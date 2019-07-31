Today
Chippewa Valley Theatre Guild presents Shakespeare Workshop production of “Richard III,” 7 p.m., Grand Theatre, 102 W. Grand Ave. $5 adults/youth. 715-832-PLAY (7529); cvtg.org.
Sounds Like Summer Concert Series: Nici Peper, Jerrika Mighelle, Bugbear, 6 p.m., Phoenix Park. volumeone.org/sites/concerts.
Music Over Menomin: The Cutaways, 7 p.m., Menomonie Public Library, 600 Wolske Bay Road. 715-232-2164; menomonielibrary.org.
Colfax Music in the Park: Rich Schroeder & Jim Pejsa, 7 p.m., Keller Park.
Clear Water Comedy presents Ben Katzner, 8:30-10 p.m., The Plus, 208 S. Barstow St. $7. 715-832-8844.
Vinyl Nights: Mariah Kewin, 8:30-11 p.m., The Lakely, 516 Galloway St. 715-839-0601; theoxbowhotel.com.
“The Snow Queen,” featuring actors in grades five and six enrolled in a summer theater camp, 1:30 p.m., Black Box Theater, The Phipps Center for the Arts, 109 Locust St., Hudson. General admission tickets $7. 715-386-8409; ThePhipps.org.
U.S. Open Chainsaw Sculpture Championship, starts at 10 a.m., Paul Bunyan Logging Camp Museum, 1110 Half Moon Drive. uschainsawchamps.com.
Friday
Blues on the Chippewa: CeCe Teneal & Soul Kamotion, The Jimmys, Dee Miller Band featuring Craig Clark, Memorial Park, Durand. Free admission. bluesonthechippewa.com.
Chippewa Valley Theatre Guild presents the Shakespeare Workshop production of “Richard III,” 7 p.m., Grand Theatre, 102 W. Grand Ave. $5 adults/youth. 715-832-PLAY (7529); cvtg.org.
Saxophone Workshop students, 1 p.m., Darrell Aderman Auditorium, Shell Lake Arts Center, 802 First St. Free. 715-468-2414; shelllakeartscenter.org.
Trumpet Workshop students, 11 a.m., Shell Lake Lakefront Pavilion. Free. Rain location: Darrell Aderman Auditorium, Shell Lake Arts Center, 802 First St. 715-468-2414; shelllakeartscenter.org.
“The Snow Queen,” featuring actors in grades 5 and 6 enrolled in a summer theater camp, 7 p.m., Black Box Theater, The Phipps Center for the Arts, 109 Locust St., Hudson. General admission tickets $7. 715-386-8409; ThePhipps.org.
40 Fingers, ‘60s/’70s classic oldies, 8 p.m.-midnight, M&M Bar, 416 First St., Glenwood City. 715-265-4498.
Top Notchmen, 1-4 p.m., Moose Family Center, 3606 Curvue Road.
Up18, indie-pop-country, 8-10 p.m., The Plus, 208 S. Barstow St. $5. 715-832-8844.
Girl Band, 7-10 p.m., Acoustic Cafe, 505 S. Barstow St. 715-832-9090; theacoustic.com.
U.S. Open Chainsaw Sculpture Championship, starts at 10 a.m., Paul Bunyan Logging Camp Museum, 1110 Half Moon Drive. uschainsawchamps.com.
Sci-Fi Friday Movie, 2-4:30 p.m., Chippewa Falls Public Library, 105 W. Central St. 715-723-1146; chippewafallslibrary.org.
Late Night Jazz: Josh Gallagher Trio, 8:30-11:30 p.m., The Lakely, 516 Galloway St. 715-839-0601; theoxbowhotel.com.
Saturday
Blues on the Chippewa: Walter Wolfman Washington & the Roadmasters, Lamont Cranston, Gary Cain, other bands, Memorial Park, Durand. Free admission. bluesonthechippewa.com.
“The Snow Queen,” featuring actors in grades 5 and 6 enrolled in a summer theater camp, 2 p.m., Black Box Theater, The Phipps Center for the Arts, 109 Locust St., Hudson. General admission tickets $7. 715-386-8409; ThePhipps.org.
Mark Healey & Jim Schuh Duo: noon-4 p.m., Pokegama Lakeside, 840 25 5/8 St., Chetek. 715-764-1212.
Songa, acoustic duo, 7-10 p.m., Acoustic Cafe, 505 S. Barstow St. 715-832-9090; theacoustic.com.
Rump Shaker: A Night Of 90’s Hip Hop Music ‘N’ Culture, 9 p.m.-1 a.m., The Venue, 209 Graham Ave. $5.
Clear Water Comedy presents Sam Tallent, 7-9:30 p.m., The Plus, 208 S. Barstow St. $5 in advance, $10 at the door. 715-832-8844.
Late Night Jazz: Josh Gallagher Trio, 8:30-11:30 p.m., The Lakely, 516 Galloway St. 715-839-0601; theoxbowhotel.com.
U.S. Open Chainsaw Sculpture Championship, starts at 10 a.m., Paul Bunyan Logging Camp Museum, 1110 Half Moon Drive. uschainsawchamps.com.
Sunday
Blues on the Chippewa: Anthony Gomes, South Farwell, Jontavious Willis, other bands, Memorial Park, Durand. Free admission. bluesonthechippewa.com.
Summer Bummer Benefit Show: music by Lullaby Language, poetry by Chanel, comedy by Sarah Ross and Rose Borgerding, 8-11 p.m., The Venue, 209 Graham Ave.
“The Snow Queen,” featuring actors in grades 5 and 6 enrolled in a summer theater camp, 2 p.m., Black Box Theater, The Phipps Center for the Arts, 109 Locust St., Hudson. General admission tickets $7. 715-386-8409; ThePhipps.org.
Summer Concert Series at Riverfront park: Sean Jordan, 6 p.m., 12 S Bridge St, Chippewa Falls. gochippewafalls.com.
Weekend Brunch: Josh Gallagher, 10 a.m.-1 p.m., 715-839-0601; theoxbowhotel.com.
U.S. Open Chainsaw Sculpture Championship, starts at 10 a.m., Paul Bunyan Logging Camp Museum, 1110 Half Moon Drive. uschainsawchamps.com.
Monday
Sunset Sounds Summer Concert Series: Uncommon Denominator, cover band that plays the classics, 8 p.m., Central Campus Mall, UW-Eau Claire. tinyurl.com/y27vmckb.
The Artisanals, with opening act Jim Pullman, rock, 7-9:30 p.m., The Plus, 208 S. Barstow St. $10. 715-832-8844.
Kickin’ It Country Summer Concert Series: Ranger Rudy & the Swingin Wingtips, 6:30 p.m., River Prairie Park, 1445 Front Porch Place, Altoona. Free.
Tuesday
Red Cedar Symphony, with Peter Phippen performing original composition “Lullaby,” 7 p.m., Veterans Memorial Park, 20 E. Stout St., Rice Lake.
Tuesday Night Blues: Mark Cameron, 6:30-8:30 p.m., Boyd Bandshell, Owen Park, 501 First Ave. chippewavalleyblues.com.
Dave Arcari, Scottish blues artist, 9 p.m. (presented by Tuesday Night Blues), Stones Throw, 304 Eau Claire St.
Open Mic hosted by Sean Jordan, 7:30-11 p.m., The Plus, 208 S. Barstow St. Free. 715-832-8844.
Riverfront Yard Games, 2:30-4:30 p.m., Chippewa Riverfront park, Chippewa Falls. Sponsored by Chippewa Falls Public Library; 715-723-1146; chippewafallslibrary.org.
Wednesday
Justin Hayward, singer for the Moody Blues, 7:30 p.m., Pablo Center at the Confluence, 128 Graham Ave. Tickets start at $49. 715-492-0240; pablocenter.org.
“Giant Steps: The Moon Landing,” family friendly presentation from Driftless Stargazing, 4-5 p.m., Chippewa Falls Public Library, 105 W. Central St. 715-723-1146; chippewafallslibrary.org.
“Giant Steps: The Moon Landing,” presentation by John Heasley of Driftless Stargazing, 7-8:30 p.m., Menomonie Public Library, 600 Wolske Bay Road. 715-232-2164; menomonielibrary.org.
Clear Water Comedy Night w. Patrick Hastie, 8-10 p.m., Zymurgy Brewing Company, 624 Main St. E., Menomonie. Free.
Eau Claire Municipal Band, 7:30 p.m., Boyd Bandshell, Owen Park.
Fusion at the Four Seasons: Cathy Reitz Trio, 5:30-6:30 p.m., River Prairie Park, 1445 Front Porch Place, Altoona. Free.
Rock’n on the River Summer Concert Series: Poor Man’s Ridge, 6:30-8 p.m., River Prairie Park, 1445 Front Porch Place, Altoona. Free.
Live Jazz on The Plus patio, 7-9 p.m., The Plus,208 S. Barstow St. 715-832-8844.
Thursday
Black Stone Cherry, hard rock, with two opening bands, 6 p.m., The Metro, 201 E. Lake St. $25 in advance, $30 at the door.
“Wisconsin UFOs: Watch the Sky,” presentation by Chad Lewis, 6 p.m., Chippewa Falls Public Library, 105 W. Central St. 715-723-1146; chippewafallslibrary.org.
The Swampers, “swampgrass” sextet, present “Today in the Valley,” with script and songs by Jerry Way, 7:30 p.m., Heyde Center for the Arts, 3 S. High St., Chippewa Falls. $13 adults, $12 seniors, $6 youth, $32 family. 715-720-4961; cvca.net.
Sounds Like Summer Concert Series: Soren Staff, the Nunnery, Jesse Stratton Band, 6 p.m., Phoenix Park. volumeone.org/sites/concerts.
Music Over Menomin: Yata, Sinz and Orfield, 7 p.m., Menomonie Public Library, 600 Wolske Bay Road. 715-232-2164; menomonielibrary.org.
Colfax Music in the Park: Red Cedar Sounds and Northern Lights Barbershoppers, 7 p.m., Keller Park.
Clear Water Comedy presents Patrick Hastie, 8:30-10 p.m., The Plus, 208 S. Barstow St. $7. 715-832-8844.
Vinyl Nights: Big Tall Jake, 8:30-11 p.m., The Lakely, 516 Galloway St. 715-839-0601; theoxbowhotel.com.
Art exhibits
“Ebb and Flow — Water,” works by 16 artists, through Aug. 28, Heyde Center for the Arts, 3 S. High St., Chippewa Falls. Free admission. 715-726-9000; cvca.net.
“Joe Mauer: Paintings From Nature,” through Sunday, Volume One Gallery, 205 N. Dewey St. 715-552-0457; tinyurl.com/y6xava2u.
“Sense of Place: THERE: Song of Myself,” through Sept. 9, Galaudet Gallery, 618 S. Farwell St. Hours: noon-8 p.m. Wednesday through Sunday. 715-513-9994; galaudetgallery.wix.com/ggllc.
Members’ Spotlight exhibition, public reception 6:30 to 8:30 p.m. today, exhibition runs through Sept. 8, galleries of The Phipps Center for the Arts, 109 Locust St., Hudson. Hours: 9 a.m.-4:30 p.m. Monday through Saturday; noon-4:30 p.m. Sunday. 715-386-2305, ext. 103; thephipps.org.
“Figuratively Speaking,” a group art show, through Aug. 28, L.E. Phillips Memorial Public Library, 400 Eau Claire St. Summer hours: Monday through Thursday, 10 a.m. to 9 p.m.; Friday, 10 a.m. to 6 p.m.; Saturday, 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Hours: 715-839-5004; ecpubliclibrary.info.
Paintings and mixed media by Tammy Ford, Saturday through Aug. 31, Mabel Tainter Center for the Arts, 205 Main St. E., Menomonie. 715-235-0001; mabeltainter.org.
“GO Paint! Chippewa Valley,” Graham Avenue Walking Gallery, Pablo Center at the Confluence, 128 Graham Ave. Through Aug. 30. Gallery hours: 10 a.m.-2 p.m. 715-492-0240; pablocenter.org.
Alan Honn, glassblowing; Ann Lee, oils; Marilyn Rau, acrylic on canvas; Peggy Skold, paintings, through August, artZ Gallery, 208 Keller Ave. N., Amery. 715-268-8600; artzgallery.org.
Student Artist in Residence Exhibition Best of Design Juried Exhibition, through today, UW-Stout’s Furlong Gallery, 178 Micheels Hall, Menomonie. Open 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Mondays through Saturdays. tinyurl.com/y4obkvf8.
Fine Arts Association group show, through Sept. 6, UW-Stout’s Gallery 209, Menomonie. tinyurl.com/y4obkvf8.
Museums
Chippewa Area History Center, 123 Allen St., Chippewa Falls. Open 9 a.m.-4 p.m. Tuesdays and 9 a.m.-1 p.m. the fourth Saturday of the month. 715-723-4399.
Chippewa Falls Museum of Industry and Technology, 21 E. Grand Ave., Chippewa Falls. Open 10 a.m.-3 p.m. Thursdays through Saturdays or by appointment. $5 adults, $3 youth, $1 under 12. 715-720-9206.
Children’s Museum of Eau Claire, 220 S. Barstow St. Open 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Tuesdays through Saturdays with extended hours until 7 p.m. Thursdays and noon to 5 p.m. Sundays. $7. 715-832-5437.
“Racing in the Chippewa Valley” exhibit on local car racing history, through Oct. 26, Chippewa Valley Museum, 1204 E. Half Moon Drive. Open 1-8 p.m. Tuesdays, 1-5 p.m. Wednesdays through Fridays and 10 a.m.-5 p.m. Saturdays. $7 adults, $4 students and youth. Free 4 and under. 715-834-7871; cvmuseum.com.
Russell J. Rassbach Heritage Museum and Fulton’s Workshop, 1820 Wakanda St., Menomonie. Open 11 a.m.-5 p.m. Tuesdays through Sundays. $5 adults, $3 youth, $1 ages 6 to 12, free 5 and under. Free on Sundays. 715-232-8685.
Paul Bunyan Logging Camp Museum, Carson Park. Open 10 a.m.-4:30 p.m. Mondays through Saturdays and 1-4:30 p.m. Sundays. $7 adults, $4 children. 715-835-6200.
Waldemar Ager Museum, 514 W. Madison St. Open 10 a.m.-2 p.m. the second and fourth Saturdays of each month and 4-6:30 p.m. on select Wednesdays or by appointment. 715-834-5204; agerhouse.org.