Today
Marijuana Deathsquads, Velvet Negroni, Margret Xmas, 8:30 p.m.-1 a.m., The Plus, 208 S. Barstow St. $10. 715-832-8844; tinyurl.com/yfq4xf8h.
Vinyl Nights: DJ Cooper, 8:30-11:30 p.m., The Lakely, 516 Galloway St. 715-839-0601, 844-OXBOW (692-6932); theoxbowhotel.com.
Maggie Sills and Emily Watkins, folk, 7-9 p.m., Acoustic Cafe, 505 S. Barstow St. 715-832-9090; theacoustic.com.
Friday
Naalia, black-Hispanic R&B artist, with Emily Watkins and Mikoy opening, 9 p.m., The Plus, 208 St. Barstow St. $5 in advance, $10 at the door. 715-832-8844; tinyurl.com/v3jngz8.
Joyann Parker, blues, 8-11 p.m., Cowboy Jack’s, 1432 Front Porch Place, Altoona. Free. 715-514-3289; cowboyjacksaltoona.com.
Girl Band, Jen Hazen, Kai Ulrica, Julie Majkowski, Kori Riesenweber, 7-9 p.m., Acoustic Cafe, 505 S. Barstow St. 715-832-9090; theacoustic.com.
Late Night Jazz: Jeremy Boettcher Trio, 8:30-11:30 p.m., The Lakely, 516 Galloway St. 715-839-0601, 844-OXBOW (692-6932); theoxbowhotel.com.
Duane Shaw, keyboards, variety of dinner music, standard hits, easy-listening, requests welcome, 6-9:30 p.m., Jake’s Supper Club, 5690 Highway D on Tainter Lake, Menomonie. 715-235-2465.
Saturday
Matt Wilson and his Orchestra, 7 p.m., WideSpot Performing Arts Center, Stockholm. $15 in advance, $18 at the door. 715-307-8941; 715-307-8941.
Clear Water Comedy presents Michael Palascak, 7:30-9:30 p.m., The Plus, 208 St. Barstow St. $10 in advance, $15 at the door. 715-832-8844; tinyurl.com/qqh2v6a.
40 Fingers, ‘60s/’70s classic oldies, 8:30 p.m.-midnight, Sammy’s Pizza, 2812 London Road. 715-831-1300.
Eggplant Heroes, Americana, 7-9 p.m., Acoustic Cafe, 505 S. Barstow St. 715-832-9090; theacoustic.com.
Painting demonstration with Terry Meyer, 3-6 p.m., 200 Main Art & Wine, 200 Main St. 715-379-9493; 200main.org.
Late Night Jazz: Jeremy Boettcher Trio, 8:30-11:30 p.m., The Lakely, 516 Galloway St. 715-839-0601, 844-OXBOW (692-6932); theoxbowhotel.com.
Monday
New Year’s Family Event, 5 to 9 p.m., Eau Claire Indoor Sports Center, 3456 Craig Road. Admission: $5; free for children 2 and younger; eauclaireymca.org/sc-events. The event will include DJ entertainment, games, prizes, inflatables, limo rides and a balloon drop.
“Sinatra and Company,” music from the Rat Pack era, 7 p.m., The Phipps Center for the Arts, 109 Locust St., Hudson. $29 adults, $22 students of any age. 715-386-8409; ThePhipps.org.
Tuesday
“Sinatra and Company,” music from the Rat Pack era, 3 and 7 p.m., The Phipps Center for the Arts, 109 Locust St., Hudson. $29 adults, $22 students of any age. 715-386-8409; ThePhipps.org.
Moonshine Band, classic rock, 9 p.m.-1 a.m., VFW Post 7232, 2900 W. Folsom St. 715-832-3528.
New Year’s Kids’ Bird Count, 9-11:30 a.m., Beaver Creek Reserve, S1 Highway K, rural Fall Creek. $5 to $7. Registration ends Tuesday. 715-877-2212; beavercreekreserve.org.
Noon Year’s Eve Party! 9 a.m.-noon, Children’s Museum of Eau Claire, 220 S. Barstow St. $7; free for kids younger than 1 year. 715-832-5437; childrensmuseumec.com.
New Year’s Eve family skate, 6-9 p.m. Hobbs Ice Arena, 915 Menomonie St. $4, including skate rental. A limited number of skates available. Participants encouraged to bring their own skates. 715-839-5032 or email Julie.Booth@eauclairewi.gov.
Troppo Big Band Jazz Orchestra, 6:30 p.m., Heyde Center for the Arts, 3 S. High St., Chippewa Falls. Evening includes appetizers with full bar. Admission: adults $16, seniors $15, youth $9. 715-720-4961; cvca.net.
Top Notchmen, 1-4 p.m., and Goggin Dance, with free dance lessons, 7:30 p.m.-midnight, Moose Family Center, 3606 Curvue Road. 715-835-6522.
New Year’s Eve Stand Up Comedy Bash!, 8 p.m.-1 a.m., The Plus 208 S Barstow St. All ages (18 and older recommended). General admission $10 in advance, $15 at the door. tinyurl.com/soamycl.
Free Rocking New Year’s Eve Bash, with Entropy O.A.C., Sin7, Tuthill Music (featuring Jason of VIA), 8 p.m.-1 a.m., Every Buddy’s Bar & Grill, 19 W. Central St., Chippewa Falls. Free admission. 715-861-3838.
Bear Creek Band, 9 p.m., Trails End Resort, 8080 N. Highway K, Hayward. Free. 715-634-2423; trails-end-resort.net.
DOB New Year’s Eve “20/20,” hosted by Day Old Bread, with The Firestarter, 9 p.m.; Peak Experience, 11 p.m.; Blast-Off Ball-Drop, midnight; To Infinity & Beyond, 1 a.m., The Mousetrap Tavern, 311 S. Barstow St. 715-832-8418.
New Year’s Eve with Rattle Can Red, 9 p.m.-1 a.m., The Snout Saloon, 13 W. Central St., Chippewa Falls. 715-723-4848.
NYE 2020 LIVE on The Lakely stage: Shane Leonard and His Band, 9:30 p.m.-12:30 a.m., The Lakely, 516 Galloway St. 715-839-0601; theoxbowhotel.com.
40 Fingers, ’60s/’70s classic oldies, 8-30 p.m.-1 a.m., Bridgewater Pub, 1009 W. Park Ave., Chippewa Falls. 715-723-6941; tinyurl.com/qdub52l; 40fingersband.com.
Wednesday
Christmas Village, 7 a.m.-9:30 p.m., Irvine Park, Chippewa Falls. Christmas scenes reminiscent of the Victorian era and local historical replicas, along with more than 60,000 lights. Closes today; tinyurl.com/yag44e7g.
Thursday
Vinyl Nights: Big Tall Jake, 8:30-11:30 p.m., The Lakely, 516 Galloway St. 715-839-0601, 844-OXBOW (692-6932); theoxbowhotel.com.
The Great American Songbook with Bartlett & Way, jazz standards, 7-9 p.m., Acoustic Cafe, 505 S. Barstow St. 715-832-9090; theacoustic.com.
Art exhibits
Andrea Schaffer, pastels, Lindamerry Udell, watercolors, through Jan. 31, Mabel Tainter Center for the Arts, 205 Main St. E. 715-235-0001; mabeltainter.org.
“Visions of Sugar Plums,” holiday art exhibit showing the advancement of tech alongside environmental awareness and commercial conservationism, through Jan. 10, Galaudet Gallery, 618 S. Farwell St. 715-513-9994; galaudetgallery.wix.com/ggllc.
Lynn Hutchinson, paintings, and Kris Crowe, mixed media, through Jan. 5, Lucy’s Delicatessen, 117 N. Bridge St., Chippewa Falls. 715-720-9800; foreign5.com/lucys-deli.
Bonnie Fetzek, watercolors, Mary Elworthy, watercolors, through Jan. 5, Altoona Public Library, 1303 Lynne Ave. 715-839-5029; altoonapubliclibrary.org.
“Feast & Famine: Questions in a Time of Plenty,” works by Mark Aumann, Christina Dickman-Loew, Ian Hanesworth, Richard Wunsch, and works from the Laurie Bieze permanent collection by Kay Dawson, and Mel Sundby, through Jan. 26, Graham Avenue Walking Gallery, Pablo Center at the Confluence, 128 Graham Ave. Free. 715-832-ARTS (2787), pablocenter.org.
“Twisted Play Things,” artwork inspired by a midwinter’s celebration, through Jan. 10, James W. Hansen Gallery, Pablo Center at the Confluence, 128 Graham Ave. Free. 715-832-ARTS (2787), pablocenter.org.
“Counted in the Stars,” the artwork of Laurie Bieze, through Feb. 9, Laurie Bieze Gallery, Pablo Center at the Confluence, 128 Graham Ave. Free. 715-832-ARTS (2787), pablocenter.org.
The paintings of Ukrainian-born, internationally known artist Eduard Gurevich, canvases ranging up to 5 feet wide; “The Architect: A Retrospective,” art, architecture and photography of internationally recognized artist Augusto Perez Palacios, B-Framed Galleries Fine Art and Framing, 313 S. Barstow St. 715-832-4476; bframed.com.
“Curious Points of View: Ink Drawings of Structures and Nature,” by Janice Roberts, through Jan. 6, L.E. Phillips Memorial Public Library, 400 Eau Claire St. 715-839-5004; ecpubliclibrary.info.
Julie Adams, acrylic ink, collage and assemblage; Loretta Pedersen, fiber art; Judy Hostvet/Paulson, varied media; Han Huisman, through Tuesday, artZ Gallery, 208 Keller Ave., Amery. 715-268-8600; artzgallery.org.
Assemblage sculpture by Abbey Fitzpatrick, ceramic sculpture and paintings by Erin Elizabeth Hunter , watercolor on paper by Keren Kroul, paintings by Ann Magnusson, ceramics by Kathy Mommsen, the 12th Annual exhibition of the Great River Chapter of the American Society of Botanical Arts featuring work in range of media by 36 artists, through Jan. 12, The Galleries, The Phipps Center for the Arts, 109 Locust St., Hudson. 715-386-2305, ext. 103; ThePhipps.org.
Museums
Gingerbread house display, through Saturday; Holiday Toy Trains, open 5-8 p.m. Tuesdays and Thursdays and 1-5 p.m. Saturdays through Saturday; “The Power of Children: Making a Difference,” sharing stories of Anne Frank, Ruby Bridges and Ryan White, through Jan. 4, Chippewa Valley Museum, 1204 E. Half Moon Drive. Open 1-8 p.m. Tuesdays, 1-5 p.m. Wednesdays through Fridays and 10 a.m.-5 p.m. Saturdays. For toy trains: $2 museum members, $9 adults, $6 ages 5-17. Regular admission: $7 adults, $4 students and youth. Free 4 and under. 715-834-7871; cvmuseum.com.
Chippewa Area History Center, 123 Allen St., Chippewa Falls. Open 9 a.m.-4 p.m. Tuesdays and 9 a.m.-1 p.m. the fourth Saturday of the month. 715-723-4399.
Chippewa Falls Museum of Industry and Technology, 21 E. Grand Ave., Chippewa Falls. Open 10 a.m.-3 p.m. Thursdays through Saturdays or by appointment. $5 adults, $3 youth, $1 under 12. 715-720-9206.
Children’s Museum of Eau Claire, 220 S. Barstow St. Open 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Tuesdays through Saturdays with extended hours until 7 p.m. Thursdays and noon to 5 p.m. Sundays. $7. 715-832-5437.
Russell J. Rassbach Heritage Museum and Fulton’s Workshop, 1820 Wakanda St., Menomonie. Open 11 a.m.-5 p.m. Tuesdays through Sundays. $5 adults, $3 youth, $1 ages 6 to 12, free 5 and under. Free on Sundays. 715-232-8685.
Paul Bunyan Logging Camp Museum, Carson Park. Open 10 a.m.-4:30 p.m. Mondays through Saturdays and 1-4:30 p.m. Sundays. $7 adults, $4 children. 715-835-6200.
Waldemar Ager Museum, 514 W. Madison St. Open 10 a.m.-2 p.m. the second and fourth Saturdays of each month and 4-7 p.m. the third Wednesday of each month or by appointment. 715-834-5204; agerhouse.org.