Today
Blue Ox Music Festival, bluegrass-Americana, with the Infamous Stringdusters, Trampled By Turtles, Railroad Earth, other bands, 5024 Crescent Ave. 715-602-4440; blueoxmusicfestival.com.
Eau Claire Children’s Theatre presents “Mid-Life! The Crisis Musical,” 7:30 p.m., The Oxford, 1814 Oxford Ave. 715-839-8877; ecct.org.
“Pioneers at The Falls: The Chippewa Falls Saga,” script and songs by Jerry Way, cash bar at 11:30 a.m., dinner at noon, show at 1 p.m., Heyde Center for the Arts, 3 S. High St., Chippewa Falls. $34 adults, $33 seniors. 715-720-4961; cvca.net.
Sounds Like Summer Concert Series: Cait Mcgarvey, Past & the Present, Justin Jay Arnold, 6 p.m., Phoenix Park. volumeone.org/sites/concerts.
Music Over Menomin, with Poppa Bear Norton, country, 7 p.m., Menomonie Public Library, 600 Wolske Bay Road. 715-232-2164; menomonielibrary.org.
Clear Water Comedy Presents Mike Lister, 8:30-10:30 p.m., The Plus, 208 S. Barstow St. $5; $3 for students. 715-832-8844.
Vinyl Nights: Mabis, 8:30-11 p.m., The Lakely, 516 Galloway St. 715-839-0601; theoxbowhotel.com.
Friday
Blue Ox Music Festival, bluegrass-Americana, with Trampled By Turtles, Pert Near Sandstone, Railroad Earth, other bands, 5024 Crescent Ave. 715-602-4440; blueoxmusicfestival.com.
Eau Claire Children’s Theatre presents “Mid-Life! The Crisis Musical,” 7:30 p.m., The Oxford, 1814 Oxford Ave. 715-839-8877; ecct.org.
Korean Performing Arts Concert presented by Jang-mi Korean Dance & Drum, 7 p.m., Jamf Theatre, Pablo Center at the Confluence, 128 Graham Ave. $5 for adults, free for seniors, youth and students. 715-492-0240; pablocenter.org.
En Avant School of Dance, 6 p.m., RCU Theatre, Pablo Center at the Confluence, 128 Graham Ave. $.75 to $10. 715-492-0240; pablocenter.org.
The Bear Creek Band, official PRCA After Rodeo Party, 10 p.m.-2 a.m., The Pump House, 504 Main St., Downing. 715-265-7855.
40 Fingers, ‘60s/’70s classic oldies, 7-11 p.m., Eau Claire Moose Lodge, 3606 Curvue Road. 715-835-6522.
SauceaLemel- Early Mornings/Late Nights Party, 7 p.m., The Venue, 209 Graham Ave. $5.
Late Night Jazz: Josh Gallagher Trio, 8:30-11:30 p.m., The Lakely, 516 Galloway St. 715-839-0601; theoxbowhotel.com.
Movie Matinee: Alfred Hitchcock’s “North by Northwest,” 2 p.m., Chippewa Falls Public Library, 105 W. Central St. 715-723-1146. chippewafallslibrary.org.
Saturday
Blue Ox Music Festival, bluegrass-Americana, with Railroad Earth, the Dead South, Them Coulee Boys, 5024 Crescent Ave. 715-602-4440; blueoxmusicfestival.com.
Eau Claire Children’s Theatre presents “Mid-Life! The Crisis Musical,” 7:30 p.m., The Oxford, 1814 Oxford Ave. 715-839-8877; ecct.org.
Gallery Show: Singing OUT w/Heather Mae, Crys Matthews, JJ Jones, 8-10 p.m., Oxbow Hotel, 516 Galloway St. $15 in advance, $18 at the door. 715-839-0601; theoxbowhotel.com.
“Francis and the Lights: Microphone and a Spotlight,” 7 p.m., RCU Theatre, Pablo Center at the Confluence, 128 Graham Ave. Tickets sold out. 715-492-0240; pablocenter.org.
“Francis and the Lights: Grand Piano and an After-Party,” 10 p.m., Jamf Theatre, Pablo Center at the Confluence, 128 Graham Ave. $50. 715-492-0240; pablocenter.org.
En Avant School of Dance, noon, RCU Theatre, Pablo Center at the Confluence, 128 Graham Ave. $.75 to $10. 715-492-0240; pablocenter.org.
Korean drumming workshop presented by Jang-mi Korean Dance & Drum, 7 p.m., Jamf Theatre, Pablo Center at the Confluence, 128 Graham Ave. $10. 715-492-0240; pablocenter.org.
Kirko Bangz Live at The Metro, 5 p.m.-2 a.m., 201 E. Lake St. $30 or $75 for VIP.
The Bear Creek Band and the Sage Band, alternating sets, 7 p.m.-1 a.m., Lake Martha Days Street Dance, downtown Osseo. facebook.com/OsseoLMD/.
40 Fingers, ‘60s/’70s classic oldies, 3-7 p.m., Lynda’s Lakeshore Resort, 1017 24½ 25th St., Chetek. 715-859-2916.
Late Night Jazz: Jeremy Boettcher Trio, 8:30-11:30 p.m., The Lakely, 516 Galloway St. 715-839-0601; theoxbowhotel.com.
Weekend Brunch: Brady Dideon, 10 a.m.-1 p.m., 715-839-0601; theoxbowhotel.com.
Sunday
Eau Claire Children’s Theatre presents “Mid-Life! The Crisis Musical,” 1:30 p.m., The Oxford, 1814 Oxford Ave. 715-839-8877; ecct.org.
Sunday Summer Concert Series with Dawn Marie, Chippewa Riverfront park, 12 S. Bridge St., Chippewa Falls.
Reuben Ristrom and the Bourbon Street Boys Jazz Band, featuring members of the Upper Mississippi Jazz Band and the Barbary Coast Dixieland Show Band, 7 p.m., The Phipps Center for the Arts, 109 Locust St., Hudson. $24, $17. 715-386-8409; ThePhipps.org.
The Bear Creek Band, 3-7 p.m., Pioneer Grill & Saloon, E5699 CR-D, Menomonie. Free. 715-235-9927.
Live music by Mark Healey & Jim Schuh Duo, 4-7 p.m., Lake Hallie Golf, 110th Street Chippewa Falls. 715-861-5442.
Monday
Summer Performance Night with emBARK Dog Tricks/Agility Show, Altoona Public Library, 1303 Lynn Ave. 715-839-5029; altoonapubliclibrary.org.
Tuesday
Tuesday Night Blues, with Mojo Lemon Blues Band, 6:30-8:30 p.m., Boyd Bandshell, Owen Park, 501 First Ave. chippewavalleyblues.com.
Music Over Menomin Jr. with Jim Nelson, 6-7 p.m., Menomonie Public Library, 600 Wolske Bay Road. 715-232-2164; menomonielibrary.org.
Open Mic hosted by Blaine and Leah Howard, 7:30 p.m., The Plus, 205 St. Barstow St. Free.
Wednesday
Fusion at the Four Seasons, with Sandra Marie, 5:30-6:30 p.m., River Prairie Park, 1445 Front Porch Place, Altoona. Free.
Rock’n on the River Summer Concert Series, with Sage, 6:30 p.m., River Prairie Park, 1445 Front Porch Place, Altoona. Free.
Eau Claire Municipal Band, 7:30 p.m., Boyd Bandshell, Owen Park.
Glen Gerard, magician, 1:30-2:15 p.m., Eau Claire Room, L.E. Phillips Memorial Public Library, 400 Eau Claire St. Tickets free but required for entrance. 715-839-5004; ecpubliclibrary.info.
Summer Cinema: “Iron Man,” 8 p.m., Central Campus Mall, UW-Eau Claire. Free.
Live Jazz on the Patio, 7-9 p.m., The Plus, 208 S. Barstow St.
Thursday
Bukcherry, with Joyous Wolf, The Metro, 201 E. Lake St. $25 in advance. All ages show. bit.ly/2WF1bqb.
Lorie Line, solo piano tour, 7 p.m., Mabel Tainter Center for the Arts, 205 Main St., Menomonie. $52-$54. 715-235-0001; mabeltainter.org.
Sounds Like Summer Concert Series: the Holy Rifles, Stare Across, Jim Pullman, 6 p.m., Phoenix Park. volumeone.org/sites/concerts.
Music Over Menomin, with Rhythm Posse, funk, 7 p.m., Menomonie Public Library, 600 Wolske Bay Road. 715-232-2164; menomonielibrary.org.
Clear Water Comedy presents Jeff Pfoser, 8:30-10:30 p.m., The Plus, 208 S. Barstow St. $5; $3 for students. 715-832-8844.
Vinyl Nights: Mariah Kewin, 8:30-11 p.m., The Lakely, 516 Galloway St. 715-839-0601; theoxbowhotel.com.
Art exhibits
“Figuratively Speaking,” a group art show, Monday through Aug. 28, with artists’ reception 7 to 8 p.m. today in the library’s second floor gallery, L.E. Phillips Memorial Public Library, 400 Eau Claire St. Hours: Monday through Thursday, 10 a.m. to 9 p.m.; Friday, 10 a.m. to 6 p.m.; Saturday, 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Hours: 715-839-5004; ecpubliclibrary.info.
“In the Moment,” featuring Nick DeVries (potter) and Hannah Heyer (painter), Seasons on St. Croix Gallery, 401 Second St., Hudson. Show up through June 30. 715-381-2906; seasonsonstcroix.com.
Batik by Sandra Churness, through June 29, Mabel Tainter Center for the Arts, 205 Main St. E., Menomonie. 715-235-0001; mabeltainter.org.
“GO Paint! Chippewa Valley,” Graham Avenue Walking Gallery, Pablo Center at the Confluence, 128 Graham Ave. Through Aug. 30. Gallery hours: 10 a.m.-2 p.m. 715-492-0240; pablocenter.org.
Photography and mixed media installation by Laura Andrews and Erika Ritzel, mixed media installation by Nicholas Kovatch, paintings and magical objects by C.B. Murphy, mixed media installation by Kelly O’Brien, mixed media paintings by Samuel Robertson, and alla prima oil paintings by Patty Voje, through Sunday, Phipps Center for the Arts, 109 Locust St., Hudson. Hours: 9 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. Monday-Saturday, noon-4:30 p.m. Sunday; closed May 25-27 for Memorial Day. 715-386-2305, ext. 103.
Lynne Maslowski, jewelry, Jean Arneson, paintings, prints and cards featuring local scenes, through June, Valley Art Gallery, 304 N. Bridge St., Chippewa Falls.
Erin Hill, mixed media, and Sharon Weeks, photography, through June 29, Valley Art Association at Foreign 5 Gallery, Lucy’s Deli, 117 N. Bridge St. Chippewa Falls. Open 7 a.m.-4 p.m. Mondays through Saturdays.
Pottery by Paul Supplee, chain saw carving and wool painting by LeAnn Oman Creations, paintings by Noelle Dahlen, through June, artZ Gallery, 208 Keller Ave. N., Amery. 715-268-8600; artzgallery.org.
Student Artist in Residence Exhibition Best of Design Juried Exhibition, through Aug. 1, UW-Stout’s Furlong Gallery, 178 Micheels Hall, Menomonie. Open 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Mondays through Saturdays. tinyurl.com/y4obkvf8.
Fine Arts Association group show, through Sept. 6, UW-Stout’s Gallery 209, Menomonie. tinyurl.com/y4obkvf8.
Museums
Chippewa Area History Center, 123 Allen St., Chippewa Falls. Open 9 a.m.-4 p.m. Tuesdays and 9 a.m.-1 p.m. the fourth Saturday of the month. 715-723-4399.
Chippewa Falls Museum of Industry and Technology, 21 E. Grand Ave., Chippewa Falls. Open 10 a.m.-3 p.m. Thursdays through Saturdays or by appointment. $5 adults, $3 youth, $1 under 12. 715-720-9206.
Children’s Museum of Eau Claire, 220 S. Barstow St. Open 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Tuesdays through Saturdays with extended hours until 7 p.m. Thursdays and noon to 5 p.m. Sundays. $7. 715-832-5437.
Chippewa Valley Museum, 1204 E. Half Moon Drive. Open 1-8 p.m. Tuesdays, 1-5 p.m. Wednesdays through Fridays and 10 a.m.-5 p.m. Saturdays. $7 adults, $4 students and youth. Free 4 and under. 715-834-7871; cvmuseum.com.
Russell J. Rassbach Heritage Museum and Fulton’s Workshop, 1820 Wakanda St., Menomonie. Open 11 a.m.-5 p.m. Tuesdays through Sundays. $5 adults, $3 youth, $1 6 to 12, free 5 and under. Free on Sundays. 715-232-8685.
Paul Bunyan Logging Camp Museum, Carson Park. Open 10 a.m.-4:30 p.m. Mondays through Saturdays and 1-4:30 p.m. Sundays. $7 adults, $4 children. 715-835-6200.
Waldemar Ager Museum, 514 W. Madison St. Open 10 a.m.-2 p.m. the second and fourth Saturdays of each month and 4-7 p.m. on the third Wednesdays of each month or by appointment. 715-834-5204.