room, L.E. Phillips Memorial Public Library, 400 Eau Claire St. Tickets free but must be picked up in advance. 715-839-5007; ecpubliclibrary.info.
Summer Cinema: “Elektra,” 8 p.m., Central Campus Mall, UW-Eau Claire. Free. Music and activities before the movie; bring blanket or chair; free parking in Davies Center and Hibbard lots. tinyurl.com/y27vmckb.
Thursday
Eau Claire Children’s Theatre presents the musical “Peter Pan,” RCU Theatre, Pablo Center at the Confluence, 128 Graham Ave. $10-$24. 715-492-0240; pablocenter.org; ecct.org.
Red Cedar Film Festival, with films in Mabel Tainter Center for the Arts and outside in Wilson Park, both in Menomonie. Tickets: $10-$80. redcedarfilm.org.
The Shell Lake Arts Center presents concerts by Show Choir, 6 p.m., and Master Rock Band faculty, 7 p.m., Shell Lake Lakefront Pavilion Free; all donations go to Arts Center’s Scholarship Fund. Rain site: Darrell Aderman Auditorium, 802 First St, Shell Lake. 715-468-2414; shelllakeartscenter.org.
Sounds Like Summer Concert Series: Ghost in the Good Things, FM Down, LASKA, 6 p.m., Phoenix Park. volumeone.org/sites/concerts.
Music Over Menomin: Jim Herrick and Friends, 7 p.m., Menomonie Public Library, 600 Wolske Bay Road. 715-232-2164; menomonielibrary.org.
Movie Over Menomonie: “Spider-Man Into the Spider-Verse,” 8:30-10:30 p.m., outside Menomonie Public Library, 600 Wolske Bay Road. Bring blankets to sit on the lawn. For teens entering grades six through 12. 715-232-2164; menomonielibrary.org.
Colfax Music in the Park: Bronson Bergeson & Poppa Bear Norton, 7 p.m., Keller Park.
Clear Water Comedy Presents Tommy Bayer, 8:30-10 p.m., The Plus, 208 S. Barstow St. $7. 715-832-8844.
Vinyl Nights: JTron, 8:30-11 p.m., The Lakely, 516 Galloway St. 715-839-0601; theoxbowhotel.com.
Art exhibits
“Joe Mauer: Paintings From Nature,” through Aug. 4, Volume One Gallery, 205 N. Dewey St. 715-552-0457; tinyurl.com/y6xava2u.
“Sense of Place: THERE: Song of Myself,” through Sept. 9, Galaudet Gallery, 618 S. Farwell St. Hours: noon-8 p.m. Wednesday through Sunday. 715-513-9994; galaudetgallery.wix.com/ggllc.
Mixed media mosaics by Rebecca Campbell, mixed media paintings by Antuco Chicaiza, mixed media installation by Keith Kaziak, a group exhibition with work by seven women artists from throughout the Twin Cities titled “What We Don’t Talk About” and a group exhibit organized by The Phipps in collaboration with Space St. Croix titled “To the Moon and Back,” inspired by the 50th anniversary of the Apollo moon landing, through July 28, galleries of The Phipps Center for the Arts, 109 Locust St., Hudson. Hours: 9 a.m.-4:30 p.m. Monday through Saturday; noon-4:30 p.m. Sunday. 715-386-2305, ext. 103; thephipps.org.
“Figuratively Speaking,” a group art show, through Aug. 28, L.E. Phillips Memorial Public Library, 400 Eau Claire St. Closed July 4. Summer hours: Monday through Thursday, 10 a.m. to 9 p.m.; Friday, 10 a.m. to 6 p.m.; Saturday, 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Hours: 715-839-5004; ecpubliclibrary.info.
Paintings by Karen Bejin, through July 31, Mabel Tainter Center for the Arts, 205 Main St. E., Menomonie. 715-235-0001; mabeltainter.org.
“GO Paint! Chippewa Valley,” Graham Avenue Walking Gallery, Pablo Center at the Confluence, 128 Graham Ave. Through Aug. 30. Gallery hours: 10 a.m.-2 p.m. 715-492-0240; pablocenter.org.
Found object sculpture by David Smith, paintings by Megan A. Schmidt, organic forms from gold, enamel and stone by Brenda Haack, through July, artZ Gallery, 208 Keller Ave. N., Amery. 715-268-8600; artzgallery.org.
Student Artist in Residence Exhibition Best of Design Juried Exhibition, through Aug. 1, UW-Stout’s Furlong Gallery, 178 Micheels Hall, Menomonie. Open 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Mondays through Saturdays. tinyurl.com/y4obkvf8.
Fine Arts Association group show, through Sept. 6, UW-Stout’s Gallery 209, Menomonie. tinyurl.com/y4obkvf8.
Museums
Chippewa Area History Center, 123 Allen St., Chippewa Falls. Open 9 a.m.-4 p.m. Tuesdays and 9 a.m.-1 p.m. the fourth Saturday of the month. 715-723-4399.
Chippewa Falls Museum of Industry and Technology, 21 E. Grand Ave., Chippewa Falls. Open 10 a.m.-3 p.m. Thursdays through Saturdays or by appointment. $5 adults, $3 youth, $1 under 12. 715-720-9206.
Children’s Museum of Eau Claire, 220 S. Barstow St. Open 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Tuesdays through Saturdays with extended hours until 7 p.m. Thursdays and noon to 5 p.m. Sundays. $7. 715-832-5437.
“Racing in the Chippewa Valley” exhibit on local car racing history, through Oct. 26, Chippewa Valley Museum, 1204 E. Half Moon Drive. Open 1-8 p.m. Tuesdays, 1-5 p.m. Wednesdays through Fridays and 10 a.m.-5 p.m. Saturdays. $7 adults, $4 students and youth. Free 4 and under. 715-834-7871; cvmuseum.com.
Russell J. Rassbach Heritage Museum and Fulton’s Workshop, 1820 Wakanda St., Menomonie. Open 11 a.m.-5 p.m. Tuesdays through Sundays. $5 adults, $3 youth, $1 6 to 12, free 5 and under. Free on Sundays. 715-232-8685.
Paul Bunyan Logging Camp Museum, Carson Park. Open 10 a.m.-4:30 p.m. Mondays through Saturdays and 1-4:30 p.m. Sundays. $7 adults, $4 children. 715-835-6200.
Waldemar Ager Museum, 514 W. Madison St. Open 10 a.m.-2 p.m. the second and fourth Saturdays of each month and 4-6:30 p.m. on select Wednesdays or by appointment. 715-834-5204; agerhouse.org.