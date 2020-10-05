Music
“Tunes on Tuesdays,” one or two songs from each album recorded by UW-Eau Claire jazz studies program being uploaded at 10 a.m. Tuesdays through Jan. 19 on the jazz program’s YouTube channel: tinyurl.com/y6xe9egd. More information: 715-836-4371; tinyurl.com/y5e3bcqy.
Classic Country Jam Session, Hosted by the Bear Creek Boys, 6-9 p.m. Wednesday, Northwoods Brew Pub (held indoors due to cold weather), 508 West St., Osseo. Free. All country pickers and singers invited to perform. Back line is provided ... please bring your own axe. 715-597-1828.
Tommy Bentz Band, blues-rock, CD release show No. 3, 6-8 p.m. Friday, Stillwater Zephyr Theatre, 601 Main St. N., Stillwater, Minn. 651-342-1542.
Tommy Bentz solo, blues-rock, 4-7 p.m. Saturday, Forestville Vines, W8101 690th Ave., River Falls. 715-426-5555.
More to do
“Ghosted,” creepy comedy podcast series presented by Heyde Center for the Arts in partnership with Eau Claire Hometown Radio. New episodes on scary, unexplained and weird stories from Wisconsin and Minnesota released each week in October. Series leads up to Heyde Center’s murder-mystery dinner “Ghosts in the Attic” on Oct. 31 — Halloween night. Podcasts rated PG-13. More information: tinyurl.com/y3wrufdg; cvca.net; 715-726-9000.
L.E. Phillips Memorial Public Library’s Baby/Toddler Storytime, for children up to age 2 and their caregivers, 10 a.m. Tuesdays via Zoom. Free. More information or to register: 715-839-5007; tinyurl.com/y2llkkxs.
L.E. Phillips Memorial Public Library’s Family Storytime 10 a.m. Wednesdays via Zoom. Geared toward ages 3 and up and their caregivers. More information or to register: 715-839-5007; tinyurl.com/y2llkkxs.
Menomonie Public Library Storytime, 10-10:30 a.m. Tuesdays, online at library’s Kids Facebook page: tinyurl.com/yxtm6447. More information: 715-232-2164; menomonielibrary.org.
Thursdays From the U: “Who are the Amish,” 12:30-1:30 p.m. Thursday, presented online by Mark Loudon, part of weekly lecture series hosted by UW-Eau Claire — Barron County. To watch or more information: uwec.ly/Thursdays. Free and open to all. More information: 715-788-6244.
Colossal Fossils presents “Women of Science,” filmed at Wausau’s Colossal Fossils Downtown Museum, 1-2 p.m. Friday, can be viewed via Zoom: tinyurl.com/y5l4rnm2. Presented by Augusta Public Library. 715-286-2070.
Conversations in Color Series: “Self-Harm — How Racism Hurts White People,” 7:30 p.m. Monday, presented virtually. With resident panelist Selika Ducksworth-Lawton and guests. Hosted by Ed Hudgins. Presented by Uniting Bridges, Converge Radio and Pablo Center. To register for the conversations: pablocenter.org. More information: 715-832-ARTS (2787).
The Mabel Tainter, tours of Victorian theater on the National Register of Historic Places, noon to 3 p.m. Fridays-Saturdays, 205 Main Street E., Menomonie. 715-235-0001; mabeltainter.org.
Virtual exhibit to honor area women who fought for women’s voting rights, created by UW-Eau Claire faculty-student team, online at tinyurl.com/yyqsejxg.
Art
“Imagine Your Story,” virtual group exhibit, through Nov. 6, L.E. Phillips Memorial Public Library, 400 Eau Claire St. 715-839-5004; ecpubliclibrary.info.
Artisan Forge Studios, home to over 30 vendors specializing in arts of all forms, including artists of all media, 1106 Mondovi Road, Eau Claire. Artisan Forge currently is allowing only 10 people in the gallery at once and enforcing 6-foot social distancing. They are encouraging use of face masks, which are supplied at the entrance and gallery desk. For hours, special events and more information: 715-456-8573; artisanforgestudios.com.
Derek Hambly, Australian expressionist painter, premiering new work exclusive to B-Framed Galleries, many of which focus on mirrored images of rivers, trees and pathways, B-Framed Galleries, 313 South Barstow St. 715-832-4476, email info@bframed.com, or message on Facebook.
“Finely Fiber,” works by Jaydn Alexander, Mary Hermanson, Kristen Brown, through Wednesday, Heyde Center for the Arts, 3 S. High St., Chippewa Falls. 715-726-9000; cvca.net.
Confluence of Art Annual Virtual Exhibit, juried virtual exhibit by regional and nationally known artists, through Nov. 20, Pablo Center at the Confluence, Eau Claire. 715-832-2787; pablocenter.org.
“Patricia Mayhew Hamm — Abstract Expressionist Extraordinaire,” through Jan. 3, Pablo Center at the Confluence, Eau Claire. 715-832-2787; pablocenter.org.
Pablo Center at the Confluence, multiple virtual exhibits in diverse media by varied artists. More information: 715-832-2787; pablocenter.org.
Watercolor by Mary Deziel, pottery by Paul Supplee, woodworking by Dan Flory, through October, artZ Gallery, 208 N. Keller Ave., Amery. Regular hours: 11 a.m.-4 p.m. Friday-Sunday. 715-268-8600; artzgallery.org.
Museums
Chippewa Valley Museum: “Urban Planning Post-Riis,” online presentation, 6-7 p.m. Oct. 6. Join city of Altoona planner Joshua Clements for an interactive reflection on how photography of historic tenement housing contributed to modern city planning practices intended to improve public health. Presentation access: tinyurl.com/y2ptjnsz. Information: 715-834-7871; cvmuseum.com.
Chippewa Valley Museum: “Vintage Toys and Games,” program on how children played 125 years ago, with museum educator Karen Jacobson and Retired ECASD teacher Rebecca Mattson, 2-3:30 p.m. Wednesday, virtual Zoom session. Register: tinyurl.com/yxsgrj95. Information: 715-834-7871; cvmuseum.com.
Chippewa Valley Museum: “Sustainability,” event related to Farm Life” exhibit, 6-9 p.m. Friday. Event features mini-programs on organic farming (Sunbow Farms), saving the watershed (Wisconsin Farmers Union), and local cooperatives (Just Local Foods). To register for this or the Oct. 16 or 17 programs: 715-834-7871; cvmuseum.com.
Chippewa Valley Museum, 1204 E. Half Moon Drive. Features include the following exhibits: “Jacob Riis: How the Other Half Lives,” photos and writings by a pioneering newspaper reporter and social reformer in New York City at the turn of the 20th century, through Oct. 20; “Reinventing the Chippewa Valley: 1650-present”; “A Century of Change: Farm Life”; “RCU Children’s Gallery: History Quest”; “A Fantasy in Miniature: Kate Aitken’s Dollhouse.” Hours: 5-8 p.m. Tuesday; noon-5 pm. Wednesday through Saturday. Adults, $7; students, $4; ages 5-17, $4; up to 4, free. 715-834-7871; cvmuseum.com.