Music
UW-Eau Claire student recital: Joe McCausland, percussion, livestreamed from Phillips Hall, 5 p.m. Wednesday. To watch: tinyurl.com/yys3fwoy.
UW-Eau Claire student recital: Madeline Rydholm, French horn, livestreamed from Phillips Hall, 5 p.m. Thursday. To watch: tinyurl.com/yys3fwoy.
The Stand in the Light Memory Choir’s fall season virtual showcase, premiering 6:30 p.m. Thursday, the choir’s You Tube channel: tinyurl.com/y3ds2e6m. Free. Information: standinthelightmemorychoir.org; facebook.com/SITLchoir.
Pablo Streams: Humbird, experimental folk-environmental Americana, Alpha Consumer, rock, 6:30 p.m. Thursday. Presented by Pablo Center at the Confluence. To register: tinyurl.com/y6ea5gu7. Information: 715-832-ARTS (2787).
UW-Eau Claire student recital: Cameron Becker, trombone, livestreamed from Phillips Hall, 7:30 p.m. Thursday. To watch: tinyurl.com/yys3fwoy.
Jim Phillips, current and classic folk and rock, 6-9 p.m. Friday, Infinity Beverages, 3460 Mall Drive. 715-255-0802.
UW-Eau Claire Wind Symphony and Symphony Band, livestreamed from Gantner Hall, 7:30 p.m. Friday. To watch: tinyurl.com/ybh4ajhl.
Kaiged Acoustic, variety-hits, 5-9 p.m. Saturday, McSweet’s Irish Pub, N6600 Riverview Drive, Black River Falls. 715-284-3020.
Virginia Steel, variety, 7-11 p.m. Saturday, Frickin A Bar & Grill, W1302 Highway A, Dorchester. 715-654-6510.
UW-Eau Claire combined student recital, eight performing groups totaling 17 musicians, livestreamed, 7:30 p.m. Saturday. Free, but viewers must register: tinyurl.com/y3bu4vx9.
UW-Eau Claire Choral Area Showcase, livestreamed from Gantner Hall, 2 p.m. Sunday. To watch: tinyurl.com/ybh4ajhl.
“Tunes on Tuesdays,” one or two songs from each album recorded by UW-Eau Claire jazz studies program being uploaded at 10 a.m. Tuesdays through Jan. 19 on the jazz program’s YouTube channel: tinyurl.com/y6xe9egd. More information: 715-836-4371; tinyurl.com/y5e3bcqy.
“Local Color: A Celebration of Local Art and Music,” videos featuring Chippewa Valley Symphony Orchestra musicians playing solos in front of a mural or other piece of public art. Episodes available on the symphony’s website (cvsymphony.org), Facebook page and YouTube channel. More information: 715-832-6366.
Theater
“David Alberts’ A Christmas Carol: The Radio Show,” live one-person adaption of Dickens’ classic, When: weekends Friday through Dec. 6, The Phipps Center for the Arts, 109 Locust St., Hudson. Showtimes: 7:30 p.m. Fridays through Nov. 27, 3 p.m. Saturdays through Nov. 28, 7:30 p.m. Saturdays through Dec. 5, 3 p.m. Sundays through Nov. 29, and 7:30 p.m. Sundays, Nov. 22 and 29 and Dec. 6. Tickets: start at $25. Production will have live, socially distanced audience at 25% of usual theater capacity. Mask usage required of audience. 715-386-8409; thephipps.org.
More to do
Third annual Faculty and Staff Creative Writing Reading, 7-8:30 p.m. Thursday, virtually. Writers to read: Lopa Basu, Justin Nicholes, Daniel Ruefman, Sarah Wynn, Lystra Yates, Sandra Lindow and Warren Lang. Microsoft Teams will be used: tinyurl.com/UWStoutFacultyStaffReading3.
Conversations in Color Series: “Thanksgiving Through Indigenous Eyes.,” discussion, 7:30 p.m. Monday, virtually. Free. For tickets: tinyurl.com/y2cxhk8t; pablocenter.org; 715-832-ARTS (2787). Moderated by Selika Ducksworth-Lawton and Ed Hudgins along with a panel of guests. Presented by Converge Radio 99.9, Uniting Bridges, and Pablo Center at the Confluence.
L.E. Phillips Memorial Public Library’s Baby/Toddler Storytime, for children up to age 2 and their caregivers, 10 a.m. Tuesdays via Zoom. Free. More information or to register: 715-839-5007; tinyurl.com/y2llkkxs.
Memorial Public Library’s Family Storytime 10 a.m. Wednesdays via Zoom. Geared toward ages 3 and up and their caregivers. More information or to register: 715-839-5007; go to tinyurl.com/y2llkkxs for tickets.
Menomonie Public Library Storytime, 10-10:30 a.m. Tuesdays, online at library’s Kids Facebook page: tinyurl.com/yxtm6447. More information: 715-232-2164; menomonielibrary.org.
Thursdays From the U: “ What Do You Know About Your Neighbors? Recognizing the Native Land and People in Your Community,” 12:30-1:30 p.m. Thursday, presented online by Heather Moody, part of weekly lecture series hosted by UW-Eau Claire — Barron County. To watch or more information: uwec.ly/Thursdays. Free and open to all. More information: 715-788-6244.
Colossal Fossils presents “Flintknapping Basics,” filmed at Wausau’s Colossal Fossils Downtown Museum, 1-2 p.m. Friday, can be viewed via Zoom: tinyurl.com/y5l4rnm2. Presented by Augusta Public Library. 715-286-2070.
The Mabel Tainter, tours of Victorian theater on the National Register of Historic Places, noon to 3 p.m. Fridays-Saturdays, 205 Main Street E., Menomonie. 715-235-0001; mabeltainter.org.
Virtual exhibit to honor area women who fought for women’s voting rights, created by UW-Eau Claire faculty-student team, online at tinyurl.com/yyqsejxg.
Art
“Up North,” virtual exhibit featuring watercolors by Robert Barfknecht, presented by L.E. Phillips Memorial Public Library. To view the exhibit go to ecpubliclibrary.info/art/. Information: 715-839-5004.
“Our House is on Fire!” virtual tour of Foster Gallery exhibition, through Dec. 4: tinyurl.com/y5z7sp5x. More information: 715-836-2328, fostergallery@uwec.edu.
“First Nations Contemporary Art: Exploring the Native American Experience in the Midwest,” through Dec. 13, Pablo Center at the Confluence. Information: 715-832-ARTS (2787); pablocenter.org.
Galleries of The Phipps Center for the Arts, 109 Locust St., Hudson: group show by seven regional artists titled “Where We Are From”; new paintings by Andrew Nordin (New London, Minn.); collage, painting and sculpture by Matthew Winkler (Pine Island, Minn.); traveling exhibit of portraits and stories of Muslims living in Minnesota presented by the Islamic Resource Group and titled “Tracks in the Snow,” all through Nov. 29. For gallery hours and more information: 715-386-2305; thephipps.org.
“Spread the Beauty,” annual fall show by the Valley Art Association, through Wednesday, Heyde Center for the Arts, 3 S. High St., Chippewa Falls. 715-726-9000; cvca.net.
Confluence of Art Annual Virtual Exhibit, juried show by regional and nationally known artists, through Nov. 20, Pablo Center at the Confluence, Eau Claire. 715-832-ARTS (2787); pablocenter.org.
“Patricia Mayhew Hamm — Abstract Expressionist Extraordinaire,” through Jan. 3, Pablo Center at the Confluence, Eau Claire. 715-832-2787; pablocenter.org.
Pablo Center at the Confluence, multiple virtual exhibits in diverse media by varied artists. More information: 715-832-2787; 715-832-ARTS (2787); pablocenter.org.
Artisan Forge Studios, home to over 30 vendors specializing in arts of all forms, including artists of all media, 1106 Mondovi Road, Eau Claire. Artisan Forge currently is allowing only 10 people in the gallery at once and enforcing 6-foot social distancing. They are encouraging use of face masks, which are supplied at the entrance and gallery desk. For hours, special events and more information: 715-456-8573; artisanforgestudios.com.
Derek Hambly, Australian expressionist painter, premiering new work exclusive to B-Framed Galleries, many of which focus on mirrored images of rivers, trees and pathways, B-Framed Galleries, 313 South Barstow St. 715-832-4476, email info@bframed.com, or message on Facebook.
Pottery by Win Herberg, glass art by Paul Nan Reinhardt, soft pastels by Kay Brathol-Hostvet, through November, artZ Gallery, 208 N. Keller Ave., Amery. Regular hours: 11 a.m.-4 p.m. Friday-Sunday. 715-268-8600; artzgallery.org.
Museums
Chippewa Valley Museum, 1204 E. Half Moon Drive. Features include the following exhibits: “Reinventing the Chippewa Valley: 1650-present”; “A Century of Change: Farm Life”; “RCU Children’s Gallery: History Quest”; “A Fantasy in Miniature: Kate Aitken’s Dollhouse.” Hours: 5-8 p.m. Tuesday; noon-5 pm. Wednesday through Saturday. Adults, $7; students, $4; ages 5-17, $4; up to 4, free. 715-834-7871; cvmuseum.com.
Waldemar Ager Museum, 514 W. Madison St., the home of Waldemar Ager, which focuses on the author’s works, study of Nordic culture and appreciation of immigrant cultures, open for tours for individuals and small family groups. Hours for the public: 10 a.m.-2 p.m. Saturdays, Nov. 14 and 28; and 10 a.m.-2 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 12; schedule for 2021 to be decided. Tours free; donations appreciated. Visitors are required to wear masks and observe social distancing (masks will be provided for those who do not have them). Contact: 715-834-5204; agerhouse.org.