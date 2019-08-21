Today
Wisconsin Public Radio listener appreciation event, with appearances by WPR program hosts, other staff members, 5-7 p.m., River Prairie Center, Altoona. Free; advance registration encouraged by going to wpr.org.
Sounds Like Summer Concert Series: The Rattlenecks, Eggplant Heroes, Travis Lee, 6 p.m., Phoenix Park; volumeone.org/sites/concerts.
Clear Water Comedy presents David Tveite, 8:30-10 p.m., The Plus, 208 S. Barstow St. $7. 715-832-8844.
Friday
Them Coulee Boys album launch party, with Driftless Sisters, 8 p.m., Jamf Theatre, Pablo Center at the Confluence, 128 Graham Ave. $15. 715-832-ARTS (2787); pablocenter.org.
The Midwest Project, music by Colin Heshmat, Sue Orfield, Jeremy Boettcher, Shane Leonard, Clearwater Recital Hall, Pablo Center at the Confluence, 128 Graham Ave. $12. 715-832-ARTS (2787); pablocenter.org.
Emily Scott Robinson, country-Americana, doors open at 6 p.m., The Potter’s Shed, 260 Industrial Blvd., Shell Lake. $5; free for children younger than 14. 800-850-8880; thepottersshed.com.
“Gun and a Motel Bible,” award-winning two-person play, with talk-back including actors/playwrights after production, 7:30 p.m., The Grand Theatre, 102 W. Grand Ave. $15 adults, $10 students, available by calling 715-832-7529 or at the door; cvtg.org.
The Part-Time Duo, husband-wife musical act, 8 p.m., The Plus, 208 S. Barstow St. 715-832-8844.
Cokskar, New Primals, Inhvmanity, metal, hard-core punk and noise, The Venue (back room of The Plus), 209 Graham Ave. All ages show. $5. 715-832-8844.
Two-Way Street, 7-11 p.m., Eau Claire Moose Family Center, 3606 Curvue Road. 715-835-6522.
Davey J and Friends, roots-blues-rock-country, 7-10 p.m., Acoustic Cafe, 505 S. Barstow St. 715-832-9090; theacoustic.com.
Live sketching by Nishant Jain, author of “Sneaky Art of Eau Claire” coffee table book, 7-9 p.m., The Local Store Gallery, 205 N. Dewey St.
Teen Movie Fridays, for teens entering grades 7-12, 3 p.m., Altoona Public Library, 1303 Lynn Ave. Those in attendance vote on the day’s film. 715-839-5029; altoonapubliclibrary.org.
Saturday
“Gun and a Motel Bible,” award-winning two-person play, with talk-back including actors/playwrights after production 7:30 p.m., The Grand Theatre, 102 W. Grand Ave. $15 adults, $10 students, available by calling 715-832-7529 or at the door; cvtg.org.
The Shaun Johnson Big Band Experience, traditional pop, Jamf Theatre, Pablo Center at the Confluence, 128 Graham Ave. $27 adults, $15 students. 715-832-ARTS (2787); pablocenter.org.
“Beyond the Sword: The ‘Tools’ of Medieval Warfare,” presentation by Thomas Peters and Derek Olson, 2 p.m., Castlerock Museum, 402 S. 2nd St., Alma. $6 adults, $4 students. 608-685-4231; castlerockmuseum.com.
Pert Near Sandstone, bluegrass, with Chad Costner opening at 6:30 p.m., The Potter’s Shed, 260 Industrial Blvd., Shell Lake. $15; free for children younger than 14. 800-850-8880; thepottersshed.com.
The Bear Creek Band, 6-10 p.m., SandBar & Grill, 17643 50th Ave., Chippewa Falls. Free. 715-723-1266.
40 Fingers, ‘60s/’70s classic oldies, 7-11 p.m., Garden Pub and Grille, 210 3rd St./Highway 35, Pepin. 715-442-5500.
Illi aka The Boy Illinois, 8 p.m., The Metro, 201 E. Lake St.
Past & The Present, originals and covers, varied genres, 7-10 p.m., Acoustic Cafe, 505 S. Barstow St. 715-832-9090; theacoustic.com.
Weekend Brunch: Shane Leonard, 10 a.m.-1 p.m., The Lakely, 516 Galloway St. 715-839-0601; theoxbowhotel.com.
Late Night Jazz: Jeremy Boettcher Trio, 8:30-11 p.m., The Lakely, 516 Galloway St. 715-839-0601; theoxbowhotel.com.
Sunday
The Bear Creek Band, 1-5 p.m., Sunset Tavern, N5890 Highway 54, Black River Falls. Free. 715-284-9345.
Jake Victor 5tet, 8:30-11 p.m., The Lakely, 516 Galloway St. 715-839-0601; theoxbowhotel.com.
Monday
Kickin’ It Country Summer Concert Series: Southern Serenade, 6:30 p.m., River Prairie Park, 1445 Front Porch Place, Altoona. Free.
Tuesday
Tuesday Night Blues: Tommy Bentz Band, 6:30-8:30 p.m., Boyd Bandshell, Owen Park, 501 First Ave. chippewavalleyblues.com.
Summer on the East Hill, outdoor concert, 5 p.m., Heyde Center for the Arts, 3 S. High St., Chippewa Falls. No cost for admission. 715-726-9000; cvca.net.
Open Mic: Women and LGBTQ performers’ Night, 7:30-11 p.m., The Plus, 208 S. Barstow St. Free. 715-832-8844.
Riverfront Yard Games, 2:30-4:30 p.m., Chippewa Riverfront park, 12 S. Bridge St., Chippewa Falls. Sponsored by Chippewa Falls Public Library; 715-723-1146; chippewafallslibrary.org.
Wednesday
Sue Orfield Band, blues-funk-rock-countrified world beat, 7 p.m., The Potter’s Shed, 260 Industrial Blvd., Shell Lake. $5; free for children younger than 14. 800-850-8880; thepottersshed.com.
Durand Music in the Park: The Whitesidewalls Rock & Roll Revue, 6 p.m., Memorial Park, Durand.
The Bear Creek Band, 5-9 p.m., Gilligan’s Tiki Bar, 2542 8¼ Ave., Chetek. Free. 715-924-3105.
Fusion at the Four Seasons: Jeb Rollins, 5:30-6:30 p.m., River Prairie Park, 1445 Front Porch Place, Altoona. Free.
Rock’n on the River Summer Concert Series: The Thundermen, 6:30-8 p.m., River Prairie Park, 1445 Front Porch Place, Altoona. Free.
Live Jazz on The Plus patio, 7-9 p.m., The Plus, 208 S. Barstow St. 715-832-8844.
Thursday
Sounds Like Summer Concert Series: Irie SOL, Orchid Eaton, Travis Lee, 6 p.m., Phoenix Park. volumeone.org/sites/concerts.
Clear Water Comedy Showcase Night, 8:30-10 p.m., The Plus, 208 S. Barstow St. $7. 715-832-8844.
Vinyl Nights: Amy Hahn and Katie Cook, 8:30-11 p.m., The Lakely, 516 Galloway St. 715-839-0601; theoxbowhotel.com.
Art exhibits
Plein Air Hudson event, featuring 22 regional artists who each created 3 paintings in 3 days, through Sept. 1, Seasons on St. Croix Gallery, 401 Second St., Hudson. 715-381-2906; seasonsonstcroix.com.
“Ebb and Flow — Water,” works by 16 artists, through Wednesday, Heyde Center for the Arts, 3 S. High St., Chippewa Falls. Free admission. 715-726-9000; cvca.net.
“Sense of Place: THERE: Song of Myself,” through Sept. 9, Galaudet Gallery, 618 S. Farwell St. Hours: noon-8 p.m. Wednesday through Sunday. 715-513-9994; galaudetgallery.wix.com/ggllc.
Members’ Spotlight exhibition, through Sept. 8, galleries of The Phipps Center for the Arts, 109 Locust St., Hudson. Hours: 9 a.m.-4:30 p.m. Monday through Saturday; noon-4:30 p.m. Sunday. 715-386-2305, ext. 103; thephipps.org.
“Figuratively Speaking,” a group art show, through Wednesday, L.E. Phillips Memorial Public Library, 400 Eau Claire St. Summer hours: Monday through Thursday, 10 a.m. to 9 p.m.; Friday, 10 a.m. to 6 p.m.; Saturday, 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Hours: 715-839-5004; ecpubliclibrary.info.
Paintings and mixed media by Tammy Ford, through Aug. 31, Mabel Tainter Center for the Arts, 205 Main St. E., Menomonie. 715-235-0001; mabeltainter.org.
“GO Paint! Chippewa Valley,” Graham Avenue Walking Gallery, Pablo Center at the Confluence, 128 Graham Ave. Through Aug. 30. Gallery hours: 10 a.m.-2 p.m. 715-492-0240; pablocenter.org.
Alan Honn, glassblowing; Ann Lee, oils; Marilyn Rau, acrylic on canvas; Peggy Skold, paintings, through August, artZ Gallery, 208 Keller Ave. N., Amery. 715-268-8600; artzgallery.org.
Fine Arts Association group show, through Sept. 6, UW-Stout’s Gallery 209, Menomonie. tinyurl.com/y4obkvf8.
Museums
Chippewa Area History Center, 123 Allen St., Chippewa Falls. Open 9 a.m.-4 p.m. Tuesdays and 9 a.m.-1 p.m. the fourth Saturday of the month. 715-723-4399.
Chippewa Falls Museum of Industry and Technology, 21 E. Grand Ave., Chippewa Falls. Open 10 a.m.-3 p.m. Thursdays through Saturdays or by appointment. $5 adults, $3 youth, $1 under 12. 715-720-9206.
Children’s Museum of Eau Claire, 220 S. Barstow St. Open 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Tuesdays through Saturdays with extended hours until 7 p.m. Thursdays and noon to 5 p.m. Sundays. $7. 715-832-5437.
“Racing in the Chippewa Valley” exhibit on local car racing history, through Oct. 26, Chippewa Valley Museum, 1204 E. Half Moon Drive. Open 1-8 p.m. Tuesdays, 1-5 p.m. Wednesdays through Fridays and 10 a.m.-5 p.m. Saturdays. $7 adults, $4 students and youth. Free 4 and under. 715-834-7871; cvmuseum.com.
Russell J. Rassbach Heritage Museum and Fulton’s Workshop, 1820 Wakanda St., Menomonie. Open 11 a.m.-5 p.m. Tuesdays through Sundays. $5 adults, $3 youth, $1 ages 6 to 12, free 5 and under. Free on Sundays. 715-232-8685.
Paul Bunyan Logging Camp Museum, Carson Park. Open 10 a.m.-4:30 p.m. Mondays through Saturdays and 1-4:30 p.m. Sundays. $7 adults, $4 children. 715-835-6200.
Waldemar Ager Museum, 514 W. Madison St. Open 10 a.m.-2 p.m. the second and fourth Saturdays of each month and 4-6:30 p.m. on select Wednesdays or by appointment. 715-834-5204; agerhouse.org.