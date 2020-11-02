Music
Virginia Steel, variety, Election Viewing Party, 7-11 p.m. today, Lisa’s G-Spot Tavern and Campground, N8837 Bridge Drive, Jump River. 715-668-5240.
Pablo Streams: Samantha Moon, neo-soul, R&B, and Superior Siren, eerie folk project, 6:30 p.m. Thursday. Presented by Pablo Center at the Confluence. To register: tinyurl.com/y334hml2. Information: 715-832-ARTS (2787).
Kaiged Acoustic, variety with blended harmonies, 8:30-11:30 p.m. Friday, Flyin’ Ryan’s Sports Bar & Grill, 50647 N. Main St., Eleva. 715-287-4140.
Nick Anderson’s Jukebox, 9 a.m.-noon Friday, Northwoods Brew Pub, 50819 West St., Osseo. 715-597-1828.
“British Music from Byrd to Britten,” performance by UW-Eau Claire music faculty as part of UWEC First Fridays series, 7:30 p.m. Friday, livestreamed from Pablo Center at the Confluence’s Clearwater Room. 715-832-ARTS (2787); pablocenter.org.
Student recital: Ivy Anderson, bassoon, 2 p.m. Saturday, livestreamed from Phillips Recital Hall in UW-Eau Claire’s Haas Fine Arts Center. To watch: tinyurl.com/yys3fwoy.
Student recital: Dan Geisler and Davis Bitterman, trumpet, 5 p.m. Saturday, livestreamed from Phillips Recital Hall in UW-Eau Claire’s Haas Fine Arts Center. To watch: tinyurl.com/yys3fwoy.
Mark Healey & Jim Schuh Duo, classic rock, 4-8 p.m. Saturday, Fat Boy’s Bar & Grill, 115. N. 1st St., Abbotsford.
UW-Eau Claire Percussion Ensemble recital, 2 p.m. Sunday, livestreamed from Gantner Concert Hall, Haas Fine Arts Center. To watch: tinyurl.com/ybh4ajhl.
“Tunes on Tuesdays,” one or two songs from each album recorded by UW-Eau Claire jazz studies program being uploaded at 10 a.m. Tuesdays through Jan. 19 on the jazz program’s YouTube channel: tinyurl.com/y6xe9egd. More information: 715-836-4371; tinyurl.com/y5e3bcqy.
“Local Color: A Celebration of Local Art and Music,” videos featuring Chippewa Valley Symphony Orchestra musicians playing solos in front of a mural or other piece of public art. Episodes available on the symphony’s website (cvsymphony.org), Facebook page and YouTube channel. More information: 715-832-6366.
Theater
“David Alberts’ A Christmas Carol: The Radio Show,” live one-person adaption of Dickens’ classic, When: weekends Friday through Dec. 6, The Phipps Center for the Arts, 109 Locust St., Hudson. Showtimes: 7:30 p.m. Fridays through Nov. 27, 3 p.m. Saturdays through Nov. 28, 7:30 p.m. Saturdays through Dec. 5, 3 p.m. Sundays through Nov. 29, and 7:30 p.m. Sundays, Nov. 22 and 29 and Dec. 6. Tickets: start at $25. Production will have live, socially distanced audience at 25% of usual theater capacity. Mask usage required of audience. 715-386-8409; thephipps.org.
More to do
Conversations in Color Series: “Lament: Feeling through Racial Injustice,” discussion, 7:30 p.m. Monday, virtually. Free. For tickets: tinyurl.com/y4u3ldzf; pablocenter.org; 715-832-ARTS (2787). Moderated by Selika Ducksworth-Lawton and Ed Hudgins along with a panel of guests. Presented by Converge Radio 99.9, Uniting Bridges, and Pablo Center at the Confluence.
L.E. Phillips Memorial Public Library’s Baby/Toddler Storytime, for children up to age 2 and their caregivers, 10 a.m. Tuesdays via Zoom. Free. More information or to register: 715-839-5007; tinyurl.com/y2llkkxs.
L.E. Phillips Memorial Public Library’s Family Storytime 10 a.m. Wednesdays via Zoom. Geared toward ages 3 and up and their caregivers. More information or to register: 715-839-5007; go to tinyurl.com/y2llkkxs for tickets.
Menomonie Public Library Storytime, 10-10:30 a.m. Tuesdays, online at library’s Kids Facebook page: tinyurl.com/yxtm6447. More information: 715-232-2164; menomonielibrary.org.
Thursdays From the U: “Wisconsin Groundwater: Can We Manage It Sustainably?” 12:30-1:30 p.m. Thursday, presented online by George Kraft, part of weekly lecture series hosted by UW-Eau Claire — Barron County. To watch or more information: uwec.ly/Thursdays. Free and open to all. More information: 715-788-6244.
The Mabel Tainter, tours of Victorian theater on the National Register of Historic Places, noon to 3 p.m. Fridays-Saturdays, 205 Main Street E., Menomonie. 715-235-0001; mabeltainter.org.
Virtual exhibit to honor area women who fought for women’s voting rights, created by UW-Eau Claire faculty-student team, online at tinyurl.com/yyqsejxg.
Art
“First Nations Contemporary Art: Exploring the Native American Experience in the Midwest,” through Dec. 13, Pablo Center at the Confluence. Information: 715-832-ARTS (2787); pablocenter.org.
Galleries of The Phipps Center for the Arts, 109 Locust St., Hudson: group show by seven regional artists titled “Where We Are From”; new paintings by Andrew Nordin (New London, Minn.); collage, painting and sculpture by Matthew Winkler (Pine Island, Minn.); traveling exhibit of portraits and stories of Muslims living in Minnesota presented by the Islamic Resource Group and titled “Tracks in the Snow,” all through Nov. 29. For gallery hours and more information: 715-386-2305; thephipps.org.
“Spread the Beauty,” annual fall show by the Valley Art Association, through Nov. 18, with reception 5-7:30 p.m. Thursday, Heyde Center for the Arts, 3 S. High St., Chippewa Falls. 715-726-9000; cvca.net.
“Imagine Your Story,” virtual group exhibit, through Friday, L.E. Phillips Memorial Public Library, 400 Eau Claire St. 715-839-5004; ecpubliclibrary.info.
Confluence of Art Annual Virtual Exhibit, juried show by regional and nationally known artists, through Nov. 20, Pablo Center at the Confluence, Eau Claire. 715-832-ARTS (2787); pablocenter.org.
“Patricia Mayhew Hamm — Abstract Expressionist Extraordinaire,” through Jan. 3, Pablo Center at the Confluence, Eau Claire. 715-832-2787; pablocenter.org.
Pablo Center at the Confluence, multiple virtual exhibits in diverse media by varied artists. More information: 715-832-2787; 715-832-ARTS (2787); pablocenter.org.
Artisan Forge Studios, home to over 30 vendors specializing in arts of all forms, including artists of all media, 1106 Mondovi Road, Eau Claire. Artisan Forge currently is allowing only 10 people in the gallery at once and enforcing 6-foot social distancing. They are encouraging use of face masks, which are supplied at the entrance and gallery desk. For hours, special events and more information: 715-456-8573; artisanforgestudios.com.
Derek Hambly, Australian expressionist painter, premiering new work exclusive to B-Framed Galleries, many of which focus on mirrored images of rivers, trees and pathways, B-Framed Galleries, 313 South Barstow St. 715-832-4476, email info@bframed.com, or message on Facebook.
Pottery by Win Herberg, glass art by Paul Nan Reinhardt, soft pastels by Kay Brathol-Hostvet, through November, artZ Gallery, 208 N. Keller Ave., Amery. Regular hours: 11 a.m.-4 p.m. Friday-Sunday. 715-268-8600; artzgallery.org.
Museums
Chippewa Valley Museum, 1204 E. Half Moon Drive. Features include the following exhibits: “Reinventing the Chippewa Valley: 1650-present”; “A Century of Change: Farm Life”; “RCU Children’s Gallery: History Quest”; “A Fantasy in Miniature: Kate Aitken’s Dollhouse.” Hours: 5-8 p.m. Tuesday; noon-5 pm. Wednesday through Saturday. Adults, $7; students, $4; ages 5-17, $4; up to 4, free. 715-834-7871; cvmuseum.com.
Waldemar Ager Museum, 514 W. Madison St., the home of Waldemar Ager, which focuses on the author’s works, study of Nordic culture and appreciation of immigrant cultures, open for tours for individuals and small family groups. Hours for the public: 10 a.m.-2 p.m. Saturdays, Nov. 14 and 28; and 10 a.m.-2 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 12; schedule for 2021 to be decided. Tours free; donations appreciated. Visitors are required to wear masks and observe social distancing (masks will be provided for those who do not have them). Contact: 715-834-5204; agerhouse.org.