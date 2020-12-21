Music
Krismas Kookies, virtual concert featuring original music and four-part harmony, with light-hearted look at the holiday season, 6:30 p.m. Wednesday, Pablo Center at the Confluence. $10. To watch: go to tinyurl.com/yyfubkdu. Information: pablocenter.org, 715-832-ARTS (2787).
Bear Creek Band, variety, 9 p.m.-12:45 a.m. Friday-Saturday, Shooting Star Casino, 777 S.E. Casino Road, Mahnomen, Minn. Free. 800-453-7827; starcasino.com.
Virginia Steel, variety, 8 p.m.-midnight Saturday, Snout Saloon, 13 W. Central St., Chippewa Falls. 715-723-4848.
String quartet from Chippewa Valley Symphony Orchestra presents “A Wreath of Carols,” virtual Christmas concert, available at the orchestra’s website, cvsymphony.org. Free. Information: 715-832-6366 or cvsymphony.org.
“Local Color: A Celebration of Local Art and Music,” videos featuring Chippewa Valley Symphony Orchestra musicians playing solos in front of a mural or other piece of public art. Episodes available on the symphony’s website (cvsymphony.org), Facebook page and YouTube channel. More information: 715-832-6366.
The Stand in the Light Memory Choir’s fall season virtual showcase, the choir’s You Tube channel: tinyurl.com/y3ds2e6m. Free. Information: standinthelightmemorychoir.org; facebook.com/SITLchoir.
“Tunes on Tuesdays,” one or two songs from each album recorded by UW-Eau Claire jazz studies program being uploaded at 10 a.m. Tuesdays through Jan. 19 on the jazz program’s YouTube channel: tinyurl.com/y6xe9egd. More information: 715-836-4371; tinyurl.com/y5e3bcqy.
Theater
Charles Dickens’ “A Christmas Carol” radio play, performed by local actors, 6 p.m. Thursday and 10 a.m. Friday, at FM radio station Greatest Hits 98.1. After the broadcasts, the show can be heard at greatesthits981.com and the website of the Chippewa Valley Theatre Guild, cvtg.org. 715-832-7529; cvtg.org.
The Menomonie Theater Guild production of “A Christmas Carol” radio play can be seen on YouTube: tinyurl.com/y29mfbgd. The video also is at menomonietheaterguild.org or on the Theater Guild’s Facebook page.
“Out of My Dreams, a Revue!” by UW-Eau Claire performers, streamed through Dec. 31. Tickets: $5 through $50. Information: tinyurl.com/y5u7keyb.
More to do
“Save Media, Save Data, Save History,” virtual Badger Talk by Dorothea Salo, distinguished faculty associate for the School of Library and Information Studies at UW–Madison, 7-8 p.m. today, presented by Augusta Public Library. 715-286-2070, augustalibrary.org.
Conversations in Color Series: “What Does It Mean to Forgive? The Power of Release,” 7:30 p.m. Monday, virtually. Free. For tickets:tinyurl.com/ycou8824; pablocenter.org; 715-832-ARTS (2787). Moderated by Selika Ducksworth-Lawton and Ed Hudgins along with a panel of guests. Presented by Converge Radio 99.9, Uniting Bridges, and Pablo Center at the Confluence.
The Mabel Tainter, tours of Victorian theater on the National Register of Historic Places, noon to 3 p.m. Fridays-Saturdays, 205 Main Street E., Menomonie. 715-235-0001; mabeltainter.org.
Virtual exhibit to honor area women who fought for women’s voting rights, created by UW-Eau Claire faculty-student team, online at tinyurl.com/yyqsejxg.
Art
“Black Lives Matter: Silence Equals Violence,” artists exploring issues of racism and intolerance with a focus on the Black experience in America, through June 20, Graham Avenue Gallery, Pablo Center at the Confluence. Co-curated with Selika Ducksworth-Lawton. 715-832-2787; pablocenter.org.
“Potters of the North 2020,” can be viewed virtually, Pablo Center at the Confluence, Eau Claire. 715-832-2787; pablocenter.org.
Rarely seen original paintings by Chippewa Falls native Hugh Mandelert, through Dec. 31. To view and purchase: tinyurl.com/y3f9zat4. Information: cvca.net or 715-726-9000.
“Up North,” virtual exhibit featuring watercolors by Robert Barfknecht, through Jan. 4, presented by L.E. Phillips Memorial Public Library. To view the exhibit go to ecpubliclibrary.info/art/. Information: 715-839-5004.
“Patricia Mayhew Hamm — Abstract Expressionist Extraordinaire,” through Jan. 3, Pablo Center at the Confluence, Eau Claire. 715-832-2787; pablocenter.org.
Pablo Center at the Confluence, multiple virtual exhibits in diverse media by varied artists. More information: 715-832-2787; 715-832-ARTS (2787); pablocenter.org.
Artisan Forge Studios, home to over 30 vendors specializing in arts of all forms, including artists of all media, 1106 Mondovi Road, Eau Claire. Artisan Forge currently is allowing only 10 people in the gallery at once and enforcing 6-foot social distancing. They are encouraging use of face masks, which are supplied at the entrance and gallery desk. For hours, special events and more information: 715-456-8573; artisanforgestudios.com.
Derek Hambly, Australian expressionist painter, premiering new work exclusive to B-Framed Galleries, many of which focus on mirrored images of rivers, trees and pathways, B-Framed Galleries, 313 South Barstow St. 715-832-4476, email info@bframed.com, or message on Facebook.
Museums
Chippewa Valley Museum, 1204 E. Half Moon Drive. Features include the following exhibits: “Reinventing the Chippewa Valley: 1650-present”; “A Century of Change: Farm Life”; “RCU Children’s Gallery: History Quest”; “A Fantasy in Miniature: Kate Aitken’s Dollhouse.” Hours, open by appointment at least 24 hours before you intend to visit: 5-8 p.m. Tuesday; noon-5 pm. Wednesday through Saturday. Adults, $7; students, $4; ages 5-17, $4; up to 4, free. 715-834-7871; cvmuseum.com.