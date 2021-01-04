Music
String quartet from Chippewa Valley Symphony Orchestra presents “A Wreath of Carols,” virtual Christmas concert, available at the orchestra’s website, cvsymphony.org. Free. Information: 715-832-6366 or cvsymphony.org.
“Local Color: A Celebration of Local Art and Music,” videos featuring Chippewa Valley Symphony Orchestra musicians playing solos in front of a mural or other piece of public art. Episodes available on the symphony’s website (cvsymphony.org), Facebook page and YouTube channel. More information: 715-832-6366.
The Stand in the Light Memory Choir’s fall season virtual showcase, the choir’s You Tube channel: tinyurl.com/y3ds2e6m. Free. Information: standinthelightmemorychoir.org; facebook.com/SITLchoir.
“Tunes on Tuesdays,” one or two songs from each album recorded by UW-Eau Claire jazz studies program being uploaded at 10 a.m. Tuesdays through Jan. 19 on the jazz program’s YouTube channel: tinyurl.com/y6xe9egd. More information: 715-836-4371; tinyurl.com/y5e3bcqy.
Theater
Charles Dickens’ “A Christmas Carol” radio play, performed by local actors, available to view at greatesthits981.com and the website of the Chippewa Valley Theatre Guild, cvtg.org. 715-832-7529; cvtg.org.
The Menomonie Theater Guild production of “A Christmas Carol” radio play can be seen on YouTube: tinyurl.com/y29mfbgd. The video also is at menomonietheaterguild.org or on the Theater Guild’s Facebook page.
More to do
Conversations in Color Series, 7:30 p.m. Monday, virtually. Moderated by Selika Ducksworth-Lawton and Ed Hudgins along with a panel of guests. Free. Information: pablocenter.org; 715-832-ARTS (2787). Presented by Converge Radio 101.9 FM, Uniting Bridges, and Pablo Center at the Confluence.
Virtual talk by author Janet Kurtz on her book “Northern Shores — Southern Borders: Revelations of a Bilingual Life,” 6-7 p.m. today. Presented by the Chippewa Valley Museum. To register: tinyurl.com/y4cd3z7v. Information: 715-834-7871; cvmuseum.com.
Colossal Fossils presents “Ice Age Clothing,” filmed at Wausau’s Colossal Fossils Downtown Museum, 1-2 p.m. Friday, can be viewed via Zoom: tinyurl.com/y5l4rnm2. Presented by Augusta Public Library. 715-286-2070.
The Mabel Tainter, tours of Victorian theater on the National Register of Historic Places, noon to 3 p.m. Fridays-Saturdays, 205 Main Street E., Menomonie. 715-235-0001; mabeltainter.org.
Virtual exhibit to honor area women who fought for women’s voting rights, created by UW-Eau Claire faculty-student team, online at tinyurl.com/yyqsejxg.
Art
“Black Lives Matter: Silence Equals Violence,” artists exploring issues of racism and intolerance with a focus on the Black experience in America, through June 20, Graham Avenue Gallery, Pablo Center at the Confluence. Co-curated with Selika Ducksworth-Lawton. 715-832-2787; pablocenter.org.
“Of Eau Claire: Our Landscape,” art from Pablo Center at the Confluence’s Laurie Bieze Permanent Art Collection, Friday through April 4, viewed virtually. 715-832-2787; pablocenter.org.
“Potters of the North 2020,” through Jan. 31, can be viewed virtually, Pablo Center at the Confluence, Eau Claire. 715-832-2787; pablocenter.org.
Pablo Center at the Confluence, multiple virtual exhibits in diverse media by varied artists. More information: 715-832-2787; 715-832-ARTS (2787); pablocenter.org.
Artisan Forge Studios, home to over 30 vendors specializing in arts of all forms, including artists of all media, 1106 Mondovi Road, Eau Claire. Artisan Forge currently is allowing only 10 people in the gallery at once and enforcing 6-foot social distancing. They are encouraging use of face masks, which are supplied at the entrance and gallery desk. For hours, special events and more information: 715-456-8573; artisanforgestudios.com.
Derek Hambly, Australian expressionist painter, premiering new work exclusive to B-Framed Galleries, many of which focus on mirrored images of rivers, trees and pathways, B-Framed Galleries, 313 South Barstow St. 715-832-4476, email info@bframed.com, or message on Facebook.
“Resilience,” the focus of this year’s the annual theme show for member and guest artists, through January, artZ Gallery, 208 Keller Ave. N., Amery. Hours: 11 a.m.-4 p.m. Friday through Sunday. 715-268-8600; artzgallery.org.
Museums
Chippewa Valley Museum, 1204 E. Half Moon Drive. Features include the following exhibits: “Reinventing the Chippewa Valley: 1650-present”; “A Century of Change: Farm Life”; “RCU Children’s Gallery: History Quest”; “A Fantasy in Miniature: Kate Aitken’s Dollhouse.” Hours, open by appointment at least 24 hours before you intend to visit: 5-8 p.m. Tuesday; noon-5 pm. Wednesday through Saturday. Adults, $7; students, $4; ages 5-17, $4; up to 4, free. 715-834-7871; cvmuseum.com.