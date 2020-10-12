Music
“Tunes on Tuesdays,” one or two songs from each album recorded by UW-Eau Claire jazz studies program being uploaded at 10 a.m. Tuesdays through Jan. 19 on the jazz program’s YouTube channel: tinyurl.com/y6xe9egd. More information: 715-836-4371; tinyurl.com/y5e3bcqy.
“Local Color: A Celebration of Local Art and Music,” videos featuring Chippewa Valley Symphony Orchestra musicians playing solos in front of a mural or other piece of public art. Three episodes are available, and episodes 4 through 6 will be be released weekly in October. Episodes available on the symphony’s website (cvsymphony.org), Facebook page and YouTube channel. More information: 715-832-6366.
Smile Empty Soul, Catechize, rock 6 p.m.-2 a.m. Thursday, Every Buddy’s Bar And Grill, 19 W. Central St., Chippewa Falls. $15 in advance, $20 day of show; tinyurl.com/y6cjx92o. Information: 715-861-3838.
Rock Creek Song Dogs, gritty folk-grass, 6-9 p.m. Friday, Infinity Beverages, 3460 Mall Drive, Eau Claire. 715-255-0802.
Virginia Steel, variety, 7-11 p.m. Friday, Frickin A Bar & Grill, W1302 Highway A, Dorchester. 715-654-6510.
Mark Healey & Jim Schuh Duo, classic rock, 5-8 p.m. Saturday, Z’s, 19845 Highway X, Chippewa Falls. 715-861-3223. (Chippewa Fire District Station No. 3 benefit with classic car show and pig roast.)
Tommy Bentz Band, blues-rock, CD release show No. 4, 5-8 p.m. Saturday, Trempealeau Hotel, Trempealeau. 608-534-6898.
Bumblefist, modern-classic rock hits, 8 p.m.-midnight Saturday, Snout Saloon, 13 W. Central St., Chippewa Falls. 715-723-4848.
Mark Healey & Jim Schuh Duo, classic rock, 4-7 p.m. Sunday, Mel’s Midtowner, 111 S. Main St., River Falls. 715-425-1573.
The Grass Roots Tour of America featuring Jimmy Herman & Chris Hennessee, with Kaiged Acoustic opening, 5 p.m. Oct. 20-21, Barn Again Lodge, S683 Lovely Road, Mondovi. $20 per person. For tickets, message Barn Again Lodge on Facebook, email barnagainlodge@gmail.com. More information: 715-946-3443.
Theater
Eau Claire Children’s Theatre presents the comedy “Clue on Stage,” 7:30 p.m. Thursday through Saturday, 1:30 p.m. Sunday, The Oxford, 1814 Oxford Ave. Youth $10, students $14, seniors $20, adults $24. 715-839-8877; ecct.org.
More to do
“Ghosted,” creepy comedy podcast series presented by Heyde Center for the Arts in partnership with Eau Claire Hometown Radio. New episodes on scary, unexplained and weird stories from Wisconsin and Minnesota released each week in October. Series leads up to Heyde Center’s murder-mystery dinner “Ghosts in the Attic” on Oct. 31. Podcasts rated PG-13. More information: tinyurl.com/y3wrufdg; cvca.net; 715-726-9000.
L.E. Phillips Memorial Public Library’s Baby/Toddler Storytime, for children up to age 2 and their caregivers, 10 a.m. Tuesdays via Zoom. Free. More information or to register: 715-839-5007; tinyurl.com/y2llkkxs.
L.E. Phillips Memorial Public Library’s Family Storytime 10 a.m. Wednesdays via Zoom. Geared toward ages 3 and up and their caregivers. More information or to register: 715-839-5007; go to tinyurl.com/y2llkkxs for tickets.
Menomonie Public Library Storytime, 10-10:30 a.m. Tuesdays, online at library’s Kids Facebook page: tinyurl.com/yxtm6447. More information: 715-232-2164; menomonielibrary.org.
Thursdays From the U: “Raised in the Shadow of the Holocaust,” 12:30-1:30 p.m. Thursday, presented online byHella Buchheim, part of weekly lecture series hosted by UW-Eau Claire — Barron County. To watch or more information: uwec.ly/Thursdays. Free and open to all. More information: 715-788-6244.
“The Wreck of the Edmund Fitzgerald,” virtual presentation by professor Steve Ackerman from UW-Madison’s Cooperative Institute for Meteorological Satellite Studies, 6:30-7:30 p.m. Thursday. Free. Presented by Augusta Public Library. 715-286-2070; augustalibrary.org aulib@augustalibrary.org.
“The Many Faces Of The I: First-Person Personas in Journalism,” presentation by author Barrett Swanson, 7-8 p.m. Thursday, presented virtually by L.E. Phillips Memorial Public Library. To register: tinyurl.com/y42xawvp. More information: 715-839-5004.
The Mabel Tainter, tours of Victorian theater on the National Register of Historic Places, noon to 3 p.m. Fridays-Saturdays, 205 Main Street E., Menomonie. 715-235-0001; mabeltainter.org.
Virtual exhibit to honor area women who fought for women’s voting rights, created by UW-Eau Claire faculty-student team, online at tinyurl.com/yyqsejxg.
Art
“Spread the Beauty,” annual fall show by the Valley Art Association, Wednesday through Nov. 18, with reception 5-7:30 p.m. Nov. 5, Heyde Center for the Arts, 3 S. High St., Chippewa Falls. 715-726-9000; cvca.net.
“Imagine Your Story,” virtual group exhibit, through Nov. 6, L.E. Phillips Memorial Public Library, 400 Eau Claire St. 715-839-5004; ecpubliclibrary.info.
Confluence of Art Annual Virtual Exhibit, juried show by regional and nationally known artists, through Nov. 20, Pablo Center at the Confluence, Eau Claire. 715-832-ARTS (2787); pablocenter.org.
“Patricia Mayhew Hamm — Abstract Expressionist Extraordinaire,” through Jan. 3, Pablo Center at the Confluence, Eau Claire. 715-832-2787; pablocenter.org.
Pablo Center at the Confluence, multiple virtual exhibits in diverse media by varied artists. More information: 715-832-2787; 715-832-ARTS (2787); pablocenter.org.
Artisan Forge Studios, home to over 30 vendors specializing in arts of all forms, including artists of all media, 1106 Mondovi Road, Eau Claire. Artisan Forge currently is allowing only 10 people in the gallery at once and enforcing 6-foot social distancing. They are encouraging use of face masks, which are supplied at the entrance and gallery desk. For hours, special events and more information: 715-456-8573; artisanforgestudios.com.
Derek Hambly, Australian expressionist painter, premiering new work exclusive to B-Framed Galleries, many of which focus on mirrored images of rivers, trees and pathways, B-Framed Galleries, 313 South Barstow St. 715-832-4476, email info@bframed.com, or message on Facebook.
Watercolor by Mary Deziel, pottery by Paul Supplee, woodworking by Dan Flory, through October, artZ Gallery, 208 N. Keller Ave., Amery. Regular hours: 11 a.m.-4 p.m. Friday-Sunday. 715-268-8600; artzgallery.org.
Museums
Chippewa Valley Museum: “Farm Life Harvest,” virtual event through Saturday. Virtual scavenger hunt, virtual exhibit tour, speaker videos. To register: 715-834-7871 or email r.meyer@cvmuseum.com. More information: cvmuseum.com.
Chippewa Valley Museum, 1204 E. Half Moon Drive. Features include the following exhibits: “Jacob Riis: How the Other Half Lives,” photos and writings by a pioneering newspaper reporter and social reformer in New York City at the turn of the 20th century, through Oct. 20; “Reinventing the Chippewa Valley: 1650-present”; “A Century of Change: Farm Life”; “RCU Children’s Gallery: History Quest”; “A Fantasy in Miniature: Kate Aitken’s Dollhouse.” Hours: 5-8 p.m. Tuesday; noon-5 pm. Wednesday through Saturday. Adults, $7; students, $4; ages 5-17, $4; up to 4, free. 715-834-7871; cvmuseum.com.