Music
There will be an open mic night from 8:30 to 11 p.m. on Tuesday at The Lakely in Eau Claire. Information: theoxbowhotel.com.
Duane Shaw is back playing standards for your dining enjoyment (requests accepted). He plays from 5:30-9:30 p.m. every Friday at Jake’s Supper Club in Menomonie. For reservations call 715-235-2465.
The Groove Merchants present Jazz at the Stones throw from 6-11 p.m. on Friday and Saturday at Stones Throw in Eau Claire.
Part Time Duo will perform from 8-11 p.m. on Saturday at The Red Mixer in Eau Claire.
White Pine Open Mic is scheduled for 2 p.m. on Sunday at First Congregational UCC in Menomonie.
Whiskey Bitters will perform from 3-6 p.m. Sunday at River Jams in Chippewa Falls.
Sweater People will perform at 7:30 p.m. on Sunday at The Brickhouse in Eau Claire.
Art
“Too Big To Fly,” art by Joe Maurer, now through Feb. 28 at L.E. Phillips Memorial Public Library in Eau Claire. Information: ecpubliclibrary.info.
“Art of Julianne Johnson” now through Feb. 26 at Acoustic Cafe in Eau Claire.
“Potters of the North” exhibit, Nov. 18 to Jan. 22, 2023 in the James W Hansen Gallery at Pablo Center at the Confluence. Information: 715-832-ARTS (2787), pablocenter.org.
Alexis Mundi exhibit, Dec. 2, 2022 to Feb. 5 in the Laurie Bieze Gallery at the Pablo Center at the Confluence. Information: 715-832-ARTS (2787), pablocenter.org.
The Brady and Jeanne Foust Collection exhibit, Dec. 16, 2022 to Feb. 19 in the Brady & Jeanne Foust Gallery at the Pablo Center at the Confluence. Information: 715-832-ARTS (2787), pablocenter.org.
Museums
“Mayflower 101” with Dr. Bill Hopkins, 2 p.m. on Wednesday at Chippewa Falls Public Library. Information: chippewafallslibrary.org.
Chippewa Valley Museum, 1204 E. Half Moon Dr. in Carson Park. Hours: Tuesday 5-8 p.m., and every Wednesday, Thursday, Friday, Saturday 12-5 p.m. Information: cvmuseum.com, (715) 834-7871 or email info@cvmuseum.com.
Chippewa Falls Museum of Industry and Technology, 21 E. Grand Ave. 715-720-9206; cfmit.org.
Wisconsin Logging Museum (formerly the Paul Bunyan Logging Camp Museum), four historic buildings, machine shed and interpretive center, noon-4 p.m. Thursdays through Sundays, 1110 E. Half Moon Drive in Carson Park. 715-835-6200; wisconsinlogging.org.
The Chippewa County Wisconsin Genealogical Society is open to the public on Tuesdays from 9:00 a.m. to 4:00 p.m., 123 Allen St. in Chippewa Falls.
Other
There will be chess club from 3:30-4:45 p.m. on Tuesday at Altoona Public Library. Information: altoonapubliclibrary.org.
There will be teen book club from 6:30-7:30 p.m. on Tuesday at L.E. Phillips Memorial Public Library in Eau Claire. Information: ecpubliclibrary.info.
The Eau Claire YMCA will host an intro to pickleball clinic from 2:30-4 p.m. on Wednesday. Information: ymca-cv.org.
There will be Crokicurl open play from 4-7 p.m. on Wednesday at Pinehurst Park in Eau Claire.
There will be snowboarding instruction from 5-5:50 p.m. and 6-6:50 p.m. on Wednesday at Pinehurst Park in Eau Claire.
There will be happy hour yoga from 5-7 p.m. on Wednesday at Leinenkugel’s in Chippewa Falls.
There will be a Play & Learn for kids from 9:30-11 a.m. on Thursday at River Source Family Center in Chippewa Falls. Information: RiverSourceFamilyCenter.com.
There will be PJ Story night from 6:30-7 p.m. on Thursday at Altoona Public Library. Information: altoonapubliclibrary.org.
There will be ping pong and pizza from 4:30-5:30 p.m. on Friday at Altoona Public Library. Information: altoonapubliclibrary.org.
There will be Bingo starting at 7 p.m. on Friday at Colombus Hall in Chippewa Falls.
There will be Lego club from 1-3 p.m. on Saturday at L.E. Phillips Memorial Public Library in Eau Claire. Information: ecpubliclibrary.info.
There will be drop-in Kubb from 6 to 7 p.m. on Monday at Pinehurst Park in Eau Claire.