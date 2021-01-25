Music
String quartet from Chippewa Valley Symphony Orchestra presents “A Wreath of Carols,” virtual Christmas concert, available at the orchestra’s website, cvsymphony.org. Free. Information: 715-832-6366 or cvsymphony.org.
“Local Color: A Celebration of Local Art and Music,” videos featuring Chippewa Valley Symphony Orchestra musicians playing solos in front of a mural or other piece of public art. Episodes available on the symphony’s website (cvsymphony.org), Facebook page and YouTube channel. More information: 715-832-6366.
“Tunes on Tuesdays,” one or two songs from each album recorded by UW-Eau Claire jazz studies program on the jazz program’s YouTube channel: tinyurl.com/y6xe9egd. More information: tinyurl.com/y5e3bcqy.
Theater
Eau Claire Children’s Theatre presents “And the Winner is ... Dead,” interactive murder-mystery dinner theater, 6:30 p.m. Friday-Saturday, The Oxford, 1814 Ave. $30. 715-839-8877, email info@ecct.org, or go to ecct.org.
Eau Claire Children’s Theatre presents Cinderella’s Birthday Party, 11 a.m. and 1 p.m. Saturday, The Oxford, 1814 Ave. $12. 715-839-8877, email info@ecct.org, or go to ecct.org.
More to do
Conversations in Color Series: “Why Black History Month,” 7:30 p.m. Monday, virtually. With resident panelist Dr. Selika Ducksworth-Lawton, moderator Adam Accola, and host Ed Hudgins along with a panel of special guests. Free. To register: tinyurl.com/yxnvmv7z. Information: pablocenter.org; 715-832-ARTS (2787). Presented by Converge Radio 101.9 FM, Uniting Bridges, and Pablo Center at the Confluence.
L.E. Phillips Memorial Public Library presents Baby/Toddler Storytime on Zoom, 10-10:30 a.m. Tuesdays through March 30. 715-839-5007; ecpubliclibrary.info/kids.
L.E. Phillips Memorial Public Library presents Family Storytime on Zoom, 10-10:30 a.m. Wednesdays through March 31. 715-839-5007; ecpubliclibrary.info/kids.
Menomonie Public Library presents Winter Session Virtual Storytimes, 10 a.m. Tuesdays through March 9. 715-232-2164, menomonielibrary.org.
The Mabel Tainter, tours of Victorian theater on the National Register of Historic Places, noon to 3 p.m. Fridays-Saturdays, 205 Main Street E., Menomonie. 715-235-0001; mabeltainter.org.
Virtual exhibit to honor area women who fought for women’s voting rights, created by UW-Eau Claire faculty-student team, online at tinyurl.com/yyqsejxg.
Art
“Mettle and Mirth,” art exhibit presented by Chippewa Valley Museum and Artisan Forge Studios exhibit, through March 2, Chippewa Valley Museum, 1204 E. Half Moon Drive. Artist reception via Zoom 6:30-8 p.m. today. To register for reception: tinyurl.com/yd9fjw9n. Hours, open by appointment at least 24 hours before you intend to visit: 5-8 p.m. Tuesday; noon-5 pm. Wednesday through Saturday. Museum admission: Adults, $7; students, $4; ages 5-17, $4; up to 4, free. 715-834-7871; cvmuseum.com.
“Clear Water,” graphic design exhibit on how racism manifests in everyday life by Melanie Walby, Monday through March 1, Foster Gallery, UW-Eau Claire. Because of COVID-19, Foster Gallery is open only to UW-Eau Claire students, faculty and staff; a gallery video tour will be accessible to the public at tinyurl.com/y67k82ec. Virtual artist talk and musical performances, 7:30 p.m. Feb. 18; a virtual panel discussion at 7:30 p.m. Thursday, March 4. More information bulgeraj@uwec.edu.
“A Life of Curiosity & Expression — An Artist Remembered,” works by William Benson, virtual exhibit through March 8, presented by L.E. Phillips Memorial Public Library. To view the exhibit go to ecpubliclibrary.info/art/. Information: 715-839-5004.
“Everything You Can Imagine is Real,” high school art exhibit, Friday through April 25, third floor gallery, Pablo Center at the Confluence, Eau Claire. 715-832-2787; pablocenter.org.
“Black Lives Matter: Silence Equals Violence,” artists exploring issues of racism and intolerance with a focus on the Black experience in America, through June 20, Graham Avenue Gallery, Pablo Center at the Confluence. Co-curated with Selika Ducksworth-Lawton. 715-832-2787; pablocenter.org.
“Of Eau Claire: Our Landscape,” art from Pablo Center at the Confluence’s Laurie Bieze Permanent Art Collection, through April 4, viewed virtually. 715-832-2787; pablocenter.org.
“Potters of the North 2020,” through Sunday, can be viewed virtually, Pablo Center at the Confluence, Eau Claire. 715-832-2787; pablocenter.org.
Pablo Center at the Confluence, multiple virtual exhibits in diverse media by varied artists. More information: 715-832-2787; 715-832-ARTS (2787); pablocenter.org.
Artisan Forge Studios, home to over 30 vendors specializing in arts of all forms, including artists of all media, 1106 Mondovi Road, Eau Claire. Artisan Forge currently is allowing only 10 people in the gallery at once and enforcing 6-foot social distancing. They are encouraging use of face masks, which are supplied at the entrance and gallery desk. For hours, special events and more information: 715-456-8573; artisanforgestudios.com.
Derek Hambly, Australian expressionist painter, premiering new work exclusive to B-Framed Galleries, many of which focus on mirrored images of rivers, trees and pathways, B-Framed Galleries, 313 South Barstow St. 715-832-4476, email info@bframed.com, or message on Facebook.
“Resilience,” the focus of this year’s the annual theme show for member and guest artists, through January, artZ Gallery, 208 Keller Ave. N., Amery. Hours: 11 a.m.-4 p.m. Friday through Sunday. 715-268-8600; artzgallery.org.
Museums
The 360-degree interactive virtual tour and a new virtual exhibit, “Hmong in Eau Claire,” Chippewa Valley Museum, 1204 E. Half Moon Drive. Other features at the museum: “Reinventing the Chippewa Valley: 1650-present”; “A Century of Change: Farm Life”; “RCU Children’s Gallery: History Quest”; “A Fantasy in Miniature: Kate Aitken’s Dollhouse.” Hours, open by appointment at least 24 hours before you intend to visit: 5-8 p.m. Tuesday; noon-5 pm. Wednesday through Saturday. Adults, $7; students, $4; ages 5-17, $4; up to 4, free. 715-834-7871; cvmuseum.com.