Today
“Journalism in 2019: To Tell the Truth,” presentation by Tracy Grant, Washington Post managing editor for staff development and standards as part of Ann Devroy Memorial Forum, 7 p.m., Schofield Auditorium, UW-Eau Claire. Free.
UWEC presents Progressive Performance, collaborative faculty performances, 7:30 p.m., Pablo Center at the Confluence, 128 Graham Ave. $5 adults, $3.50 students. 715-492-0240; pablocenter.org.
Tommy Ryman, comedian, 7:30 p.m., Mabel Tainter Center for the Arts, Menomonie. $15-$20. 715-235-0001; mabeltainter.org.
Jim Phillips Project, originals-covers, 7-9 p.m., Acoustic Cafe, 505 S. Barstow St. 715-832-9090; theacoustic.com.
Clear Water Comedy’s Roast of Cullen Ryan, 9-11 p.m. The Plus, 208 S Barstow St. $3. 715-832-8844.
Vinyl Nights, Gabe Larson, 8:30-11 p.m., The Lakely, 516 Galloway St. 715-839-0601; theoxbowhotel.com.
Friday
Road to Blue Ox tour, with Pert Near Sandstone, Them Coulee Boys, Barbaro, 7 p.m., The Metro, 201 E. Lake St. $20. tinyurl.com/yy9eawc3.
Farewell Angelina, all female country group, 7:30 p.m., RCU Theatre, Pablo Center at the Confluence, 128 Graham Ave. $25-$65. 715-492-0240; pablocenter.org.
Road to Blue Ox After Party, LazyLightning420, 11 p.m.-2 a.m., The Plus, 208 S. Barstow St. Free with wristband showing paid entrance to Road to Blue Ox show, $5 without.
Unplugged at the Library presents Pit Wagon, 7-9 p.m., Chippewa Falls Public Library,105 West Central St. Free. 715-723-1146; chippewafallslibrary.org.
One Less Guest, eclectic trio, 7-10 p.m., Acoustic Cafe, 505 S. Barstow St. 715-832-9090; theacoustic.com.
Late Night Jazz: Ted Olsen and Joe Strachan, 8:30 p.m.-11 p.m., The Lakely, 516 Galloway St. 715-839-0601; theoxbowhotel.com.
Saturday
Phipps Dance Company with special guests Junior Phipps Dance Company, 7:30 p.m., Phipps Center for the Arts, 109 Locust St., Hudson. 715-386-8409, ThePhipps.org.
Soul Asylum, with Drunk Drivers and FM Down, all ages, 6-10 p.m. p.m., The Metro, 201 E. Lake St. $25 in advance, $30 at the door.
Ronald Raygun album release show, with the Holy Rifles, IOSIS, all ages, 8:30 p.m., The Plus, 208 S. Barstow St. $5. 715-832-8844.
And Friends, 7-10 p.m., blues-rock-folk, Acoustic Cafe, 505 S. Barstow St. 715-832-9090; theacoustic.com.
Moonshine Band, classic rock, 8 p.m.-12, VFW 2900 W Folsom St, 715-832-3528.
Kristine Hansen, author of “Wisconsin Cheese Cookbook: Creamy, Cheesy, Sweet and Savory Recipes From the State’s Best Creameries,” 11:30 a.m.-2 p.m., Oxbow Hotel, 516 Galloway St. 715-839-0601; theoxbowhotel.com.
Late Night Jazz: Sue Orfield, 8:30 p.m.-midnight, The Lakely, 516 Galloway St. 715-839-0601; theoxbowhotel.com.
Sunday
Phipps Dance Company with special guests Junior Phipps Dance Company, 2 p.m., Phipps Center for the Arts, 109 Locust St., Hudson. 715-386-8409, ThePhipps.org.
Monday
Concert by yMusic, chamber group of six instrumentalists, 7:30 p.m., Riverside Theatre, Haas Fine Arts Center, UW-Eau Claire. Free. Part of group’s music and theater arts department residency on campus.
“It Was the Right Time: An Evening With Freedom Rider and Civil Rights Activist Dr. Rip Patton,” 7 p.m., Jamf Theatre, Pablo Center at the Confluence, 128 Graham Ave. Free, but tickets must be obtained in advance. 715-492-0240; pablocenter.org.
Monday Jazz Session hosted by Aaron Hedenstrom, 8-10 p.m., The Lakely, 516 Galloway St. 715-839-0601; theoxbowhotel.com.
Tuesday
“The Noble Experiment: Prohibition in Eau Claire,” presentation by historian Brian Blakely, 6:30 p.m., part of “Spirited: Prohibition in America,” traveling exhibit, Chippewa Valley Museum, 1204 E. Half Moon Drive. Exhibit runs through May 25. Open 1-8 p.m. Tuesdays, 1-5 p.m. Wednesdays through Fridays and 10 a.m.-5 p.m. Saturdays. Regular admission: $7 adults, $4 students and youth. Free 4 and under. 715-834-7871; cvmuseum.com.
UW-Eau Claire Symphony Band, 7:30 p.m., Gantner Concert Hall, Haas Fine Arts Center, UW-Eau Claire. For tickets go to uwec.ticketforce.com. 715-492-0240; pablocenter.org.
Open mic, SAAM Takeover with host Kes Albright, 7:30 p.m., The Plus, 208 S. Barstow St. Free. 715-832-8844.
Wednesday
“Just Bag It,” fashion show, creations made completely out of recycled materials, 6 p.m., Schofield Auditorium, UW-Eau Claire.
International poetry reading, works in more than 25 languages, 7 p.m., Davies Center, UW-Eau Claire. Free.
UW-Eau Claire Symphonic Choir and Wind Symphony, 7:30 p.m., Pablo Center at the Confluence, 128 Graham Ave. $3.50, $7.
Svetlana Mintcheva, guest speaker on censorship, 3-5 p.m., Oakwood Room, Memorial Student Center, UW-Stout, Menomonie. Free.
Thursday
“An Evening With Chris Botti,” jazz trumpeter, 7:30 p.m., RCU Theatre, Pablo Center at the Confluence, 128 Graham Ave. $45-$110. 715-492-0240; pablocenter.org. 715-492-0240; pablocenter.org.
“Text & Image – Poemeo” poetry video by Heid E. Erdrich, 7 p.m., Woodland Theater, Davies Center, UW–Eau Claire. Free.
Clear Water Comedy presents Ali Sultan, 8-10 p.m. The Plus, 208 S Barstow St. $5; $3 for students. 715-832-8844.
Emily Watkins, 7-9 p.m., guitarist-vocalist, Acoustic Cafe, 505 S. Barstow St. 715-832-9090; theacoustic.com.
UWEC Jazz Fest: Vinyl Battle of Jazz Classics, 8:30-11 p.m., The Lakely, 516 Galloway St. 715-839-0601; theoxbowhotel.com.
Art exhibits
55th annual Spring Art Show, two- and three-dimensional art by local artists, Heyde Center for the Arts, 3 S. High St., Chippewa Falls. Through Friday. Open 10 a.m.-5 p.m. Mondays through Thursdays, 10 a.m.-4 p.m. Fridays. 715-726-9000. 715-726-9000, cvca.net.
Wisconsin ArtsWest 40, through May 28, L.E. Phillips Memorial Public Library, 400 Eau Claire St. Open 10 a.m.-9 p.m. Monday, Wednesday, Thursday; 10 a.m.-9 p.m. Tuesday; 10 a.m.-6 p.m. Friday; 10 a.m.-5 p.m. Saturday; 1-5 p.m. Sunday (closed April 21). 715-839-5004; ecpubliclibrary.info.
62nd annual Juried Student Art Show, through Wednesday, Foster Gallery, Haas Fine Arts Center, UW-Eau Claire. Hours: 10 a.m.-4:30 p.m. Monday-Friday and 6 to 8 p.m. Thursday; 1-4:30 p.m. Saturday-Sunday.
Annual high school art exhibit, Monday through April 26, Charter Bank, 1010 W. Clairemont Ave.
Bachelor of Fine Arts senior thesis exhibitions by 13 UW-River Falls seniors, through May 8, Gallery 101, Kleinpell Fine Arts building. Hours: 2-7 p.m. Monday-Thursday, noon-7 p.m. Friday, Free. 715-425-3266.
“Everything You Can Imagine is Real — An Exhibit of High School Student Art,” through May 3, Graham Avenue Walking Gallery, Pablo Center at the Confluence, 128 Graham Ave. Artists’ reception, 5-7 p.m. today. Gallery hours: 10 a.m.-4 p.m. 715-492-0240; pablocenter.org.
“Then: Founding Artists of the Chippewa Valley,” works from the permanent collection, through May 17, James W. Hansen Gallery, Pablo Center at the Confluence, 128 Graham Ave. Gallery hours: 10 a.m.-4 p.m. 715-492-0240; pablocenter.org.
Hope Greene// Eau Clair de Lune, liquid photography techniques and written words, through April 27, The Local Store Gallery, 205 N. Dewey St.
Sandi Churness, batik, Heidi Bresina, pottery and wool felting, through April, Valley Art Gallery, 304 N. Bridge St., Chippewa Falls.
Gail Fox, photography, Beth Creekmore, acrylic, oil and watercolor, Valley Art Association at Foreign 5 Gallery, Lucy’s Deli, 117 N. Bridge St. Chippewa Falls. Open 7 a.m.-4 p.m. Mondays through Saturdays.
Student Artist in Residence Exhibition Best of Design Juried Exhibition, Monday through Aug. 1, with reception 5-7 p.m. Thursday, UW-Stout’s Furlong Gallery, 178 Micheels Hall, Menomonie. Open 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Mondays through Saturdays.
Museums
Chippewa Area History Center, 123 Allen St., Chippewa Falls. Open 9 a.m.-4 p.m. Tuesdays and 9 a.m.-1 p.m. the fourth Saturday of the month. 715-723-4399.
Chippewa Falls Museum of Industry and Technology, 21 E. Grand Ave., Chippewa Falls. Open 10 a.m.-3 p.m. Thursdays through Saturdays or by appointment. $5 adults, $3 youth, $1 under 12. 715-720-9206.
Children’s Museum of Eau Claire, 220 S. Barstow St. Open 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Tuesdays through Saturdays with extended hours until 7 p.m. Thursdays and noon to 5 p.m. Sundays. $7. 715-832-5437.
“Spirited: Prohibition in America,” traveling exhibit, through May 25, Chippewa Valley Museum, 1204 E. Half Moon Drive. Open 1-8 p.m. Tuesdays, 1-5 p.m. Wednesdays through Fridays and 10 a.m.-5 p.m. Saturdays. $7 adults, $4 students and youth. Free 4 and under. 715-834-7871.
Chippewa Valley Museum, 1204 E. Half Moon Drive. Open 1-8 p.m. Tuesdays, 1-5 p.m. Wednesdays through Fridays and 10 a.m.-5 p.m. Saturdays. $7 adults, $4 students and youth. Free 4 and under. 715-834-7871.
Russell J. Rassbach Heritage Museum and Fulton’s Workshop, 1820 Wakanda St., Menomonie. Open 11 a.m.-5 p.m. Tuesdays through Sundays. $5 adults, $3 youth, $1 6 to 12, free 5 and under. Free on Sundays. 715-232-8685.
Paul Bunyan Logging Camp Museum, Carson Park. Open 10 a.m.-4:30 p.m. Mondays through Saturdays and 1-4:30 p.m. Sundays. $7 adults, $4 children. 715-835-6200.
Waldemar Ager Museum, 514 W. Madison St. Open 10 a.m.-2 p.m. the second and fourth Saturdays of each month and 4-7 p.m. on the third Wednesdays of each month or by appointment. 715-834-5204.