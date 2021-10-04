Music
Bear Creek Band performs at 6 p.m. Wednesday, Oct. 6 at Northwoods Brew Pub in Osseo.
Chris Kroeze performs at 6 p.m. Thursday, Oct. 7 at Durand Brewing Company in Durand.
Diane Shaw performs from 6-9:30 p.m. Friday, Oct. 8 at Jake’s Supper Club in Menomonie.
The Rhythm Playboys perform from 1-4:30 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 9 at Brian’s New Moon in Elmo.
Bear Creek Band performs at 6 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 9 at The Mix Up in Amery.
Joyann Parker performs at 6 p.m. Sunday, Oct. 10 at The Enchanted Barn in Hillsdale.
Art
“Field of Vision,” Chippewa Valley Watercolor Artists exhibit, Oct. 11 through Nov. 19, Heyde Center for the Arts, 3 S. High St., Chippewa Falls. 715-726-9000, cvca.net.
“Exploring the Versatility of Birch Bark,” through Oct. 30, 1106 Mondovi Road, Eau Claire. 715-456-8573; artisanforgestudios.com.
“Music Moves Me: Children’s Artwork Inspired by the Music of the Chippewa Valley Symphony Orchestra,” through Oct. 31, Pablo Center at the Confluence. Information: 715-832-ARTS (2787), pablocenter.org.
The art of “Go Paint! Chippewa Valley,” virtual exhibit of work from weeklong plein air art festival, presented by Pablo Center at the Confluence. Information: 715-832-ARTS (2787), pablocenter.org. Competition was Sept. 25-Oct. 1; exhibit opens Oct. 8.
“Shelter,” a virtual exhibit reflecting on COVID-19’s impact, by various artists, presented by Pablo Center at the Confluence. To view: pablocenter.org/visual-art/virtual-exhibits/shelter/. 715-832-ARTS (2787); pablocenter.org.
Art in the Valley, gallery featuring local artists, 2533 E. Clairemont Ave. Hours: 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday, Tuesday and Thursday; 10 a.m. to 8 p.m. Wednesday and Friday; and 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday. Information: 715-579-2097 or 715-577-1332.
Artisan Forge Studios, home to over 30 vendors specializing in arts of all forms, including artists of all media, 1106 Mondovi Road, Eau Claire. For hours, special events and more information: 715-456-8573; artisanforgestudios.com.
Museums
Chippewa Valley Museum, 1204 E. Half Moon Drive. Exhibits: “Hmong in Eau Claire,” virtual exhibit; “Reinventing the Chippewa Valley: 1650-present”; “Neighbors Past and Present: The Wisconsin German Experience,” through Nov. 11; “A Century of Change: Farm Life”; “RCU Children’s Gallery: History Quest”; “A Fantasy in Miniature: Kate Aitken’s Dollhouse.” Hours: noon-5 p.m. on Labor Day; 5-8 p.m. Tuesdays; noon-5 p.m. Wednesdays through Sundays. Closed Mondays. Admission: $10 adults; $8 seniors 62 and up; $5 kids and students with ID; free for kids under age 5. 715-834-7871; cvmuseum.com.
Chippewa Falls Museum of Industry and Technology, 21 E. Grand Ave. 715-720-9206; cfmit.org.
Wisconsin Logging Museum (formerly the Paul Bunyan Logging Camp Museum), four historic buildings, machine shed and interpretive center, noon-4 p.m. Thursdays through Sundays, 1110 E. Half Moon Drive in Carson Park. 715-835-6200; wisconsinlogging.org.
Stanley Area Historical Society, 228 Helgerson St., 1-4 p.m. Saturdays and Sundays through September. Admission by donation. Group tours available by calling 715-644-5492 or 715-644-5880.