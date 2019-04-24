Today
“An Evening With Chris Botti,” jazz trumpeter, 7:30 p.m., RCU Theatre, Pablo Center at the Confluence, 128 Graham Ave. $45-$110. 715-492-0240; pablocenter.org. 715-492-0240; pablocenter.org.
“Text & Image – Poemeo,” poetry video by Heid E. Erdrich, 7 p.m., Woodland Theater, Davies Center, UW–Eau Claire. Free.
Glenn Miller Orchestra, 7:30 p.m., Park Center, Hayward. $35 in advance, $45 at the door, $5 for 18 and younger. TheParkCenter.com.
Clear Water Comedy presents Ali Sultan, 8-10 p.m., The Plus, 208 S Barstow St. $5; $3 for students. 715-832-8844.
Emily Watkins, 7-9 p.m., guitarist-vocalist, Acoustic Cafe, 505 S. Barstow St. 715-832-9090; theacoustic.com.
UWEC Jazz Fest: Vinyl Battle of Jazz Classics, 8:30-11 p.m., The Lakely, 516 Galloway St. 715-839-0601; theoxbowhotel.com.
Friday
Eau Claire Jazz Festival: clinics, master classes, performances, 8:30 a.m.-4:30 p.m., UW-Eau Claire campus and Pablo Center; 52nd Street, many bands performing at various venues, 6 p.m.-2 a.m., downtown Eau Claire; headliner concert, 7:30 p.m., featuring saxophonist-singer Grace Kelly, the New York Voices, winning ensembles, Pablo Center; Airmen of Note, 9:30 p.m., Pablo Center. 715-836-4092; eauclairejazz.com.
“Who’s Afraid of Virginia Woolf?” by Menomonie Theater Guild, 7:30 p.m., Mabel Tainter Center for the Arts, 205 Main St. E., Menomonie. $15 adults, $13 students, seniors, military. 715-231-7529; menomonietheaterguild.org.
“Mr. Popper’s Penguins,” by Eau Claire Children’s Theatre, 7:30 p.m., The Oxford, 1814 Oxford Ave. 715-839-8877; ecct.org.
UW-Stout Dance Ensemble presents "Evolution of Dance," 7 p.m., Johnson Fieldhouse gymnasium on campus. Tickets, available at the door, $7 for adults and $5 for students and children, cash only.
Left Lane Cruiser, One Night Standards, Unkle Daddy, Howard “Guitar” Luedtke, 6 p.m., Silver Dome Ballroom, 5 miles west of Neillsville on U.S. 10. $20.
“The Musical Adventures of Flat Stanley Jr.,” by the Phipps Children’s Theater, 7 p.m., The Phipps Center for the Arts, 109 Locust St., Hudson. $21 adults, $16 children. 715-386-8409; ThePhipps.org.
The Jimmys, 7:30 p.m., Park Center, Hayward. $20 in advance $30 at the door; $5 for 18 and younger. TheParkCenter.com.
Eau Claire Jazz Festival 52nd Street, 7-10 p.m., Acoustic Cafe, 505 S. Barstow St. 715-832-9090; theacoustic.com.
Bear Creek Band, 9 p.m.-1 a.m., The FOB, 406 N. Washington, Melrose. Free. 608-396-3020.
UW-Eau Claire Jazz Festival 52nd St., hosted by Cathy Reitz and 7 Swing, 6-7:45 p.m., The Plus, 208 S. Barstow St.
Hmong Heritage Month — Riff Off/Karaoke Night, 5:30-7:30 p.m., The LookOut, Hilltop Center, UW-Eau Claire. Hmong music featuring teams of four.
Film: “Casablanca,” 7 p.m., Woodland Theater, Davies Center, UW-Eau Claire.
UAC show: Christy Anna, 8 p.m., The Cabin, Davies Center, UW-Eau Claire.
Eau Claire Jazz Festival: 52nd Street, 6 p.m.-midnight, Oxbow Hotel, 516 Galloway St. 715-839-0601; theoxbowhotel.com.
Saturday
Eau Claire Jazz Festival: clinics, master classes, performances, 7 a.m.-4:30 p.m. UW-Eau Claire campus and Pablo Center; headliner concert, 7 p.m., featuring saxophonist-singer Grace Kelly, the New York Voices, winning ensembles, Pablo Center. 715-836-4092; eauclairejazz.com.
Chippewa Valley Film Festival, 17 short films of various genres, 7 p.m., with doors open at 6 p.m., Micon Cinemas Downtown, 315 S. Barstow St. $7; $4 for youth under 13. miconcinemas.com.
“Hello Gorgeous! An Intimate Tribute to the Music of Barbra Streisand,” 7:30 p.m., Heyde Center for the Arts, 3 S. High St., Chippewa Falls. $18 adults, $17 seniors, $9 youth. 715-726-9000, cvca.net.
“Who’s Afraid of Virginia Woolf?” by Menomonie Theater Guild, 7:30 p.m., Mabel Tainter Center for the Arts, 205 Main St. E., Menomonie. $15 adults, $13 students, seniors, military. 715-231-7529; menomonietheaterguild.org.
“Mr. Popper’s Penguins,” by Eau Claire Children’s Theatre, 11 a.m. and 1:30 p.m., The Oxford, 1814 Oxford Ave. 715-839-8877; ecct.org.
UW-Stout Dance Ensemble presents "Evolution of Dance," 2 p.m., Johnson Fieldhouse gymnasium on campus. Tickets, available at the door, $7 for adults and $5 for students and children, cash only.
Blugold Originals, Volume II, with Blugold singer-songwriters, the Innocent Men, 7 p.m., Riverside Theatre, Haas Fine Arts Center, UW-Eau Claire. $10. uwec.ticketforce.com.
The Blue Devil Jazz Orchestra and Jazz Embers, 7 p.m., Harvey Hall Theatre, UW-Stout, Menomonie. $5. 715-232-1122.
Symphonic Singers and Chamber Choir performing “Sing Out and Dance,” 4, Our Savior’s Lutheran Church, 910 9th St. E., Menomonie. $5. 715-232-1122.
Mitch Ryder, the One Night Standards, Supermodified, Howard “Guitar” Luedtke, 6 p.m.; old-time dance, 1-5 p.m.; part of classic car show, Silver Dome Ballroom, Silver Dome Ballroom, 5 miles west of Neillsville on U.S. 10. $10 for dance, $25 for evening show, $10 for car show (includes admission to dance).
“The Musical Adventures of Flat Stanley Jr.,” by the Phipps Children’s Theater, 1 and 4 p.m., The Phipps Center for the Arts, 109 Locust St., Hudson. $21 adults, $16 children. 715-386-8409; ThePhipps.org.
40 Fingers, ‘60s/’70s classic oldies, 8 p.m.-midnight, VFW Post 305, 1300 Starr Ave. 715-552-8438.
Eggplant Heroes, Americana, 7-10 p.m., Acoustic Cafe, 505 S. Barstow St. 715-832-9090; theacoustic.com.
Jam It for the Planet, , noon-11:59 p.m., The Plus, 208 S. Barstow St. $5. 715-832-8844.
UAC show: Radiochurch, 8 p.m., The Cabin, Davies Center, UW-Eau Claire.
Catya solo, 8-11 p.m., Sheeley House Saloon, 236 W. River St., Chippewa Falls. 715-726-0561; sheeleyhousesaloon.com.
Live music by Mark Healey & Jim Schuh Duo, 7-10 p.m., Eagles Club, 2588 U.S. 53, Lake Hallie.
Film: “Casablanca,” 2 and 8 p.m., Woodland Theater, Davies Center, UW-Eau Claire.
Sunday
“Mr. Popper’s Penguins,” by Eau Claire Children’s Theatre, 7:30 p.m., The Oxford, 1814 Oxford Ave. 715-839-8877; ecct.org.
“Who’s Afraid of Virginia Woolf?” by Menomonie Theater Guild, 2 p.m., Mabel Tainter Center for the Arts, 205 Main St. E., Menomonie. $15 adults, $13 students, seniors, military. 715-231-7529; menomonietheaterguild.org.
“Not Your Every-Day House Tour,” 1-4 p.m., Schlegelmilch-McDaniel House, 517 S Farwell St. $5 adults, $2 children. 715-834-7871.
The Symphonic Band, 2 p.m., Great Hall, Memorial Student Center, UW-Stout, Menomonie. $5. 715-232-1122.
7th Annual Beatles on the Chippewa, tribute by over 50 regional musicians of the Fab Four’s music to benefit Blues on the Chippewa, Corral Bar & Riverside Grill, noon-8:30 p.m., 318 W. Main St., Durand. 715-672-8874.
“Wild Words,” readings of original work by Jason Splichal, Anne Sandell, Jack Bushnell, 5 p.m., Room 327, Pablo Center at the Confluence, 128 Graham Ave.
Banff Centre Mountain Film Festival World Tour, films related to the outdoors, 7-10 p.m., Pablo Center at the Confluence, 128 Graham Ave.
“The Musical Adventures of Flat Stanley Jr.,” 2 p.m., by the Phipps Children’s Theater, 1 and 4 p.m., The Phipps Center for the Arts, 109 Locust St., Hudson. $21 adults, $16 children. 715-386-8409; ThePhipps.org.
Clear Water Comedy Presents: Shane Torres, 7:30-9:30 p.m., The Plus, 208 S. Barstow St. $10 in advance, $15 at the door. 715-832-8844.
Ryan Herman & Carl Hartwich, 1-4:30 p.m., Pines Ballroom, 9690 Highway SS, Bloomer.
Film: “Casablanca,” 2 p.m., Woodland Theater, Davies Center, UW-Eau Claire.
Documentary film: “My So Called Enemy,” noon, Davey J’s Garage, Banbury Place, 930 Galloway St., Suite 218.
Monday
Monday Jazz Session hosted by Aaron Hedenstrom, 8-10 p.m., The Lakely, 516 Galloway St. 715-839-0601; theoxbowhotel.com.
Robert Frost Celebration of American Poetry, reading, 4-6 p.m., Centennial Hall, UW-Eau Claire.
Tuesday
“Proof,” by University Theatre, 7:30 p.m., Syse Black Box Theatre, Kleinpell Fine Arts building, UW-River Falls. $10 adults, $8 for 60 and older, $5 UW-RF students, others under 18. 715-425-3114, marketplace.uwrf.edu.
Discussion of the book “The Death and Life of the Great Lakes” by Dan Egan, 7-8 p.m., L.E. Phillips Memorial Public Library, 400 Eau Claire St. 715-839-5004; ecpubliclibrary.info.
UW-Eau Claire Women’s Chorus, 7:30 p.m., Gantner Concert Hall, Haas Fine Arts Center, UW-Eau Claire. uwec.ticketforce.com.
Clear Water Comedy Presents Ryan O’Flanagan, 7:30 p.m., The Plus, 208 S. Barstow St. $15 in advance, $20 at the door. 715-832-8844.
Wednesday
“Proof,” by University Theatre, 7:30 p.m., Syse Black Box Theatre, Kleinpell Fine Arts building, UW-River Falls. $10 adults, $8 for 60 and older, $5 UW-RF students, others under 18. 715-425-3114, marketplace.uwrf.edu.
UW-Eau Claire Women’s Chorus, 7:30 p.m., Gantner Concert Hall, Haas Fine Arts Center, UW-Eau Claire. uwec.ticketforce.com.
“Our Magnificent and Vulnerable Great Lakes,” presentation, 7-8 p.m., L.E. Phillips Memorial Public Library, 400 Eau Claire St. 715-839-5004; ecpubliclibrary.info. Registration recommended.
Classic Country Jam Session, hosted by the Bear Creek Boys, 7-10 p.m., Northwoods Brew Pub, 50819 West St., Osseo. Free. All country singers, pickers, other musicians invited to perform. 715-597-1828
Thursday
Chastity Brown, folk, rock, soul, 7:30 p.m., Jamf Theatre, Pablo Center at the Confluence, 128 Graham Ave. $20. 715-492-0240; pablocenter.org. 715-492-0240; pablocenter.org.
“Aquatic Invasive Species in and Around the Chippewa Valley,” presentation by local experts, 7-8 p.m., L.E. Phillips Memorial Public Library, 400 Eau Claire St. 715-839-5004; ecpubliclibrary.info.
Stout Game Expo 2019, featuring dozens of free games, 6-9 p.m. Memorial Student Center, UW-Stout, Menomonie. tinyurl.com/y4fsrxx7.
“Proof,” by University Theatre, 7:30 p.m., Syse Black Box Theatre, Kleinpell Fine Arts building, UW-River Falls. $10 adults, $8 for 60 and older, $5 UW-RF students, others under 18. 715-425-3114, marketplace.uwrf.edu.
Minneapolis Takeover Show, featuring four Minneapolis comedians, 8-10:30 p.m. The Plus, 208 S Barstow St. $5; $3 for students. 715-832-8844.
Saving Abel, Southern rock, 7 p.m., Stout Ale House and Broadway Bar, 1501 N. Broadway St., Menomonie.
Vinyl Nights, 8:30-11 p.m., The Lakely, 516 Galloway St. 715-839-0601; theoxbowhotel.com.
Art exhibits
Wisconsin ArtsWest 40, through May 28, L.E. Phillips Memorial Public Library, 400 Eau Claire St. Open 10 a.m.-9 p.m. Monday, Wednesday, Thursday; 10 a.m.-9 p.m. Tuesday; 10 a.m.-6 p.m. Friday; 10 a.m.-5 p.m. Saturday; 1-5 p.m. Sunday. 715-839-5004; ecpubliclibrary.info.
Annual high school art exhibit, through Friday, Charter Bank, 1010 W. Clairemont Ave.
Bachelor of Fine Arts senior thesis exhibitions by 13 UW-River Falls seniors, through May 8, Gallery 101, Kleinpell Fine Arts building. Hours: 2-7 p.m. Monday-Thursday, noon-7 p.m. Friday, Free. 715-425-3266.
“Everything You Can Imagine is Real — An Exhibit of High School Student Art,” through May 3, Graham Avenue Walking Gallery, Pablo Center at the Confluence, 128 Graham Ave. Artists’ reception, 5-7 p.m. today. Gallery hours: 10 a.m.-4 p.m. 715-492-0240; pablocenter.org.
“Then: Founding Artists of the Chippewa Valley,” works from the permanent collection, through May 17, James W. Hansen Gallery, Pablo Center at the Confluence, 128 Graham Ave. Gallery hours: 10 a.m.-4 p.m. 715-492-0240; pablocenter.org.
Hope Greene// Eau Clair de Lune, liquid photography techniques and written words, through April 27, The Local Store Gallery, 205 N. Dewey St.
Sandi Churness, batik, Heidi Bresina, pottery and wool felting, through April, Valley Art Gallery, 304 N. Bridge St., Chippewa Falls.
Gail Fox, photography, Beth Creekmore, acrylic, oil and watercolor, Valley Art Association at Foreign 5 Gallery, Lucy’s Deli, 117 N. Bridge St. Chippewa Falls. Open 7 a.m.-4 p.m. Mondays through Saturdays.
Student Artist in Residence Exhibition Best of Design Juried Exhibition, Monday through Aug. 1, with reception 5-7 p.m. today, UW-Stout’s Furlong Gallery, 178 Micheels Hall, Menomonie. Open 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Mondays through Saturdays.
Museums
Chippewa Area History Center, 123 Allen St., Chippewa Falls. Open 9 a.m.-4 p.m. Tuesdays and 9 a.m.-1 p.m. the fourth Saturday of the month. 715-723-4399.
Chippewa Falls Museum of Industry and Technology, 21 E. Grand Ave., Chippewa Falls. Open 10 a.m.-3 p.m. Thursdays through Saturdays or by appointment. $5 adults, $3 youth, $1 under 12. 715-720-9206.
Children’s Museum of Eau Claire, 220 S. Barstow St. Open 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Tuesdays through Saturdays with extended hours until 7 p.m. Thursdays and noon to 5 p.m. Sundays. $7. 715-832-5437.
“Spirited: Prohibition in America,” traveling exhibit, through May 25, Chippewa Valley Museum, 1204 E. Half Moon Drive. Open 1-8 p.m. Tuesdays, 1-5 p.m. Wednesdays through Fridays and 10 a.m.-5 p.m. Saturdays. $7 adults, $4 students and youth. Free 4 and under. 715-834-7871.
Chippewa Valley Museum, 1204 E. Half Moon Drive. Open 1-8 p.m. Tuesdays, 1-5 p.m. Wednesdays through Fridays and 10 a.m.-5 p.m. Saturdays. $7 adults, $4 students and youth. Free 4 and under. 715-834-7871.
Russell J. Rassbach Heritage Museum and Fulton’s Workshop, 1820 Wakanda St., Menomonie. Open 11 a.m.-5 p.m. Tuesdays through Sundays. $5 adults, $3 youth, $1 6 to 12, free 5 and under. Free on Sundays. 715-232-8685.
Paul Bunyan Logging Camp Museum, Carson Park. Open 10 a.m.-4:30 p.m. Mondays through Saturdays and 1-4:30 p.m. Sundays. $7 adults, $4 children. 715-835-6200.
Waldemar Ager Museum, 514 W. Madison St. Open 10 a.m.-2 p.m. the second and fourth Saturdays of each month and 4-7 p.m. on the third Wednesdays of each month or by appointment. 715-834-5204.