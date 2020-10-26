Music
FLOWt livestream, live collaboration of music by Sue Orfield and visual art by Terry Meyer, 6:30 p.m. Wednesday. Presented by Pablo Center at the Confluence. To register: tinyurl.com/y3rvgeve. Information: 715-832-ARTS (2787).
Pablo Streams: James Ignacio and Shane Leonard, singer-songwriters, 6:30 p.m. Thursday. Presented by Pablo Center at the Confluence. To register: tinyurl.com/y334hml2. Information: 715-832-ARTS (2787).
UW-Eau Claire student recital: Abby Keister, tuba, 5 p.m. Thursday, streamed from Phillips Hall, Haas Fine Arts Center. To watch: tinyurl.com/yys3fwoy.
Nick Anderson’s Jukebox, 7:30-10:30 p.m. Saturday, McSweet’s Irish Pub, N6600 Riverview Drive, Black River Falls. 715-284-3020.
Halloween concert, presented virtually by Eau Claire Music School, noon Saturday. Students invited to put on their favorite costume and record a performance to share. Video of concert to be created for YouTube. 715-514-0475; eauclairemusicschool.com.
Toxic Ruin, Nailed Shut, Dead Soul Symphony, rock, 8 p.m.-2 a.m. Friday, Every Buddy’s Bar & Grill, 19 W. Central St., Chippewa Falls. $5. 715-861-3838.
2nd X-it, rock, 8 p.m.-midnight Saturday, The Snout Saloon, 13 W. Central St., Chippewa Falls. 715-723-4848.
Halloween party, with free concert from Contingency, with 3 sets ending with tribute to Pearl Jam, S.T.P., Collective Soul, 8 p.m.-2 a.m. Saturday, Every Buddy’s Bar & Grill, 19 W. Central St., Chippewa Falls. Costume contest. 715-861-3838.
Virginia Steel, variety, Election Viewing Party, 7-11 p.m. Nov. 3, Lisa’s G-Spot Tavern and Campground, N8837 Bridge Drive, Jump River. 715-668-5240.
“Tunes on Tuesdays,” one or two songs from each album recorded by UW-Eau Claire jazz studies program being uploaded at 10 a.m. Tuesdays through Jan. 19 on the jazz program’s YouTube channel: tinyurl.com/y6xe9egd. More information: 715-836-4371; tinyurl.com/y5e3bcqy.
“Local Color: A Celebration of Local Art and Music,” videos featuring Chippewa Valley Symphony Orchestra musicians playing solos in front of a mural or other piece of public art. Three episodes are available, and episodes 4 through 6 will be be released weekly in October. Episodes available on the symphony’s website (cvsymphony.org), Facebook page and YouTube channel. More information: 715-832-6366.
Theater
“Ghost in the Attic,” interactive dinner murder mystery, with Catering Bye Design, 6:30 p.m. Saturday, Heyde Center for the Arts, 3 S. High St., Chippewa Falls. Event is sold out. 715-720-4961; cvca.net.
Eau Claire Children’s Theatre presents “Arthur’s Halloween,” 7:30 p.m. Friday, 11 a.m. and 1:30 p.m. Saturday, 1:30 p.m. Sunday, The Oxford, 1814 Oxford Ave. Tickets: $16 adults/seniors, $10 youth/students. 715-839-8877; ecct.org.
More to do
“12 Steps Toward Appreciating Diversity,” UW-Eau Claire Forum lecture by Mohammed Soriano-Bilal, 7:30 p.m. today, virtually. Tickets: $5 general public; free UW-EC faculty/staff, UW-EC students, ages 17 and younger. 715-836-INFO (4636), 800-949-UWEC (8932); tinyurl.com/y2e3t63f.
“Things that Go Bump When You Write: On Monsters, Martians, and the Search for the Truth in the Strange,” Zoom program by author B. J. Hollars, 7 p.m. Wednesday. Presented by Chippewa Falls Public Library. 715-723-1146; chippewafallslibrary.org.
Halloween Zoom Party, stories, songs, games and dancing, 10-11 a.m. Saturday, presented by L.E. Phillips Memorial Public Library. Registration required for Zoom link. 715-839-5007; ecpubliclibrary.info.
“Field of Screams,” haunted walk and wagon rides, 6-9 p.m. Friday and Saturday, Connell’s Family Orchard, 19372 Highway OO, Chippewa Falls. 715-723-5889; Connellsfamilyorchard.com.
“Ghosted,” creepy comedy podcast series presented by Heyde Center for the Arts in partnership with Eau Claire Hometown Radio. New episodes on scary, unexplained and weird stories from Wisconsin and Minnesota released each week in October. Series leads up to Heyde Center’s murder-mystery dinner “Ghosts in the Attic” on Saturday. Podcasts rated PG-13. More information: tinyurl.com/y3wrufdg; cvca.net; 715-726-9000.
Conversations in Color Series: “School Colors — An Introduction to Race Issues in Schools,” discussion series, 7:30 p.m. Monday, virtually. Free. For tickets: tinyurl.com/y24tx62t; pablocenter.org; 715-832-ARTS (2787). Presented by Converge Radio 99.9, Uniting Bridges, and Pablo Center at the Confluence.
L.E. Phillips Memorial Public Library’s Baby/Toddler Storytime, for children up to age 2 and their caregivers, 10 a.m. Tuesdays via Zoom. Free. More information or to register: 715-839-5007; tinyurl.com/y2llkkxs.
L.E. Phillips Memorial Public Library’s Family Storytime 10 a.m. Wednesdays via Zoom. Geared toward ages 3 and up and their caregivers. More information or to register: 715-839-5007; go to tinyurl.com/y2llkkxs for tickets.
Menomonie Public Library Storytime, 10-10:30 a.m. Tuesdays, online at library’s Kids Facebook page: tinyurl.com/yxtm6447. More information: 715-232-2164; menomonielibrary.org.
Thursdays From the U: “It’s Complicated: Writing the Places We’re From,” 12:30-1:30 p.m. Thursday, presented online by Sarah Stonich, part of weekly lecture series hosted by UW-Eau Claire — Barron County. To watch or more information: uwec.ly/Thursdays. Free and open to all. More information: 715-788-6244.
The Mabel Tainter, tours of Victorian theater on the National Register of Historic Places, noon to 3 p.m. Fridays-Saturdays, 205 Main Street E., Menomonie. 715-235-0001; mabeltainter.org.
Virtual exhibit to honor area women who fought for women’s voting rights, created by UW-Eau Claire faculty-student team, online at tinyurl.com/yyqsejxg.
Art
“First Nations Contemporary Art: Exploring the Native American Experience in the Midwest,” Friday through Dec. 13, Pablo Center at the Confluence. Information: 715-832-ARTS (2787); pablocenter.org.
Galleries of The Phipps Center for the Arts, 109 Locust St., Hudson: group show by seven regional artists titled “Where We Are From”; new paintings by Andrew Nordin (New London, Minn.); collage, painting and sculpture by Matthew Winkler (Pine Island, Minn.); traveling exhibit of portraits and stories of Muslims living in Minnesota presented by the Islamic Resource Group and titled “Tracks in the Snow,” all through Nov. 29. For gallery hours and more information: 715-386-2305; thephipps.org.
“Spread the Beauty,” annual fall show by the Valley Art Association, through Nov. 18, with reception 5-7:30 p.m. Nov. 5, Heyde Center for the Arts, 3 S. High St., Chippewa Falls. 715-726-9000; cvca.net.
“Imagine Your Story,” virtual group exhibit, through Nov. 6, L.E. Phillips Memorial Public Library, 400 Eau Claire St. 715-839-5004; ecpubliclibrary.info.
Confluence of Art Annual Virtual Exhibit, juried show by regional and nationally known artists, through Nov. 20, Pablo Center at the Confluence, Eau Claire. 715-832-ARTS (2787); pablocenter.org.
“Patricia Mayhew Hamm — Abstract Expressionist Extraordinaire,” through Jan. 3, Pablo Center at the Confluence, Eau Claire. 715-832-2787; pablocenter.org.
Pablo Center at the Confluence, multiple virtual exhibits in diverse media by varied artists. More information: 715-832-2787; 715-832-ARTS (2787); pablocenter.org.
Artisan Forge Studios, home to over 30 vendors specializing in arts of all forms, including artists of all media, 1106 Mondovi Road, Eau Claire. Artisan Forge currently is allowing only 10 people in the gallery at once and enforcing 6-foot social distancing. They are encouraging use of face masks, which are supplied at the entrance and gallery desk. For hours, special events and more information: 715-456-8573; artisanforgestudios.com.
Derek Hambly, Australian expressionist painter, premiering new work exclusive to B-Framed Galleries, many of which focus on mirrored images of rivers, trees and pathways, B-Framed Galleries, 313 South Barstow St. 715-832-4476, email info@bframed.com, or message on Facebook.
Watercolor by Mary Deziel, pottery by Paul Supplee, woodworking by Dan Flory, through October, artZ Gallery, 208 N. Keller Ave., Amery. Regular hours: 11 a.m.-4 p.m. Friday-Sunday. 715-268-8600; artzgallery.org.
Museums
Sunnyview Schoolhouse Mystery Escape Room, inside Sunnyview School, Chippewa Valley Museum, 1204 E. Half Moon Drive. For 2 to 8 players per game: $150. For times or to register: Call or email Rachel Meyer at 715-834-7871 or r.meyer@cvmuseum.com; or go to tinyurl.com/y5ynm7kq or cvmuseum.com.
Chippewa Valley Museum, 1204 E. Half Moon Drive. Features include the following exhibits: “Reinventing the Chippewa Valley: 1650-present”; “A Century of Change: Farm Life”; “RCU Children’s Gallery: History Quest”; “A Fantasy in Miniature: Kate Aitken’s Dollhouse.” Hours: 5-8 p.m. Tuesday; noon-5 pm. Wednesday through Saturday. Adults, $7; students, $4; ages 5-17, $4; up to 4, free. 715-834-7871; cvmuseum.com.
Waldemar Ager Museum, 514 W. Madison St., the home of Waldemar Ager, which focuses on the author’s works, study of Nordic culture and appreciation of immigrant cultures, open for tours for individuals and small family groups. Hours for the public: 10 a.m.-2 p.m. Saturdays, Nov. 14 and 28; and 10 a.m.-2 p.m. Saturday, Dec; schedule for 2021 to be decided. Tours free; donations appreciated. Visitors are required to wear masks and observe social distancing (masks will be provided for those who do not have them). Contact: 715-834-5204; agerhouse.org.