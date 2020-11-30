Music
UW-Eau Claire Women’s Concert Chorale, livestreamed from Gantner Hall, 7:30 p.m. today. To watch: tinyurl.com/ybh4ajhl.
Heyde Center for the Arts virtual Christmas carol sing-along, livestreamed event, 6 p.m. Thursday, Facebook Live. 715-726-9000; cvca.net.
UW-Eau Claire Contemporary Ensemble, 5 p.m. Thursday, livestreamed from Phillips Hall. To watch: tinyurl.com/yys3fwoy.
UWEC First Fridays: Beethoven @250, featuring UW-Eau Claire faculty members, 7:30 p.m. Friday, livestreamed from Pablo Center at the Confluence’s Clearwater Room. To register: tinyurl.com/y6otjd9k. Information: pablocenter.org; 715-832-ARTS (2787).
Jazz at Lincoln Center Orchestra Septet’s performance of “The Sounds of Democracy,” 7:30 p.m. Saturday, livestreamed. Presented by Pablo Center at the Confluence. $10 for stream only, $25 for stream and meet and greet with Wynton Marsalis. Tickets: tinyurl.com/y33zzsek; pablocenter.org; 715-832-ARTS (2787).
Starquest 2020 Youth Vocal Competition, 7:30 p.m. Saturday, Eau Claire Children’s Theatre’s The Oxford, 1814 N. Oxford Ave. Masked performers and masks required for participants; socially distanced seating. adult/senior $16, youth/student $10; ecct.store or 715-839-8877.
Broadcast of The Master Singers concert “Lessons and Carols 2019: Jesus. Jesus Rest Your Head,” 1 p.m. Sunday, Wisconsin Public Radio News and Music Network, including 89.7 FM. Information: themastersingers.net; wpr.org. Selected performances by The Master Singers can be heard via the group’s Facebook page and YouTube channel.
The Stand in the Light Memory Choir’s fall season virtual showcase, the choir’s You Tube channel: tinyurl.com/y3ds2e6m. Free. Information: standinthelightmemorychoir.org; facebook.com/SITLchoir.
UW-Eau Claire Composition Studio recital, 5 p.m. Monday, livestreamed from Phillips Hall. To watch: tinyurl.com/yys3fwoy.
“Tunes on Tuesdays,” one or two songs from each album recorded by UW-Eau Claire jazz studies program being uploaded at 10 a.m. Tuesdays through Jan. 19 on the jazz program’s YouTube channel: tinyurl.com/y6xe9egd. More information: 715-836-4371; tinyurl.com/y5e3bcqy.
“Local Color: A Celebration of Local Art and Music,” videos featuring Chippewa Valley Symphony Orchestra musicians playing solos in front of a mural or other piece of public art. Episodes available on the symphony’s website (cvsymphony.org), Facebook page and YouTube channel. More information: 715-832-6366.
Theater
Eau Claire Children’s Theatre Polar Express Pajama Party, 11 a.m. and 1 p.m. Saturdays, Dec. 5 and 12, The Oxford, 1814 Oxford Ave. Event includes readers theatre show, story time with Mrs. Claus, appearance by Santa, other family friendly activities. Masked performers and masks required for participants; limited tickets to allow for social distancing. Tickets: $10; ecct.store or 715-839-8877.
Video release of Jerry Way’s production of musical comedy “The Cave Artist,” today through Dec. 15. Donations appreciated. Information: Call Heyde Center for the Arts at 715-726-9000; cvca.net.
“Out of My Dreams, a Revue!” by UW-Eau Claire performers, streamed through Dec. 31. Tickets: $5 through $50. Information: tinyurl.com/y5u7keyb.
“Cinder-Elfa,” 11 a.m. and 2 p.m. Saturdays through Dec. 19, 1 and 4 p.m. Sundays through Dec.20, The Phipps Center for the Arts, 109 Locust St., Hudson. $20 for adults, $15 for youth. Production will have live, socially distanced audience at 25% of usual theater capacity. Mask usage required of audience. 715-386-8409, ThePhipps.org.
“David Alberts’ A Christmas Carol: The Radio Show,” live one-person adaptation of Dickens’ classic, 7:30 p.m. Saturday-Sunday, The Phipps Center for the Arts, 109 Locust St., Hudson. Tickets: start at $25. Production will have live, socially distanced audience at 25% of usual theater capacity. Mask usage required of audience. 715-386-8409; thephipps.org.
More to do
Fourth annual GEEKcon, event showcasing hobbies, talents and interests of UW-Eau Claire students and community members, 10 a.m.–4 p.m. Saturday, virtually. Event will be composed of pre-recorded and socially distanced live segments. uwecgeekcon.com; or on Facebook or Instagram.
Thursdays From the U: “Poverty in the Rice Lake School District,” 12:30-1:30 p.m. Thursday, presented online by Joshua Morey, part of weekly lecture series hosted by UW-Eau Claire — Barron County. To watch or more information: uwec.ly/Thursdays. Free and open to all. More information: 715-788-6244.
Colossal Fossils presents “Ancient Music,” filmed at Wausau’s Colossal Fossils Downtown Museum, 1-2 p.m. Friday, can be viewed via Zoom: tinyurl.com/y5l4rnm2. Presented by Augusta Public Library. 715-286-2070.
Conversations in Color Series: “Stars, Bars and the First Amendment,” 7:30 p.m. Monday, virtually. Free. For tickets: tinyurl.com/yxt4rxfd; pablocenter.org; 715-832-ARTS (2787). Moderated by Selika Ducksworth-Lawton and Ed Hudgins along with a panel of guests. Presented by Converge Radio 99.9, Uniting Bridges, and Pablo Center at the Confluence.
The Mabel Tainter, tours of Victorian theater on the National Register of Historic Places, noon to 3 p.m. Fridays-Saturdays, 205 Main Street E., Menomonie. 715-235-0001; mabeltainter.org.
Virtual exhibit to honor area women who fought for women’s voting rights, created by UW-Eau Claire faculty-student team, online at tinyurl.com/yyqsejxg.
Art
“Potters of the North 2020,” can be viewed virtually, Pablo Center at the Confluence, Eau Claire. 715-832-2787; pablocenter.org.
Winter Fine Art & Craft Faire, today through Dec. 14, Heyde Center for the Arts, 3 S. High St., Chippewa Falls. 715-726-9000; cvca.net.
“Up North,” virtual exhibit featuring watercolors by Robert Barfknecht, presented by L.E. Phillips Memorial Public Library. To view the exhibit go to ecpubliclibrary.info/art/. Information: 715-839-5004.
“Our House is on Fire!” virtual tour of Foster Gallery exhibition, through Friday: tinyurl.com/y5z7sp5x. More information: 715-836-2328, fostergallery@uwec.edu.
“First Nations Contemporary Art: Exploring the Native American Experience in the Midwest,” through Dec. 13, Pablo Center at the Confluence. Information: 715-832-ARTS (2787); pablocenter.org.
“Patricia Mayhew Hamm — Abstract Expressionist Extraordinaire,” through Jan. 3, Pablo Center at the Confluence, Eau Claire. 715-832-2787; pablocenter.org.
Pablo Center at the Confluence, multiple virtual exhibits in diverse media by varied artists. More information: 715-832-2787; 715-832-ARTS (2787); pablocenter.org.
Artisan Forge Studios, home to over 30 vendors specializing in arts of all forms, including artists of all media, 1106 Mondovi Road, Eau Claire. Artisan Forge currently is allowing only 10 people in the gallery at once and enforcing 6-foot social distancing. They are encouraging use of face masks, which are supplied at the entrance and gallery desk. For hours, special events and more information: 715-456-8573; artisanforgestudios.com.
Derek Hambly, Australian expressionist painter, premiering new work exclusive to B-Framed Galleries, many of which focus on mirrored images of rivers, trees and pathways, B-Framed Galleries, 313 South Barstow St. 715-832-4476, email info@bframed.com, or message on Facebook.
Museums
Chippewa Valley Museum, 1204 E. Half Moon Drive. Features include the following exhibits: “Reinventing the Chippewa Valley: 1650-present”; “A Century of Change: Farm Life”; “RCU Children’s Gallery: History Quest”; “A Fantasy in Miniature: Kate Aitken’s Dollhouse.” Hours, open by appointment at least 24 hours before you intend to visit: 5-8 p.m. Tuesday; noon-5 pm. Wednesday through Saturday. Adults, $7; students, $4; ages 5-17, $4; up to 4, free. 715-834-7871; cvmuseum.com.
Waldemar Ager Museum, 514 W. Madison St., the home of Waldemar Ager, which focuses on the author’s works, study of Nordic culture and appreciation of immigrant cultures, open for tours for individuals and small family groups. Hours for the public: 10 a.m.-2 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 28; and 10 a.m.-2 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 12. Tours free; donations appreciated. Visitors are required to wear masks and observe social distancing (masks will be provided for those who do not have them). Contact: 715-834-5204; agerhouse.org.