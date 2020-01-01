Today
Vinyl Nights: Big Tall Jake, 8:30-11:30 p.m., The Lakely, 516 Galloway St. 715-839-0601, 844-OXBOWEC (692-6932); theoxbowhotel.com.
The Great American Songbook with Bartlett & Way, jazz standards, 7-9 p.m., Acoustic Cafe, 505 S. Barstow St. 715-832-9090; theacoustic.com.
Friday
The Bear Creek Band, 8 p.m.-midnight, VFW Post 4086, 138 E. Second St., Wabasha, Minn. Free. 651-565-4766.
Eau Claire Children’s Theatre presents “Bridge to Terabithia,” 7:30 p.m., The Oxford, 1814 Oxford Ave. $16 seniors/adults; $10 youth/students. 715-839-8877; ecct.org.
Another August, singer-songwriter folk duo, 7-9 p.m., Acoustic Cafe, 505 S. Barstow St. 715-832-9090; theacoustic.com.
Cody James, blues, soul, rock, 7-9 p.m., Caffe Tempo, 2530 Golf Road.
Pablo Film Series presents “Clue,” 7:30 p.m., RCU Theatre, Pablo Center at the Confluence, 128 Graham Ave. $7 general admission. 715-832-2787 (ARTS), pablocenter.org.
Late Night Jazz: Josh Gallagher, 8:30-11:30 p.m., The Lakely, 516 Galloway St. 715-839-0601, 844-OXBOWEC (692-6932); theoxbowhotel.com.
Duane Shaw, keyboards, variety of dinner music, standard hits, easy-listening, requests welcome, 6-9:30 p.m., Jake’s Supper Club, 5690 Highway D on Tainter Lake, Menomonie. 715-235-2465.
Saturday
Eau Claire Children’s Theatre presents “Bridge to Terabithia,” 1:30 p.m., The Oxford, 1814 Oxford Ave. $16 seniors/adults; $10 youth/students. 715-839-8877; ecct.org.
Midwest Dueling Pianos, music, comedy, audience interaction, 7:30 p.m., Heyde Center for the Arts 3 S. High St., Chippewa Falls. $20 adults, $19 seniors, $13 youth. 715-720-4961; cvca.net.
The Bear Creek Band, 8 p.m.-midnight, VFW Post 305, 1300 Starr Ave. Free. 715-552-8438.
The Cathy Reitz Trio, 7-9 p.m., Acoustic Cafe, 505 S. Barstow St. 715-832-9090; theacoustic.com.
Painting demonstration with Terry Meyer, 3-5 p.m., 200 Main Art & Wine, 200 Main St. 715-379-9493; 200main.org.
Weekend Brunch: Shane Leonard, 10 a.m.-1 p.m., The Lakely, 516 Galloway St. 715-839-0601, 844-OXBOWEC (692-6932); theoxbowhotel.com.
Sunday
Eau Claire Children’s Theatre presents “Bridge to Terabithia,” 1:30 p.m., The Oxford, 1814 Oxford Ave. $16 seniors/adults; $10 youth/students. 715-839-8877; ecct.org.
Weekend Brunch: Brady Didion, 10 a.m.-1 p.m., The Lakely, 516 Galloway St. 715-839-0601, 844-OXBOWEC (692-6932); theoxbowhotel.com.
Tuesday
Winter Film Series: “Peanut Butter Falcon,” 7-8:30 p.m., Menomonie Public Library, 600 Wolske Bay Road. 715-232-2164; menomonielibrary.org.
Open Mic Night, sign-up at 7:30 p.m., showtime 8 p.m., The Plus, 208 S. Barstow St. 715-832-8844; tinyurl.com/vfwybum.
Wednesday
Women Writers on Wednesday with poet Peggy Trojan, 7-8 p.m., 200 Main Art & Wine Gallery, 200 Main St. 715-379-9493; 200main.org.
Classic Country Jam Session, hosted by The Bear Creek Boys, 7-10 p.m., Northwoods Brew Pub, 50819 West St., Osseo. Free. All country musicians and singers invited to perform. Back line provided — please bring your own ax. 715-597-1828.
Thursday
The Chippewa Valley Theatre Guild presents “Agatha Christie’s A Murder is Announced,” 7:30 p.m., The Grand Theatre, 102 W. Grand Ave. Adults/seniors $25, youth/students $12. 715-832-7529; cvtg.org.
“I Am King: The Michael Jackson Experience,” 7:30 p.m., RCU Theatre, Pablo Center at the Confluence, 128 Graham Ave. $34-$54. 715-832-2787 (ARTS), pablocenter.org.
Vinyl Nights: Kaiseron, 8:30-11:30 p.m., The Lakely, 516 Galloway St. 715-839-0601, 844-OXBOWEC (692-6932); theoxbowhotel.com.
Sam Ibes, Americana, 7-9 p.m., Acoustic Cafe, 505 S. Barstow St. 715-832-9090; theacoustic.com.
Art exhibits
“The Creative Eye,” featuring work by 13 photographers, Monday through Feb. 14, with artists reception, 5-7 p.m. Jan. 9, Heyde Center for the Arts, 3 S. High St., Chippewa Falls. 715-726-9000; cvca.net.
Andrea Schaffer, pastels, Lindamerry Udell, watercolors, through Jan. 31, Mabel Tainter Center for the Arts, 205 Main St. E. 715-235-0001; mabeltainter.org.
“Visions of Sugar Plums,” holiday art exhibit showing the advancement of tech alongside environmental awareness and commercial conservationism, through Jan. 10, Galaudet Gallery, 618 S. Farwell St. 715-513-9994; galaudetgallery.wix.com/ggllc.
Lynn Hutchinson, paintings, and Kris Crowe, mixed media, through Jan. 5, Lucy’s Delicatessen, 117 N. Bridge St., Chippewa Falls. 715-720-9800; foreign5.com/lucys-deli.
Bonnie Fetzek, watercolors, Mary Elworthy, watercolors, through Sunday, Altoona Public Library, 1303 Lynne Ave. 715-839-5029; altoonapubliclibrary.org.
“Feast & Famine: Questions in a Time of Plenty,” works by Mark Aumann, Christina Dickman-Loew, Ian Hanesworth, Richard Wunsch, and works from the Laurie Bieze permanent collection by Kay Dawson, and Mel Sundby, through Jan. 26, Graham Avenue Walking Gallery, Pablo Center at the Confluence, 128 Graham Ave. Free. 715-832-ARTS (2787), pablocenter.org.
“Twisted Play Things,” artwork inspired by a midwinter’s celebration, through Jan. 10, James W. Hansen Gallery, Pablo Center at the Confluence, 128 Graham Ave. Free. 715-832-ARTS (2787), pablocenter.org.
“Counted in the Stars,” the artwork of Laurie Bieze, through Feb. 9, Laurie Bieze Gallery, Pablo Center at the Confluence, 128 Graham Ave. Free. 715-832-ARTS (2787), pablocenter.org.
The paintings of Ukrainian-born, internationally known artist Eduard Gurevich, canvases ranging up to 5 feet wide; “The Architect: A Retrospective,” art, architecture and photography of internationally recognized artist Augusto Perez Palacios, B-Framed Galleries Fine Art and Framing, 313 S. Barstow St. 715-832-4476; bframed.com.
“Curious Points of View: Ink Drawings of Structures and Nature,” by Janice Roberts, through Monday, L.E. Phillips Memorial Public Library, 400 Eau Claire St. 715-839-5004; ecpubliclibrary.info.
“Beginnings,” the annual theme show, featuring works of gallery member artists and guest artists from the past year, through January, artZ Gallery, 208 Keller Ave., Amery. 715-268-8600; artzgallery.org.
Assemblage sculpture by Abbey Fitzpatrick, ceramic sculpture and paintings by Erin Elizabeth Hunter, watercolor on paper by Keren Kroul, paintings by Ann Magnusson, ceramics by Kathy Mommsen, the 12th Annual exhibition of the Great River Chapter of the American Society of Botanical Arts featuring work in range of media by 36 artists, through Jan. 12, The Galleries, The Phipps Center for the Arts, 109 Locust St., Hudson. 715-386-2305, ext. 103; ThePhipps.org.
Museums
“The Power of Children: Making a Difference,” sharing stories of Anne Frank, Ruby Bridges and Ryan White, through Saturday, Chippewa Valley Museum, 1204 E. Half Moon Drive. Open 1-8 p.m. Tuesdays, 1-5 p.m. Wednesdays through Fridays and 10 a.m.-5 p.m. Saturdays. For toy trains: $2 museum members, $9 adults, $6 ages 5-17. Regular admission: $7 adults, $4 students and youth. Free 4 and under. 715-834-7871; cvmuseum.com.
Chippewa Area History Center, 123 Allen St., Chippewa Falls. Open 9 a.m.-4 p.m. Tuesdays and 9 a.m.-1 p.m. the fourth Saturday of the month. 715-723-4399.
Chippewa Falls Museum of Industry and Technology, 21 E. Grand Ave., Chippewa Falls. Open 10 a.m.-3 p.m. Thursdays through Saturdays or by appointment. $5 adults, $3 youth, $1 under 12. 715-720-9206.
Children’s Museum of Eau Claire, 220 S. Barstow St. Open 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Tuesdays through Saturdays with extended hours until 7 p.m. Thursdays and noon to 5 p.m. Sundays. $7. 715-832-5437.
Russell J. Rassbach Heritage Museum and Fulton’s Workshop, 1820 Wakanda St., Menomonie. Open 11 a.m.-5 p.m. Tuesdays through Sundays. $5 adults, $3 youth, $1 ages 6 to 12, free 5 and under. Free on Sundays. 715-232-8685.
Paul Bunyan Logging Camp Museum, Carson Park. Open 10 a.m.-4:30 p.m. Mondays through Saturdays and 1-4:30 p.m. Sundays. $7 adults, $4 children. 715-835-6200.
Waldemar Ager Museum, 514 W. Madison St. Open 10 a.m.-2 p.m. the second and fourth Saturdays of each month and 4-7 p.m. the third Wednesday of each month or by appointment. 715-834-5204; agerhouse.org.