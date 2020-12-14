Music
Jeff Daniels Online and Unplugged, original songs, personal stories by film-stage star and musician, 8 p.m. Thursday, presented by Heyde Center for the Arts, Chippewa Falls. Q&A after the show $15. 715-720-4961; cvca.net.
The Chippewa Valley Writers Guild presents “Joy to the Word,” with wintry songs and story, featuring music by The Nunnery, original visuals by Erik Elstran, livestreamed at 6:30 p.m. Thursday, presented by Pablo Center at the Confluence. Free. To watch: tinyurl.com/y4q7godu. Information: pablocenter.org, 715-832-ARTS (2787).
Chris Kroeze, livestreamed solo concert, 7:30 p.m. Friday, from Jamf Theatre, Pablo Center at the Confluence. $10. To buy: go to tinyurl.com/y3p8f6o7. Information: pablocenter.org, 715-832-ARTS (2787).
To buy: go to tinyurl.com/y3p8f6o7. For more information go to pablocenter.org or call 715-832-ARTS (2787).
String quartet from Chippewa Valley Symphony Orchestra presents “A Wreath of Carols,” virtual Christmas concert premiering 7:30 p.m. Saturday at the orchestra’s website, cvsymphony.org. Free. Information: 715-832-6366 or cvsymphony.org.
Broadcast of The Master Singers concert “Lessons and Carols 2017: Thy Little Ones,” 1 p.m. Sunday, Wisconsin Public Radio News and Music Network, including 89.7 FM. Information: themastersingers.net; wpr.org. Selected performances by The Master Singers can be heard via the group’s Facebook page and YouTube channel.
The Stand in the Light Memory Choir’s fall season virtual showcase, the choir’s You Tube channel: tinyurl.com/y3ds2e6m. Free. Information: standinthelightmemorychoir.org; facebook.com/SITLchoir.
“Tunes on Tuesdays,” one or two songs from each album recorded by UW-Eau Claire jazz studies program being uploaded at 10 a.m. Tuesdays through Jan. 19 on the jazz program’s YouTube channel: tinyurl.com/y6xe9egd. More information: 715-836-4371; tinyurl.com/y5e3bcqy.
“Local Color: A Celebration of Local Art and Music,” videos featuring Chippewa Valley Symphony Orchestra musicians playing solos in front of a mural or other piece of public art. Episodes available on the symphony’s website (cvsymphony.org), Facebook page and YouTube channel. More information: 715-832-6366.
Theater
“Game Night With Nuns,” Scattergories on Zoom, 6:30 p.m. Thursday, presented by Chippewa Valley Theatre Guild. $5. Information: cvtg.org.
Eau Claire Children’s Theatre presents “Junie B. in Jingle Bells, Batman Smells,” 7:30 p.m. Friday, 11 a.m. and 1:30 p.m. Saturday, The Oxford, 1814 Oxford Ave. Masked performers and masks required for participants; limited tickets to allow for social distancing. Adult/senior $16; youth/student $10; ecct.store or 715-839-8877.
The Menomonie Theater Guild production of “A Christmas Carol” radio play can be seen on YouTube: tinyurl.com/y29mfbgd. The video also is at menomonietheaterguild.org or on the Theater Guild’s Facebook page.
Video release of Jerry Way’s production of musical comedy “The Cave Artist,” through today. Donations appreciated. Information: Call Heyde Center for the Arts at 715-726-9000; cvca.net.
“Out of My Dreams, a Revue!” by UW-Eau Claire performers, streamed through Dec. 31. Tickets: $5 through $50. Information: tinyurl.com/y5u7keyb.
“Cinder-Elfa,” 11 a.m. and 2 p.m. Saturday, 1 and 4 p.m. Sunday, The Phipps Center for the Arts, 109 Locust St., Hudson. $20 for adults, $15 for youth. Production will have live, socially distanced audience at 25% of usual theater capacity. Mask usage required of audience. 715-386-8409, ThePhipps.org.
More to do
Virtual visit by Allen Eskens, author of books such as “Nothing More Dangerous” and “The Life We Bury,” 7 p.m. Thursday, presented by Chippewa Falls Public Library. Information: 715-723-1146, chippewafallslibrary.org.
“Moscow Ballet’s Great Russian Nutcracker Christmas Stream,” 7 p.m. Saturday. To watch: prices range from $24.99 to $69.99,” with add-ons at higher prices. To buy: tinyurl.com/y3ctlyyl. Information: pablocenter.org, 715-832-ARTS (2787).
Excerpts from “The Nutcracker,” by e Dance Co., with solo dancer and music by local funk band Uncommon Denominator, 2 p.m. Sunday, via Zoom. Free. Information: edancecompany.com.
Colossal Fossils presents “Ice Age Clothing,” filmed at Wausau’s Colossal Fossils Downtown Museum, 1-2 p.m. Friday, can be viewed via Zoom: tinyurl.com/y5l4rnm2. Presented by Augusta Public Library. 715-286-2070.
“Save Media, Save Data, Save History,” virtual Badger Talk by Dorothea Salo, distinguished faculty associate for the School of Library and Information Studies at UW–Madison, 7-8 p.m. Dec. 22, presented by Augusta Public Library. 715-286-2070, augustalibrary.org.
Conversations in Color Series: “Bells, Candles, and Faith,” 7:30 p.m. Monday, virtually. Free. For tickets: tinyurl.com/yxt4rxfd; pablocenter.org; 715-832-ARTS (2787). Moderated by Selika Ducksworth-Lawton and Ed Hudgins along with a panel of guests. Presented by Converge Radio 99.9, Uniting Bridges, and Pablo Center at the Confluence.
The Mabel Tainter, tours of Victorian theater on the National Register of Historic Places, noon to 3 p.m. Fridays-Saturdays, 205 Main Street E., Menomonie. 715-235-0001; mabeltainter.org.
Virtual exhibit to honor area women who fought for women’s voting rights, created by UW-Eau Claire faculty-student team, online at tinyurl.com/yyqsejxg.
Art
“Black Lives Matter: Silence Equals Violence,” artists exploring issues of racism and intolerance with a focus on the Black experience in America, Friday through June 20, Graham Avenue Gallery, Pablo Center at the Confluence. Co-curated with Selika Ducksworth-Lawton. 715-832-2787; pablocenter.org.
“Potters of the North 2020,” can be viewed virtually, Pablo Center at the Confluence, Eau Claire. 715-832-2787; pablocenter.org.
Rarely seen original paintings by Chippewa Falls native Hugh Mandelert, through Dec. 31. To view: tinyurl.com/y3f9zat4. Information: cvca.net or 715-726-9000.
“Up North,” virtual exhibit featuring watercolors by Robert Barfknecht, presented by L.E. Phillips Memorial Public Library. To view the exhibit go to ecpubliclibrary.info/art/. Information: 715-839-5004.
“Patricia Mayhew Hamm — Abstract Expressionist Extraordinaire,” through Jan. 3, Pablo Center at the Confluence, Eau Claire. 715-832-2787; pablocenter.org.
Pablo Center at the Confluence, multiple virtual exhibits in diverse media by varied artists. More information: 715-832-2787; 715-832-ARTS (2787); pablocenter.org.
Artisan Forge Studios, home to over 30 vendors specializing in arts of all forms, including artists of all media, 1106 Mondovi Road, Eau Claire. Artisan Forge currently is allowing only 10 people in the gallery at once and enforcing 6-foot social distancing. They are encouraging use of face masks, which are supplied at the entrance and gallery desk. For hours, special events and more information: 715-456-8573; artisanforgestudios.com.
Derek Hambly, Australian expressionist painter, premiering new work exclusive to B-Framed Galleries, many of which focus on mirrored images of rivers, trees and pathways, B-Framed Galleries, 313 South Barstow St. 715-832-4476, email info@bframed.com, or message on Facebook.
Museums
Chippewa Valley Museum, 1204 E. Half Moon Drive. Features include the following exhibits: “Reinventing the Chippewa Valley: 1650-present”; “A Century of Change: Farm Life”; “RCU Children’s Gallery: History Quest”; “A Fantasy in Miniature: Kate Aitken’s Dollhouse.” Hours, open by appointment at least 24 hours before you intend to visit: 5-8 p.m. Tuesday; noon-5 pm. Wednesday through Saturday. Adults, $7; students, $4; ages 5-17, $4; up to 4, free. 715-834-7871; cvmuseum.com.